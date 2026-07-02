A floating context menu with positioning, selection groups, and multiple presentation modes.
import { Menu, SubMenu } from 'heroui-native' ;
< Menu >
< Menu.Trigger >...</ Menu.Trigger >
< Menu.Portal >
< Menu.Overlay />
< Menu.Content presentation = "popover" >
< Menu.Close />
< Menu.Label >...</ Menu.Label >
< Menu.Group >
< Menu.Item >
< Menu.ItemIndicator />
< Menu.ItemTitle >...</ Menu.ItemTitle >
< Menu.ItemDescription >...</ Menu.ItemDescription >
</ Menu.Item >
</ Menu.Group >
< SubMenu >
< SubMenu.Trigger textValue = "..." >
< SubMenu.TriggerIndicator />
...
</ SubMenu.Trigger >
< SubMenu.Content >
< Menu.Item >...</ Menu.Item >
< Menu.Item >...</ Menu.Item >
</ SubMenu.Content >
</ SubMenu >
</ Menu.Content >
</ Menu.Portal > </ Menu >
Menu: Main container that manages open/close state, positioning, and provides context to child components.
Menu.Trigger: Clickable element that toggles the menu visibility.
Menu.Portal: Renders menu content in a portal layer above other content.
Menu.Overlay: Optional background overlay to capture outside clicks and close the menu.
Menu.Content: Container for menu content with two presentation modes: floating popover with positioning and collision detection, or bottom sheet modal.
Menu.Close: Close button that dismisses the menu when pressed.
Menu.Label: Non-interactive section heading text within the menu.
Menu.Group: Groups menu items with optional selection state (none, single, multiple).
Menu.Item: Pressable menu item with animated press feedback. Standalone or within a Group for selection.
Menu.ItemTitle: Primary label text for a menu item.
Menu.ItemDescription: Secondary description text for a menu item.
Menu.ItemIndicator: Visual selection indicator (checkmark or dot) for a menu item.
SubMenu: Root container that manages the expand/collapse state and provides animation context to children.
SubMenu.Trigger: Pressable row that toggles the submenu open/closed. Styled like a regular menu item.
SubMenu.TriggerIndicator: Animated chevron icon (default: chevron-right) that rotates when the submenu opens/closes. Place inside
SubMenu.Trigger.
SubMenu.Content: Absolutely positioned container that animates its height when the submenu opens/closes. Place
Menu.Item elements inside.
The Menu component uses compound parts to create a floating context menu.
< Menu >
< Menu.Trigger >...</ Menu.Trigger >
< Menu.Portal >
< Menu.Overlay />
< Menu.Content presentation = "popover" width = { 220 }>
< Menu.Item >
< Menu.ItemTitle >View Profile</ Menu.ItemTitle >
</ Menu.Item >
< Menu.Item >
< Menu.ItemTitle >Settings</ Menu.ItemTitle >
</ Menu.Item >
</ Menu.Content >
</ Menu.Portal > </ Menu >
Add secondary description text to menu items alongside titles.
< Menu >
< Menu.Trigger >...</ Menu.Trigger >
< Menu.Portal >
< Menu.Overlay />
< Menu.Content presentation = "popover" width = { 260 }>
< Menu.Item className = "items-start" >
< View className = "flex-1" >
< Menu.ItemTitle >New file</ Menu.ItemTitle >
< Menu.ItemDescription >Create a new file</ Menu.ItemDescription >
</ View >
</ Menu.Item >
< Menu.Item className = "items-start" >
< View className = "flex-1" >
< Menu.ItemTitle >Copy link</ Menu.ItemTitle >
< Menu.ItemDescription >Copy the file link</ Menu.ItemDescription >
</ View >
</ Menu.Item >
</ Menu.Content >
</ Menu.Portal > </ Menu >
Use
Menu.Group with
selectionMode="single" to allow one selected item at a time.
