v3.0.0-beta.1
Major redesign with new design system, 8 new components, and improved developer experience.
This release introduces a comprehensive redesign of HeroUI v3, merging v2's beauty and animations with v3's simplicity. All components redesigned, 8 new components, and improved design system with better color tokens, shadows, and architecture.
Installation
Update to the latest version:
Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI MCP Server.
What's New
New Design System
We've spent weeks crafting a new design system that merges the soul of HeroUI v2 with the simplicity of v3. Every component has been redesigned with attention to detail, smooth animations, and improved developer experience. The new design system is available in our Figma Kit V3.
The redesign brings:
- New color system that brings v3's vision to life and stands out for its uniqueness
- Refined shadow system for better depth perception
- New variables and tokens for better customization
- Automatic
isOnSurfacesupport for form-based components
- Enhanced border and spacing tokens
- Better contrast and accessibility
- Consistent component patterns across web and native
New Components
This release introduces 8 new essential components:
- Alert: Display important messages and notifications with status indicators.
- Checkbox & CheckboxGroup: Select multiple items from a list.
- InputOTP: One-time password input for authentication flows.
- Listbox: Display a list of options and allow single or multiple selection.
- Select: Dropdown selection component built on top of Listbox.
- Slider: Select a value from a range with custom marks and labels.
- Surface: Base surface component for creating elevated containers.
Alert
Checkbox & CheckboxGroup
InputOTP
Listbox
Select
Slider
Surface
Improved Component APIs
Several components have been refined with better APIs:
- Link: Added
underlineand
underlineOffsetprops for better customization
- Card: Improved variants and styling system
- Chip: Enhanced with size variants and improved color system
- Switch: Redesigned from the ground up with improved visual design and animations
- RadioGroup: Redesigned from the ground up with better API and styling
Flexible Component Patterns
HeroUI now supports flexible component syntax. Use compound patterns with or without
.Root, or named exports - all three patterns work identically.
Available patterns:
Simple components like Button work the same way:
You can mix compound and named exports in the same component:
This provides:
- Simpler API: Main components no longer require
.Rootsuffix
- Flexibility: Choose between compound pattern, compound with
.Root, or named exports
- Backward Compatibility: The
.Rootpattern still works
- Naming Consistency: Standardized naming (e.g., "Container" instead of "Wrapper")
Global Animation Control
HeroUI now supports easy global animation control through the
data-reduce-motion attribute. Simply add
data-reduce-motion="true" to your
<html> or
<body> tag to disable all animations across your application.
HeroUI automatically respects user motion preferences using the
prefers-reduced-motion media query and extends Tailwind's
motion-reduce: variant to support both system preferences and manual control via the data attribute. This provides flexible control over animations while maintaining accessibility best practices.
Learn more about animations and motion preferences in the Animation documentation.
⚠️ Breaking Changes
Design System Variables
Panel → Surface & Overlay
The
--panel variable has been replaced with
--surface and
--overlay to better distinguish between non-overlay components (cards, accordions) and floating components (tooltips, popovers, modals).
Before:
After:
Migration:
- Replace
bg-panelwith
bg-surfacefor non-overlay components
- Replace
bg-panelwith
bg-overlayfor floating components
- Replace
shadow-panelwith
shadow-surfaceor
shadow-overlay
- Replace
--color-panelwith
--color-surfaceor
--color-overlay
Surface Levels Simplified
The
--surface-1,
--surface-2, and
--surface-3 variables have been removed. Surface levels are now automatically calculated from
--surface using
color-mix, so you only need to declare the base surface color.
Before (manual declaration):
After (auto-calculated):
Customization:
You can override the default calculations using Tailwind's
@theme directive:
Migration:
- Replace
bg-surface-1with
bg-surface(base surface)
- Replace
bg-surface-2with
bg-surface-secondary(auto-calculated)
- Replace
bg-surface-3with
bg-surface-tertiary(auto-calculated)
The same auto-calculation pattern applies to:
- Background shades: Calculated from
--background→
background-secondary,
background-tertiary,
background-quaternary
- Soft colors: Calculated from status colors →
accent-soft,
danger-soft,
warning-soft,
success-soft
Border Width Default Changed
The default border width has changed from
1px to
0px. Borders are now opt-in rather than default.
Before:
After:
Migration:
- If you rely on default borders, explicitly set
border-widthin your custom styles
- Form fields now use
transparentborders by default
Border Color Default Changed
The default border color opacity has changed from
15% to
0% (transparent).
Before:
After:
Field Border Default:
Shadow System Updates
The shadow system has been completely redesigned with separate shadows for surfaces and overlays.
Before:
After (Light):
After (Dark):
Accent Color Updates
The accent color has been updated for better contrast and visual appeal.
Before:
After:
Status Color Refinements
Success, warning, and danger colors have been refined for better consistency and contrast.
Success:
- Before:
oklch(0.5503 0.1244 153.56)
- After:
oklch(0.7329 0.1935 150.81)
- Foreground changed from
var(--snow)to
var(--eclipse)in light mode
Warning:
- Before:
oklch(0.7186 0.1521 64.85)
- After:
oklch(0.7819 0.1585 72.33)(light),
oklch(0.8203 0.1388 76.34)(dark)
Danger:
- Before:
oklch(0.6259 0.1908 29.19)
- After:
oklch(0.6532 0.2328 25.74)(light),
oklch(0.594 0.1967 24.63)(dark)
Component API Changes
Chip Component
The Chip component's
type prop has been renamed to
color, and a new
size prop has been added. A new
soft variant has been introduced.
Before:
After:
Migration:
- Replace
typeprop with
colorprop
- Use
sizeprop (
sm,
md,
lg) to control chip size
- The
softvariant provides a subtle appearance for less prominent chips
Link Component
The Link component now supports
underline and
underlineOffset props, and includes
asChild support.
