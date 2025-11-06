v3.0.0-beta.1

Major redesign with new design system, 8 new components, and improved developer experience.

November 6, 2025

This release introduces a comprehensive redesign of HeroUI v3, merging v2's beauty and animations with v3's simplicity. All components redesigned, 8 new components, and improved design system with better color tokens, shadows, and architecture.

Update to the latest version:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm i @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta pnpm add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta yarn add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta bun add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta

Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI MCP Server.

We've spent weeks crafting a new design system that merges the soul of HeroUI v2 with the simplicity of v3. Every component has been redesigned with attention to detail, smooth animations, and improved developer experience. The new design system is available in our Figma Kit V3.

The redesign brings:

New color system that brings v3's vision to life and stands out for its uniqueness

Refined shadow system for better depth perception

New variables and tokens for better customization

Automatic isOnSurface support for form-based components

support for form-based components Enhanced border and spacing tokens

Better contrast and accessibility

Consistent component patterns across web and native

This release introduces 8 new essential components:

Alert : Display important messages and notifications with status indicators.

: Display important messages and notifications with status indicators. Checkbox & CheckboxGroup : Select multiple items from a list.

: Select multiple items from a list. InputOTP : One-time password input for authentication flows.

: One-time password input for authentication flows. Listbox : Display a list of options and allow single or multiple selection.

: Display a list of options and allow single or multiple selection. Select : Dropdown selection component built on top of Listbox.

: Dropdown selection component built on top of Listbox. Slider : Select a value from a range with custom marks and labels.

: Select a value from a range with custom marks and labels. Surface: Base surface component for creating elevated containers.

Several components have been refined with better APIs:

Link: Added underline and underlineOffset props for better customization

Card: Improved variants and styling system

Chip: Enhanced with size variants and improved color system

Switch: Redesigned from the ground up with improved visual design and animations

RadioGroup: Redesigned from the ground up with better API and styling

HeroUI now supports flexible component syntax. Use compound patterns with or without .Root , or named exports - all three patterns work identically.

Available patterns:

import { Avatar } from "@heroui/react" // 1. Compound pattern (no .Root needed) - recommended < Avatar > < Avatar.Image src = "/avatar.jpg" alt = "User" /> < Avatar.Fallback >JD</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > // 2. Compound pattern with .Root - still supported < Avatar.Root > < Avatar.Image src = "/avatar.jpg" alt = "User" /> < Avatar.Fallback >JD</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar.Root > // 3. Named exports import { AvatarRoot, AvatarImage, AvatarFallback } from "@heroui/react" < AvatarRoot > < AvatarImage src = "/avatar.jpg" alt = "User" /> < AvatarFallback >JD</ AvatarFallback > </ AvatarRoot >

Simple components like Button work the same way:

import { Button } from "@heroui/react" // No .Root needed < Button >Label</ Button > // Or with .Root < Button.Root >Label</ Button.Root > // Or named export import { ButtonRoot } from "@heroui/react" < ButtonRoot >Label</ ButtonRoot >

You can mix compound and named exports in the same component:

import { Avatar, AvatarFallback } from "@heroui/react" < Avatar > < Avatar.Image src = "/avatar.jpg" alt = "User" /> < AvatarFallback >JD</ AvatarFallback > </ Avatar >

This provides:

Simpler API : Main components no longer require .Root suffix

: Main components no longer require suffix Flexibility : Choose between compound pattern, compound with .Root , or named exports

: Choose between compound pattern, compound with , or named exports Backward Compatibility : The .Root pattern still works

: The pattern still works Naming Consistency: Standardized naming (e.g., "Container" instead of "Wrapper")

HeroUI now supports easy global animation control through the data-reduce-motion attribute. Simply add data-reduce-motion="true" to your <html> or <body> tag to disable all animations across your application.

<! DOCTYPE html > < html data-reduce-motion = "true" > <!-- All HeroUI animations will be disabled --> </ html >

HeroUI automatically respects user motion preferences using the prefers-reduced-motion media query and extends Tailwind's motion-reduce: variant to support both system preferences and manual control via the data attribute. This provides flexible control over animations while maintaining accessibility best practices.

Learn more about animations and motion preferences in the Animation documentation.