const [ theme , setTheme ] = useState < Set < MenuKey >>(() => new Set ([ 'system' ]));
< Menu >
< Menu.Trigger >...</ Menu.Trigger >
< Menu.Portal >
< Menu.Overlay />
< Menu.Content presentation = "popover" width = { 180 }>
< Menu.Label >Appearance</ Menu.Label >
< Menu.Group
selectionMode = "single"
selectedKeys = {theme}
onSelectionChange = {setTheme}
>
< Menu.Item id = "light" >
< Menu.ItemIndicator />
< Menu.ItemTitle >Light</ Menu.ItemTitle >
</ Menu.Item >
< Menu.Item id = "dark" >
< Menu.ItemIndicator />
< Menu.ItemTitle >Dark</ Menu.ItemTitle >
</ Menu.Item >
< Menu.Item id = "system" >
< Menu.ItemIndicator />
< Menu.ItemTitle >System</ Menu.ItemTitle >
</ Menu.Item >
</ Menu.Group >
</ Menu.Content >
</ Menu.Portal > </ Menu >;
Use
selectionMode="multiple" to allow selecting multiple items simultaneously.
const [ textStyles , setTextStyles ] = useState < Set < MenuKey >>(
() => new Set ([ 'bold' , 'italic' ])
);
< Menu >
< Menu.Trigger >...</ Menu.Trigger >
< Menu.Portal >
< Menu.Overlay />
< Menu.Content presentation = "popover" width = { 250 }>
< Menu.Label >Text Style</ Menu.Label >
< Menu.Group
selectionMode = "multiple"
selectedKeys = {textStyles}
onSelectionChange = {setTextStyles}
>
< Menu.Item id = "bold" >
< Menu.ItemIndicator />
< Menu.ItemTitle >Bold</ Menu.ItemTitle >
</ Menu.Item >
< Menu.Item id = "italic" >
< Menu.ItemIndicator />
< Menu.ItemTitle >Italic</ Menu.ItemTitle >
</ Menu.Item >
< Menu.Item id = "underline" >
< Menu.ItemIndicator />
< Menu.ItemTitle >Underline</ Menu.ItemTitle >
</ Menu.Item >
</ Menu.Group >
</ Menu.Content >
</ Menu.Portal > </ Menu >;
Nest a
SubMenu inside
Menu.Content to reveal additional items on press.
< Menu >
< Menu.Trigger asChild >
< Button variant = "secondary" >Editor Menu</ Button >
</ Menu.Trigger >
< Menu.Portal >
< Menu.Overlay />
< Menu.Content presentation = "popover" width = { 240 }>
< Menu.Item >
< Menu.ItemTitle >New Space</ Menu.ItemTitle >
</ Menu.Item >
< SubMenu >
< SubMenu.Trigger textValue = "Focus" >
< SubMenu.TriggerIndicator />
< Text className = "flex-1 text-base font-medium text-foreground" >
Focus
</ Text >
</ SubMenu.Trigger >
< SubMenu.Content >
< Menu.Item >
< Menu.ItemTitle >Zen Mode</ Menu.ItemTitle >
</ Menu.Item >
< Menu.Item >
< Menu.ItemTitle >Reader Mode</ Menu.ItemTitle >
</ Menu.Item >
< Menu.Item >
< Menu.ItemTitle >Lock Tab</ Menu.ItemTitle >
</ Menu.Item >
</ SubMenu.Content >
</ SubMenu >
< Menu.Item >
< Menu.ItemTitle >Heading 1</ Menu.ItemTitle >
</ Menu.Item >
</ Menu.Content >
</ Menu.Portal > </ Menu >
Use
variant="danger" on a menu item for destructive actions.
< Menu >
< Menu.Trigger >...</ Menu.Trigger >
< Menu.Portal >
< Menu.Overlay />
< Menu.Content presentation = "popover" width = { 220 }>
< Menu.Item >
< Menu.ItemTitle >Edit</ Menu.ItemTitle >
</ Menu.Item >
< Menu.Item variant = "danger" >
< Menu.ItemTitle >Delete</ Menu.ItemTitle >
</ Menu.Item >
</ Menu.Content >
</ Menu.Portal > </ Menu >
Control where the menu appears relative to the trigger.
< Menu >
< Menu.Trigger >...</ Menu.Trigger >
< Menu.Portal >
< Menu.Overlay />
< Menu.Content presentation = "popover" placement = "right" width = { 200 }>
< Menu.Item >
< Menu.ItemTitle >Option A</ Menu.ItemTitle >
</ Menu.Item >
< Menu.Item >
< Menu.ItemTitle >Option B</ Menu.ItemTitle >
</ Menu.Item >
</ Menu.Content >
</ Menu.Portal > </ Menu >
Use
presentation="bottom-sheet" to display menu content as a bottom sheet modal.
< Menu presentation = "bottom-sheet" >
< Menu.Trigger >...</ Menu.Trigger >
< Menu.Portal >
< Menu.Overlay />
< Menu.Content presentation = "bottom-sheet" >
< Menu.Item >
< Menu.ItemTitle >Option A</ Menu.ItemTitle >
</ Menu.Item >
< Menu.Item >
< Menu.ItemTitle >Option B</ Menu.ItemTitle >
</ Menu.Item >
</ Menu.Content >
</ Menu.Portal > </ Menu >
Use
variant="dot" on
Menu.ItemIndicator to show a filled circle instead of a checkmark.
< Menu >
< Menu.Trigger >...</ Menu.Trigger >
< Menu.Portal >
< Menu.Overlay />
< Menu.Content presentation = "popover" width = { 180 }>
< Menu.Group
selectionMode = "single"
selectedKeys = {alignment}
onSelectionChange = {setAlignment}
>
< Menu.Item id = "left" >
< Menu.ItemIndicator variant = "dot" />
< Menu.ItemTitle >Left</ Menu.ItemTitle >
</ Menu.Item >
< Menu.Item id = "center" >
< Menu.ItemIndicator variant = "dot" />
< Menu.ItemTitle >Center</ Menu.ItemTitle >
</ Menu.Item >
< Menu.Item id = "right" >
< Menu.ItemIndicator variant = "dot" />
< Menu.ItemTitle >Right</ Menu.ItemTitle >
</ Menu.Item >
</ Menu.Group >
</ Menu.Content >
</ Menu.Portal > </ Menu >
import type { MenuKey } from 'heroui-native' ;
import { Button, Menu, Separator } from 'heroui-native' ;
import { useState } from 'react' ;
import { Text, View } from 'react-native' ;
export default function MenuExample () {
const [ textStyles , setTextStyles ] = useState < Set < MenuKey >>(
() => new Set ([ 'bold' , 'italic' ])
);
const [ alignment , setAlignment ] = useState < Set < MenuKey >>(
() => new Set ([ 'left' ])
);
return (
< Menu >
< Menu.Trigger asChild >
< Button variant = "secondary" >Styles</ Button >
</ Menu.Trigger >
< Menu.Portal >
< Menu.Overlay />
< Menu.Content presentation = "popover" width = { 250 }>
< Menu.Label className = "mb-1" >Text Style</ Menu.Label >
< Menu.Group
selectionMode = "multiple"
selectedKeys = {textStyles}
onSelectionChange = {setTextStyles}
>
< Menu.Item id = "bold" >
< Menu.ItemIndicator />
< Menu.ItemTitle >Bold</ Menu.ItemTitle >
< Text className = "text-sm text-muted" >⌘ B</ Text >
</ Menu.Item >
< Menu.Item id = "italic" >
< Menu.ItemIndicator />
< Menu.ItemTitle >Italic</ Menu.ItemTitle >
< Text className = "text-sm text-muted" >⌘ I</ Text >
</ Menu.Item >
< Menu.Item id = "underline" >
< Menu.ItemIndicator />
< Menu.ItemTitle >Underline</ Menu.ItemTitle >
< Text className = "text-sm text-muted" >⌘ U</ Text >
</ Menu.Item >
</ Menu.Group >
< Separator className = "mx-2 my-2 opacity-75" />
< Menu.Label className = "mb-1" >Text Alignment</ Menu.Label >
< Menu.Group
selectionMode = "single"
selectedKeys = {alignment}
onSelectionChange = {setAlignment}
>
< Menu.Item id = "left" >
< Menu.ItemIndicator variant = "dot" />
< Menu.ItemTitle >Left</ Menu.ItemTitle >
</ Menu.Item >
< Menu.Item id = "center" >
< Menu.ItemIndicator variant = "dot" />
< Menu.ItemTitle >Center</ Menu.ItemTitle >
</ Menu.Item >
< Menu.Item id = "right" >
< Menu.ItemIndicator variant = "dot" />
< Menu.ItemTitle >Right</ Menu.ItemTitle >
</ Menu.Item >
</ Menu.Group >
</ Menu.Content >
</ Menu.Portal >
</ Menu >
); }
You can find more examples in the
GitHub repository.
