A Surface-based container that groups related list items with consistent layout and spacing.
import { ListGroup } from 'heroui-native' ;
< ListGroup >
< ListGroup.Item >
< ListGroup.ItemPrefix >...</ ListGroup.ItemPrefix >
< ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemTitle >...</ ListGroup.ItemTitle >
< ListGroup.ItemDescription >...</ ListGroup.ItemDescription >
</ ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemSuffix />
</ ListGroup.Item > </ ListGroup >
ListGroup: Surface-based root container that groups related list items. Supports all Surface variants (default, secondary, tertiary, transparent).
ListGroup.Item: Pressable horizontal flex-row container for a single item, providing consistent spacing and alignment.
ListGroup.ItemPrefix: Optional leading content slot for icons, avatars, or other visual elements.
ListGroup.ItemContent: Flex-1 wrapper for title and description, occupying the remaining horizontal space.
ListGroup.ItemTitle: Primary text label styled with foreground color and medium font weight.
ListGroup.ItemDescription: Secondary text styled with muted color and smaller font size.
ListGroup.ItemSuffix: Optional trailing content slot. Renders a chevron-right icon by default; accepts children to override the default icon.
The ListGroup component uses compound parts to create grouped list items with title and description.
< ListGroup >
< ListGroup.Item >
< ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemTitle >Personal Info</ ListGroup.ItemTitle >
< ListGroup.ItemDescription >
Name, email, phone number
</ ListGroup.ItemDescription >
</ ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemSuffix />
</ ListGroup.Item >
< Separator className = "mx-4" />
< ListGroup.Item >
< ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemTitle >Payment Methods</ ListGroup.ItemTitle >
< ListGroup.ItemDescription >
Visa ending in 4829
</ ListGroup.ItemDescription >
</ ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemSuffix />
</ ListGroup.Item > </ ListGroup >
Add leading icons using the
ListGroup.ItemPrefix slot.
< ListGroup >
< ListGroup.Item >
< ListGroup.ItemPrefix >
< Icon name = "person-outline" size = { 22 } />
</ ListGroup.ItemPrefix >
< ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemTitle >Profile</ ListGroup.ItemTitle >
< ListGroup.ItemDescription >
Name, photo, bio
</ ListGroup.ItemDescription >
</ ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemSuffix />
</ ListGroup.Item >
< Separator className = "mx-4" />
< ListGroup.Item >
< ListGroup.ItemPrefix >
< Icon name = "lock-closed-outline" size = { 22 } />
</ ListGroup.ItemPrefix >
< ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemTitle >Security</ ListGroup.ItemTitle >
< ListGroup.ItemDescription >
Password, 2FA
</ ListGroup.ItemDescription >
</ ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemSuffix />
</ ListGroup.Item > </ ListGroup >
Omit
ListGroup.ItemDescription to display title-only items.
< ListGroup >
< ListGroup.Item >
< ListGroup.ItemPrefix >
< Icon name = "wifi-outline" size = { 22 } />
</ ListGroup.ItemPrefix >
< ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemTitle >Wi-Fi</ ListGroup.ItemTitle >
</ ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemSuffix />
</ ListGroup.Item >
< Separator className = "mx-4" />
< ListGroup.Item >
< ListGroup.ItemPrefix >
< Icon name = "bluetooth-outline" size = { 22 } />
</ ListGroup.ItemPrefix >
< ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemTitle >Bluetooth</ ListGroup.ItemTitle >
</ ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemSuffix />
</ ListGroup.Item > </ ListGroup >
Apply a different visual variant to the root container.
< ListGroup variant = "transparent" >
< ListGroup.Item >
< ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemTitle >Wi-Fi</ ListGroup.ItemTitle >
</ ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemSuffix />
</ ListGroup.Item > </ ListGroup >
Override the default chevron icon by passing children to
ListGroup.ItemSuffix.
< ListGroup >
< ListGroup.Item >
< ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemTitle >Language</ ListGroup.ItemTitle >
< ListGroup.ItemDescription >English</ ListGroup.ItemDescription >
</ ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemSuffix >
< Icon name = "arrow-forward" size = { 18 } />
</ ListGroup.ItemSuffix >
</ ListGroup.Item >
< Separator className = "mx-4" />
< ListGroup.Item >
< ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemTitle >Notifications</ ListGroup.ItemTitle >
</ ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemSuffix >
< Chip variant = "primary" color = "danger" >
< Chip.Label className = "font-bold" >7</ Chip.Label >
</ Chip >
</ ListGroup.ItemSuffix >
</ ListGroup.Item > </ ListGroup >
Customise the default chevron icon size and color using
iconProps.