Before:
After:
New Props:
underline:
"none" | "hover" | "always"- Controls underline visibility
underlineOffset:
number- Controls underline offset from text
Type Reference Syntax
Due to the dual pattern implementation, type references through the namespace syntax are no longer supported. Use object-style syntax or named type imports instead.
Before (no longer works):
After (Option 1 - Object-style syntax):
After (Option 2 - Named type imports, recommended):
This change affects all compound components when accessing prop types.
Tabs Component Renaming
The Tabs component's wrapper element has been renamed for consistency:
- Compound property:
Tabs.ListWrapper→
Tabs.ListContainer
- Named export:
TabListWrapper→
TabListContainer
- CSS class:
.tabs__list-wrapper→
.tabs__list-container
- Data attribute:
data-slot="tabs-list-wrapper"→
data-slot="tabs-list-container"
Migration:
Find and replace all instances of
TabListWrapper with
TabListContainer:
Removed Variables
The following variables have been removed:
--panel→ Use
--surfaceor
--overlay
--panel-foreground→ Use
--surface-foregroundor
--overlay-foreground
--surface-1,
--surface-2,
--surface-3→ Use background shades or surface levels
--accent-soft→ Use
--color-accent-soft(now calculated)
--radius-paneland
--radius-panel-inner→ Use standard radius values
Design System Updates
New Color System
Surface vs Overlay Concept
The design system now distinguishes between two types of elevated components:
- Surface: Used for non-overlay components like cards, accordions, and disclosure groups that sit on the page
- Overlay: Used for floating components like tooltips, popovers, modals, and menus that appear above the page
This distinction provides:
- Better visual hierarchy
- Appropriate shadow depths
- Improved dark mode contrast
- Clearer component semantics
Auto-Calculated Color System
HeroUI now automatically calculates shade levels and soft color variants using CSS
color-mix. You only need to declare the base colors, and HeroUI handles the rest.
Background Shade Levels
Background shades are automatically calculated from
--background:
Surface Levels
Surface levels are automatically calculated from
--surface:
Soft Color Variants
Soft color variants are automatically calculated from status colors:
Each soft variant includes hover states (20% opacity) and foreground colors for proper contrast.
Customization:
You can override any auto-calculated values using Tailwind's
@theme directive:
This auto-calculation system reduces the number of variables you need to manage while providing full customization when needed.
Shadow System
The shadow system has been redesigned to provide:
- Separate shadows for surfaces and overlays
- Better depth perception
- Dark mode support (transparent shadows)
- Consistent field shadows
Shadows automatically adapt to light and dark modes, providing appropriate depth cues for each theme.
Focus System
The focus color now uses the accent color for consistency:
This ensures focus indicators align with your brand colors while maintaining accessibility.
Typography Tokens
Several typography-related variables have been removed in favor of using Tailwind's typography utilities directly. The design system now focuses on color and spacing tokens, letting Tailwind handle typography.
Migration Guide
Step 1: Update Design System Variables
Replace old panel variables with surface/overlay:
Step 2: Update Surface Levels
Surface levels are now automatically calculated from
--surface, so you don't need to manually declare them. Simply use the new utility classes:
Note: Surface levels (
surface-secondary,
surface-tertiary, etc.) are automatically calculated based on your
--surface color. No manual CSS variables needed unless you want to customize the calculations.
Step 3: Update Component Props
Update Chip and Link components:
Step 4: Simplify Component Patterns (Optional)
If you adopted the
.Root suffix from v3.0.0-alpha.35, you can now simplify your code by removing it:
Before (v3.0.0-alpha.35):
After (simpler):
Note: The
.Root syntax still works if you prefer it.
Step 5: Update Type References
If you're using namespace syntax for types, switch to object-style syntax or named imports:
Before:
After (Option 1 - Object-style):
After (Option 2 - Named imports, recommended):
Step 6: Update Tabs Component
Replace
TabListWrapper with
TabListContainer:
Before:
After:
Step 7: Handle Border Changes
If your custom styles rely on default borders:
Step 8: Update Status Colors
If you've customized status colors, review the new values and adjust your custom theme if needed:
Automated Migration
For large codebases, you can use find-and-replace:
Component Updates
Card Component
Card component has been refined with improved variants and better semantic structure. The component now uses the new surface system for consistent styling.
Accordion Component
Accordion now uses the surface system for better visual consistency with other components.
Form Components
Form components (Input, TextField, TextArea) have been updated to use the new field border system (transparent by default) for a cleaner look while maintaining accessibility.
Component Pattern Updates
All components now support flexible patterns. Components that support the dual pattern include:
- Simple components: Button, Link, Spinner, Chip, Kbd
- Compound components: Accordion, Avatar, Card, Disclosure, Fieldset, Popover, RadioGroup, Switch, Tabs, Tooltip
You can use any of the three patterns (compound without
.Root, compound with
.Root, or named exports) with all these components.
HeroUI Pro
HeroUI Pro is being reshaped from the ground up on top of the new design system. The new Pro version will feature:
- New components built on top of HeroUI v3
- Tailwind CSS v4 native support
- CSS native animations
- Enhanced customization options
We'll share more updates soon.
Roadmap
We're working towards a stable release in Q4 this year (2025). This beta release brings us significantly closer to that goal with:
- Comprehensive component set
- Refined design system
- Improved developer experience
- Better performance
Community
The reception on the native side has been phenomenal. Thank you for supporting us as we build HeroUI v3! Your feedback helps us improve every day.
See what the community is saying: HeroUI Native Reception
Links
- Component Documentation
- Design System - Figma Kit V3
- HeroUI Native
- GitHub Repository
- GitHub PR #5872
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release, helping us create a design system that's both beautiful and practical!