prop type default description
children
React.ReactNode
- The content of the menu
presentation
'popover' | 'bottom-sheet'
'popover'
Presentation mode for the menu content
isOpen
boolean
- Controlled open state of the menu
isDefaultOpen
boolean
- Open state when initially rendered (uncontrolled)
isDisabled
boolean
- Whether the menu is disabled
animation
MenuRootAnimation
- Animation configuration for menu root
onOpenChange
(open: boolean) => void
- Callback fired when the menu open state changes
...ViewProps
ViewProps
- All standard React Native View props are supported
Animation configuration for menu root component. Can be:
"disable-all": Disable all animations including children
true or
undefined: Use default animations
prop type default description
children
React.ReactNode
- The trigger element content
className
string
- Additional CSS class for the trigger
isDisabled
boolean
false
Whether the trigger is disabled
asChild
boolean
- Render as child element using Slot pattern
...PressableProps
PressableProps
- All standard React Native Pressable props are supported
prop type default description
children
React.ReactNode
- The portal content
className
string
- Additional CSS class for the portal container
disableFullWindowOverlay
boolean
false
Use a regular View instead of FullWindowOverlay on iOS
unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModal
boolean
false
Controls whether VoiceOver treats the overlay window as a modal container. When
true, VoiceOver is restricted to elements inside the overlay. iOS only. Unstable: may change with react-native-screens updates
hostName
string
- Optional name of the host element for the portal
forceMount
boolean
- Force mount the portal regardless of open state
prop type default description
className
string
- Additional CSS class for the overlay
closeOnPress
boolean
true
Whether to close the menu when the overlay is pressed
animation
MenuOverlayAnimation
- Animation configuration for overlay
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
forceMount
boolean
- Force mount the overlay regardless of open state
...PressableProps
PressableProps
- All standard React Native Pressable props are supported
Animation configuration for menu overlay component. Can be:
false or
"disabled": Disable all animations
true or
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
prop type default description
state
'disabled' | boolean
- Disable animations while customizing properties
opacity.entering.value
EntryOrExitLayoutType
FadeIn.duration(200)
Custom entering animation for overlay
opacity.exiting.value
EntryOrExitLayoutType
FadeOut.duration(150)
Custom exiting animation for overlay
Props when
presentation="popover".
prop type default description
children
React.ReactNode
- The menu content
presentation
'popover'
- Presentation mode (must match Menu root)
placement
'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right'
'bottom'
Where the menu appears relative to the trigger
align
'start' | 'center' | 'end'
'center'
Alignment of the menu relative to the trigger
avoidCollisions
boolean
true
Whether to reposition to avoid screen edges
offset
number
9
Distance from the trigger element in pixels
alignOffset
number
0
Offset along the alignment axis in pixels
width
'content-fit' | 'trigger' | 'full' | number
'content-fit'
Content width sizing strategy
className
string
- Additional CSS class for the content container
animation
MenuContentAnimation
- Animation configuration for content
...ViewProps
ViewProps
- All standard React Native View props are supported
Animation configuration for menu popover content component. Can be:
false or
"disabled": Disable all animations
true or
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
prop type default description
state
'disabled' | boolean
- Disable animations while customizing properties
entering.value
EntryOrExitLayoutType
Scale + fade entering animation Custom entering animation for content
exiting.value
EntryOrExitLayoutType
Scale + fade exiting animation Custom exiting animation for content
Props when
presentation="bottom-sheet". Extends
@gorhom/bottom-sheet BottomSheet props.
prop type default description
children
React.ReactNode
- The bottom sheet content
presentation
'bottom-sheet'
- Presentation mode (must match Menu root)
className
string
- Additional CSS class for the bottom sheet
backgroundClassName
string
- Additional CSS class for the background
handleIndicatorClassName
string
- Additional CSS class for the handle indicator
contentContainerClassName
string
- Additional CSS class for the content container
contentContainerProps
Omit<BottomSheetViewProps, 'children'>
- Props for the content container
animation
AnimationDisabled
- Set to
false or
"disabled" to disable animations
...BottomSheetProps
Partial<BottomSheetProps>
- All
@gorhom/bottom-sheet props are supported
Extends
CloseButtonProps. Automatically closes the menu when pressed.
