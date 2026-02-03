v3.0.0-beta.7

February 19, 2026

This release adds 4 new components: Calendar, RangeCalendar, DatePicker, and DateRangePicker. Also new: Switch.Content for grouping label and description, and Tabs.Separator for opt-in separator lines between tabs.

⚠️ Breaking changes: hideSeparator removed from Tabs; DateInputGroup and ColorInputGroup moved under DateField.Group , TimeField.Group , and ColorField.Group .

Update to the latest version:

npm pnpm yarn bun npm i @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta pnpm add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta yarn add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta bun add @heroui/styles@beta @heroui/react@beta

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Date & Time — Calendar, DatePicker, RangeCalendar, and DateRangePicker built on React Aria date primitives. Supports i18n, time zones, and full keyboard/ARIA accessibility.

Key features:

Calendar systems : Gregorian, Buddhist, Persian, and others

: Gregorian, Buddhist, Persian, and others Year picker : Overlay for quick year navigation

: Overlay for quick year navigation Cell indicators : Events, availability, or status dots on cells

: Events, availability, or status dots on cells Range selection : Date ranges with visual highlighting

: Date ranges with visual highlighting Accessible: Keyboard nav, screen readers, ARIA

All date values use @internationalized/date types ( CalendarDate , CalendarDateTime , ZonedDateTime ). Wrap with I18nProvider to override locale; read it with useLocale .

Calendar : Single date selection, year picker, indicators, multi-month. (Docs)

: Single date selection, year picker, indicators, multi-month. (Docs) RangeCalendar : Date ranges with range highlighting and multi-month. (Docs)

: Date ranges with range highlighting and multi-month. (Docs) DatePicker : Date field + popover calendar. (Docs)

: Date field + popover calendar. (Docs) DateRangePicker: Two date fields + popover range calendar. (Docs)

Single-date calendar with year picker, cell indicators, multi-month view, and i18n calendars.

Year Picker:

International Calendars:

Date range selection with range highlighting and multi-month views.

Multiple Months:

Date field + popover calendar. Format options, i18n, custom indicators, validation.

Date and Time (with TimeField):

Two date fields + popover range calendar.

Switch.Content groups label and description next to the switch control (#6240).

Before:

import { Switch, Label, Description } from '@heroui/react' ; < Switch > < Switch.Control > < Switch.Thumb /> </ Switch.Control > < Switch.Content > < Label >Email notifications</ Label > < Description >Get notified when someone mentions you</ Description > </ Switch.Content > </ Switch >

The Tabs component now includes an explicit Tabs.Separator sub-component for adding visual separator lines between tabs. This replaces the previous automatic CSS pseudo-element separator and the hideSeparator prop (#6243).

Separators are now opt-in — add <Tabs.Separator /> inside each <Tabs.Tab> where you want a separator line.

DateField , TimeField , and ColorField now expose their input group sub-components directly, removing the need to import DateInputGroup or ColorInputGroup separately. See Breaking Changes for migration details.

Props passed to Breadcrumbs.Item are now forwarded to the underlying Link (#6233).

ListBox Item : Adjusted hover background color from bg-default-hover to bg-default for consistency

: Adjusted hover background color from to for consistency Date Input Group : Changed segment text from tabular-nums to text-nowrap for better layout

: Changed segment text from to for better layout Date Input Group: Improved focus-within styles to exclude date picker trigger from field focus highlighting

React Aria Components : Updated from 1.14.0 to 1.15.0 — adds a new render prop for customizing the DOM element rendered by any React Aria component (useful for router links, animation libraries like Motion, etc.)

: Updated from to — adds a new prop for customizing the DOM element rendered by any React Aria component (useful for router links, animation libraries like Motion, etc.) @react-aria/utils : Updated from 3.32.0 to 3.33.0

: Updated from to @react-types/shared : Updated from 3.32.1 to 3.33.0

: Updated from to @internationalized/date : Updated from 3.10.1 to 3.11.0 — date fields now constrain on blur instead of as you type

: Updated from to — date fields now constrain on blur instead of as you type Added @react-aria/i18n and @react-stately/utils for calendar i18n

The hideSeparator prop has been removed from the Tabs component. Separators are now opt-in using the new <Tabs.Separator /> sub-component instead of being automatically generated via CSS pseudo-elements (#6243).

Before:

{ /* Separators shown by default, hidden via prop */ } < Tabs hideSeparator > < Tabs.List > < Tabs.Tab id = "tab1" >Tab 1< Tabs.Indicator /></ Tabs.Tab > < Tabs.Tab id = "tab2" >Tab 2< Tabs.Indicator /></ Tabs.Tab > </ Tabs.List > </ Tabs >

After:

{ /* No separators by default — explicitly add them where needed */ } < Tabs > < Tabs.List > < Tabs.Tab id = "tab1" >< Tabs.Indicator />Tab 1</ Tabs.Tab > < Tabs.Tab id = "tab2" >< Tabs.Separator />< Tabs.Indicator />Tab 2</ Tabs.Tab > </ Tabs.List > </ Tabs >

CSS Changes:

Tab separator styles moved from pseudo-element ( .tabs__tab:not(:first-child):before ) to a dedicated .tabs__separator class

) to a dedicated class The [data-hide-separator] data attribute has been removed

DateInputGroup and ColorInputGroup are no longer exported directly from @heroui/react . Their sub-components have been consolidated under their respective field components ( DateField , TimeField , ColorField ).

Before:

import {DateField, Label, DateInputGroup, Description} from '@heroui/react' ; < DateField > < Label >Date</ Label > < DateInputGroup > < DateInputGroup.Prefix >...</ DateInputGroup.Prefix > < DateInputGroup.Input > {( segment ) => < DateInputGroup.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ DateInputGroup.Input > < DateInputGroup.Suffix >...</ DateInputGroup.Suffix > </ DateInputGroup > < Description >Pick a date</ Description > </ DateField >

After:

import {DateField, Label, Description} from '@heroui/react' ; < DateField > < Label >Date</ Label > < DateField.Group > < DateField.Prefix >...</ DateField.Prefix > < DateField.Input > {( segment ) => < DateField.Segment segment = {segment} />} </ DateField.Input > < DateField.Suffix >...</ DateField.Suffix > </ DateField.Group > < Description >Pick a date</ Description > </ DateField >

Same pattern as DateField:

Before After DateInputGroup TimeField.Group DateInputGroup.Input TimeField.Input DateInputGroup.Segment TimeField.Segment DateInputGroup.Prefix TimeField.Prefix DateInputGroup.Suffix TimeField.Suffix

Before After ColorInputGroup ColorField.Group ColorInputGroup.Input ColorField.Input ColorInputGroup.Prefix ColorField.Prefix ColorInputGroup.Suffix ColorField.Suffix

Usage:

import {ColorField, Label, ColorInputGroup, ColorSwatch} from '@heroui/react' ; < ColorField > < Label >Color</ Label > < ColorInputGroup > < ColorInputGroup.Prefix > < ColorSwatch color = "#000" /> </ ColorInputGroup.Prefix > < ColorInputGroup.Input /> </ ColorInputGroup > </ ColorField >

After:

import {ColorField, Label, ColorSwatch} from '@heroui/react' ; < ColorField > < Label >Color</ Label > < ColorField.Group > < ColorField.Prefix > < ColorSwatch color = "#000" /> </ ColorField.Prefix > < ColorField.Input /> </ ColorField.Group > </ ColorField >

Note: The underlying CSS classes ( .date-input-group , .color-input-group , etc.) remain unchanged. Only the JavaScript import paths and component names have changed.

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!