v3.0.0-beta.7
4 new components (Calendar, RangeCalendar, DatePicker, DateRangePicker) and APIs improvements.
This release adds 4 new components: Calendar, RangeCalendar, DatePicker, and DateRangePicker. Also new: Switch.Content for grouping label and description, and Tabs.Separator for opt-in separator lines between tabs.
⚠️ Breaking changes:
hideSeparator removed from Tabs;
DateInputGroup and
ColorInputGroup moved under
DateField.Group,
TimeField.Group, and
ColorField.Group.
Installation
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What's New
Date & Time System
Date & Time — Calendar, DatePicker, RangeCalendar, and DateRangePicker built on React Aria date primitives. Supports i18n, time zones, and full keyboard/ARIA accessibility.
Key features:
- Calendar systems: Gregorian, Buddhist, Persian, and others
- Year picker: Overlay for quick year navigation
- Cell indicators: Events, availability, or status dots on cells
- Range selection: Date ranges with visual highlighting
- Accessible: Keyboard nav, screen readers, ARIA
All date values use
@internationalized/date types (
CalendarDate,
CalendarDateTime,
ZonedDateTime). Wrap with
I18nProvider to override locale; read it with
useLocale.
New Components
- Calendar: Single date selection, year picker, indicators, multi-month. (Docs)
- RangeCalendar: Date ranges with range highlighting and multi-month. (Docs)
- DatePicker: Date field + popover calendar. (Docs)
- DateRangePicker: Two date fields + popover range calendar. (Docs)
Calendar
Single-date calendar with year picker, cell indicators, multi-month view, and i18n calendars.
Year Picker:
International Calendars:
RangeCalendar
Date range selection with range highlighting and multi-month views.
Multiple Months:
DatePicker
Date field + popover calendar. Format options, i18n, custom indicators, validation.
Date and Time (with TimeField):
DateRangePicker
Two date fields + popover range calendar.
API Improvements
Switch.Content
Switch.Content groups label and description next to the switch control (#6240).
Before:
Tabs.Separator
The Tabs component now includes an explicit
Tabs.Separator sub-component for adding visual separator lines between tabs. This replaces the previous automatic CSS pseudo-element separator and the
hideSeparator prop (#6243).
Separators are now opt-in — add
<Tabs.Separator /> inside each
<Tabs.Tab> where you want a separator line.
Field Sub-Component Consolidation
DateField,
TimeField, and
ColorField now expose their input group sub-components directly, removing the need to import
DateInputGroup or
ColorInputGroup separately. See Breaking Changes for migration details.
Breadcrumbs Fix
Props passed to
Breadcrumbs.Item are now forwarded to the underlying
Link (#6233).
Style Fixes
- ListBox Item: Adjusted hover background color from
bg-default-hoverto
bg-defaultfor consistency
- Date Input Group: Changed segment text from
tabular-numsto
text-nowrapfor better layout
- Date Input Group: Improved focus-within styles to exclude date picker trigger from field focus highlighting
Dependencies
- React Aria Components: Updated from
1.14.0to
1.15.0— adds a new
renderprop for customizing the DOM element rendered by any React Aria component (useful for router links, animation libraries like Motion, etc.)
- @react-aria/utils: Updated from
3.32.0to
3.33.0
- @react-types/shared: Updated from
3.32.1to
3.33.0
- @internationalized/date: Updated from
3.10.1to
3.11.0— date fields now constrain on blur instead of as you type
- Added
@react-aria/i18nand
@react-stately/utilsfor calendar i18n
⚠️ Breaking Changes
Tabs —
hideSeparator Prop Removed
The
hideSeparator prop has been removed from the Tabs component. Separators are now opt-in using the new
<Tabs.Separator /> sub-component instead of being automatically generated via CSS pseudo-elements (#6243).
Before:
After:
CSS Changes:
- Tab separator styles moved from pseudo-element (
.tabs__tab:not(:first-child):before) to a dedicated
.tabs__separatorclass
- The
[data-hide-separator]data attribute has been removed
Field Sub-Component API Changes
DateInputGroup and
ColorInputGroup are no longer exported directly from
@heroui/react. Their sub-components have been consolidated under their respective field components (
DateField,
TimeField,
ColorField).
DateField Changes
Before:
After:
TimeField Changes
Same pattern as DateField:
|Before
|After
DateInputGroup
TimeField.Group
DateInputGroup.Input
TimeField.Input
DateInputGroup.Segment
TimeField.Segment
DateInputGroup.Prefix
TimeField.Prefix
DateInputGroup.Suffix
TimeField.Suffix
ColorField Changes
|Before
|After
ColorInputGroup
ColorField.Group
ColorInputGroup.Input
ColorField.Input
ColorInputGroup.Prefix
ColorField.Prefix
ColorInputGroup.Suffix
ColorField.Suffix
Usage:
After:
Note: The underlying CSS classes (
.date-input-group,
.color-input-group, etc.) remain unchanged. Only the JavaScript import paths and component names have changed.
Links
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!