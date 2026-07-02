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Portal

Portals let you render its children into a different part of your app. This is particularly useful for components that need to render above other content, such as modals, overlays, and popups.

Default Setup

By default, the PortalHost is included in the HeroUINativeProvider, so there is no need to add it manually. The provider automatically sets up the portal system for all components that use portals.

Advanced Use Cases

For advanced use cases, you can import Portal and PortalHost directly from heroui-native to create custom portal implementations:

import { Portal, PortalHost } from "heroui-native";
import { View, Text } from "react-native";

function AppLayout() {
  return (
    <View className="flex-1">
      <View className="p-5">
        <Text>Header Content</Text>
      </View>
      
      <View className="flex-1 p-5">
        <Text>Main Content Area</Text>
        <CustomNotification />
      </View>
      
      {/* Portal host positioned at the top of the screen */}
      <PortalHost name="notification-host" />
    </View>
  );
}

function CustomNotification() {
  return (
    <Portal name="notification-portal" hostName="notification-host">
      <View className="absolute top-0 left-0 right-0 bg-blue-500 p-4">
        <Text>This notification appears at the top via Portal</Text>
      </View>
    </Portal>
  );
}

In this example, the CustomNotification component uses a Portal to render its content at the location of the PortalHost, which is positioned at the top of the screen. This allows the notification to appear above all other content regardless of where it's defined in the component tree.

State Management Considerations

State changes in parent components can cause unexpected issues with components rendered inside portals. For example, when a text input is placed directly inside a portal and the parent component re-renders, it can reset the input's auto-suggestions or cause other UI disruptions.

To avoid this, keep the state of interactive components (like text inputs) inside the portal by creating a separate component for the portal content. This isolates the state from parent re-renders.

Example Pattern

// ❌ Problematic: State in parent causes re-renders that affect portal content
function ParentComponent() {
  const [dialogOpen, setDialogOpen] = useState(false);
  const [inputValue, setInputValue] = useState(""); // State in parent
  
  return (
    <Dialog isOpen={dialogOpen} onOpenChange={setDialogOpen}>
      <Dialog.Trigger>
        <Button>Open Dialog</Button>
      </Dialog.Trigger>
      <Dialog.Portal>
        <Input 
          value={inputValue} 
          onChangeText={setInputValue} 
          // Parent re-renders reset auto-suggestions
        />
      </Dialog.Portal>
    </Dialog>
  );
}

// ✅ Correct: State managed inside separate component within portal
function ParentComponent() {
  const [dialogOpen, setDialogOpen] = useState(false);
  
  return (
    <Dialog isOpen={dialogOpen} onOpenChange={setDialogOpen}>
      <Dialog.Trigger>
        <Button>Open Dialog</Button>
      </Dialog.Trigger>
      <Dialog.Portal>
        <DialogFormContent 
          onClose={() => setDialogOpen(false)} 
          // Form state isolated from parent
        />
      </Dialog.Portal>
    </Dialog>
  );
}

function DialogFormContent({ onClose }: { onClose: () => void }) {
  const [inputValue, setInputValue] = useState(""); // State inside portal
  const [error, setError] = useState("");
  
  return (
    <Dialog.Content>
      <Input 
        value={inputValue} 
        onChangeText={setInputValue}
        // Auto-suggestions preserved during parent re-renders
      />
      <FieldError>{error}</FieldError>
      <Button onPress={onClose}>Close</Button>
    </Dialog.Content>
  );
}

In the correct pattern, the DialogFormContent component manages its own state independently of the parent component. This ensures that parent re-renders (such as when dialogOpen changes) don't affect the input's internal state, preserving auto-suggestions and other input behaviors.

API Reference

PortalHost

By default, children of all Portal components will be rendered as its own children.

PropTypeNote
namestringProvide when it is used as a custom host (optional)

Portal

PropTypeNote
name*stringUnique value otherwise the portal with the same name will replace the original portal
hostNamestringProvide when its children are to be rendered in a custom host (optional)
childrenReact.ReactNodeThe content to render in the portal

* Required prop

Provider

Configure HeroUI Native provider with text, text input, animation, and toast settings

Colors

Color palette and theming system for HeroUI Native

On this page

Default SetupAdvanced Use CasesState Management ConsiderationsExample PatternAPI ReferencePortalHostPortalRelated