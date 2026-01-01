MCP 服务器
在 AI 助手中直接访问 HeroUI Native 文档
HeroUI MCP 服务器让 AI 助手直接读取 HeroUI Native 组件文档，便于在 AI 驱动的开发流程中使用 HeroUI。
当前 MCP 服务器支持 heroui-native 与 stdio 传输。npm 包名为
@heroui/native-mcp。源码见 GitHub。
随着 HeroUI Native 组件增加，MCP 中的可用内容也会同步扩展。
快速配置
Cursor：
或手动添加到 Cursor 设置 → Tools → MCP Servers：
也可将以下内容加入
~/.cursor/mcp.json。详见 Cursor 文档。
Claude Code： 在终端执行：
或手动写入项目的
.mcp.json：
添加配置后重启 Claude Code，运行
/mcp 查看列表；若显示 Connected 即可使用。
更多说明见 Claude Code MCP 文档。
Windsurf： 在项目
.windsurf/mcp.json 中加入：
保存后重启 Windsurf 以生效。
详见 Windsurf MCP 文档。
Zed： 在
settings.json 中配置（命令面板
zed: open settings 或
Cmd-, /
Ctrl-,）：
重启 Zed 后，在 Agent 面板设置中确认 heroui-native 旁指示点为绿色，提示为「Server is active」。
详见 Zed MCP 文档。
VS Code： 若配合 GitHub Copilot 使用 MCP，在项目
.vscode/mcp.json 中添加：
打开
.vscode/mcp.json，在 heroui-native 旁点击 Start。
详见 VS Code MCP 文档。
Codex： 写入
~/.codex/config.toml 或项目内
.codex/config.toml：
重启 Codex，在 TUI 中运行
/mcp 校验服务器已激活。
详见 Codex MCP 文档。
OpenCode： 在项目
opencode.json 中添加：
重启 OpenCode 后生效。
详见 OpenCode MCP 文档。
用法
配置完成后，可向 AI 提问，例如：
- "Help me install HeroUI Native in my Expo app"
- "Show me all HeroUI Native components"
- "What props does the Button component have?"
- "Give me an example of using the Card component"
- "What are the theme variables for dark mode?"
自动升级
MCP 也可协助将 HeroUI Native 升级到最新版本，例如：
助手通常会：
- 对比当前版本与最新发布
- 阅读变更日志中的破坏性变更
- 在项目中应用必要的代码更新
适用于升级到最新稳定版或预发布版本。
可用工具
MCP 向 AI 暴露以下工具：
|工具
|说明
list_components
|列出全部 HeroUI Native 组件
get_component_docs
|获取一个或多个组件的完整文档（结构、props、示例与用法模式）
get_theme_variables
|读取颜色、排版、间距等主题变量，支持明暗模式
get_docs
|浏览 HeroUI Native 全部文档（指南与原则等）；安装说明可使用路径
/docs/native/getting-started/quick-start
故障排除
环境要求： Node.js 22 及以上。使用
npx 时会自动下载包。
需要帮助？ GitHub Issues | Discord 社区