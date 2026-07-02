Style HeroUI Native components with Tailwind or StyleSheet API
HeroUI Native components provide flexible styling options: Tailwind CSS utilities, StyleSheet API, and render props for dynamic styling.
HeroUI Native is built with
className as the go-to styling solution. You can use Tailwind CSS classes via the
className prop on all components.
StyleSheet precedence: The
style prop (StyleSheet API) can be used and has precedence over
className when both are provided. This allows you to override Tailwind classes when needed.
Animated styles: Some style properties are animated using
react-native-reanimated and, like StyleSheet styles, they have precedence over
className. To identify which styles are animated and cannot be used via
className:
Hover over - The TypeScript definitions will show which properties are available
className in your IDE
Check component documentation - Each component page includes a link to the component's style source at the top, which contains notes about animated properties
Customizing animated styles: If styles are occupied by animation, you can modify them via the
animation prop on components that support it.
Using className: All HeroUI Native components accept
className props:
import { Button } from 'heroui-native' ;
< Button className = "bg-accent px-6 py-3 rounded-lg" >
< Button.Label >Custom Button</ Button.Label > </ Button >;
Using style: Components also accept inline styles via the
style prop:
import { Button } from 'heroui-native' ;
< Button style = {{ backgroundColor: '#8B5CF6' , paddingHorizontal: 24 }}>
< Button.Label >Styled Button</ Button.Label > </ Button >;
Use a render function to access component state and customize content dynamically:
import { RadioGroup, Label, cn } from 'heroui-native' ;
< RadioGroup value = {value} onValueChange = {setValue}>
< RadioGroup.Item value = "option1" >
{({ isSelected , isInvalid , isDisabled }) => (
<>
< Label
className = { cn (
'text-foreground' ,
isSelected && 'text-accent font-semibold'
)}
>
Option 1
</ Label >
< Radio
className = { cn (
'border-2 rounded-full' ,
isSelected && 'border-accent bg-accent'
)}
>
{isSelected && < CustomIcon />}
</ Radio >
</>
)}
</ RadioGroup.Item > </ RadioGroup >;
Create reusable custom components using
tailwind-variants—a Tailwind CSS first-class variant API:
import { Button } from 'heroui-native' ;
import type { ButtonRootProps } from 'heroui-native' ;
import { tv, type VariantProps } from 'tailwind-variants' ;
const customButtonVariants = tv ({
base: 'font-semibold rounded-lg' ,
variants: {
intent: {
primary: 'bg-blue-500' ,
secondary: 'bg-gray-200' ,
danger: 'bg-red-500' ,
},
},
defaultVariants: {
intent: 'primary' ,
},
});
const customLabelVariants = tv ({
base: '' ,
variants: {
intent: {
primary: 'text-white' ,
secondary: 'text-gray-800' ,
danger: 'text-white' ,
},
},
defaultVariants: {
intent: 'primary' ,
},
});
type CustomButtonVariants = VariantProps < typeof customButtonVariants>;
interface CustomButtonProps
extends Omit < ButtonRootProps , 'className' | 'variant' >,
CustomButtonVariants {
className ?: string ;
labelClassName ?: string ;
}
export function CustomButton ({
intent ,
className ,
labelClassName ,
children ,
... props
} : CustomButtonProps ) {
return (
< Button
className = { customButtonVariants ({ intent, className })}
{ ... props}
>
< Button.Label
className = { customLabelVariants ({ intent, className: labelClassName })}
>
{children}
</ Button.Label >
</ Button >
); }
Each HeroUI Native component exports a
classNames object that contains the same styling functions used internally by the component. This is particularly useful when you want to style your own custom components to match the appearance of HeroUI Native components.
For example, you can style a custom
Link component to look like a
Button:
import { buttonClassNames, cn } from 'heroui-native' ;
import { Pressable, Text } from 'react-native' ;
interface LinkProps {
href : string ;
variant ?: 'primary' | 'secondary' | 'outline' | 'ghost' ;
size ?: 'sm' | 'md' | 'lg' ;
children : React . ReactNode ;
className ?: string ;
}
export function Link ({
href ,
variant = 'primary' ,
size = 'md' ,
children ,
className ,
} : LinkProps ) {
return (
< Pressable
className = { cn (
buttonClassNames. root ({ variant, size }),
className
)}
onPress = {() => {
// Handle navigation
}}
>
< Text className = {buttonClassNames. label ({ variant, size })}>
{children}
</ Text >
</ Pressable >
); }
Available classNames exports:
Each component exports its
classNames object. For example:
buttonClassNames - Contains
root and
label functions
cardClassNames - Contains
root,
header,
body,
footer,
label, and
description functions
chipClassNames - Contains
root and
label functions
And many more...
