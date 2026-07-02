Design Principles

Core principles that guide HeroUI v3's design and development

HeroUI Native follows 9 core principles that prioritize clarity, accessibility, customization, and developer experience.

Use semantic naming (primary, secondary, tertiary) instead of visual descriptions (solid, flat, bordered). Inspired by Uber's Base design system, variants follow a clear hierarchy:

// ✅ Semantic variants communicate hierarchy < Button variant = "primary" >Save</ Button > < Button variant = "secondary" >Edit</ Button > < Button variant = "tertiary" >Cancel</ Button >

Variant Purpose Usage Primary Main action to move forward 1 per context Secondary Alternative actions Multiple allowed Tertiary Dismissive actions (cancel, skip) Sparingly Danger Destructive actions When needed

Accessibility follows mobile development best practices with proper touch accessibility, focus management, and screen reader support built into every component. All components include proper accessibility labels and semantic structure for VoiceOver (iOS) and TalkBack (Android).

import { Tabs } from 'heroui-native' ; < Tabs value = "profile" onValueChange = {setActiveTab}> < Tabs.List > < Tabs.Indicator /> < Tabs.Trigger value = "profile" > < Tabs.Label >Profile</ Tabs.Label > </ Tabs.Trigger > < Tabs.Trigger value = "security" > < Tabs.Label >Security</ Tabs.Label > </ Tabs.Trigger > </ Tabs.List > < Tabs.Content value = "profile" >Content</ Tabs.Content > < Tabs.Content value = "security" >Content</ Tabs.Content > </ Tabs >

Compound components let you rearrange, customize, or omit parts as needed. Use dot notation to compose components exactly as you need them.

// Compose parts to build exactly what you need import { Accordion } from 'heroui-native' ; < Accordion > < Accordion.Item value = "1" > < Accordion.Trigger > Question Text < Accordion.Indicator /> </ Accordion.Trigger > < Accordion.Content >Answer content</ Accordion.Content > </ Accordion.Item > </ Accordion >

Start simple, add complexity only when needed. Components work with minimal props and scale up as requirements grow.

import { Button, Spinner } from 'heroui-native' ; import { Feather } from '@expo/vector-icons' ; // Level 1: Minimal < Button >Click me</ Button > // Level 2: Enhanced < Button variant = "primary" size = "lg" > < Feather name = "check" size = { 20 } /> < Button.Label >Submit</ Button.Label > </ Button > // Level 3: Advanced < Button variant = "primary" isDisabled = {isLoading}> {isLoading ? ( <> < Spinner size = "sm" /> < Button.Label >Loading...</ Button.Label > </> ) : ( < Button.Label >Submit</ Button.Label > )} </ Button >

Consistent patterns across all components: sizes ( sm , md , lg ), variants, and className support. Same API, same behavior.

import { Button, Chip, Avatar } from 'heroui-native' ; // All components follow the same patterns < Button size = "lg" variant = "primary" className = "custom" > < Button.Label >Click me</ Button.Label > </ Button > < Chip size = "lg" color = "success" className = "custom" > < Chip.Label >Success</ Chip.Label > </ Chip > < Avatar size = "lg" className = "custom" > < Avatar.Fallback >JD</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar >

Full TypeScript support with IntelliSense, auto-completion, and compile-time error detection. Extend types for custom components.

import type { ButtonRootProps } from 'heroui-native' ; // Type-safe props and event handlers < Button variant = "primary" // Autocomplete: primary | secondary | tertiary | ghost | danger | danger-soft size = "md" // Type checked: sm | md | lg onPress = {() => { // Properly typed press handler console. log ( 'Button pressed' ); }} > < Button.Label >Click me</ Button.Label > </ Button > // Extend types for custom components interface CustomButtonProps extends Omit < ButtonRootProps , 'variant' > { intent : 'save' | 'cancel' | 'delete' ; }

Clear APIs, descriptive errors, IntelliSense and AI-friendly markdown docs.

Beautiful defaults out-of-the-box. Transform the entire look with CSS variables through Uniwind's theming system. Every slot is customizable.

/* Custom colors using Uniwind's theme layer */ @layer theme { @variant light { --accent: oklch(0 .65 0 .25 270); /* Custom indigo accent */ --background: oklch(0 .98 0 0); /* Custom background */ } @variant dark { --accent: oklch(0 .65 0 .25 270); --background: oklch(0 .15 0 0); } } /* Radius customization */ @theme { --radius: 0.75rem; /* Increase for rounder components */ }

Wrap, extend, and customize components to match your needs. Create custom wrappers or apply custom styles using className.

import { Button } from 'heroui-native' ; import type { ButtonRootProps } from 'heroui-native' ; // Custom wrapper component interface CTAButtonProps extends Omit < ButtonRootProps , 'variant' > { intent ?: 'primary-cta' | 'secondary-cta' | 'minimal' ; } const CTAButton = ({ intent = 'primary-cta' , children, ... props } : CTAButtonProps ) => { const variantMap = { 'primary-cta' : 'primary' , 'secondary-cta' : 'secondary' , 'minimal' : 'ghost' } as const ; return ( < Button variant = {variantMap[intent]} { ... props}> < Button.Label >{children}</ Button.Label > </ Button > ); }; // Usage < CTAButton intent = "primary-cta" >Get Started</ CTAButton > < CTAButton intent = "secondary-cta" >Learn More</ CTAButton >

Extend with Tailwind Variants: