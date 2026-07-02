A floating context menu with positioning, selection groups, and multiple presentation modes.

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import { Menu, SubMenu } from 'heroui-native' ;

< Menu > < Menu.Trigger >...</ Menu.Trigger > < Menu.Portal > < Menu.Overlay /> < Menu.Content presentation = "popover" > < Menu.Close /> < Menu.Label >...</ Menu.Label > < Menu.Group > < Menu.Item > < Menu.ItemIndicator /> < Menu.ItemTitle >...</ Menu.ItemTitle > < Menu.ItemDescription >...</ Menu.ItemDescription > </ Menu.Item > </ Menu.Group > < SubMenu > < SubMenu.Trigger textValue = "..." > < SubMenu.TriggerIndicator /> ... </ SubMenu.Trigger > < SubMenu.Content > < Menu.Item >...</ Menu.Item > < Menu.Item >...</ Menu.Item > </ SubMenu.Content > </ SubMenu > </ Menu.Content > </ Menu.Portal > </ Menu >

Menu : Main container that manages open/close state, positioning, and provides context to child components.

: Main container that manages open/close state, positioning, and provides context to child components. Menu.Trigger : Clickable element that toggles the menu visibility.

: Clickable element that toggles the menu visibility. Menu.Portal : Renders menu content in a portal layer above other content.

: Renders menu content in a portal layer above other content. Menu.Overlay : Optional background overlay to capture outside clicks and close the menu.

: Optional background overlay to capture outside clicks and close the menu. Menu.Content : Container for menu content with two presentation modes: floating popover with positioning and collision detection, or bottom sheet modal.

: Container for menu content with two presentation modes: floating popover with positioning and collision detection, or bottom sheet modal. Menu.Close : Close button that dismisses the menu when pressed.

: Close button that dismisses the menu when pressed. Menu.Label : Non-interactive section heading text within the menu.

: Non-interactive section heading text within the menu. Menu.Group : Groups menu items with optional selection state (none, single, multiple).

: Groups menu items with optional selection state (none, single, multiple). Menu.Item : Pressable menu item with animated press feedback. Standalone or within a Group for selection.

: Pressable menu item with animated press feedback. Standalone or within a Group for selection. Menu.ItemTitle : Primary label text for a menu item.

: Primary label text for a menu item. Menu.ItemDescription : Secondary description text for a menu item.

: Secondary description text for a menu item. Menu.ItemIndicator : Visual selection indicator (checkmark or dot) for a menu item.

: Visual selection indicator (checkmark or dot) for a menu item. SubMenu : Root container that manages the expand/collapse state and provides animation context to children.

: Root container that manages the expand/collapse state and provides animation context to children. SubMenu.Trigger : Pressable row that toggles the submenu open/closed. Styled like a regular menu item.

: Pressable row that toggles the submenu open/closed. Styled like a regular menu item. SubMenu.TriggerIndicator : Animated chevron icon (default: chevron-right) that rotates when the submenu opens/closes. Place inside SubMenu.Trigger .

: Animated chevron icon (default: chevron-right) that rotates when the submenu opens/closes. Place inside . SubMenu.Content: Absolutely positioned container that animates its height when the submenu opens/closes. Place Menu.Item elements inside.

The Menu component uses compound parts to create a floating context menu.

< Menu > < Menu.Trigger >...</ Menu.Trigger > < Menu.Portal > < Menu.Overlay /> < Menu.Content presentation = "popover" width = { 220 }> < Menu.Item > < Menu.ItemTitle >View Profile</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > < Menu.Item > < Menu.ItemTitle >Settings</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > </ Menu.Content > </ Menu.Portal > </ Menu >

Add secondary description text to menu items alongside titles.

< Menu > < Menu.Trigger >...</ Menu.Trigger > < Menu.Portal > < Menu.Overlay /> < Menu.Content presentation = "popover" width = { 260 }> < Menu.Item className = "items-start" > < View className = "flex-1" > < Menu.ItemTitle >New file</ Menu.ItemTitle > < Menu.ItemDescription >Create a new file</ Menu.ItemDescription > </ View > </ Menu.Item > < Menu.Item className = "items-start" > < View className = "flex-1" > < Menu.ItemTitle >Copy link</ Menu.ItemTitle > < Menu.ItemDescription >Copy the file link</ Menu.ItemDescription > </ View > </ Menu.Item > </ Menu.Content > </ Menu.Portal > </ Menu >

Use Menu.Group with selectionMode="single" to allow one selected item at a time.

