All Releases

All updates and changes to HeroUI Native, including new features, fixes, and breaking changes.

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July 2026

This release upgrades the toolchain to Expo 57 / React Native 0.86 and refines field border styling with outline-based focus, active, and invalid states across form components. It also adds iOS Dynamic Type support to Typography, introduces provider-level text input configuration, and improves Popover, Menu, and Select with lighter, single-mount enter animations.

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June 2026

🎉 A new CLI for scaffolding a HeroUI Native project in one command. npx create-heroui-native-app@latest my-app generates a complete Expo Router app with HeroUI Native, Uniwind, Tailwind CSS, every required peer dependency, and the provider wiring already in place — pick between a single-screen or tabs starter template.

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May 2026

This patch release renames the Text typography component to Typography (with deprecated Text exports preserved for backward compatibility), refines soft-foreground theme tokens across Alert , Avatar , Button , Chip , and Toast with an optional heroui-native/styles/vibrant palette, documents the iOS native modal offset workaround for Menu , Popover , and Select , and upgrades the example app to Expo 56 / React Native 0.85 while bumping the @gorhom/bottom-sheet peer to ^5.2.9 .

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May 2026

This patch release introduces the new Text typography component with Heading , Paragraph , and Code sub-components, fixes ScrollShadow support for inverted lists and Tabs indicator alignment in RTL layouts, and unifies the Select.TriggerIndicator animation when using custom children. It also makes Avatar 's alt prop optional, refines Button , Chip , and Input styles, and corrects inner padding behavior for TextField and SearchField .

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April 2026

This patch release introduces the asChild slot pattern for PressableFeedback and Surface, adds VoiceOver modal containment support across all portal-based overlays, fixes an Android-specific Button outline variant styling issue, and refines Input and Select visual styles.

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April 2026

This patch release fixes a race condition in the Toast provider where the total SharedValue drifted from the actual toast count, corrects disabled-state styling across seven components to use the native disabled: modifier, and introduces the --backdrop theme variable for overlay components.

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March 2026

🎉 HeroUI Native reaches its first stable release, graduating from beta and release candidate stages. This milestone includes the new LinkButton component, sub-menu conflict resolution, an optional @gorhom/bottom-sheet peer dependency, and improved type safety for useThemeColor .

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March 2026

This release introduces the SubMenu compound component for nested expandable menus with animated expand/collapse, refactors Slider Output composition with slot-based styling and textProps forwarding, and fixes PressableFeedback ripple animation blink on rapid presses.

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February 2026

This release introduces three new components—TagGroup, Menu, and InputGroup—adds Android hardware back button support for all bottom-sheet-based overlays, and achieves Expo 55 compatibility with a critical combineStyles fix that preserves Reanimated animated style bindings.

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February 2026

This release introduces three new components—SearchField, ListGroup, and Slider—adds multi-selection mode to Select with type-safe generics, and refactors the Button feedback API into a unified feedbackVariant + animation prop pattern. Peer dependency constraints are relaxed for broader Expo SDK 55 compatibility, and several Select and Avatar bugs are fixed.

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February 2026

This release introduces the Alert compound component with five status variants and accessibility primitives, extracts Radio into a standalone component with dual-mode operation, and adds the animated Select.TriggerIndicator subcomponent. It also delivers HeroUINativeProviderRaw for bundle optimization, a disableFullWindowOverlay prop for iOS debugging, unified styles prop support across six components, and theme surface variable refactoring with explicit per-theme definitions.

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February 2026

This release introduces the TextArea component for multiline text input, adds Button outline variant, exports style class names for all components, and includes a reusable CloseButton component. The release also refactors Tabs with improved animations and variant naming, decomposes form components into standalone primitives, and adds granular exports for bundle optimization. Critical bug fixes for theme colors and component stringification are also included.

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January 2026

This release introduces three essential form components—InputOTP, Label, and Description—that enhance form building capabilities in React Native applications. The release also includes critical fixes for Popover close behavior, popup controlled state management, border radius configuration, and adds variant style prop support across multiple form components.

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January 2026

This release enhances component reliability and developer experience with improved close coordination for Bottom Sheet, fixes for Dialog swipe-to-dismiss gestures, TextField styling improvements, and a new PortalHost export for advanced portal mounting scenarios. These updates ensure smoother interactions and provide more flexibility for custom layouts.

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December 2025

This release introduces the new Bottom Sheet component, refactors PressableFeedback with improved API, extends the Animation API with State Prop support, enhances the use-theme-color hook to handle multiple colors selection, and includes various bug fixes and documentation improvements.

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HeroUI Native follows a regular release cycle:

Stable releases : v1.0.0 shipped Q1 2026

: v1.0.0 shipped Q1 2026 Patch releases: Bug fixes and minor improvements as needed

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