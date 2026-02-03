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v3.0.0-beta.7

4 new components (Calendar, RangeCalendar, DatePicker, DateRangePicker) and APIs improvements.

February 19, 2026

This release adds 4 new components: Calendar, RangeCalendar, DatePicker, and DateRangePicker. Also new: Switch.Content for grouping label and description, and Tabs.Separator for opt-in separator lines between tabs.

⚠️ Breaking changes: hideSeparator removed from Tabs; DateInputGroup and ColorInputGroup moved under DateField.Group, TimeField.Group, and ColorField.Group.

HeroUI v3 Beta 7

Installation

Update to the latest version:

npm i @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta
pnpm add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta
yarn add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta
bun add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta

Using AI assistants? Simply prompt "Hey Cursor, update HeroUI to the latest version" and your AI assistant will automatically compare versions and apply the necessary changes. Learn more about the HeroUI MCP Server.

What's New

Date & Time System

Date & Time — Calendar, DatePicker, RangeCalendar, and DateRangePicker built on React Aria date primitives. Supports i18n, time zones, and full keyboard/ARIA accessibility.

Key features:

  • Calendar systems: Gregorian, Buddhist, Persian, and others
  • Year picker: Overlay for quick year navigation
  • Cell indicators: Events, availability, or status dots on cells
  • Range selection: Date ranges with visual highlighting
  • Accessible: Keyboard nav, screen readers, ARIA

All date values use @internationalized/date types (CalendarDate, CalendarDateTime, ZonedDateTime). Wrap with I18nProvider to override locale; read it with useLocale.

New Components

Calendar

Single-date calendar with year picker, cell indicators, multi-month view, and i18n calendars.

Year Picker:

International Calendars:

RangeCalendar

Date range selection with range highlighting and multi-month views.

Multiple Months:

DatePicker

Date field + popover calendar. Format options, i18n, custom indicators, validation.

Date and Time (with TimeField):

DateRangePicker

Two date fields + popover range calendar.

API Improvements

Switch.Content

Switch.Content groups label and description next to the switch control (#6240).

Before:

import { Switch, Label, Description } from '@heroui/react';

<Switch>
  <Switch.Control>
    <Switch.Thumb />
  </Switch.Control>
  <Switch.Content>
    <Label>Email notifications</Label>
    <Description>Get notified when someone mentions you</Description>
  </Switch.Content>
</Switch>

Tabs.Separator

The Tabs component now includes an explicit Tabs.Separator sub-component for adding visual separator lines between tabs. This replaces the previous automatic CSS pseudo-element separator and the hideSeparator prop (#6243).

Separators are now opt-in — add <Tabs.Separator /> inside each <Tabs.Tab> where you want a separator line.

Field Sub-Component Consolidation

DateField, TimeField, and ColorField now expose their input group sub-components directly, removing the need to import DateInputGroup or ColorInputGroup separately. See Breaking Changes for migration details.

Props passed to Breadcrumbs.Item are now forwarded to the underlying Link (#6233).

Style Fixes

  • ListBox Item: Adjusted hover background color from bg-default-hover to bg-default for consistency
  • Date Input Group: Changed segment text from tabular-nums to text-nowrap for better layout
  • Date Input Group: Improved focus-within styles to exclude date picker trigger from field focus highlighting

Dependencies

  • React Aria Components: Updated from 1.14.0 to 1.15.0 — adds a new render prop for customizing the DOM element rendered by any React Aria component (useful for router links, animation libraries like Motion, etc.)
  • @react-aria/utils: Updated from 3.32.0 to 3.33.0
  • @react-types/shared: Updated from 3.32.1 to 3.33.0
  • @internationalized/date: Updated from 3.10.1 to 3.11.0 — date fields now constrain on blur instead of as you type
  • Added @react-aria/i18n and @react-stately/utils for calendar i18n

⚠️ Breaking Changes

Tabs — hideSeparator Prop Removed

The hideSeparator prop has been removed from the Tabs component. Separators are now opt-in using the new <Tabs.Separator /> sub-component instead of being automatically generated via CSS pseudo-elements (#6243).

