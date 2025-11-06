ProComponents, templates & AI tooling
HeroUI
27.7k
Getting Started
Components
Releases
Migration

v3.0.0-beta.1

Major redesign with new design system, 8 new components, and improved developer experience.

November 6, 2025

This release introduces a comprehensive redesign of HeroUI v3, merging v2's beauty and animations with v3's simplicity. All components redesigned, 8 new components, and improved design system with better color tokens, shadows, and architecture.

Installation

Update to the latest version:

npm i @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta
pnpm add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta
yarn add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta
bun add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta

Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI MCP Server.

What's New

New Design System

We've spent weeks crafting a new design system that merges the soul of HeroUI v2 with the simplicity of v3. Every component has been redesigned with attention to detail, smooth animations, and improved developer experience. The new design system is available in our Figma Kit V3.

The redesign brings:

  • New color system that brings v3's vision to life and stands out for its uniqueness
  • Refined shadow system for better depth perception
  • New variables and tokens for better customization
  • Automatic isOnSurface support for form-based components
  • Enhanced border and spacing tokens
  • Better contrast and accessibility
  • Consistent component patterns across web and native

New Components

This release introduces 8 new essential components:

  • Alert: Display important messages and notifications with status indicators.
  • Checkbox & CheckboxGroup: Select multiple items from a list.
  • InputOTP: One-time password input for authentication flows.
  • Listbox: Display a list of options and allow single or multiple selection.
  • Select: Dropdown selection component built on top of Listbox.
  • Slider: Select a value from a range with custom marks and labels.
  • Surface: Base surface component for creating elevated containers.

Alert

Checkbox & CheckboxGroup

InputOTP

Listbox

Select

Slider

Surface

Improved Component APIs

Several components have been refined with better APIs:

  • Link: Added underline and underlineOffset props for better customization
  • Card: Improved variants and styling system
  • Chip: Enhanced with size variants and improved color system
  • Switch: Redesigned from the ground up with improved visual design and animations
  • RadioGroup: Redesigned from the ground up with better API and styling

Flexible Component Patterns

HeroUI now supports flexible component syntax. Use compound patterns with or without .Root, or named exports - all three patterns work identically.

Available patterns:

import { Avatar } from "@heroui/react"

// 1. Compound pattern (no .Root needed) - recommended
<Avatar>
  <Avatar.Image src="/avatar.jpg" alt="User" />
  <Avatar.Fallback>JD</Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar>

// 2. Compound pattern with .Root - still supported
<Avatar.Root>
  <Avatar.Image src="/avatar.jpg" alt="User" />
  <Avatar.Fallback>JD</Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar.Root>

// 3. Named exports
import { AvatarRoot, AvatarImage, AvatarFallback } from "@heroui/react"

<AvatarRoot>
  <AvatarImage src="/avatar.jpg" alt="User" />
  <AvatarFallback>JD</AvatarFallback>
</AvatarRoot>

Simple components like Button work the same way:

import { Button } from "@heroui/react"

// No .Root needed
<Button>Label</Button>

// Or with .Root
<Button.Root>Label</Button.Root>

// Or named export
import { ButtonRoot } from "@heroui/react"
<ButtonRoot>Label</ButtonRoot>

You can mix compound and named exports in the same component:

import { Avatar, AvatarFallback } from "@heroui/react"

<Avatar>
  <Avatar.Image src="/avatar.jpg" alt="User" />
  <AvatarFallback>JD</AvatarFallback>
</Avatar>

This provides:

  • Simpler API: Main components no longer require .Root suffix
  • Flexibility: Choose between compound pattern, compound with .Root, or named exports
  • Backward Compatibility: The .Root pattern still works
  • Naming Consistency: Standardized naming (e.g., "Container" instead of "Wrapper")

Global Animation Control

HeroUI now supports easy global animation control through the data-reduce-motion attribute. Simply add data-reduce-motion="true" to your <html> or <body> tag to disable all animations across your application.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html data-reduce-motion="true">
  <!-- All HeroUI animations will be disabled -->
</html>

HeroUI automatically respects user motion preferences using the prefers-reduced-motion media query and extends Tailwind's motion-reduce: variant to support both system preferences and manual control via the data attribute. This provides flexible control over animations while maintaining accessibility best practices.

Learn more about animations and motion preferences in the Animation documentation.

⚠️ Breaking Changes

Design System Variables

Panel → Surface & Overlay

The --panel variable has been replaced with --surface and --overlay to better distinguish between non-overlay components (cards, accordions) and floating components (tooltips, popovers, modals).