The --panel variable has been replaced with --surface and --overlay to better distinguish between non-overlay components (cards, accordions) and floating components (tooltips, popovers, modals).

Before:

--panel: var(--white); --panel-foreground: var(--foreground); --shadow-panel: 0 0 1px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0 .3 ) inset, 0 2px 8px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0 .08 );

After:

--surface: var(--white); --surface-foreground: var(--foreground); --overlay: var(--white); --overlay-foreground: var(--foreground); --shadow-surface: 0 2px 4px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0 .04 ), 0 1px 2px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0 .06 ), 0 0 1px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0 .06 ); --shadow-overlay: 0 4px 16px 0 rgba(24, 24, 27, 0 .08 ), 0 8px 24px 0 rgba(24, 24, 27, 0 .09 );

Migration:

Replace bg-panel with bg-surface for non-overlay components

with for non-overlay components Replace bg-panel with bg-overlay for floating components

with for floating components Replace shadow-panel with shadow-surface or shadow-overlay

with or Replace --color-panel with --color-surface or --color-overlay

The --surface-1 , --surface-2 , and --surface-3 variables have been removed. Surface levels are now automatically calculated from --surface using color-mix , so you only need to declare the base surface color.

Before (manual declaration):

--surface-1: var(--background); --surface-2: var(--color-neutral-100); --surface-3: var(--color-neutral-200);

After (auto-calculated):

/* You only declare the base surface */ --surface: var(--white); --surface-foreground: var(--foreground); /* HeroUI automatically calculates these using color-mix */ --color-surface-secondary: color-mix(in oklab, var(--surface) 94%, var(--surface-foreground) 6%); --color-surface-tertiary: color-mix(in oklab, var(--surface) 92%, var(--surface-foreground) 8%); --color-surface-quaternary: color-mix(in oklab, var(--surface) 86%, var(--surface-foreground) 14%);

Customization:

You can override the default calculations using Tailwind's @theme directive:

@theme inline { --color-surface-secondary: color-mix(in oklab, var(--surface) 96%, var(--surface-foreground) 4%); --color-surface-tertiary: color-mix(in oklab, var(--surface) 94%, var(--surface-foreground) 6%); --color-surface-quaternary: color-mix(in oklab, var(--surface) 90%, var(--surface-foreground) 10%); }

Migration:

Replace bg-surface-1 with bg-surface (base surface)

with (base surface) Replace bg-surface-2 with bg-surface-secondary (auto-calculated)

with (auto-calculated) Replace bg-surface-3 with bg-surface-tertiary (auto-calculated)

The same auto-calculation pattern applies to:

Background shades : Calculated from --background → background-secondary , background-tertiary , background-quaternary

: Calculated from → , , Soft colors: Calculated from status colors → accent-soft , danger-soft , warning-soft , success-soft

The default border width has changed from 1px to 0px . Borders are now opt-in rather than default.

Before:

--border-width: 1px;

After:

--border-width: 0px; /* no border by default */

Migration:

If you rely on default borders, explicitly set border-width in your custom styles

in your custom styles Form fields now use transparent borders by default

The default border color opacity has changed from 15% to 0% (transparent).

Before:

--border: oklch(0 0 0 / 15%);

After:

--border: oklch(0 0 0 / 0%);

Field Border Default:

--field-border: transparent; /* no border by default on form fields */

The shadow system has been completely redesigned with separate shadows for surfaces and overlays.

Before:

--panel-shadow: 0 0 1px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0 .3 ) inset, 0 2px 8px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0 .08 ); --field-shadow: 0 0 0 0 rgba(255, 255, 255, 0 .1 ) inset, 0 1px 2px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0 .05 );

After (Light):

--surface-shadow: 0 2px 4px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0 .04 ), 0 1px 2px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0 .06 ), 0 0 1px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0 .06 ); --overlay-shadow: 0 4px 16px 0 rgba(24, 24, 27, 0 .08 ), 0 8px 24px 0 rgba(24, 24, 27, 0 .09 ); --field-shadow: 0 2px 4px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0 .04 ), 0 1px 2px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0 .06 ), 0 0 1px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0 .06 );

After (Dark):

--surface-shadow: 0 0 0 0 transparent inset; /* No shadow on dark mode */ --overlay-shadow: 0 0 0 0 transparent inset; /* No shadow on dark mode */ --field-shadow: 0 0 0 0 transparent inset; /* Transparent shadow to allow ring utilities to work */

The accent color has been updated for better contrast and visual appeal.

