Switch
A toggle control that allows users to switch between on and off states.
Import
Anatomy
- Switch: Main container that handles toggle state and user interaction. Renders default thumb if no children provided. Animates scale (on press) and background color based on selection state. Acts as a pressable area for toggling.
- Switch.Thumb: Optional sliding thumb element that moves between positions. Uses spring animation for smooth transitions. Can contain custom content like icons or be customized with different styles and animations.
- Switch.StartContent: Optional content displayed on the left side of the switch. Typically used for icons or text that appear when switch is off. Positioned absolutely within the switch container.
- Switch.EndContent: Optional content displayed on the right side of the switch. Typically used for icons or text that appear when switch is on. Positioned absolutely within the switch container.
Usage
Basic Usage
The Switch component renders with default thumb if no children provided.
With Custom Thumb
Replace the default thumb with custom content using the Thumb component.
With Start and End Content
Add icons or text that appear on each side of the switch.
With Render Function
Use render functions for dynamic content based on switch state.
With Custom Animations
Customize animations for the switch root and thumb components.
Disable Animations
Disable animations entirely or only for specific components.
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
Switch
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode | ((props: SwitchRenderProps) => React.ReactNode)
undefined
|Content to render inside the switch, or a render function
isSelected
boolean
undefined
|Whether the switch is currently selected
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether the switch is disabled and cannot be interacted with
className
string
undefined
|Custom class name for the switch
animation
SwitchRootAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
onSelectedChange
(isSelected: boolean) => void
|-
|Callback fired when the switch selection state changes
...AnimatedPressableProps
AnimatedProps<PressableProps>
|-
|All React Native Reanimated Pressable props are supported
SwitchRenderProps
|prop
|type
|description
isSelected
boolean
|Whether the switch is selected
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the switch is disabled
SwitchRootAnimation
Animation configuration for Switch component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable only root animations
"disable-all": Disable all animations including children
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
scale.value
[number, number]
[1, 0.96]
|Scale values [unpressed, pressed]
scale.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 150 }
|Animation timing configuration
backgroundColor.value
[string, string]
|Uses theme colors
|Background color values [unselected, selected]
backgroundColor.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 175, easing: Easing.bezier(0.25, 0.1, 0.25, 1) }
|Animation timing configuration
Switch.Thumb
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode | ((props: SwitchRenderProps) => React.ReactNode)
undefined
|Content to render inside the thumb, or a render function
className
string
undefined
|Custom class name for the thumb element
animation
SwitchThumbAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
SwitchThumbAnimation
Animation configuration for Switch.Thumb component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable all animations
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
left.value
number
2
|Offset value from the edges (left when unselected, right when selected)
left.springConfig
WithSpringConfig
{ damping: 120, stiffness: 1600, mass: 2 }
|Spring animation configuration for thumb position
backgroundColor.value
[string, string]
['white', theme accent-foreground color]
|Background color values [unselected, selected]
backgroundColor.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 175, easing: Easing.bezier(0.25, 0.1, 0.25, 1) }
|Animation timing configuration
Switch.StartContent
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
undefined
|Content to render inside the switch content
className
string
undefined
|Custom class name for the content element
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
Switch.EndContent
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
undefined
|Content to render inside the switch content
className
string
undefined
|Custom class name for the content element
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
Hooks
useSwitch
A hook that provides access to the Switch context. This is useful when building custom switch components or when you need to access switch state in child components.
Returns:
|Property
|Type
|Description
isSelected
boolean
|Whether the switch is selected
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the switch is disabled
Example:
Special Notes
Border Styling
If you need to apply a border to the switch root, use the
outline style properties instead of
border. This ensures the border doesn't affect the internal layout calculations for the thumb position:
Using
outline keeps the border visual without impacting the switch's internal width calculations, ensuring the thumb animates correctly.
Integration with ControlField
The Switch component integrates seamlessly with ControlField for press state sharing:
When wrapped in ControlField, the Switch will automatically respond to press events on the entire ControlField container, creating a larger touch target and better user experience.