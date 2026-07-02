Portal
Portals let you render its children into a different part of your app. This is particularly useful for components that need to render above other content, such as modals, overlays, and popups.
Default Setup
By default, the
PortalHost is included in the
HeroUINativeProvider, so there is no need to add it manually. The provider automatically sets up the portal system for all components that use portals.
Advanced Use Cases
For advanced use cases, you can import
Portal and
PortalHost directly from
heroui-native to create custom portal implementations:
In this example, the
CustomNotification component uses a
Portal to render its content at the location of the
PortalHost, which is positioned at the top of the screen. This allows the notification to appear above all other content regardless of where it's defined in the component tree.
State Management Considerations
State changes in parent components can cause unexpected issues with components rendered inside portals. For example, when a text input is placed directly inside a portal and the parent component re-renders, it can reset the input's auto-suggestions or cause other UI disruptions.
To avoid this, keep the state of interactive components (like text inputs) inside the portal by creating a separate component for the portal content. This isolates the state from parent re-renders.
Example Pattern
In the correct pattern, the
DialogFormContent component manages its own state independently of the parent component. This ensures that parent re-renders (such as when
dialogOpen changes) don't affect the input's internal state, preserving auto-suggestions and other input behaviors.
API Reference
PortalHost
By default, children of all Portal components will be rendered as its own children.
|Prop
|Type
|Note
|name
string
|Provide when it is used as a custom host (optional)
Portal
|Prop
|Type
|Note
|name*
string
|Unique value otherwise the portal with the same name will replace the original portal
|hostName
string
|Provide when its children are to be rendered in a custom host (optional)
|children
React.ReactNode
|The content to render in the portal
* Required prop
Related
- Quick Start - Basic setup guide
- View Provider documentation