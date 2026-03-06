March 6, 2026

RC 4 introduces the SubMenu compound component for nested expandable menus with spring-animated expand/collapse, refactors Slider Output with slot-based styling and textProps forwarding, and adds disallowEmptySelection to Menu.Group for radio-group behavior. This release also resolves the PressableFeedback ripple blink on rapid presses with a dual-layer buffer system, fixes the Bottom Sheet Android back handler to respect enablePanDownToClose .

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The Menu component now supports nested expandable sub-menus via the new SubMenu compound component. SubMenu nests inside Menu.Content and reveals additional items on press with spring-based expand/collapse animations and indicator rotation.

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Features:

Compound sub-components: SubMenu , SubMenu.Trigger , SubMenu.TriggerIndicator , SubMenu.Content

, , , Spring-based expand/collapse animation with indicator rotation

Headless primitive layer with context, controlled/uncontrolled open state, and accessibility attributes ( role , aria-expanded , aria-disabled )

, , ) Parent menu coordination: popover scales to 0.98, shadow is removed, and non-SubMenu items fade to 40% opacity with pointer-events-none when a SubMenu is open

when a SubMenu is open Menu content switches to FadeOut exit animation when a SubMenu is open to avoid conflicting scale animations

exit animation when a SubMenu is open to avoid conflicting scale animations useSubMenu hook for advanced use cases

Usage:

import { Menu, SubMenu } from "heroui-native" ; export function MenuWithSubMenu () { return ( < Menu > < Menu.Trigger > < Button >Open Menu</ Button > </ Menu.Trigger > < Menu.Portal > < Menu.Overlay /> < Menu.Content > < Menu.Item > < Menu.ItemTitle >Edit</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > < SubMenu > < SubMenu.Trigger > < Menu.ItemTitle >More Options</ Menu.ItemTitle > < SubMenu.TriggerIndicator /> </ SubMenu.Trigger > < SubMenu.Content > < Menu.Item > < Menu.ItemTitle >Import</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > < Menu.Item > < Menu.ItemTitle >Export</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > </ SubMenu.Content > </ SubMenu > </ Menu.Content > </ Menu.Portal > </ Menu > ); }

For complete documentation and examples, see the Menu component page.

Related PR: #331

The Slider Output component has been refactored to use a proper slot-based architecture with container and text slots, and introduces textProps for forwarding props to the inner text element.

Improvements:

Slot-based styling: output class split into container and text slots with a new classNames prop ( classNames={{ container, text }} ) for granular style targeting

class split into and slots with a new prop ( ) for granular style targeting Composition fix: HeroText now only renders for default content; custom children render directly without an extra text wrapper

now only renders for default content; custom children render directly without an extra text wrapper New textProps prop on Slider.Output for forwarding arbitrary props (e.g., maxFontSizeMultiplier ) to the inner text element

prop on for forwarding arbitrary props (e.g., ) to the inner text element OutputSlots type exported from the styles module for external consumption

Related PR: #328

The Menu Menu.Group component now supports a disallowEmptySelection prop that prevents deselecting the last item in single selection mode, enabling radio-group behavior.

Usage:

< Menu.Group selectionMode = "single" selectedKeys = {selected} onSelectionChange = {setSelected} disallowEmptySelection > < Menu.Item id = "list" > < Menu.ItemTitle >List View</ Menu.ItemTitle > < Menu.ItemIndicator /> </ Menu.Item > < Menu.Item id = "grid" > < Menu.ItemTitle >Grid View</ Menu.ItemTitle > < Menu.ItemIndicator /> </ Menu.Item > </ Menu.Group >

Related PR: #331

The Bottom Sheet component now correctly respects the enablePanDownToClose prop for Android hardware back button behavior. Previously, the back button would close the sheet even when enablePanDownToClose was set to false .

Improvements:

The enablePanDownToClose prop is threaded through to BottomSheetContentContainer (defaults to true )

prop is threaded through to (defaults to ) The BackHandler event listener is only registered when both isOpen and enablePanDownToClose are true

event listener is only registered when both and are Bottom sheets with enablePanDownToClose={false} are no longer dismissible via the Android back button

Related PR: #327

The Chip component's size variants have been migrated from fixed heights to padding-based sizing to accommodate dynamic text scaling at larger accessibility font sizes.

Migration:

Custom styles relying on the previous h-5 / h-6 / h-7 chip heights should be updated to use the new padding-based approach:

// Before — Fixed height sizing // Chip used h-5 (sm), h-6 (md), h-7 (lg) // After — Padding-based sizing // Chip uses py-0.5 (sm), py-[3px] (md), py-1 (lg) // Border radius updated: rounded-xl → rounded-2xl/rounded-3xl

The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:

Menu - SubMenu component documentation with anatomy, usage examples, full API reference, and useSubMenu hook docs

hook docs Slider - Updated Output component documentation with slot-based styling and textProps

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!