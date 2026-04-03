Bug fixes, smoother Drawer transitions, new --backdrop theme variable, and style refinements for triggers, arrows, and tags.

April 3, 2026

Patch release with bug fixes, style refinements, and a new --backdrop theme variable. Drawer transitions are rewritten to native CSS for smoother animations. Overlay triggers now display as inline-block , and the default arrow shape for Tooltip + Popover is updated.

Update to the latest version:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm i @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest pnpm add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest yarn add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest bun add @heroui/styles@latest @heroui/react@latest

Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI MCP Server.

New --backdrop CSS variable for overlay backdrops (#6375). Light theme defaults to rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5) , dark to rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.6) . Modal, AlertDialog, and Drawer now reference this variable instead of hardcoded values.

Override it globally:

:root { --backdrop : rgba ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.7 ); }

Or use the utility class directly: bg-backdrop .

Trigger elements across Popover, Tooltip, Dropdown, Modal, AlertDialog, Drawer, and Disclosure now apply inline-block to prevent layout collapse when the trigger wraps inline content (#6373).

Default arrow SVG path updated from a quadratic curve to a cubic bezier for a smoother, more natural shape (#6372).

Increased horizontal padding on sm ( px-1 to px-2 ) and md ( px-1.5 to px-2 ) Tag sizes for better readability (#6315).

Autocomplete : --trigger-width CSS variable on the popover now tracks the trigger element's width via useResizeObserver , fixing misaligned dropdown widths (#6374)

: CSS variable on the popover now tracks the trigger element's width via , fixing misaligned dropdown widths (#6374) Drawer : Panel transitions rewritten from Tailwind animate-in / animate-out to native CSS translate transitions for smoother open/close animations across all placements (#6393)

: Panel transitions rewritten from Tailwind / to native CSS transitions for smoother open/close animations across all placements (#6393) InputGroup : Secondary variant focus background now triggers only when the actual input or textarea is focused, not on any focusable child within the group (#6362)

: Secondary variant focus background now triggers only when the actual input or textarea is focused, not on any focusable child within the group (#6362) Tag: CloseButton inside Tag now has an explicit aria-label="Remove tag" for screen readers (#6341)

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!