Before:

--accent: var(--color-neutral-950); --accent-foreground: var(--snow);

After:

--accent: oklch(0 .6204 0 .195 253 .83 ); --accent-foreground: var(--snow);

Success, warning, and danger colors have been refined for better consistency and contrast.

Success:

Before: oklch(0.5503 0.1244 153.56)

After: oklch(0.7329 0.1935 150.81)

Foreground changed from var(--snow) to var(--eclipse) in light mode

Warning:

Before: oklch(0.7186 0.1521 64.85)

After: oklch(0.7819 0.1585 72.33) (light), oklch(0.8203 0.1388 76.34) (dark)

Danger:

Before: oklch(0.6259 0.1908 29.19)

After: oklch(0.6532 0.2328 25.74) (light), oklch(0.594 0.1967 24.63) (dark)

The Chip component's type prop has been renamed to color , and a new size prop has been added. A new soft variant has been introduced.

Before:

import { Chip } from "@heroui/react" ; < Chip type = "danger" variant = "secondary" >Label</ Chip >

After:

import { Chip } from "@heroui/react" ; < Chip color = "danger" variant = "soft" size = "md" >Label</ Chip >

Migration:

Replace type prop with color prop

prop with prop Use size prop ( sm , md , lg ) to control chip size

prop ( , , ) to control chip size The soft variant provides a subtle appearance for less prominent chips

The Link component now supports underline and underlineOffset props, and includes asChild support.

Before:

import { Link } from "@heroui/react" ; < Link href = "#" >Link text</ Link >

After:

import { Link } from "@heroui/react" ; < Link href = "#" underline = "hover" underlineOffset = { 4 }>Link text</ Link >

New Props:

underline : "none" | "hover" | "always" - Controls underline visibility

: - Controls underline visibility underlineOffset : number - Controls underline offset from text

Due to the dual pattern implementation, type references through the namespace syntax are no longer supported. Use object-style syntax or named type imports instead.

Before (no longer works):

type AvatarProps = Avatar . RootProps

After (Option 1 - Object-style syntax):

type AvatarProps = Avatar [ "RootProps" ]

After (Option 2 - Named type imports, recommended):

import type { AvatarRootProps } from "@heroui/react" type AvatarProps = AvatarRootProps

This change affects all compound components when accessing prop types.

The Tabs component's wrapper element has been renamed for consistency:

Compound property : Tabs.ListWrapper → Tabs.ListContainer

: → Named export : TabListWrapper → TabListContainer

: → CSS class : .tabs__list-wrapper → .tabs__list-container

: → Data attribute: data-slot="tabs-list-wrapper" → data-slot="tabs-list-container"

Migration:

Find and replace all instances of TabListWrapper with TabListContainer :

# Component usage TabListWrapper → TabListContainer Tabs.ListWrapper → Tabs.ListContainer # CSS selectors (if using custom styles) .tabs__list-wrapper → .tabs__list-container [data-slot = "tabs-list-wrapper" ] → [data-slot = "tabs-list-container" ]

The following variables have been removed:

--panel → Use --surface or --overlay

→ Use or --panel-foreground → Use --surface-foreground or --overlay-foreground

→ Use or --surface-1 , --surface-2 , --surface-3 → Use background shades or surface levels

, , → Use background shades or surface levels --accent-soft → Use --color-accent-soft (now calculated)

→ Use (now calculated) --radius-panel and --radius-panel-inner → Use standard radius values

The design system now distinguishes between two types of elevated components:

Surface : Used for non-overlay components like cards, accordions, and disclosure groups that sit on the page

: Used for non-overlay components like cards, accordions, and disclosure groups that sit on the page Overlay: Used for floating components like tooltips, popovers, modals, and menus that appear above the page

This distinction provides:

Better visual hierarchy

Appropriate shadow depths

Improved dark mode contrast

Clearer component semantics

HeroUI now automatically calculates shade levels and soft color variants using CSS color-mix . You only need to declare the base colors, and HeroUI handles the rest.