Usage pattern:
import { buttonClassNames } from 'heroui-native' ;
// Use with variant and size options
const rootClasses = buttonClassNames. root ({
variant: 'primary' ,
size: 'md' ,
className: 'custom-class' , // Optional: merge with your own classes
});
const labelClasses = buttonClassNames. label ({
variant: 'primary' ,
size: 'md' , });
The
classNames functions accept the same variant props as the components themselves, allowing you to maintain visual consistency across your custom components and HeroUI Native components.
HeroUI Native supports Tailwind's responsive breakpoint system via
Uniwind. Use breakpoint prefixes like
sm:,
md:,
lg:, and
xl: to apply styles conditionally based on screen width.
Mobile-first approach: Start with mobile styles (no prefix), then use breakpoints to enhance for larger screens.
import { Button } from 'heroui-native' ;
import { View, Text } from 'react-native' ;
< View className = "px-4 sm:px-6 lg:px-8 py-6 sm:py-8" >
< Text className = "text-2xl sm:text-3xl lg:text-4xl font-bold mb-4 sm:mb-6" >
Responsive Heading
</ Text >
< Button className = "px-3 sm:px-4 lg:px-6" >
< Button.Label className = "text-sm sm:text-base lg:text-lg" >
Responsive Button
</ Button.Label >
</ Button > </ View >;
import { View, Text } from 'react-native' ;
< View className = "flex-row flex-wrap" >
{ /* Mobile: 1 column, Tablet: 2 columns, Desktop: 3 columns */ }
< View className = "w-full sm:w-1/2 lg:w-1/3 p-2" >
< View className = "bg-accent p-4 rounded-lg" >
< Text className = "text-accent-foreground" >Item 1</ Text >
</ View >
</ View > </ View >;
Default breakpoints:
sm: 640px
md: 768px
lg: 1024px
xl: 1280px
2xl: 1536px
For custom breakpoints and more details, see the
Uniwind breakpoints documentation.
HeroUI Native provides utility functions to assist with styling components.
The
cn utility function merges Tailwind CSS classes with proper conflict resolution. It's particularly useful when combining conditional classes or merging classes from props:
import { cn } from 'heroui-native' ;
import { View } from 'react-native' ;
function MyComponent ({ className , isActive }) {
return (
< View
className = { cn (
'bg-background p-4 rounded-lg' ,
'border border-separator' ,
isActive && 'bg-accent' ,
className
)}
/>
);
}
```;
The ` cn ` utility is powered by ` tailwind - variants ` and includes:
- Automatic Tailwind class merging (` twMerge : true `)
- Custom opacity class group support
- Proper conflict resolution (later classes override earlier ones)
**Example with conflicts:**
``` tsx
// 'bg-accent' overrides 'bg-background'
cn ( 'bg-background p-4' , 'bg-accent' ); // Result: 'p-4 bg-accent'
Retrieves theme color values from CSS variables. Supports both single color and multiple colors for efficient batch retrieval.
Single color usage:
import { useThemeColor } from 'heroui-native' ;
function MyComponent () {
const accentColor = useThemeColor ( 'accent' );
const dangerColor = useThemeColor ( 'danger' );
return (
< View style = {{ borderColor: accentColor }}>
< Text style = {{ color: dangerColor }}>Error message</ Text >
</ View >
);
}
```;
**Multiple colors usage (more efficient):**
``` tsx
import { useThemeColor } from 'heroui-native' ;
function MyComponent () {
const [ accentColor , backgroundColor , dangerColor ] = useThemeColor ([
'accent' ,
'background' ,
'danger' ,
]);
return (
< View style = {{ borderColor: accentColor, backgroundColor }}>
< Text style = {{ color: dangerColor }}>Error message</ Text >
</ View >
);
}
```;
**Type signatures:**
``` tsx
// Single color
useThemeColor (themeColor: ThemeColor): string
// Multiple colors (with type inference for tuples)
useThemeColor< T extends readonly [ ThemeColor , ... ThemeColor []]>(
themeColor : T
) : CreateStringTuple < T [ 'length' ]>
// Multiple colors (array) useThemeColor ( themeColor : ThemeColor []) : string []
Available theme colors include:
background,
foreground,
surface,
accent,
default,
success,
warning,
danger, and all their variants (hover, soft, foreground, etc.), plus semantic colors like
muted,
border,
separator,
field,
overlay, and more.