ProComponents, templates & AI tooling
HeroUI
27.7k
Getting Started
Components
Releases
Migration

v3.0.0-alpha.35

React Server Components support for compound components, React 19 improvements, and critical bug fixes.

October 21, 2025

This release fixes a critical issue where compound components didn't work correctly in React Server Components (RSC). Additionally, this release adopts React 19 best practices by removing forwardRef and simplifying context usage. The Switch component has been refactored to match the Radio/RadioGroup pattern, providing a cleaner and more consistent API.

Installation

Update to the latest version:

npm i @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha
pnpm add @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha
yarn add @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha
bun add @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha

Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI MCP Server.

What's New

React Server Components Support

Compound components now work correctly in React Server Components. The previous implementation had the compound pattern logic inside components, which conflicted with the "use client" directive. This has been fixed by moving the pattern logic to component index files.

React 19 Improvements

This release adopts React 19 best practices:

  1. Removed forwardRef: No longer needed in React 19, where ref is now a prop (React 19 docs)
  2. Simplified Context: Context.Provider replaced with just Context (React 19 docs)

Switch Component Architecture Improvement

The Switch component has been refactored to follow the same clean separation pattern as Radio/RadioGroup:

  • Separate Components: Switch and SwitchGroup are now independent components (previously combined)
  • Cleaner API: <SwitchGroup> replaces the nested <Switch.Group> and <Switch.GroupItems> pattern
  • Better Organization: Separate styles, types, and implementations for each component
  • Consistent Pattern: Matches the Radio/RadioGroup architecture for a more predictable API

Before:

<Switch.Group>
  <Switch.GroupItems>
    <Switch.Root>...</Switch.Root>
  </Switch.GroupItems>
</Switch.Group>

After:

<SwitchGroup>
  <Switch.Root>...</Switch.Root>
  <Switch.Root>...</Switch.Root>
</SwitchGroup>

⚠️ Breaking Changes

Main Component Requires .Root Suffix

To support React Server Components, the compound component pattern has been restructured. The main component now requires the .Root suffix when using the compound pattern.

Before:

import { Avatar } from "@heroui/react"

<Avatar>
  <Avatar.Image src="/images/avatar.jpeg" alt="Junior Garcia" />
  <Avatar.Fallback>JR</Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar>

After:

import { Avatar } from "@heroui/react"

<Avatar.Root>
  <Avatar.Image src="/images/avatar.jpeg" alt="Junior Garcia" />
  <Avatar.Fallback>JR</Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar.Root>

Note: Named exports (e.g., <Avatar>, <AvatarImage>, <AvatarFallback>) remain unchanged and fully supported.

Switch Component API Changes

The Switch component grouping API has been restructured to match the Radio/RadioGroup pattern:

Before:

import { Switch } from "@heroui/react"

<Switch.Group orientation="horizontal">
  <Switch.GroupItems>
    <Switch.Root name="notifications">
      <Switch.Control>
        <Switch.Thumb />
      </Switch.Control>
      <Label>Notifications</Label>
    </Switch.Root>
    <Switch.Root name="marketing">
      <Switch.Control>
        <Switch.Thumb />
      </Switch.Control>
      <Label>Marketing</Label>
    </Switch.Root>
  </Switch.GroupItems>
</Switch.Group>

After:

import { Switch, SwitchGroup } from "@heroui/react"

<SwitchGroup orientation="horizontal">
  <Switch.Root name="notifications">
    <Switch.Control>
      <Switch.Thumb />
    </Switch.Control>
    <Label>Notifications</Label>
  </Switch.Root>
  <Switch.Root name="marketing">
    <Switch.Control>
      <Switch.Thumb />
    </Switch.Control>
    <Label>Marketing</Label>
  </Switch.Root>
</SwitchGroup>

This change helps to:

  • Separate Components: Switch and SwitchGroup are now independent components (previously combined)
  • Cleaner API: <SwitchGroup> replaces the nested <Switch.Group> and <Switch.GroupItems> pattern
  • Better Organization: Separate styles, types, and implementations for each component
  • Consistent Pattern: Matches the Radio/RadioGroup architecture for a more predictable API

