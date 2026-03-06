RC 4
SubMenu component, Slider Output composition, PressableFeedback ripple fix, Bottom Sheet back handler fix
RC 4 introduces the SubMenu compound component for nested expandable menus with spring-animated expand/collapse, refactors Slider Output with slot-based styling and
textProps forwarding, and adds
disallowEmptySelection to Menu.Group for radio-group behavior. This release also resolves the PressableFeedback ripple blink on rapid presses with a dual-layer buffer system, fixes the Bottom Sheet Android back handler to respect
enablePanDownToClose.
Installation
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What's New
SubMenu Component
The Menu component now supports nested expandable sub-menus via the new
SubMenu compound component. SubMenu nests inside
Menu.Content and reveals additional items on press with spring-based expand/collapse animations and indicator rotation.
Features:
- Compound sub-components:
SubMenu,
SubMenu.Trigger,
SubMenu.TriggerIndicator,
SubMenu.Content
- Spring-based expand/collapse animation with indicator rotation
- Headless primitive layer with context, controlled/uncontrolled open state, and accessibility attributes (
role,
aria-expanded,
aria-disabled)
- Parent menu coordination: popover scales to 0.98, shadow is removed, and non-SubMenu items fade to 40% opacity with
pointer-events-nonewhen a SubMenu is open
- Menu content switches to
FadeOutexit animation when a SubMenu is open to avoid conflicting scale animations
useSubMenuhook for advanced use cases
Usage:
For complete documentation and examples, see the Menu component page.
Related PR: #331
Component Improvements
Slider Output Composition Refactor
The Slider Output component has been refactored to use a proper slot-based architecture with
container and
text slots, and introduces
textProps for forwarding props to the inner text element.
Improvements:
- Slot-based styling:
outputclass split into
containerand
textslots with a new
classNamesprop (
classNames={{ container, text }}) for granular style targeting
- Composition fix:
HeroTextnow only renders for default content; custom children render directly without an extra text wrapper
- New
textPropsprop on
Slider.Outputfor forwarding arbitrary props (e.g.,
maxFontSizeMultiplier) to the inner text element
OutputSlotstype exported from the styles module for external consumption
Related PR: #328
Menu.Group
disallowEmptySelection
The Menu
Menu.Group component now supports a
disallowEmptySelection prop that prevents deselecting the last item in
single selection mode, enabling radio-group behavior.
Usage:
Related PR: #331
Bottom Sheet
enablePanDownToClose Consistency
The Bottom Sheet component now correctly respects the
enablePanDownToClose prop for Android hardware back button behavior. Previously, the back button would close the sheet even when
enablePanDownToClose was set to
false.
Improvements:
- The
enablePanDownToCloseprop is threaded through to
BottomSheetContentContainer(defaults to
true)
- The
BackHandlerevent listener is only registered when both
isOpenand
enablePanDownToCloseare
true
- Bottom sheets with
enablePanDownToClose={false}are no longer dismissible via the Android back button
Related PR: #327
⚠️ Breaking Changes
Chip Component Sizing
The Chip component's size variants have been migrated from fixed heights to padding-based sizing to accommodate dynamic text scaling at larger accessibility font sizes.
Migration:
Custom styles relying on the previous
h-5/
h-6/
h-7 chip heights should be updated to use the new padding-based approach:
Updated Documentation
The following documentation pages have been updated to reflect the changes in this release:
- Menu - SubMenu component documentation with anatomy, usage examples, full API reference, and
useSubMenuhook docs
- Slider - Updated Output component documentation with slot-based styling and
textProps
Links
Contributors
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this release!