Before:

--panel: var(--white);
--panel-foreground: var(--foreground);
--shadow-panel: 0 0 1px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3) inset, 0 2px 8px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.08);

After:

--surface: var(--white);
--surface-foreground: var(--foreground);
--overlay: var(--white);
--overlay-foreground: var(--foreground);
--shadow-surface: 0 2px 4px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.04), 0 1px 2px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.06), 0 0 1px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.06);
--shadow-overlay: 0 4px 16px 0 rgba(24, 24, 27, 0.08), 0 8px 24px 0 rgba(24, 24, 27, 0.09);

Migration:

  • Replace bg-panel with bg-surface for non-overlay components
  • Replace bg-panel with bg-overlay for floating components
  • Replace shadow-panel with shadow-surface or shadow-overlay
  • Replace --color-panel with --color-surface or --color-overlay

Surface Levels Simplified

The --surface-1, --surface-2, and --surface-3 variables have been removed. Surface levels are now automatically calculated from --surface using color-mix, so you only need to declare the base surface color.

Before (manual declaration):

--surface-1: var(--background);
--surface-2: var(--color-neutral-100);
--surface-3: var(--color-neutral-200);

After (auto-calculated):

/* You only declare the base surface */
--surface: var(--white);
--surface-foreground: var(--foreground);

/* HeroUI automatically calculates these using color-mix */
--color-surface-secondary: color-mix(in oklab, var(--surface) 94%, var(--surface-foreground) 6%);
--color-surface-tertiary: color-mix(in oklab, var(--surface) 92%, var(--surface-foreground) 8%);
--color-surface-quaternary: color-mix(in oklab, var(--surface) 86%, var(--surface-foreground) 14%);

Customization:

You can override the default calculations using Tailwind's @theme directive:

@theme inline {
  --color-surface-secondary: color-mix(in oklab, var(--surface) 96%, var(--surface-foreground) 4%);
  --color-surface-tertiary: color-mix(in oklab, var(--surface) 94%, var(--surface-foreground) 6%);
  --color-surface-quaternary: color-mix(in oklab, var(--surface) 90%, var(--surface-foreground) 10%);
}

Migration:

  • Replace bg-surface-1 with bg-surface (base surface)
  • Replace bg-surface-2 with bg-surface-secondary (auto-calculated)
  • Replace bg-surface-3 with bg-surface-tertiary (auto-calculated)

The same auto-calculation pattern applies to:

  • Background shades: Calculated from --backgroundbackground-secondary, background-tertiary, background-quaternary
  • Soft colors: Calculated from status colors → accent-soft, danger-soft, warning-soft, success-soft

Border Width Default Changed

The default border width has changed from 1px to 0px. Borders are now opt-in rather than default.

Before:

--border-width: 1px;

After:

--border-width: 0px; /* no border by default */

Migration:

  • If you rely on default borders, explicitly set border-width in your custom styles
  • Form fields now use transparent borders by default

Border Color Default Changed

The default border color opacity has changed from 15% to 0% (transparent).

Before:

--border: oklch(0 0 0 / 15%);

After:

--border: oklch(0 0 0 / 0%);

Field Border Default:

--field-border: transparent; /* no border by default on form fields */

Shadow System Updates

The shadow system has been completely redesigned with separate shadows for surfaces and overlays.

Before:

--panel-shadow: 0 0 1px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3) inset, 0 2px 8px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.08);
--field-shadow: 0 0 0 0 rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.1) inset, 0 1px 2px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05);

After (Light):

--surface-shadow: 0 2px 4px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.04), 0 1px 2px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.06), 0 0 1px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.06);
--overlay-shadow: 0 4px 16px 0 rgba(24, 24, 27, 0.08), 0 8px 24px 0 rgba(24, 24, 27, 0.09);
--field-shadow: 0 2px 4px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.04), 0 1px 2px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.06), 0 0 1px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.06);

After (Dark):

--surface-shadow: 0 0 0 0 transparent inset; /* No shadow on dark mode */
--overlay-shadow: 0 0 0 0 transparent inset; /* No shadow on dark mode */
--field-shadow: 0 0 0 0 transparent inset; /* Transparent shadow to allow ring utilities to work */

Accent Color Updates

The accent color has been updated for better contrast and visual appeal.

Before:

--accent: var(--color-neutral-950);
--accent-foreground: var(--snow);

After:

--accent: oklch(0.6204 0.195 253.83);
--accent-foreground: var(--snow);

Status Color Refinements

Success, warning, and danger colors have been refined for better consistency and contrast.