Migration Steps:

  1. Import SwitchGroup separately: import { Switch, SwitchGroup } from "@heroui/react"
  2. Replace <Switch.Group> with <SwitchGroup>
  3. Remove the nested <Switch.GroupItems> wrapper
  4. Individual Switch.Root components remain unchanged

Affected Components

All compound components are affected:

  • AccordionAccordion.Root
  • AvatarAvatar.Root
  • CardCard.Root
  • DisclosureDisclosure.Root
  • FieldsetFieldset.Root
  • KbdKbd.Root
  • LinkLink.Root
  • PopoverPopover.Root
  • RadioGroupRadioGroup.Root
  • SwitchSwitch.Root
  • TabsTabs.Root
  • TooltipTooltip.Root

Migration Guide

You have two options for using HeroUI compound components:

Option 1: Update to Use .Root (Compound Pattern)

If you're using the compound pattern (dot notation), update your code to use .Root for the main component:

Card Example:

import { Card } from "@heroui/react"

<Card.Root>
  <Card.Header>
    <Card.Title>Card Title</Card.Title>
    <Card.Description>Card description</Card.Description>
  </Card.Header>
  <Card.Content>
    Card content
  </Card.Content>
  <Card.Footer>
    Card footer
  </Card.Footer>
</Card.Root>

Tabs Example:

import { Tabs } from "@heroui/react"

<Tabs.Root>
  <Tabs.ListWrapper>
    <Tabs.List>
      <Tabs.Tab id="tab1">Tab 1<Tabs.Indicator /></Tabs.Tab>
      <Tabs.Tab id="tab2">Tab 2<Tabs.Indicator /></Tabs.Tab>
    </Tabs.List>
  </Tabs.ListWrapper>
  <Tabs.Panel id="tab1">Panel 1</Tabs.Panel>
  <Tabs.Panel id="tab2">Panel 2</Tabs.Panel>
</Tabs.Root>

See more examples in the documentation

Avatar Example:

import { Avatar } from "@heroui/react"

<Avatar.Root>
  <Avatar.Image alt="John Doe" src="..." />
  <Avatar.Fallback>JD</Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar.Root>

See more examples in the documentation

Option 2: Use Named Exports

We added support for named exports for all compound components. You can use them like this:

Card Example:

import {
  CardRoot,
  CardHeader,
  CardTitle,
  CardDescription,
  CardContent,
  CardFooter,
} from "@heroui/react"

<CardRoot>
  <CardHeader>
    <CardTitle>Card Title</CardTitle>
    <CardDescription>Card description</CardDescription>
  </CardHeader>
  <CardContent>
    Card content
  </CardContent>
  <CardFooter>
    Card footer
  </CardFooter>
</CardRoot>

Tabs Example:

import { TabsRoot, TabListContainer, TabList, Tab, TabIndicator, TabPanel } from "@heroui/react"

<TabsRoot>
  <TabListContainer>
    <TabList>
      <Tab id="tab1">Tab 1<TabIndicator /></Tab>
      <Tab id="tab2">Tab 2<TabIndicator /></Tab>
    </TabList>
  </TabListContainer>
  <TabPanel id="tab1">Panel 1</TabPanel>
  <TabPanel id="tab2">Panel 2</TabPanel>
</TabsRoot>

Avatar Example:

import { Avatar, AvatarImage, AvatarFallback } from "@heroui/react"

<Avatar>
  <AvatarImage alt="John Doe" src="..." />
  <AvatarFallback>JD</AvatarFallback>
</Avatar>

Migration Steps

If you're using the compound pattern, you only need to update the main component to use .Root:

  1. Find all instances of compound components (e.g., <Avatar> with <Avatar.Image> inside)

  2. Add .Root to the main component:

    // Before
<Avatar>
  <Avatar.Image ... />
</Avatar>

// After
<Avatar.Root>
  <Avatar.Image ... />
</Avatar.Root>

  3. That's it! All child components (e.g., Avatar.Image, Avatar.Fallback) remain unchanged.

Complete Migration Reference

ComponentNamed Export PatternCompound Pattern (with .Root)Additional Changes
Accordion<Accordion><Accordion.Root>-
Avatar<Avatar><Avatar.Root>-
Card<Card><Card.Root>-
Disclosure<Disclosure><Disclosure.Root>-
Fieldset<Fieldset><Fieldset.Root>-
Kbd<Kbd><Kbd.Root>-
Link<Link><Link.Root>-
Popover<Popover><Popover.Root>-
Radio<Radio><Radio.Root>-
Switch<Switch>, <SwitchControl><Switch.Root>, <Switch.Control><Switch.Group><SwitchGroup> (separate component)
Tabs<Tabs>, <TabList><Tabs.Root>, <Tabs.List>-
Tooltip<Tooltip>, <TooltipTrigger><Tooltip.Root>, <Tooltip.Trigger>-

Automated Migration

For large codebases using the compound pattern, you can use find-and-replace:

# Example for Avatar component
# Update the main component to use .Root
sed -i 's/<Avatar>/<Avatar.Root>/g' **/*.tsx
sed -i 's/<\/Avatar>/<\/Avatar.Root>/g' **/*.tsx

# Switch component requires additional steps
# First, ensure SwitchGroup is imported
# Then replace Switch.Group with SwitchGroup
sed -i 's/<Switch\.Group/<SwitchGroup/g' **/*.tsx
sed -i 's/<\/Switch\.Group>/<\/SwitchGroup>/g' **/*.tsx

# Remove Switch.GroupItems wrapper
sed -i 's/<Switch\.GroupItems>//g' **/*.tsx
sed -i 's/<\/Switch\.GroupItems>//g' **/*.tsx

# Repeat for other compound components (Card, Tabs, etc.)
# Note: This only affects files using the compound pattern

Important:

  • Be careful with automated replacements. Make sure you're only replacing compound pattern usage, not named exports.
  • For Switch migrations, verify that SwitchGroup is imported: import { Switch, SwitchGroup } from "@heroui/react"
  • Test your code after running automated migrations to ensure all changes are correct.

Why This Change?

This change was necessary to fix React Server Components compatibility. The previous implementation had architectural limitations:

  1. RSC Compatibility: Compound pattern logic conflicted with "use client" directives
  2. React 19 Readiness: Removes deprecated patterns like forwardRef and Context.Provider
  3. Cleaner Architecture: Pattern logic is now in index files, not component files
  4. Better Separation: Server and client components can now work together seamlessly

Documentation Updates

Component documentation will be updated to reflect the new patterns:

  • Examples will show the compound pattern with .Root
  • Named export examples remain valid and supported
  • Migration guides will help you transition smoothly
  • Both patterns are fully supported and work identically

Need Help?

If you encounter any issues during migration:

  1. Compound pattern users: Update the main component to use .Root (e.g., <Avatar><Avatar.Root>)
  2. Named export users: No changes needed - your code continues to work as-is
  3. Check the component documentation for examples
  4. Report issues at: GitHub Issues

Contributors

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release, improving React Server Components support and React 19 compatibility!

v3.0.0-beta.1

Major redesign with new design system, 8 new components, and improved developer experience.

v3.0.0-alpha.34

Essentials for building forms with a clean API Form, TextField, RadioGroup, Label, Input, Fieldset and more.

On this page

InstallationWhat's NewReact Server Components SupportReact 19 ImprovementsSwitch Component Architecture Improvement⚠️ Breaking ChangesMain Component Requires .Root SuffixSwitch Component API ChangesAffected ComponentsMigration GuideOption 1: Update to Use .Root (Compound Pattern)Option 2: Use Named ExportsMigration StepsComplete Migration ReferenceAutomated MigrationWhy This Change?Documentation UpdatesNeed Help?LinksContributors