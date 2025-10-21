v3.0.0-alpha.35

React Server Components support for compound components, React 19 improvements, and critical bug fixes.

October 21, 2025

This release fixes a critical issue where compound components didn't work correctly in React Server Components (RSC). Additionally, this release adopts React 19 best practices by removing forwardRef and simplifying context usage. The Switch component has been refactored to match the Radio/RadioGroup pattern, providing a cleaner and more consistent API.

Update to the latest version:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm i @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha pnpm add @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha yarn add @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha bun add @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha

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Compound components now work correctly in React Server Components. The previous implementation had the compound pattern logic inside components, which conflicted with the "use client" directive. This has been fixed by moving the pattern logic to component index files.

This release adopts React 19 best practices:

Removed forwardRef : No longer needed in React 19, where ref is now a prop (React 19 docs) Simplified Context: Context.Provider replaced with just Context (React 19 docs)

The Switch component has been refactored to follow the same clean separation pattern as Radio/RadioGroup:

Separate Components : Switch and SwitchGroup are now independent components (previously combined)

: Switch and SwitchGroup are now independent components (previously combined) Cleaner API : <SwitchGroup> replaces the nested <Switch.Group> and <Switch.GroupItems> pattern

: replaces the nested and pattern Better Organization : Separate styles, types, and implementations for each component

: Separate styles, types, and implementations for each component Consistent Pattern: Matches the Radio/RadioGroup architecture for a more predictable API

Before:

< Switch.Group > < Switch.GroupItems > < Switch.Root >...</ Switch.Root > </ Switch.GroupItems > </ Switch.Group >

After:

< SwitchGroup > < Switch.Root >...</ Switch.Root > < Switch.Root >...</ Switch.Root > </ SwitchGroup >

To support React Server Components, the compound component pattern has been restructured. The main component now requires the .Root suffix when using the compound pattern.

Before:

import { Avatar } from "@heroui/react" < Avatar > < Avatar.Image src = "/images/avatar.jpeg" alt = "Junior Garcia" /> < Avatar.Fallback >JR</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar >

After:

import { Avatar } from "@heroui/react" < Avatar.Root > < Avatar.Image src = "/images/avatar.jpeg" alt = "Junior Garcia" /> < Avatar.Fallback >JR</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar.Root >

Note: Named exports (e.g., <Avatar> , <AvatarImage> , <AvatarFallback> ) remain unchanged and fully supported.

The Switch component grouping API has been restructured to match the Radio/RadioGroup pattern:

Before:

import { Switch } from "@heroui/react" < Switch.Group orientation = "horizontal" > < Switch.GroupItems > < Switch.Root name = "notifications" > < Switch.Control > < Switch.Thumb /> </ Switch.Control > < Label >Notifications</ Label > </ Switch.Root > < Switch.Root name = "marketing" > < Switch.Control > < Switch.Thumb /> </ Switch.Control > < Label >Marketing</ Label > </ Switch.Root > </ Switch.GroupItems > </ Switch.Group >

After:

import { Switch, SwitchGroup } from "@heroui/react" < SwitchGroup orientation = "horizontal" > < Switch.Root name = "notifications" > < Switch.Control > < Switch.Thumb /> </ Switch.Control > < Label >Notifications</ Label > </ Switch.Root > < Switch.Root name = "marketing" > < Switch.Control > < Switch.Thumb /> </ Switch.Control > < Label >Marketing</ Label > </ Switch.Root > </ SwitchGroup >

This change helps to:

Separate Components : Switch and SwitchGroup are now independent components (previously combined)

: Switch and SwitchGroup are now independent components (previously combined) Cleaner API : <SwitchGroup> replaces the nested <Switch.Group> and <Switch.GroupItems> pattern

: replaces the nested and pattern Better Organization : Separate styles, types, and implementations for each component

: Separate styles, types, and implementations for each component Consistent Pattern: Matches the Radio/RadioGroup architecture for a more predictable API

Migration Steps:

Import SwitchGroup separately: import { Switch, SwitchGroup } from "@heroui/react" Replace <Switch.Group> with <SwitchGroup> Remove the nested <Switch.GroupItems> wrapper Individual Switch.Root components remain unchanged

All compound components are affected:

Accordion → Accordion.Root

→ Avatar → Avatar.Root

→ Card → Card.Root

→ Disclosure → Disclosure.Root

→ Fieldset → Fieldset.Root

→ Kbd → Kbd.Root

→ Link → Link.Root

→ Popover → Popover.Root

→ RadioGroup → RadioGroup.Root

→ Switch → Switch.Root

→ Tabs → Tabs.Root

→ Tooltip → Tooltip.Root

You have two options for using HeroUI compound components:

If you're using the compound pattern (dot notation), update your code to use .Root for the main component:

Card Example:

import { Card } from "@heroui/react" < Card.Root > < Card.Header > < Card.Title >Card Title</ Card.Title > < Card.Description >Card description</ Card.Description > </ Card.Header > < Card.Content > Card content </ Card.Content > < Card.Footer > Card footer </ Card.Footer > </ Card.Root >