Success:

  • Before: oklch(0.5503 0.1244 153.56)
  • After: oklch(0.7329 0.1935 150.81)
  • Foreground changed from var(--snow) to var(--eclipse) in light mode

Warning:

  • Before: oklch(0.7186 0.1521 64.85)
  • After: oklch(0.7819 0.1585 72.33) (light), oklch(0.8203 0.1388 76.34) (dark)

Danger:

  • Before: oklch(0.6259 0.1908 29.19)
  • After: oklch(0.6532 0.2328 25.74) (light), oklch(0.594 0.1967 24.63) (dark)

Component API Changes

Chip Component

The Chip component's type prop has been renamed to color, and a new size prop has been added. A new soft variant has been introduced.

Before:

import { Chip } from "@heroui/react";

<Chip type="danger" variant="secondary">Label</Chip>

After:

import { Chip } from "@heroui/react";

<Chip color="danger" variant="soft" size="md">Label</Chip>

Migration:

  • Replace type prop with color prop
  • Use size prop (sm, md, lg) to control chip size
  • The soft variant provides a subtle appearance for less prominent chips

The Link component now supports underline and underlineOffset props, and includes asChild support.

Before:

import { Link } from "@heroui/react";

<Link href="#">Link text</Link>

After:

import { Link } from "@heroui/react";

<Link href="#" underline="hover" underlineOffset={4}>Link text</Link>

New Props:

  • underline: "none" | "hover" | "always" - Controls underline visibility
  • underlineOffset: number - Controls underline offset from text

Type Reference Syntax

Due to the dual pattern implementation, type references through the namespace syntax are no longer supported. Use object-style syntax or named type imports instead.

Before (no longer works):

type AvatarProps = Avatar.RootProps

After (Option 1 - Object-style syntax):

type AvatarProps = Avatar["RootProps"]

After (Option 2 - Named type imports, recommended):

import type { AvatarRootProps } from "@heroui/react"

type AvatarProps = AvatarRootProps

This change affects all compound components when accessing prop types.

Tabs Component Renaming

The Tabs component's wrapper element has been renamed for consistency:

  • Compound property: Tabs.ListWrapperTabs.ListContainer
  • Named export: TabListWrapperTabListContainer
  • CSS class: .tabs__list-wrapper.tabs__list-container
  • Data attribute: data-slot="tabs-list-wrapper"data-slot="tabs-list-container"

Migration:

Find and replace all instances of TabListWrapper with TabListContainer:

# Component usage
TabListWrapper TabListContainer
Tabs.ListWrapper Tabs.ListContainer

# CSS selectors (if using custom styles)
.tabs__list-wrapper .tabs__list-container
[data-slot="tabs-list-wrapper"] → [data-slot="tabs-list-container"]

Removed Variables

The following variables have been removed:

  • --panel → Use --surface or --overlay
  • --panel-foreground → Use --surface-foreground or --overlay-foreground
  • --surface-1, --surface-2, --surface-3 → Use background shades or surface levels
  • --accent-soft → Use --color-accent-soft (now calculated)
  • --radius-panel and --radius-panel-inner → Use standard radius values

Design System Updates

New Color System

Surface vs Overlay Concept

The design system now distinguishes between two types of elevated components:

  • Surface: Used for non-overlay components like cards, accordions, and disclosure groups that sit on the page
  • Overlay: Used for floating components like tooltips, popovers, modals, and menus that appear above the page

This distinction provides:

  • Better visual hierarchy
  • Appropriate shadow depths
  • Improved dark mode contrast
  • Clearer component semantics

Auto-Calculated Color System

HeroUI now automatically calculates shade levels and soft color variants using CSS color-mix. You only need to declare the base colors, and HeroUI handles the rest.

Background Shade Levels

Background shades are automatically calculated from --background:

/* You only declare the base */
--background: oklch(0.9702 0 0);
--foreground: var(--eclipse);

/* HeroUI automatically calculates these */
--color-background-secondary: color-mix(in oklab, var(--color-background) 96%, var(--color-foreground) 4%);
--color-background-tertiary: color-mix(in oklab, var(--color-background) 92%, var(--color-foreground) 8%);
--color-background-quaternary: color-mix(in oklab, var(--color-background) 86%, var(--color-foreground) 14%);

Surface Levels

Surface levels are automatically calculated from --surface:

/* You only declare the base */
--surface: var(--white);
--surface-foreground: var(--foreground);

/* HeroUI automatically calculates these */
--color-surface-secondary: color-mix(in oklab, var(--surface) 94%, var(--surface-foreground) 6%);
--color-surface-tertiary: color-mix(in oklab, var(--surface) 92%, var(--surface-foreground) 8%);
--color-surface-quaternary: color-mix(in oklab, var(--surface) 86%, var(--surface-foreground) 14%);