Before:

{/* Separators shown by default, hidden via prop */}
<Tabs hideSeparator>
  <Tabs.List>
    <Tabs.Tab id="tab1">Tab 1<Tabs.Indicator /></Tabs.Tab>
    <Tabs.Tab id="tab2">Tab 2<Tabs.Indicator /></Tabs.Tab>
  </Tabs.List>
</Tabs>

After:

{/* No separators by default — explicitly add them where needed */}
<Tabs>
  <Tabs.List>
    <Tabs.Tab id="tab1"><Tabs.Indicator />Tab 1</Tabs.Tab>
    <Tabs.Tab id="tab2"><Tabs.Separator /><Tabs.Indicator />Tab 2</Tabs.Tab>
  </Tabs.List>
</Tabs>

CSS Changes:

  • Tab separator styles moved from pseudo-element (.tabs__tab:not(:first-child):before) to a dedicated .tabs__separator class
  • The [data-hide-separator] data attribute has been removed

Field Sub-Component API Changes

DateInputGroup and ColorInputGroup are no longer exported directly from @heroui/react. Their sub-components have been consolidated under their respective field components (DateField, TimeField, ColorField).

DateField Changes

Before:

import {DateField, Label, DateInputGroup, Description} from '@heroui/react';

<DateField>
  <Label>Date</Label>
  <DateInputGroup>
    <DateInputGroup.Prefix>...</DateInputGroup.Prefix>
    <DateInputGroup.Input>
      {(segment) => <DateInputGroup.Segment segment={segment} />}
    </DateInputGroup.Input>
    <DateInputGroup.Suffix>...</DateInputGroup.Suffix>
  </DateInputGroup>
  <Description>Pick a date</Description>
</DateField>

After:

import {DateField, Label, Description} from '@heroui/react';

<DateField>
  <Label>Date</Label>
  <DateField.Group>
    <DateField.Prefix>...</DateField.Prefix>
    <DateField.Input>
      {(segment) => <DateField.Segment segment={segment} />}
    </DateField.Input>
    <DateField.Suffix>...</DateField.Suffix>
  </DateField.Group>
  <Description>Pick a date</Description>
</DateField>

TimeField Changes

Same pattern as DateField:

BeforeAfter
DateInputGroupTimeField.Group
DateInputGroup.InputTimeField.Input
DateInputGroup.SegmentTimeField.Segment
DateInputGroup.PrefixTimeField.Prefix
DateInputGroup.SuffixTimeField.Suffix

ColorField Changes

BeforeAfter
ColorInputGroupColorField.Group
ColorInputGroup.InputColorField.Input
ColorInputGroup.PrefixColorField.Prefix
ColorInputGroup.SuffixColorField.Suffix

Usage:

import {ColorField, Label, ColorInputGroup, ColorSwatch} from '@heroui/react';

<ColorField>
  <Label>Color</Label>
  <ColorInputGroup>
    <ColorInputGroup.Prefix>
      <ColorSwatch color="#000" />
    </ColorInputGroup.Prefix>
    <ColorInputGroup.Input />
  </ColorInputGroup>
</ColorField>

After:

import {ColorField, Label, ColorSwatch} from '@heroui/react';

<ColorField>
  <Label>Color</Label>
  <ColorField.Group>
    <ColorField.Prefix>
      <ColorSwatch color="#000" />
    </ColorField.Prefix>
    <ColorField.Input />
  </ColorField.Group>
</ColorField>

Note: The underlying CSS classes (.date-input-group, .color-input-group, etc.) remain unchanged. Only the JavaScript import paths and component names have changed.

Contributors

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!

Jjrgarciadev@jrgarciadevDdiegonzs@diegonzsWwingkwong@wingkwong

v3.0.0-beta.8

3 new components (Badge, Pagination, Table), DateField improvements, and key API/style fixes.

v3.0.0-beta.6

6 new color components (ColorPicker, ColorArea, ColorSlider, ColorField, ColorSwatch, ColorSwatchPicker), toast improvements, and various style fixes.

On this page

InstallationWhat's NewDate & Time SystemNew ComponentsCalendarRangeCalendarDatePickerDateRangePickerAPI ImprovementsSwitch.ContentTabs.SeparatorField Sub-Component ConsolidationBreadcrumbs FixStyle FixesDependencies⚠️ Breaking ChangesTabs — hideSeparator Prop RemovedField Sub-Component API ChangesDateField ChangesTimeField ChangesColorField ChangesLinksContributors