prop type default description
iconProps
CloseButtonIconProps
- Props for customizing the close icon
...ButtonProps
ButtonRootProps
- All Button root props are supported
prop type default description
children
React.ReactNode
- The group content (Menu.Item elements)
selectionMode
'none' | 'single' | 'multiple'
'none'
The type of selection allowed in the group
selectedKeys
Iterable<MenuKey>
- Currently selected keys (controlled)
defaultSelectedKeys
Iterable<MenuKey>
- Initially selected keys (uncontrolled)
isDisabled
boolean
false
Whether the entire group is disabled
disabledKeys
Iterable<MenuKey>
- Keys of items that should be disabled
shouldCloseOnSelect
boolean
- Whether selecting an item should close the menu
className
string
- Additional CSS class for the group container
onSelectionChange
(keys: Set<MenuKey>) => void
- Callback fired when the selection changes
...ViewProps
ViewProps
- All standard React Native View props are supported
prop type default description
children
React.ReactNode
- The label text content
className
string
- Additional CSS class for the label
...TextProps
TextProps
- All standard React Native Text props are supported
prop type default description
children
React.ReactNode | ((props: MenuItemRenderProps) => ReactNode)
- Child elements or a render function
id
MenuKey
- Unique identifier, required when inside a Menu.Group
variant
'default' | 'danger'
'default'
Visual variant of the menu item
isDisabled
boolean
false
Whether the item is disabled
isSelected
boolean
- Controlled selected state for standalone items
shouldCloseOnSelect
boolean
true
Whether pressing this item should close the menu
className
string
- Additional CSS class for the item
animation
MenuItemAnimation
- Animation configuration for press feedback
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
onSelectedChange
(selected: boolean) => void
- Callback when standalone item's selected state changes
...PressableProps
PressableProps
- All standard React Native Pressable props are supported
Props passed to the render function when
children is a function.
prop type description
isSelected
boolean
Whether this item is currently selected
isDisabled
boolean
Whether the item is disabled
isPressed
SharedValue<boolean>
Whether the item is currently pressed
variant
'default' | 'danger'
Visual variant of the item
Animation configuration for menu item press feedback. Can be:
false or
"disabled": Disable all item animations
true or
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
prop type default description
scale.value
number
0.98
Scale value when pressed
scale.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 150 }
Spring animation configuration for scale
backgroundColor.value
string
useThemeColor('default')
Background color shown while pressed
backgroundColor.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 150 }
Animation timing for background color
prop type default description
children
React.ReactNode
- The title text content
className
string
- Additional CSS class for the item title
...TextProps
TextProps
- All standard React Native Text props are supported
prop type default description
children
React.ReactNode
- The description text content
className
string
- Additional CSS class for the item description
...TextProps
TextProps
- All standard React Native Text props are supported
prop type default description
children
React.ReactNode
- Custom indicator content, defaults to checkmark or dot
variant
'checkmark' | 'dot'
'checkmark'
Visual variant of the indicator
iconProps
MenuItemIndicatorIconProps
- Icon configuration (checkmark variant)
forceMount
boolean
true
Force mount the indicator regardless of selected state
className
string
- Additional CSS class for the item indicator
...ViewProps
ViewProps
- All standard React Native View props are supported
prop type default description
size
number
16
Size of the indicator icon (8 for dot variant)
color
string
muted
Color of the indicator icon
prop type default description
children
React.ReactNode
- The sub-menu content (trigger, content, and other items)
isOpen
boolean
- Controlled open state of the sub-menu
isDefaultOpen
boolean
- Open state when initially rendered (uncontrolled)
isDisabled
boolean
false
Whether the sub-menu is disabled
className
string
- Additional CSS class for the root container
animation
SubMenuRootAnimation
- Animation configuration for the sub-menu
onOpenChange
(open: boolean) => void
- Callback fired when the sub-menu open state changes
...ViewProps
ViewProps
- All standard React Native View props are supported
Animation configuration for the SubMenu root component. Can be:
"disable-all": Disable all animations including children
false or
"disabled": Disable only root animations
true or
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
prop type default description
state
'disabled' | boolean
- Disable animations while customizing properties
rootContent.marginHorizontal
number
-16
Margin horizontal when sub-menu is open
rootContent.marginVertical
number
-16
Margin vertical when sub-menu is open
rootContent.paddingHorizontal
number
6
Padding horizontal when sub-menu is open
rootContent.paddingTop
number
12
Padding top when sub-menu is open
rootContent.springConfig
WithSpringConfig
{ damping: 100, stiffness: 950, mass: 3 }
Spring configuration for expand/collapse
prop type default description
children
React.ReactNode
- The trigger content (title, icons, indicator, etc.)