const [ theme , setTheme ] = useState < Set < MenuKey >>(() => new Set ([ 'system' ])); < Menu > < Menu.Trigger >...</ Menu.Trigger > < Menu.Portal > < Menu.Overlay /> < Menu.Content presentation = "popover" width = { 180 }> < Menu.Label >Appearance</ Menu.Label > < Menu.Group selectionMode = "single" selectedKeys = {theme} onSelectionChange = {setTheme} > < Menu.Item id = "light" > < Menu.ItemIndicator /> < Menu.ItemTitle >Light</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > < Menu.Item id = "dark" > < Menu.ItemIndicator /> < Menu.ItemTitle >Dark</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > < Menu.Item id = "system" > < Menu.ItemIndicator /> < Menu.ItemTitle >System</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > </ Menu.Group > </ Menu.Content > </ Menu.Portal > </ Menu >;

Use selectionMode="multiple" to allow selecting multiple items simultaneously.

const [ textStyles , setTextStyles ] = useState < Set < MenuKey >>( () => new Set ([ 'bold' , 'italic' ]) ); < Menu > < Menu.Trigger >...</ Menu.Trigger > < Menu.Portal > < Menu.Overlay /> < Menu.Content presentation = "popover" width = { 250 }> < Menu.Label >Text Style</ Menu.Label > < Menu.Group selectionMode = "multiple" selectedKeys = {textStyles} onSelectionChange = {setTextStyles} > < Menu.Item id = "bold" > < Menu.ItemIndicator /> < Menu.ItemTitle >Bold</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > < Menu.Item id = "italic" > < Menu.ItemIndicator /> < Menu.ItemTitle >Italic</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > < Menu.Item id = "underline" > < Menu.ItemIndicator /> < Menu.ItemTitle >Underline</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > </ Menu.Group > </ Menu.Content > </ Menu.Portal > </ Menu >;

Nest a SubMenu inside Menu.Content to reveal additional items on press.

< Menu > < Menu.Trigger asChild > < Button variant = "secondary" >Editor Menu</ Button > </ Menu.Trigger > < Menu.Portal > < Menu.Overlay /> < Menu.Content presentation = "popover" width = { 240 }> < Menu.Item > < Menu.ItemTitle >New Space</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > < SubMenu > < SubMenu.Trigger textValue = "Focus" > < SubMenu.TriggerIndicator /> < Text className = "flex-1 text-base font-medium text-foreground" > Focus </ Text > </ SubMenu.Trigger > < SubMenu.Content > < Menu.Item > < Menu.ItemTitle >Zen Mode</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > < Menu.Item > < Menu.ItemTitle >Reader Mode</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > < Menu.Item > < Menu.ItemTitle >Lock Tab</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > </ SubMenu.Content > </ SubMenu > < Menu.Item > < Menu.ItemTitle >Heading 1</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > </ Menu.Content > </ Menu.Portal > </ Menu >

Use variant="danger" on a menu item for destructive actions.

< Menu > < Menu.Trigger >...</ Menu.Trigger > < Menu.Portal > < Menu.Overlay /> < Menu.Content presentation = "popover" width = { 220 }> < Menu.Item > < Menu.ItemTitle >Edit</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > < Menu.Item variant = "danger" > < Menu.ItemTitle >Delete</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > </ Menu.Content > </ Menu.Portal > </ Menu >

Control where the menu appears relative to the trigger.

< Menu > < Menu.Trigger >...</ Menu.Trigger > < Menu.Portal > < Menu.Overlay /> < Menu.Content presentation = "popover" placement = "right" width = { 200 }> < Menu.Item > < Menu.ItemTitle >Option A</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > < Menu.Item > < Menu.ItemTitle >Option B</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > </ Menu.Content > </ Menu.Portal > </ Menu >

Use presentation="bottom-sheet" to display menu content as a bottom sheet modal.

< Menu presentation = "bottom-sheet" > < Menu.Trigger >...</ Menu.Trigger > < Menu.Portal > < Menu.Overlay /> < Menu.Content presentation = "bottom-sheet" > < Menu.Item > < Menu.ItemTitle >Option A</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > < Menu.Item > < Menu.ItemTitle >Option B</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > </ Menu.Content > </ Menu.Portal > </ Menu >

Use variant="dot" on Menu.ItemIndicator to show a filled circle instead of a checkmark.