Background Shade Levels

Background shades are automatically calculated from --background :

/* You only declare the base */ --background: oklch(0 .9702 0 0); --foreground: var(--eclipse); /* HeroUI automatically calculates these */ --color-background-secondary: color-mix(in oklab, var(--color-background) 96%, var(--color-foreground) 4%); --color-background-tertiary: color-mix(in oklab, var(--color-background) 92%, var(--color-foreground) 8%); --color-background-quaternary: color-mix(in oklab, var(--color-background) 86%, var(--color-foreground) 14%);

Surface Levels

Surface levels are automatically calculated from --surface :

/* You only declare the base */ --surface: var(--white); --surface-foreground: var(--foreground); /* HeroUI automatically calculates these */ --color-surface-secondary: color-mix(in oklab, var(--surface) 94%, var(--surface-foreground) 6%); --color-surface-tertiary: color-mix(in oklab, var(--surface) 92%, var(--surface-foreground) 8%); --color-surface-quaternary: color-mix(in oklab, var(--surface) 86%, var(--surface-foreground) 14%);

Soft Color Variants

Soft color variants are automatically calculated from status colors:

/* You declare the base status colors */ --accent: oklch(0 .6204 0 .195 253 .83 ); --danger: oklch(0 .6532 0 .2328 25 .74 ); --warning: oklch(0 .7819 0 .1585 72 .33 ); --success: oklch(0 .7329 0 .1935 150 .81 ); /* HeroUI automatically calculates these at 15% opacity */ --color-accent-soft: color-mix(in oklab, var(--color-accent) 15%, transparent); --color-danger-soft: color-mix(in oklab, var(--color-danger) 15%, transparent); --color-warning-soft: color-mix(in oklab, var(--color-warning) 15%, transparent); --color-success-soft: color-mix(in oklab, var(--color-success) 15%, transparent);

Each soft variant includes hover states (20% opacity) and foreground colors for proper contrast.

Customization:

You can override any auto-calculated values using Tailwind's @theme directive:

@theme inline { /* Adjust surface levels */ --color-surface-secondary: color-mix(in oklab, var(--surface) 96%, var(--surface-foreground) 4%); /* Adjust soft colors */ --color-accent-soft: color-mix(in oklab, var(--color-accent) 20%, transparent); }

This auto-calculation system reduces the number of variables you need to manage while providing full customization when needed.

The shadow system has been redesigned to provide:

Separate shadows for surfaces and overlays

Better depth perception

Dark mode support (transparent shadows)

Consistent field shadows

Shadows automatically adapt to light and dark modes, providing appropriate depth cues for each theme.

The focus color now uses the accent color for consistency:

--focus: var(--accent);

This ensures focus indicators align with your brand colors while maintaining accessibility.

Several typography-related variables have been removed in favor of using Tailwind's typography utilities directly. The design system now focuses on color and spacing tokens, letting Tailwind handle typography.

Replace old panel variables with surface/overlay:

/* Before */ .my-card { background : var ( --panel ); box-shadow : var ( --shadow-panel ); } /* After */ .my-card { background : var ( --surface ); box-shadow : var ( --shadow-surface ); } .my-tooltip { background : var ( --overlay ); box-shadow : var ( --shadow-overlay ); }

Surface levels are now automatically calculated from --surface , so you don't need to manually declare them. Simply use the new utility classes:

/* Before */ .bg-surface-1 → .bg-surface ( base surface) .bg-surface-2 → .bg-surface-secondary ( auto-calculated ) .bg-surface-3 → .bg-surface-tertiary ( auto-calculated ) /* You can also use background shades */ .bg-surface-2 → .bg-background-secondary ( auto-calculated from --background) .bg-surface-3 → .bg-background-tertiary ( auto-calculated from --background)

Note: Surface levels ( surface-secondary , surface-tertiary , etc.) are automatically calculated based on your --surface color. No manual CSS variables needed unless you want to customize the calculations.