textValue
string
- Accessible text value announced by screen readers
className
string
- Additional CSS class for the trigger
isDisabled
boolean
false
Whether the trigger is disabled
asChild
boolean
- Render as child element using Slot pattern
...PressableProps
PressableProps
- All standard React Native Pressable props are supported
Animated indicator icon that rotates when the submenu opens/closes. Defaults to a chevron-right icon.
prop type default description
children
React.ReactNode
- Custom indicator content (replaces default chevron)
className
string
- Additional CSS class for the indicator
iconProps
SubMenuTriggerIndicatorIconProps
- Icon configuration for the default chevron
animation
SubMenuTriggerIndicatorAnimation
- Animation configuration for indicator rotation
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
...ViewProps
ViewProps
- All standard React Native View props are supported
prop type default description
size
number
14
Size of the indicator icon
color
string
muted
Color of the indicator icon
Animation configuration for the trigger indicator rotation. Can be:
false or
"disabled": Disable all animations
true or
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
prop type default description
state
'disabled' | boolean
- Disable animations while customizing properties
rotation.value
[number, number]
[0, 90]
Rotation values [collapsed, expanded] in degrees
rotation.springConfig
WithSpringConfig
{ damping: 140, stiffness: 1000, mass: 4 }
Spring configuration for rotation
prop type default description
children
React.ReactNode
- The submenu items (Menu.Item, Menu.Group, etc.)
className
string
- Additional CSS class for the content container
...PressableProps
PressableProps
- All standard React Native Pressable props are supported
Hook to access the menu root context. Must be used within a
Menu component.
import { useMenu } from 'heroui-native' ;
const { isOpen , onOpenChange , presentation , isDisabled } = useMenu ();
property type description
isOpen
boolean
Whether the menu is currently open
onOpenChange
(open: boolean) => void
Callback to change the open state
presentation
'popover' | 'bottom-sheet'
Current presentation mode
isDisabled
boolean | undefined
Whether the menu is disabled
nativeID
string
Unique identifier for the menu instance
Hook to access the menu item context. Must be used within a
Menu.Item component.
import { useMenuItem } from 'heroui-native' ;
const { id , isSelected , isDisabled , variant } = useMenuItem ();
property type description
id
MenuKey | undefined
Item identifier
isSelected
boolean
Whether the item is currently selected
isDisabled
boolean
Whether the item is disabled
variant
'default' | 'danger'
Visual variant of the item
Hook to access the menu animation context. Must be used within a
Menu component.
import { useMenuAnimation } from 'heroui-native' ;
const { progress , isDragging } = useMenuAnimation ();
property type description
progress
SharedValue<number>
Animation progress shared value (0=idle, 1=open, 2=close)
isDragging
SharedValue<boolean>
Whether the bottom sheet is currently being dragged
Hook to access the sub-menu context. Must be used within a
SubMenu component.
import { useSubMenu } from 'heroui-native' ;
const { isOpen , onOpenChange , isDisabled } = useSubMenu ();
property type description
isOpen
boolean
Whether the sub-menu is currently open
onOpenChange
(open: boolean) => void
Callback to change the open state
isDisabled
boolean
Whether the sub-menu is disabled
nativeID
string
Unique identifier for the sub-menu instance
Menu uses FullWindowOverlay on iOS. To enable the React Native element inspector during development, set
disableFullWindowOverlay={true} on
Menu.Portal. Tradeoff: the menu will not appear above native modals when disabled.
When a
Menu is opened inside a screen presented as a native modal (
presentation: 'modal' | 'formSheet' | 'pageSheet'), the menu content may render shifted upward. In the new architecture (Fabric),
react-native-screens marks
RNSModalScreen as a Fabric root, so the trigger's position is reported relative to the modal's origin while
FullWindowOverlay (where the menu is mounted) is anchored to the iOS application window. Compensate by adding
safeAreaInsets.top to
offset:
import { useSafeAreaInsets } from 'react-native-safe-area-context' ;
const insets = useSafeAreaInsets ();
< Menu.Content presentation = "popover" offset = {insets.top}>
... </ Menu.Content >;