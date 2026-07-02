Portals let you render its children into a different part of your app. This is particularly useful for components that need to render above other content, such as modals, overlays, and popups.

By default, the PortalHost is included in the HeroUINativeProvider , so there is no need to add it manually. The provider automatically sets up the portal system for all components that use portals.

For advanced use cases, you can import Portal and PortalHost directly from heroui-native to create custom portal implementations:

import { Portal, PortalHost } from "heroui-native" ; import { View, Text } from "react-native" ; function AppLayout () { return ( < View className = "flex-1" > < View className = "p-5" > < Text >Header Content</ Text > </ View > < View className = "flex-1 p-5" > < Text >Main Content Area</ Text > < CustomNotification /> </ View > { /* Portal host positioned at the top of the screen */ } < PortalHost name = "notification-host" /> </ View > ); } function CustomNotification () { return ( < Portal name = "notification-portal" hostName = "notification-host" > < View className = "absolute top-0 left-0 right-0 bg-blue-500 p-4" > < Text >This notification appears at the top via Portal</ Text > </ View > </ Portal > ); }

In this example, the CustomNotification component uses a Portal to render its content at the location of the PortalHost , which is positioned at the top of the screen. This allows the notification to appear above all other content regardless of where it's defined in the component tree.

State changes in parent components can cause unexpected issues with components rendered inside portals. For example, when a text input is placed directly inside a portal and the parent component re-renders, it can reset the input's auto-suggestions or cause other UI disruptions.

To avoid this, keep the state of interactive components (like text inputs) inside the portal by creating a separate component for the portal content. This isolates the state from parent re-renders.

// ❌ Problematic: State in parent causes re-renders that affect portal content function ParentComponent () { const [ dialogOpen , setDialogOpen ] = useState ( false ); const [ inputValue , setInputValue ] = useState ( "" ); // State in parent return ( < Dialog isOpen = {dialogOpen} onOpenChange = {setDialogOpen}> < Dialog.Trigger > < Button >Open Dialog</ Button > </ Dialog.Trigger > < Dialog.Portal > < Input value = {inputValue} onChangeText = {setInputValue} // Parent re-renders reset auto-suggestions /> </ Dialog.Portal > </ Dialog > ); } // ✅ Correct: State managed inside separate component within portal function ParentComponent () { const [ dialogOpen , setDialogOpen ] = useState ( false ); return ( < Dialog isOpen = {dialogOpen} onOpenChange = {setDialogOpen}> < Dialog.Trigger > < Button >Open Dialog</ Button > </ Dialog.Trigger > < Dialog.Portal > < DialogFormContent onClose = {() => setDialogOpen ( false )} // Form state isolated from parent /> </ Dialog.Portal > </ Dialog > ); } function DialogFormContent ({ onClose } : { onClose : () => void }) { const [ inputValue , setInputValue ] = useState ( "" ); // State inside portal const [ error , setError ] = useState ( "" ); return ( < Dialog.Content > < Input value = {inputValue} onChangeText = {setInputValue} // Auto-suggestions preserved during parent re-renders /> < FieldError >{error}</ FieldError > < Button onPress = {onClose}>Close</ Button > </ Dialog.Content > ); }

In the correct pattern, the DialogFormContent component manages its own state independently of the parent component. This ensures that parent re-renders (such as when dialogOpen changes) don't affect the input's internal state, preserving auto-suggestions and other input behaviors.

By default, children of all Portal components will be rendered as its own children.

Prop Type Note name string Provide when it is used as a custom host (optional)

Prop Type Note name* string Unique value otherwise the portal with the same name will replace the original portal hostName string Provide when its children are to be rendered in a custom host (optional) children React.ReactNode The content to render in the portal

* Required prop