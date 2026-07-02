HeroUI Native components provide flexible styling options: Tailwind CSS utilities, StyleSheet API, and render props for dynamic styling.

HeroUI Native is built with className as the go-to styling solution. You can use Tailwind CSS classes via the className prop on all components.

StyleSheet precedence: The style prop (StyleSheet API) can be used and has precedence over className when both are provided. This allows you to override Tailwind classes when needed.

Animated styles: Some style properties are animated using react-native-reanimated and, like StyleSheet styles, they have precedence over className . To identify which styles are animated and cannot be used via className :

Hover over className in your IDE - The TypeScript definitions will show which properties are available

- The TypeScript definitions will show which properties are available Check component documentation - Each component page includes a link to the component's style source at the top, which contains notes about animated properties

Customizing animated styles: If styles are occupied by animation, you can modify them via the animation prop on components that support it.

Using className: All HeroUI Native components accept className props:

import { Button } from 'heroui-native' ; < Button className = "bg-accent px-6 py-3 rounded-lg" > < Button.Label >Custom Button</ Button.Label > </ Button >;

Using style: Components also accept inline styles via the style prop:

import { Button } from 'heroui-native' ; < Button style = {{ backgroundColor: '#8B5CF6' , paddingHorizontal: 24 }}> < Button.Label >Styled Button</ Button.Label > </ Button >;

Use a render function to access component state and customize content dynamically:

import { RadioGroup, Label, cn } from 'heroui-native' ; < RadioGroup value = {value} onValueChange = {setValue}> < RadioGroup.Item value = "option1" > {({ isSelected , isInvalid , isDisabled }) => ( <> < Label className = { cn ( 'text-foreground' , isSelected && 'text-accent font-semibold' )} > Option 1 </ Label > < Radio className = { cn ( 'border-2 rounded-full' , isSelected && 'border-accent bg-accent' )} > {isSelected && < CustomIcon />} </ Radio > </> )} </ RadioGroup.Item > </ RadioGroup >;

Create reusable custom components using tailwind-variants—a Tailwind CSS first-class variant API:

import { Button } from 'heroui-native' ; import type { ButtonRootProps } from 'heroui-native' ; import { tv, type VariantProps } from 'tailwind-variants' ; const customButtonVariants = tv ({ base: 'font-semibold rounded-lg' , variants: { intent: { primary: 'bg-blue-500' , secondary: 'bg-gray-200' , danger: 'bg-red-500' , }, }, defaultVariants: { intent: 'primary' , }, }); const customLabelVariants = tv ({ base: '' , variants: { intent: { primary: 'text-white' , secondary: 'text-gray-800' , danger: 'text-white' , }, }, defaultVariants: { intent: 'primary' , }, }); type CustomButtonVariants = VariantProps < typeof customButtonVariants>; interface CustomButtonProps extends Omit < ButtonRootProps , 'className' | 'variant' >, CustomButtonVariants { className ?: string ; labelClassName ?: string ; } export function CustomButton ({ intent , className , labelClassName , children , ... props } : CustomButtonProps ) { return ( < Button className = { customButtonVariants ({ intent, className })} { ... props} > < Button.Label className = { customLabelVariants ({ intent, className: labelClassName })} > {children} </ Button.Label > </ Button > ); }

Each HeroUI Native component exports a classNames object that contains the same styling functions used internally by the component. This is particularly useful when you want to style your own custom components to match the appearance of HeroUI Native components.

For example, you can style a custom Link component to look like a Button :

import { buttonClassNames, cn } from 'heroui-native' ; import { Pressable, Text } from 'react-native' ; interface LinkProps { href : string ; variant ?: 'primary' | 'secondary' | 'outline' | 'ghost' ; size ?: 'sm' | 'md' | 'lg' ; children : React . ReactNode ; className ?: string ; } export function Link ({ href , variant = 'primary' , size = 'md' , children , className , } : LinkProps ) { return ( < Pressable className = { cn ( buttonClassNames. root ({ variant, size }), className )} onPress = {() => { // Handle navigation }} > < Text className = {buttonClassNames. label ({ variant, size })}> {children} </ Text > </ Pressable > ); }

Available classNames exports:

Each component exports its classNames object. For example:

buttonClassNames - Contains root and label functions

- Contains and functions cardClassNames - Contains root , header , body , footer , label , and description functions

- Contains , , , , , and functions chipClassNames - Contains root and label functions

- Contains and functions And many more...