< Menu > < Menu.Trigger >...</ Menu.Trigger > < Menu.Portal > < Menu.Overlay /> < Menu.Content presentation = "popover" width = { 180 }> < Menu.Group selectionMode = "single" selectedKeys = {alignment} onSelectionChange = {setAlignment} > < Menu.Item id = "left" > < Menu.ItemIndicator variant = "dot" /> < Menu.ItemTitle >Left</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > < Menu.Item id = "center" > < Menu.ItemIndicator variant = "dot" /> < Menu.ItemTitle >Center</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > < Menu.Item id = "right" > < Menu.ItemIndicator variant = "dot" /> < Menu.ItemTitle >Right</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > </ Menu.Group > </ Menu.Content > </ Menu.Portal > </ Menu >

import type { MenuKey } from 'heroui-native' ; import { Button, Menu, Separator } from 'heroui-native' ; import { useState } from 'react' ; import { Text, View } from 'react-native' ; export default function MenuExample () { const [ textStyles , setTextStyles ] = useState < Set < MenuKey >>( () => new Set ([ 'bold' , 'italic' ]) ); const [ alignment , setAlignment ] = useState < Set < MenuKey >>( () => new Set ([ 'left' ]) ); return ( < Menu > < Menu.Trigger asChild > < Button variant = "secondary" >Styles</ Button > </ Menu.Trigger > < Menu.Portal > < Menu.Overlay /> < Menu.Content presentation = "popover" width = { 250 }> < Menu.Label className = "mb-1" >Text Style</ Menu.Label > < Menu.Group selectionMode = "multiple" selectedKeys = {textStyles} onSelectionChange = {setTextStyles} > < Menu.Item id = "bold" > < Menu.ItemIndicator /> < Menu.ItemTitle >Bold</ Menu.ItemTitle > < Text className = "text-sm text-muted" >⌘ B</ Text > </ Menu.Item > < Menu.Item id = "italic" > < Menu.ItemIndicator /> < Menu.ItemTitle >Italic</ Menu.ItemTitle > < Text className = "text-sm text-muted" >⌘ I</ Text > </ Menu.Item > < Menu.Item id = "underline" > < Menu.ItemIndicator /> < Menu.ItemTitle >Underline</ Menu.ItemTitle > < Text className = "text-sm text-muted" >⌘ U</ Text > </ Menu.Item > </ Menu.Group > < Separator className = "mx-2 my-2 opacity-75" /> < Menu.Label className = "mb-1" >Text Alignment</ Menu.Label > < Menu.Group selectionMode = "single" selectedKeys = {alignment} onSelectionChange = {setAlignment} > < Menu.Item id = "left" > < Menu.ItemIndicator variant = "dot" /> < Menu.ItemTitle >Left</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > < Menu.Item id = "center" > < Menu.ItemIndicator variant = "dot" /> < Menu.ItemTitle >Center</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > < Menu.Item id = "right" > < Menu.ItemIndicator variant = "dot" /> < Menu.ItemTitle >Right</ Menu.ItemTitle > </ Menu.Item > </ Menu.Group > </ Menu.Content > </ Menu.Portal > </ Menu > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - The content of the menu presentation 'popover' | 'bottom-sheet' 'popover' Presentation mode for the menu content isOpen boolean - Controlled open state of the menu isDefaultOpen boolean - Open state when initially rendered (uncontrolled) isDisabled boolean - Whether the menu is disabled animation MenuRootAnimation - Animation configuration for menu root onOpenChange (open: boolean) => void - Callback fired when the menu open state changes ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

Animation configuration for menu root component. Can be:

"disable-all" : Disable all animations including children

: Disable all animations including children true or undefined : Use default animations

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - The trigger element content className string - Additional CSS class for the trigger isDisabled boolean false Whether the trigger is disabled asChild boolean - Render as child element using Slot pattern ...PressableProps PressableProps - All standard React Native Pressable props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - The portal content className string - Additional CSS class for the portal container disableFullWindowOverlay boolean false Use a regular View instead of FullWindowOverlay on iOS unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModal boolean false Controls whether VoiceOver treats the overlay window as a modal container. When true , VoiceOver is restricted to elements inside the overlay. iOS only. Unstable: may change with react-native-screens updates hostName string - Optional name of the host element for the portal forceMount boolean - Force mount the portal regardless of open state

prop type default description className string - Additional CSS class for the overlay closeOnPress boolean true Whether to close the menu when the overlay is pressed animation MenuOverlayAnimation - Animation configuration for overlay isAnimatedStyleActive boolean true Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active forceMount boolean - Force mount the overlay regardless of open state ...PressableProps PressableProps - All standard React Native Pressable props are supported

Animation configuration for menu overlay component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable all animations

or : Disable all animations true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties opacity.entering.value EntryOrExitLayoutType FadeIn.duration(200) Custom entering animation for overlay opacity.exiting.value EntryOrExitLayoutType FadeOut.duration(150) Custom exiting animation for overlay

Props when presentation="popover" .

