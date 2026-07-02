Introduction

An open-source UI component library for building beautiful and accessible user interfaces.

HeroUI Native is a React Native component library built on Tailwind v4 via Uniwind and modern mobile development technologies. Every component comes with smooth animations, polished details, and built-in accessibility—ready to use, fully customizable.

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🌐 HeroUI v3 (web) — React components with Tailwind CSS v4

(web) — React components with Tailwind CSS v4 📱 HeroUI Native (mobile) — Beautiful components for React Native

— Beautiful components for React Native 🤖 HeroUI Chat (text-to-app) — Create apps with natural language

(text-to-app) — Create apps with natural language 🧠 UI for LLMs — New platform & MCPs coming soon

Is HeroUI Native free? Yes, completely free and open source under the Apache License 2.0.

Is it production-ready? Yes, HeroUI Native is production-ready and actively used in production apps.

Can I customize the components? Yes! Update default styles, animations or compose component parts differently. Every slot is customizable.

Does it work with TypeScript? Fully typed with excellent IDE support and autocompletion.

What about accessibility? Accessibility follows mobile development best practices with proper focus management, touch accessibility, and screen reader support built into every component.

Is there a Figma file? Yes! Access our design system at HeroUI Figma Kit V3.

Join the community, share feedback, or contribute:

HeroUI Native is released under the Apache License 2.0.