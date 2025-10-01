v3.0.0-alpha.32
Card component redesign, CloseButton, MCP Server for AI assistants
This release adds AI development tools, updates the Card component API, and improves the developer experience.
Installation
Update to the latest version:
What's New
MCP Server
HeroUI now includes an MCP server that lets AI assistants like Cursor, Claude Code, and VS Code Copilot access HeroUI v3 documentation and component information directly.
Quick Setup:
Cursor
Or manually add to Cursor Settings → Tools → MCP Servers:
Claude Code
Run this command in your terminal:
Card Component API Redesign
The Card component has been updated with a new variant system that makes it more flexible.
Breaking Changes:
- Replaced
surfaceprop with new
variantsystem
- Removed
Card.Image,
Card.Details, and
Card.CloseButton(use composition instead)
- New variants:
flat,
outlined,
elevated,
filled
Before:
After:
New Features:
- Horizontal layout support
- Avatar integration
- Background image support
- Improved accessibility with semantic HTML
CloseButton Component
Added a CloseButton component for closing dialogs, modals, and other dismissible elements.
Documentation Improvements
UI for Agents
- MCP Server documentation for development with AI assistants
- llms.txt file for LLM-friendly documentation
- Setup guides for popular AI coding tools
Component Documentation
- Card: Rewrote documentation with anatomy, variants, and more examples
- Switch: Added anatomy diagrams and better examples
- CloseButton: New documentation with usage examples
Migration Guide
Card Component Migration
-
Update variant prop:
surface="1"→
variant="flat"
surface="2"→
variant="outlined"
surface="3"→
variant="elevated"
surface="4"→
variant="filled"
- Custom surfaces → Use new variant system
-
-
Update component structure:
- Replace
Card.Imagewith
<img>in
Card.Header
- Replace
Card.Detailswith
Card.Body
- Move
Card.CloseButtonto use new
CloseButtoncomponent
- Replace
-
Update imports:
Links
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!