Update Chip and Link components:

// Chip: type → color, add size if needed < Chip type = "danger" /> → < Chip color = "danger" size = "md" /> // Link: Add underline props if customizing underlines < Link href = "#" >Text</ Link > // Still works, underline props are optional

If you adopted the .Root suffix from v3.0.0-alpha.35, you can now simplify your code by removing it:

Before (v3.0.0-alpha.35):

< Avatar.Root > < Avatar.Image src = "..." alt = "..." /> < Avatar.Fallback >JD</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar.Root >

After (simpler):

< Avatar > < Avatar.Image src = "..." alt = "..." /> < Avatar.Fallback >JD</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar >

Note: The .Root syntax still works if you prefer it.

If you're using namespace syntax for types, switch to object-style syntax or named imports:

Before:

type ButtonProps = Button . RootProps

After (Option 1 - Object-style):

type ButtonProps = Button [ "RootProps" ]

After (Option 2 - Named imports, recommended):

import type { ButtonRootProps } from "@heroui/react" type ButtonProps = ButtonRootProps

Replace TabListWrapper with TabListContainer :

Before:

import { Tabs } from "@heroui/react" < Tabs.Root > < Tabs.ListWrapper > < Tabs.List > < Tabs.Tab id = "home" >Home< Tabs.Indicator /></ Tabs.Tab > </ Tabs.List > </ Tabs.ListWrapper > < Tabs.Panel id = "home" >Content</ Tabs.Panel > </ Tabs.Root >

After:

import { Tabs } from "@heroui/react" < Tabs > < Tabs.ListContainer > < Tabs.List > < Tabs.Tab id = "home" >Home< Tabs.Indicator /></ Tabs.Tab > </ Tabs.List > </ Tabs.ListContainer > < Tabs.Panel id = "home" >Content</ Tabs.Panel > </ Tabs >

If your custom styles rely on default borders:

/* Add explicit borders where needed */ .my-component { border-width : 1 px ; border-color : var ( --color-border ); }

If you've customized status colors, review the new values and adjust your custom theme if needed:

/* Check if your custom status colors need updates */ --success: oklch(0 .7329 0 .1935 150 .81 ); /* New value */ --warning: oklch(0 .7819 0 .1585 72 .33 ); /* New value */ --danger: oklch(0 .6532 0 .2328 25 .74 ); /* New value */

For large codebases, you can use find-and-replace:

# Panel → Surface --panel → --surface bg-panel → bg-surface shadow-panel → shadow-surface # Panel → Overlay (for floating components) --panel → --overlay (where appropriate ) bg-panel → bg-overlay (for tooltips, popovers, etc. ) shadow-panel → shadow-overlay (for floating components ) # Chip type prop type = " → color=" # Surface levels bg-surface-1 → bg-surface bg-surface-2 → bg-surface-secondary bg-surface-3 → bg-surface-tertiary # Tabs component TabListWrapper → TabListContainer Tabs.ListWrapper → Tabs.ListContainer # Type references Component.RootProps → Component["RootProps"] or use named imports

Card component has been refined with improved variants and better semantic structure. The component now uses the new surface system for consistent styling.

Accordion now uses the surface system for better visual consistency with other components.

Form components (Input, TextField, TextArea) have been updated to use the new field border system (transparent by default) for a cleaner look while maintaining accessibility.

All components now support flexible patterns. Components that support the dual pattern include:

Simple components : Button, Link, Spinner, Chip, Kbd

: Button, Link, Spinner, Chip, Kbd Compound components: Accordion, Avatar, Card, Disclosure, Fieldset, Popover, RadioGroup, Switch, Tabs, Tooltip

You can use any of the three patterns (compound without .Root , compound with .Root , or named exports) with all these components.

HeroUI Pro is being reshaped from the ground up on top of the new design system. The new Pro version will feature:

New components built on top of HeroUI v3

Tailwind CSS v4 native support

CSS native animations

Enhanced customization options

We'll share more updates soon.

We're working towards a stable release in Q4 this year (2025). This beta release brings us significantly closer to that goal with:

Comprehensive component set

Refined design system

Improved developer experience

Better performance

The reception on the native side has been phenomenal. Thank you for supporting us as we build HeroUI v3! Your feedback helps us improve every day.

See what the community is saying: HeroUI Native Reception

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release, helping us create a design system that's both beautiful and practical!