Soft Color Variants

Soft color variants are automatically calculated from status colors:

/* You declare the base status colors */
--accent: oklch(0.6204 0.195 253.83);
--danger: oklch(0.6532 0.2328 25.74);
--warning: oklch(0.7819 0.1585 72.33);
--success: oklch(0.7329 0.1935 150.81);

/* HeroUI automatically calculates these at 15% opacity */
--color-accent-soft: color-mix(in oklab, var(--color-accent) 15%, transparent);
--color-danger-soft: color-mix(in oklab, var(--color-danger) 15%, transparent);
--color-warning-soft: color-mix(in oklab, var(--color-warning) 15%, transparent);
--color-success-soft: color-mix(in oklab, var(--color-success) 15%, transparent);

Each soft variant includes hover states (20% opacity) and foreground colors for proper contrast.

Customization:

You can override any auto-calculated values using Tailwind's @theme directive:

@theme inline {
  /* Adjust surface levels */
  --color-surface-secondary: color-mix(in oklab, var(--surface) 96%, var(--surface-foreground) 4%);

  /* Adjust soft colors */
  --color-accent-soft: color-mix(in oklab, var(--color-accent) 20%, transparent);
}

This auto-calculation system reduces the number of variables you need to manage while providing full customization when needed.

Shadow System

The shadow system has been redesigned to provide:

  • Separate shadows for surfaces and overlays
  • Better depth perception
  • Dark mode support (transparent shadows)
  • Consistent field shadows

Shadows automatically adapt to light and dark modes, providing appropriate depth cues for each theme.

Focus System

The focus color now uses the accent color for consistency:

--focus: var(--accent);

This ensures focus indicators align with your brand colors while maintaining accessibility.

Typography Tokens

Several typography-related variables have been removed in favor of using Tailwind's typography utilities directly. The design system now focuses on color and spacing tokens, letting Tailwind handle typography.

Migration Guide

Step 1: Update Design System Variables

Replace old panel variables with surface/overlay:

/* Before */
.my-card {
  background: var(--panel);
  box-shadow: var(--shadow-panel);
}

/* After */
.my-card {
  background: var(--surface);
  box-shadow: var(--shadow-surface);
}

.my-tooltip {
  background: var(--overlay);
  box-shadow: var(--shadow-overlay);
}

Step 2: Update Surface Levels

Surface levels are now automatically calculated from --surface, so you don't need to manually declare them. Simply use the new utility classes:

/* Before */
.bg-surface-1.bg-surface (base surface)
.bg-surface-2.bg-surface-secondary (auto-calculated)
.bg-surface-3.bg-surface-tertiary (auto-calculated)

/* You can also use background shades */
.bg-surface-2.bg-background-secondary (auto-calculated from --background)
.bg-surface-3.bg-background-tertiary (auto-calculated from --background)

Note: Surface levels (surface-secondary, surface-tertiary, etc.) are automatically calculated based on your --surface color. No manual CSS variables needed unless you want to customize the calculations.

Step 3: Update Component Props

Update Chip and Link components:

// Chip: type → color, add size if needed
<Chip type="danger" /> → <Chip color="danger" size="md" />

// Link: Add underline props if customizing underlines
<Link href="#">Text</Link> // Still works, underline props are optional

Step 4: Simplify Component Patterns (Optional)

If you adopted the .Root suffix from v3.0.0-alpha.35, you can now simplify your code by removing it:

Before (v3.0.0-alpha.35):

<Avatar.Root>
  <Avatar.Image src="..." alt="..." />
  <Avatar.Fallback>JD</Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar.Root>

After (simpler):

<Avatar>
  <Avatar.Image src="..." alt="..." />
  <Avatar.Fallback>JD</Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar>

Note: The .Root syntax still works if you prefer it.

Step 5: Update Type References

If you're using namespace syntax for types, switch to object-style syntax or named imports:

Before:

type ButtonProps = Button.RootProps

After (Option 1 - Object-style):

type ButtonProps = Button["RootProps"]

After (Option 2 - Named imports, recommended):

import type { ButtonRootProps } from "@heroui/react"

type ButtonProps = ButtonRootProps

Step 6: Update Tabs Component

Replace TabListWrapper with TabListContainer:

Before:

import { Tabs } from "@heroui/react"

<Tabs.Root>
  <Tabs.ListWrapper>
    <Tabs.List>
      <Tabs.Tab id="home">Home<Tabs.Indicator /></Tabs.Tab>
    </Tabs.List>
  </Tabs.ListWrapper>
  <Tabs.Panel id="home">Content</Tabs.Panel>
</Tabs.Root>

After:

import { Tabs } from "@heroui/react"

