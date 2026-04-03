v3.0.2
Bug fixes, smoother Drawer transitions, new --backdrop theme variable, and style refinements for triggers, arrows, and tags.
Patch release with bug fixes, style refinements, and a new
--backdrop theme variable. Drawer transitions are rewritten to native CSS for smoother animations. Overlay triggers now display as
inline-block, and the default arrow shape for Tooltip + Popover is updated.
Installation
Update to the latest version:
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What's New
--backdrop Theme Variable
New
--backdrop CSS variable for overlay backdrops (#6375). Light theme defaults to
rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5), dark to
rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.6). Modal, AlertDialog, and Drawer now reference this variable instead of hardcoded values.
Override it globally:
Or use the utility class directly:
bg-backdrop.
Style Improvements
Trigger
inline-block Display
Trigger elements across Popover, Tooltip, Dropdown, Modal, AlertDialog, Drawer, and Disclosure now apply
inline-block to prevent layout collapse when the trigger wraps inline content (#6373).
Tooltip & Popover Arrow
Default arrow SVG path updated from a quadratic curve to a cubic bezier for a smoother, more natural shape (#6372).
Tag Spacing
Increased horizontal padding on
sm (
px-1 to
px-2) and
md (
px-1.5 to
px-2) Tag sizes for better readability (#6315).
Bug Fixes
- Autocomplete:
--trigger-widthCSS variable on the popover now tracks the trigger element's width via
useResizeObserver, fixing misaligned dropdown widths (#6374)
- Drawer: Panel transitions rewritten from Tailwind
animate-in/
animate-outto native CSS
translatetransitions for smoother open/close animations across all placements (#6393)
- InputGroup: Secondary variant focus background now triggers only when the actual input or textarea is focused, not on any focusable child within the group (#6362)
- Tag:
CloseButtoninside Tag now has an explicit
aria-label="Remove tag"for screen readers (#6341)
Links
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!
v3.0.3
RAC 1.17 with 90% fewer deps, expandable Table rows, Apache 2.0 license, useTheme hook, DOM polymorphic render-prop API, and bug fixes.
Introducing HeroUI v3
A ground-up rewrite for React and React Native. 75+ web components, 37 native components, Tailwind CSS v4, React Aria, compound architecture, and built for AI-assisted development.