Usage pattern:

import { buttonClassNames } from 'heroui-native' ; // Use with variant and size options const rootClasses = buttonClassNames. root ({ variant: 'primary' , size: 'md' , className: 'custom-class' , // Optional: merge with your own classes }); const labelClasses = buttonClassNames. label ({ variant: 'primary' , size: 'md' , });

The classNames functions accept the same variant props as the components themselves, allowing you to maintain visual consistency across your custom components and HeroUI Native components.

HeroUI Native supports Tailwind's responsive breakpoint system via Uniwind. Use breakpoint prefixes like sm: , md: , lg: , and xl: to apply styles conditionally based on screen width.

Mobile-first approach: Start with mobile styles (no prefix), then use breakpoints to enhance for larger screens.

import { Button } from 'heroui-native' ; import { View, Text } from 'react-native' ; < View className = "px-4 sm:px-6 lg:px-8 py-6 sm:py-8" > < Text className = "text-2xl sm:text-3xl lg:text-4xl font-bold mb-4 sm:mb-6" > Responsive Heading </ Text > < Button className = "px-3 sm:px-4 lg:px-6" > < Button.Label className = "text-sm sm:text-base lg:text-lg" > Responsive Button </ Button.Label > </ Button > </ View >;

import { View, Text } from 'react-native' ; < View className = "flex-row flex-wrap" > { /* Mobile: 1 column, Tablet: 2 columns, Desktop: 3 columns */ } < View className = "w-full sm:w-1/2 lg:w-1/3 p-2" > < View className = "bg-accent p-4 rounded-lg" > < Text className = "text-accent-foreground" >Item 1</ Text > </ View > </ View > </ View >;

Default breakpoints:

sm : 640px

: 640px md : 768px

: 768px lg : 1024px

: 1024px xl : 1280px

: 1280px 2xl : 1536px

For custom breakpoints and more details, see the Uniwind breakpoints documentation.

HeroUI Native provides utility functions to assist with styling components.

The cn utility function merges Tailwind CSS classes with proper conflict resolution. It's particularly useful when combining conditional classes or merging classes from props:

import { cn } from 'heroui-native' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; function MyComponent ({ className , isActive }) { return ( < View className = { cn ( 'bg-background p-4 rounded-lg' , 'border border-separator' , isActive && 'bg-accent' , className )} /> ); } ```; The ` cn ` utility is powered by ` tailwind - variants ` and includes: - Automatic Tailwind class merging (` twMerge : true `) - Custom opacity class group support - Proper conflict resolution (later classes override earlier ones) **Example with conflicts:** ``` tsx // 'bg-accent' overrides 'bg-background' cn ( 'bg-background p-4' , 'bg-accent' ); // Result: 'p-4 bg-accent'

Retrieves theme color values from CSS variables. Supports both single color and multiple colors for efficient batch retrieval.

Single color usage:

import { useThemeColor } from 'heroui-native' ; function MyComponent () { const accentColor = useThemeColor ( 'accent' ); const dangerColor = useThemeColor ( 'danger' ); return ( < View style = {{ borderColor: accentColor }}> < Text style = {{ color: dangerColor }}>Error message</ Text > </ View > ); } ```; **Multiple colors usage (more efficient):** ``` tsx import { useThemeColor } from 'heroui-native' ; function MyComponent () { const [ accentColor , backgroundColor , dangerColor ] = useThemeColor ([ 'accent' , 'background' , 'danger' , ]); return ( < View style = {{ borderColor: accentColor, backgroundColor }}> < Text style = {{ color: dangerColor }}>Error message</ Text > </ View > ); } ```; **Type signatures:** ``` tsx // Single color useThemeColor (themeColor: ThemeColor): string // Multiple colors (with type inference for tuples) useThemeColor< T extends readonly [ ThemeColor , ... ThemeColor []]>( themeColor : T ) : CreateStringTuple < T [ 'length' ]> // Multiple colors (array) useThemeColor ( themeColor : ThemeColor []) : string []

Available theme colors include: background , foreground , surface , accent , default , success , warning , danger , and all their variants (hover, soft, foreground, etc.), plus semantic colors like muted , border , separator , field , overlay , and more.