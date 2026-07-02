A toggle control that allows users to switch between on and off states.

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import { Switch } from 'heroui-native' ;

< Switch > < Switch.Thumb >...</ Switch.Thumb > < Switch.StartContent >...</ Switch.StartContent > < Switch.EndContent >...</ Switch.EndContent > </ Switch >

Switch : Main container that handles toggle state and user interaction. Renders default thumb if no children provided. Animates scale (on press) and background color based on selection state. Acts as a pressable area for toggling.

: Main container that handles toggle state and user interaction. Renders default thumb if no children provided. Animates scale (on press) and background color based on selection state. Acts as a pressable area for toggling. Switch.Thumb : Optional sliding thumb element that moves between positions. Uses spring animation for smooth transitions. Can contain custom content like icons or be customized with different styles and animations.

: Optional sliding thumb element that moves between positions. Uses spring animation for smooth transitions. Can contain custom content like icons or be customized with different styles and animations. Switch.StartContent : Optional content displayed on the left side of the switch. Typically used for icons or text that appear when switch is off. Positioned absolutely within the switch container.

: Optional content displayed on the left side of the switch. Typically used for icons or text that appear when switch is off. Positioned absolutely within the switch container. Switch.EndContent: Optional content displayed on the right side of the switch. Typically used for icons or text that appear when switch is on. Positioned absolutely within the switch container.

The Switch component renders with default thumb if no children provided.

< Switch isSelected = {isSelected} onSelectedChange = {setIsSelected} />

Replace the default thumb with custom content using the Thumb component.

< Switch isSelected = {isSelected} onSelectedChange = {setIsSelected}> < Switch.Thumb >...</ Switch.Thumb > </ Switch >

Add icons or text that appear on each side of the switch.

< Switch isSelected = {isSelected} onSelectedChange = {setIsSelected}> < Switch.Thumb /> < Switch.StartContent >...</ Switch.StartContent > < Switch.EndContent >...</ Switch.EndContent > </ Switch >

Use render functions for dynamic content based on switch state.

< Switch isSelected = {isSelected} onSelectedChange = {setIsSelected}> {({ isSelected , isDisabled }) => ( <> < Switch.Thumb > {({ isSelected }) => (isSelected ? < CheckIcon /> : < XIcon />)} </ Switch.Thumb > </> )} </ Switch >

Customize animations for the switch root and thumb components.

< Switch animation = {{ scale: { value: [ 1 , 0.9 ], timingConfig: { duration: 200 }, }, backgroundColor: { value: [ '#172554' , '#eab308' ], }, }} > < Switch.Thumb animation = {{ left: { value: 4 , springConfig: { damping: 30 , stiffness: 300 , mass: 1 , }, }, backgroundColor: { value: [ '#dbeafe' , '#854d0e' ], }, }} /> </ Switch >

Disable animations entirely or only for specific components.

{ /* Disable all animations including children */ } < Switch animation = "disable-all" > < Switch.Thumb /> </ Switch >; { /* Disable only root animations, thumb can still animate */ } < Switch > < Switch.Thumb animation = { false } /> </ Switch >;

import { Switch } from 'heroui-native' ; import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons' ; import React from 'react' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; import Animated, { ZoomIn } from 'react-native-reanimated' ; export default function SwitchExample () { const [ darkMode , setDarkMode ] = React. useState ( false ); return ( < View className = "flex-row gap-4" > < Switch isSelected = {darkMode} onSelectedChange = {setDarkMode} className = "w-[56px] h-[32px]" animation = {{ backgroundColor: { value: [ '#172554' , '#eab308' ], }, }} > < Switch.Thumb className = "size-[22px]" animation = {{ left: { value: 4 , springConfig: { damping: 30 , stiffness: 300 , mass: 1 , }, }, }} /> < Switch.StartContent className = "left-2" > {darkMode && ( < Animated.View key = "sun" entering = {ZoomIn. springify ()}> < Ionicons name = "sunny" size = { 16 } color = "#854d0e" /> </ Animated.View > )} </ Switch.StartContent > < Switch.EndContent className = "right-2" > { ! darkMode && ( < Animated.View key = "moon" entering = {ZoomIn. springify ()}> < Ionicons name = "moon" size = { 16 } color = "#dbeafe" /> </ Animated.View > )} </ Switch.EndContent > </ Switch > </ View > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode | ((props: SwitchRenderProps) => React.ReactNode) undefined Content to render inside the switch, or a render function isSelected boolean undefined Whether the switch is currently selected isDisabled boolean false Whether the switch is disabled and cannot be interacted with className string undefined Custom class name for the switch animation SwitchRootAnimation - Animation configuration isAnimatedStyleActive boolean true Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active onSelectedChange (isSelected: boolean) => void - Callback fired when the switch selection state changes ...AnimatedPressableProps AnimatedProps<PressableProps> - All React Native Reanimated Pressable props are supported

prop type description isSelected boolean Whether the switch is selected isDisabled boolean Whether the switch is disabled

Animation configuration for Switch component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable only root animations

or : Disable only root animations "disable-all" : Disable all animations including children

: Disable all animations including children true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties scale.value [number, number] [1, 0.96] Scale values [unpressed, pressed] scale.timingConfig WithTimingConfig { duration: 150 } Animation timing configuration backgroundColor.value [string, string] Uses theme colors Background color values [unselected, selected] backgroundColor.timingConfig WithTimingConfig { duration: 175, easing: Easing.bezier(0.25, 0.1, 0.25, 1) } Animation timing configuration

prop type default description children React.ReactNode | ((props: SwitchRenderProps) => React.ReactNode) undefined Content to render inside the thumb, or a render function className string undefined Custom class name for the thumb element animation SwitchThumbAnimation - Animation configuration isAnimatedStyleActive boolean true Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

Animation configuration for Switch.Thumb component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable all animations

or : Disable all animations true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties left.value number 2 Offset value from the edges (left when unselected, right when selected) left.springConfig WithSpringConfig { damping: 120, stiffness: 1600, mass: 2 } Spring animation configuration for thumb position backgroundColor.value [string, string] ['white', theme accent-foreground color] Background color values [unselected, selected] backgroundColor.timingConfig WithTimingConfig { duration: 175, easing: Easing.bezier(0.25, 0.1, 0.25, 1) } Animation timing configuration

prop type default description children React.ReactNode undefined Content to render inside the switch content className string undefined Custom class name for the content element ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode undefined Content to render inside the switch content className string undefined Custom class name for the content element ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

A hook that provides access to the Switch context. This is useful when building custom switch components or when you need to access switch state in child components.

Returns:

Property Type Description isSelected boolean Whether the switch is selected isDisabled boolean Whether the switch is disabled

Example:

import { useSwitch } from 'heroui-native' ; function CustomSwitchContent () { const { isSelected , isDisabled } = useSwitch (); return ( < View > < Text >Status: {isSelected ? 'On' : 'Off' }</ Text > {isDisabled && < Text >Disabled</ Text >} </ View > ); } // Usage < Switch > < CustomSwitchContent /> < Switch.Thumb /> </ Switch >;

If you need to apply a border to the switch root, use the outline style properties instead of border . This ensures the border doesn't affect the internal layout calculations for the thumb position:

< Switch className = "outline outline-accent" > < Switch.Thumb /> </ Switch >

Using outline keeps the border visual without impacting the switch's internal width calculations, ensuring the thumb animates correctly.

The Switch component integrates seamlessly with ControlField for press state sharing:

import { Description, ControlField, Label } from 'heroui-native' ; < ControlField isSelected = {isSelected} onSelectedChange = {setIsSelected}> < View className = "flex-1" > < Label >Enable notifications</ Label > < Description >Receive push notifications</ Description > </ View > < ControlField.Indicator /> </ ControlField >

When wrapped in ControlField, the Switch will automatically respond to press events on the entire ControlField container, creating a larger touch target and better user experience.