<Tabs>
  <Tabs.ListContainer>
    <Tabs.List>
      <Tabs.Tab id="home">Home<Tabs.Indicator /></Tabs.Tab>
    </Tabs.List>
  </Tabs.ListContainer>
  <Tabs.Panel id="home">Content</Tabs.Panel>
</Tabs>

Step 7: Handle Border Changes

If your custom styles rely on default borders:

/* Add explicit borders where needed */
.my-component {
  border-width: 1px;
  border-color: var(--color-border);
}

Step 8: Update Status Colors

If you've customized status colors, review the new values and adjust your custom theme if needed:

/* Check if your custom status colors need updates */
--success: oklch(0.7329 0.1935 150.81); /* New value */
--warning: oklch(0.7819 0.1585 72.33); /* New value */
--danger: oklch(0.6532 0.2328 25.74); /* New value */

Automated Migration

For large codebases, you can use find-and-replace:

# Panel → Surface
--panel --surface
bg-panel bg-surface
shadow-panel shadow-surface

# Panel → Overlay (for floating components)
--panel --overlay (where appropriate)
bg-panel bg-overlay (for tooltips, popovers, etc.)
shadow-panel shadow-overlay (for floating components)

# Chip type prop
type=" → color="

# Surface levels
bg-surface-1 bg-surface
bg-surface-2 bg-surface-secondary
bg-surface-3 bg-surface-tertiary

# Tabs component
TabListWrapper TabListContainer
Tabs.ListWrapper Tabs.ListContainer

# Type references
Component.RootProps Component["RootProps"] or use named imports

Component Updates

Card Component

Card component has been refined with improved variants and better semantic structure. The component now uses the new surface system for consistent styling.

Accordion Component

Accordion now uses the surface system for better visual consistency with other components.

Form Components

Form components (Input, TextField, TextArea) have been updated to use the new field border system (transparent by default) for a cleaner look while maintaining accessibility.

Component Pattern Updates

All components now support flexible patterns. Components that support the dual pattern include:

  • Simple components: Button, Link, Spinner, Chip, Kbd
  • Compound components: Accordion, Avatar, Card, Disclosure, Fieldset, Popover, RadioGroup, Switch, Tabs, Tooltip

You can use any of the three patterns (compound without .Root, compound with .Root, or named exports) with all these components.

HeroUI Pro

HeroUI Pro is being reshaped from the ground up on top of the new design system. The new Pro version will feature:

  • New components built on top of HeroUI v3
  • Tailwind CSS v4 native support
  • CSS native animations
  • Enhanced customization options

We'll share more updates soon.

Roadmap

We're working towards a stable release in Q4 this year (2025). This beta release brings us significantly closer to that goal with:

  • Comprehensive component set
  • Refined design system
  • Improved developer experience
  • Better performance

Community

The reception on the native side has been phenomenal. Thank you for supporting us as we build HeroUI v3! Your feedback helps us improve every day.

See what the community is saying: HeroUI Native Reception

Contributors

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release, helping us create a design system that's both beautiful and practical!

Ttianenpang@tianenpangWwingkwong@wingkwongJjrgarciadev@jrgarciadev

v3.0.0-beta.2

Six new components (AlertDialog, ComboBox, Dropdown, InputGroup, Modal, NumberField), Select API improvements, and component refinements.

v3.0.0-alpha.35

React Server Components support for compound components, React 19 improvements, and critical bug fixes.

On this page

InstallationWhat's NewNew Design SystemNew ComponentsAlertCheckbox & CheckboxGroupInputOTPListboxSelectSliderSurfaceImproved Component APIsFlexible Component PatternsGlobal Animation Control⚠️ Breaking ChangesDesign System VariablesPanel → Surface & OverlaySurface Levels SimplifiedBorder Width Default ChangedBorder Color Default ChangedShadow System UpdatesAccent Color UpdatesStatus Color RefinementsComponent API ChangesChip ComponentLink ComponentType Reference SyntaxTabs Component RenamingRemoved VariablesDesign System UpdatesNew Color SystemSurface vs Overlay ConceptAuto-Calculated Color SystemShadow SystemFocus SystemTypography TokensMigration GuideStep 1: Update Design System VariablesStep 2: Update Surface LevelsStep 3: Update Component PropsStep 4: Simplify Component Patterns (Optional)Step 5: Update Type ReferencesStep 6: Update Tabs ComponentStep 7: Handle Border ChangesStep 8: Update Status ColorsAutomated MigrationComponent UpdatesCard ComponentAccordion ComponentForm ComponentsComponent Pattern UpdatesHeroUI ProRoadmapCommunityLinksContributors