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - The menu content presentation 'popover' - Presentation mode (must match Menu root) placement 'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right' 'bottom' Where the menu appears relative to the trigger align 'start' | 'center' | 'end' 'center' Alignment of the menu relative to the trigger avoidCollisions boolean true Whether to reposition to avoid screen edges offset number 9 Distance from the trigger element in pixels alignOffset number 0 Offset along the alignment axis in pixels width 'content-fit' | 'trigger' | 'full' | number 'content-fit' Content width sizing strategy className string - Additional CSS class for the content container animation MenuContentAnimation - Animation configuration for content ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

Animation configuration for menu popover content component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable all animations

or : Disable all animations true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties entering.value EntryOrExitLayoutType Scale + fade entering animation Custom entering animation for content exiting.value EntryOrExitLayoutType Scale + fade exiting animation Custom exiting animation for content

Props when presentation="bottom-sheet" . Extends @gorhom/bottom-sheet BottomSheet props.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - The bottom sheet content presentation 'bottom-sheet' - Presentation mode (must match Menu root) className string - Additional CSS class for the bottom sheet backgroundClassName string - Additional CSS class for the background handleIndicatorClassName string - Additional CSS class for the handle indicator contentContainerClassName string - Additional CSS class for the content container contentContainerProps Omit<BottomSheetViewProps, 'children'> - Props for the content container animation AnimationDisabled - Set to false or "disabled" to disable animations ...BottomSheetProps Partial<BottomSheetProps> - All @gorhom/bottom-sheet props are supported

Extends CloseButtonProps . Automatically closes the menu when pressed.

prop type default description iconProps CloseButtonIconProps - Props for customizing the close icon ...ButtonProps ButtonRootProps - All Button root props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - The group content (Menu.Item elements) selectionMode 'none' | 'single' | 'multiple' 'none' The type of selection allowed in the group selectedKeys Iterable<MenuKey> - Currently selected keys (controlled) defaultSelectedKeys Iterable<MenuKey> - Initially selected keys (uncontrolled) isDisabled boolean false Whether the entire group is disabled disabledKeys Iterable<MenuKey> - Keys of items that should be disabled shouldCloseOnSelect boolean - Whether selecting an item should close the menu className string - Additional CSS class for the group container onSelectionChange (keys: Set<MenuKey>) => void - Callback fired when the selection changes ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - The label text content className string - Additional CSS class for the label ...TextProps TextProps - All standard React Native Text props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode | ((props: MenuItemRenderProps) => ReactNode) - Child elements or a render function id MenuKey - Unique identifier, required when inside a Menu.Group variant 'default' | 'danger' 'default' Visual variant of the menu item isDisabled boolean false Whether the item is disabled isSelected boolean - Controlled selected state for standalone items shouldCloseOnSelect boolean true Whether pressing this item should close the menu className string - Additional CSS class for the item animation MenuItemAnimation - Animation configuration for press feedback isAnimatedStyleActive boolean true Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active onSelectedChange (selected: boolean) => void - Callback when standalone item's selected state changes ...PressableProps PressableProps - All standard React Native Pressable props are supported

Props passed to the render function when children is a function.

prop type description isSelected boolean Whether this item is currently selected isDisabled boolean Whether the item is disabled isPressed SharedValue<boolean> Whether the item is currently pressed variant 'default' | 'danger' Visual variant of the item

Animation configuration for menu item press feedback. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable all item animations

or : Disable all item animations true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description scale.value number 0.98 Scale value when pressed scale.timingConfig WithTimingConfig { duration: 150 } Spring animation configuration for scale backgroundColor.value string useThemeColor('default') Background color shown while pressed backgroundColor.timingConfig WithTimingConfig { duration: 150 } Animation timing for background color

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - The title text content className string - Additional CSS class for the item title ...TextProps TextProps - All standard React Native Text props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - The description text content className string - Additional CSS class for the item description ...TextProps TextProps - All standard React Native Text props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Custom indicator content, defaults to checkmark or dot variant 'checkmark' | 'dot' 'checkmark' Visual variant of the indicator iconProps MenuItemIndicatorIconProps - Icon configuration (checkmark variant) forceMount boolean true Force mount the indicator regardless of selected state className string - Additional CSS class for the item indicator ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type default description size number 16 Size of the indicator icon (8 for dot variant) color string muted Color of the indicator icon

