v3.0.0-alpha.32

October 1, 2025

This release adds AI development tools, updates the Card component API, and improves the developer experience.

Update to the latest version:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm i @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha pnpm add @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha yarn add @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha bun add @heroui/styles@alpha @heroui/react@alpha

HeroUI now includes an MCP server that lets AI assistants like Cursor, Claude Code, and VS Code Copilot access HeroUI v3 documentation and component information directly.

Quick Setup:

Or manually add to Cursor Settings → Tools → MCP Servers:

{ "mcpServers" : { "heroui-react" : { "command" : "npx" , "args" : [ "-y" , "@heroui/react-mcp@latest" ] } } }

Run this command in your terminal:

claude mcp add heroui-react -- npx -y @heroui/react-mcp@latest

Learn more

The Card component has been updated with a new variant system that makes it more flexible.

Breaking Changes:

Replaced surface prop with new variant system

prop with new system Removed Card.Image , Card.Details , and Card.CloseButton (use composition instead)

, , and (use composition instead) New variants: flat , outlined , elevated , filled

Before:

< Card surface = "1" > < Card.Image src = "/image.jpg" /> < Card.Details > < Card.Title >Old Card</ Card.Title > </ Card.Details > </ Card >

After:

< Card variant = "outlined" > < Card.Header > < img src = "/image.jpg" alt = "Card image" /> </ Card.Header > < Card.Body > < Card.Title >New Card</ Card.Title > </ Card.Body > </ Card >

New Features:

Horizontal layout support

Avatar integration

Background image support

Improved accessibility with semantic HTML

View Card documentation

Added a CloseButton component for closing dialogs, modals, and other dismissible elements.

import {CloseButton} from "@heroui/react" ; // Basic usage < CloseButton onPress = {() => console. log ( "Closed" )} /> // With custom icon < CloseButton > < XMarkIcon className = "size-4" /> </ CloseButton >

MCP Server documentation for development with AI assistants

for development with AI assistants llms.txt file for LLM-friendly documentation

file for LLM-friendly documentation Setup guides for popular AI coding tools

Card : Rewrote documentation with anatomy, variants, and more examples

: Rewrote documentation with anatomy, variants, and more examples Switch : Added anatomy diagrams and better examples

: Added anatomy diagrams and better examples CloseButton: New documentation with usage examples

Update variant prop: surface="1" → variant="flat"

→ surface="2" → variant="outlined"

→ surface="3" → variant="elevated"

→ surface="4" → variant="filled"

→ Custom surfaces → Use new variant system Update component structure: Replace Card.Image with <img> in Card.Header

with in Replace Card.Details with Card.Body

with Move Card.CloseButton to use new CloseButton component Update imports: // Add CloseButton if needed import {Card, CloseButton} from "@heroui/react" ;

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!