Tabs Example:

import { Tabs } from "@heroui/react" < Tabs.Root > < Tabs.ListWrapper > < Tabs.List > < Tabs.Tab id = "tab1" >Tab 1< Tabs.Indicator /></ Tabs.Tab > < Tabs.Tab id = "tab2" >Tab 2< Tabs.Indicator /></ Tabs.Tab > </ Tabs.List > </ Tabs.ListWrapper > < Tabs.Panel id = "tab1" >Panel 1</ Tabs.Panel > < Tabs.Panel id = "tab2" >Panel 2</ Tabs.Panel > </ Tabs.Root >

See more examples in the documentation

Avatar Example:

import { Avatar } from "@heroui/react" < Avatar.Root > < Avatar.Image alt = "John Doe" src = "..." /> < Avatar.Fallback >JD</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar.Root >

See more examples in the documentation

We added support for named exports for all compound components. You can use them like this:

Card Example:

import { CardRoot, CardHeader, CardTitle, CardDescription, CardContent, CardFooter, } from "@heroui/react" < CardRoot > < CardHeader > < CardTitle >Card Title</ CardTitle > < CardDescription >Card description</ CardDescription > </ CardHeader > < CardContent > Card content </ CardContent > < CardFooter > Card footer </ CardFooter > </ CardRoot >

Tabs Example:

import { TabsRoot, TabListContainer, TabList, Tab, TabIndicator, TabPanel } from "@heroui/react" < TabsRoot > < TabListContainer > < TabList > < Tab id = "tab1" >Tab 1< TabIndicator /></ Tab > < Tab id = "tab2" >Tab 2< TabIndicator /></ Tab > </ TabList > </ TabListContainer > < TabPanel id = "tab1" >Panel 1</ TabPanel > < TabPanel id = "tab2" >Panel 2</ TabPanel > </ TabsRoot >

Avatar Example:

import { Avatar, AvatarImage, AvatarFallback } from "@heroui/react" < Avatar > < AvatarImage alt = "John Doe" src = "..." /> < AvatarFallback >JD</ AvatarFallback > </ Avatar >

If you're using the compound pattern, you only need to update the main component to use .Root :

Find all instances of compound components (e.g., <Avatar> with <Avatar.Image> inside) Add .Root to the main component: // Before < Avatar > < Avatar.Image ... /> </ Avatar > // After < Avatar.Root > < Avatar.Image ... /> </ Avatar.Root > That's it! All child components (e.g., Avatar.Image , Avatar.Fallback ) remain unchanged.

Component Named Export Pattern Compound Pattern (with .Root ) Additional Changes Accordion <Accordion> <Accordion.Root> - Avatar <Avatar> <Avatar.Root> - Card <Card> <Card.Root> - Disclosure <Disclosure> <Disclosure.Root> - Fieldset <Fieldset> <Fieldset.Root> - Kbd <Kbd> <Kbd.Root> - Link <Link> <Link.Root> - Popover <Popover> <Popover.Root> - Radio <Radio> <Radio.Root> - Switch <Switch> , <SwitchControl> <Switch.Root> , <Switch.Control> <Switch.Group> → <SwitchGroup> (separate component) Tabs <Tabs> , <TabList> <Tabs.Root> , <Tabs.List> - Tooltip <Tooltip> , <TooltipTrigger> <Tooltip.Root> , <Tooltip.Trigger> -

For large codebases using the compound pattern, you can use find-and-replace:

# Example for Avatar component # Update the main component to use .Root sed -i 's/<Avatar>/<Avatar.Root>/g' ** / * .tsx sed -i 's/<\/Avatar>/<\/Avatar.Root>/g' ** / * .tsx # Switch component requires additional steps # First, ensure SwitchGroup is imported # Then replace Switch.Group with SwitchGroup sed -i 's/<Switch\.Group/<SwitchGroup/g' ** / * .tsx sed -i 's/<\/Switch\.Group>/<\/SwitchGroup>/g' ** / * .tsx # Remove Switch.GroupItems wrapper sed -i 's/<Switch\.GroupItems>//g' ** / * .tsx sed -i 's/<\/Switch\.GroupItems>//g' ** / * .tsx # Repeat for other compound components (Card, Tabs, etc.) # Note: This only affects files using the compound pattern

Important:

Be careful with automated replacements. Make sure you're only replacing compound pattern usage, not named exports.

For Switch migrations, verify that SwitchGroup is imported: import { Switch, SwitchGroup } from "@heroui/react"

is imported: Test your code after running automated migrations to ensure all changes are correct.

This change was necessary to fix React Server Components compatibility. The previous implementation had architectural limitations:

RSC Compatibility: Compound pattern logic conflicted with "use client" directives React 19 Readiness: Removes deprecated patterns like forwardRef and Context.Provider Cleaner Architecture: Pattern logic is now in index files, not component files Better Separation: Server and client components can now work together seamlessly

Component documentation will be updated to reflect the new patterns:

Examples will show the compound pattern with .Root

Named export examples remain valid and supported

Migration guides will help you transition smoothly

Both patterns are fully supported and work identically

If you encounter any issues during migration:

Compound pattern users: Update the main component to use .Root (e.g., <Avatar> → <Avatar.Root> ) Named export users: No changes needed - your code continues to work as-is Check the component documentation for examples Report issues at: GitHub Issues

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release, improving React Server Components support and React 19 compatibility!