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - The sub-menu content (trigger, content, and other items) isOpen boolean - Controlled open state of the sub-menu isDefaultOpen boolean - Open state when initially rendered (uncontrolled) isDisabled boolean false Whether the sub-menu is disabled className string - Additional CSS class for the root container animation SubMenuRootAnimation - Animation configuration for the sub-menu onOpenChange (open: boolean) => void - Callback fired when the sub-menu open state changes ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

Animation configuration for the SubMenu root component. Can be:

"disable-all" : Disable all animations including children

: Disable all animations including children false or "disabled" : Disable only root animations

or : Disable only root animations true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties rootContent.marginHorizontal number -16 Margin horizontal when sub-menu is open rootContent.marginVertical number -16 Margin vertical when sub-menu is open rootContent.paddingHorizontal number 6 Padding horizontal when sub-menu is open rootContent.paddingTop number 12 Padding top when sub-menu is open rootContent.springConfig WithSpringConfig { damping: 100, stiffness: 950, mass: 3 } Spring configuration for expand/collapse

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - The trigger content (title, icons, indicator, etc.) textValue string - Accessible text value announced by screen readers className string - Additional CSS class for the trigger isDisabled boolean false Whether the trigger is disabled asChild boolean - Render as child element using Slot pattern ...PressableProps PressableProps - All standard React Native Pressable props are supported

Animated indicator icon that rotates when the submenu opens/closes. Defaults to a chevron-right icon.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Custom indicator content (replaces default chevron) className string - Additional CSS class for the indicator iconProps SubMenuTriggerIndicatorIconProps - Icon configuration for the default chevron animation SubMenuTriggerIndicatorAnimation - Animation configuration for indicator rotation isAnimatedStyleActive boolean true Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type default description size number 14 Size of the indicator icon color string muted Color of the indicator icon

Animation configuration for the trigger indicator rotation. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable all animations

or : Disable all animations true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties rotation.value [number, number] [0, 90] Rotation values [collapsed, expanded] in degrees rotation.springConfig WithSpringConfig { damping: 140, stiffness: 1000, mass: 4 } Spring configuration for rotation

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - The submenu items (Menu.Item, Menu.Group, etc.) className string - Additional CSS class for the content container ...PressableProps PressableProps - All standard React Native Pressable props are supported

Hook to access the menu root context. Must be used within a Menu component.

import { useMenu } from 'heroui-native' ; const { isOpen , onOpenChange , presentation , isDisabled } = useMenu ();

property type description isOpen boolean Whether the menu is currently open onOpenChange (open: boolean) => void Callback to change the open state presentation 'popover' | 'bottom-sheet' Current presentation mode isDisabled boolean | undefined Whether the menu is disabled nativeID string Unique identifier for the menu instance

Hook to access the menu item context. Must be used within a Menu.Item component.

import { useMenuItem } from 'heroui-native' ; const { id , isSelected , isDisabled , variant } = useMenuItem ();

property type description id MenuKey | undefined Item identifier isSelected boolean Whether the item is currently selected isDisabled boolean Whether the item is disabled variant 'default' | 'danger' Visual variant of the item

Hook to access the menu animation context. Must be used within a Menu component.

import { useMenuAnimation } from 'heroui-native' ; const { progress , isDragging } = useMenuAnimation ();

property type description progress SharedValue<number> Animation progress shared value (0=idle, 1=open, 2=close) isDragging SharedValue<boolean> Whether the bottom sheet is currently being dragged

Hook to access the sub-menu context. Must be used within a SubMenu component.

import { useSubMenu } from 'heroui-native' ; const { isOpen , onOpenChange , isDisabled } = useSubMenu ();

property type description isOpen boolean Whether the sub-menu is currently open onOpenChange (open: boolean) => void Callback to change the open state isDisabled boolean Whether the sub-menu is disabled nativeID string Unique identifier for the sub-menu instance

Menu uses FullWindowOverlay on iOS. To enable the React Native element inspector during development, set disableFullWindowOverlay={true} on Menu.Portal . Tradeoff: the menu will not appear above native modals when disabled.

When a Menu is opened inside a screen presented as a native modal ( presentation: 'modal' | 'formSheet' | 'pageSheet' ), the menu content may render shifted upward. In the new architecture (Fabric), react-native-screens marks RNSModalScreen as a Fabric root, so the trigger's position is reported relative to the modal's origin while FullWindowOverlay (where the menu is mounted) is anchored to the iOS application window. Compensate by adding safeAreaInsets.top to offset :