< ListGroup >
< ListGroup.Item >
< ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemTitle >Storage</ ListGroup.ItemTitle >
< ListGroup.ItemDescription >
12.4 GB of 50 GB used
</ ListGroup.ItemDescription >
</ ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemSuffix iconProps = {{ size: 18 , color: mutedColor }} />
</ ListGroup.Item > </ ListGroup >
Wrap items with
PressableFeedback to add scale and ripple press feedback animations. When using this pattern, pass
onPress on
PressableFeedback instead of
ListGroup.Item and disable the item with
disabled prop.
import { ListGroup, PressableFeedback, Separator } from 'heroui-native' ;
< ListGroup >
< PressableFeedback animation = { false } onPress = {() => {}}>
< PressableFeedback.Scale >
< ListGroup.Item disabled >
< ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemTitle >Appearance</ ListGroup.ItemTitle >
< ListGroup.ItemDescription >
Theme, font size, display
</ ListGroup.ItemDescription >
</ ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemSuffix />
</ ListGroup.Item >
</ PressableFeedback.Scale >
< PressableFeedback.Ripple />
</ PressableFeedback >
< Separator className = "mx-4" />
< PressableFeedback animation = { false } onPress = {() => {}}>
< PressableFeedback.Scale >
< ListGroup.Item disabled >
< ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemTitle >Notifications</ ListGroup.ItemTitle >
< ListGroup.ItemDescription >
Alerts, sounds, badges
</ ListGroup.ItemDescription >
</ ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemSuffix />
</ ListGroup.Item >
</ PressableFeedback.Scale >
< PressableFeedback.Ripple />
</ PressableFeedback > </ ListGroup >
import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons' ;
import { ListGroup, Separator, useThemeColor } from 'heroui-native' ;
import { View, Text } from 'react-native' ;
import { withUniwind } from 'uniwind' ;
const StyledIonicons = withUniwind (Ionicons);
export default function ListGroupExample () {
const mutedColor = useThemeColor ( 'muted' );
return (
< View className = "flex-1 justify-center px-5" >
< Text className = "text-sm text-muted mb-2 ml-2" >Account</ Text >
< ListGroup className = "mb-6" >
< ListGroup.Item >
< ListGroup.ItemPrefix >
< StyledIonicons
name = "person-outline"
size = { 22 }
className = "text-foreground"
/>
</ ListGroup.ItemPrefix >
< ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemTitle >Personal Info</ ListGroup.ItemTitle >
< ListGroup.ItemDescription >
Name, email, phone number
</ ListGroup.ItemDescription >
</ ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemSuffix />
</ ListGroup.Item >
< Separator className = "mx-4" />
< ListGroup.Item >
< ListGroup.ItemPrefix >
< StyledIonicons
name = "card-outline"
size = { 22 }
className = "text-foreground"
/>
</ ListGroup.ItemPrefix >
< ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemTitle >Payment Methods</ ListGroup.ItemTitle >
< ListGroup.ItemDescription >
Visa ending in 4829
</ ListGroup.ItemDescription >
</ ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemSuffix />
</ ListGroup.Item >
</ ListGroup >
< Text className = "text-sm text-muted mb-2 ml-2" >Preferences</ Text >
< ListGroup >
< ListGroup.Item >
< ListGroup.ItemPrefix >
< StyledIonicons
name = "color-palette-outline"
size = { 22 }
className = "text-foreground"
/>
</ ListGroup.ItemPrefix >
< ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemTitle >Appearance</ ListGroup.ItemTitle >
< ListGroup.ItemDescription >
Theme, font size, display
</ ListGroup.ItemDescription >
</ ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemSuffix />
</ ListGroup.Item >
< Separator className = "mx-4" />
< ListGroup.Item >
< ListGroup.ItemPrefix >
< StyledIonicons
name = "notifications-outline"
size = { 22 }
className = "text-foreground"
/>
</ ListGroup.ItemPrefix >
< ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemTitle >Notifications</ ListGroup.ItemTitle >
< ListGroup.ItemDescription >
Alerts, sounds, badges
</ ListGroup.ItemDescription >
</ ListGroup.ItemContent >
< ListGroup.ItemSuffix iconProps = {{ size: 18 , color: mutedColor }} />
</ ListGroup.Item >
</ ListGroup >
</ View >
); }
You can find more examples in the
GitHub repository.
prop type default description
children
React.ReactNode
- Children elements to be rendered inside the group
variant
'default' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'transparent'
'default'
Visual variant of the underlying Surface container
className
string
- Additional CSS classes for the root container
...ViewProps
ViewProps
- All standard React Native View props are supported
prop type default description
children
React.ReactNode
- Children elements to be rendered inside the item
className
string
- Additional CSS classes for the item
...PressableProps
PressableProps
- All standard React Native Pressable props are supported
prop type default description
children
React.ReactNode
- Leading content such as icons or avatars
className
string
- Additional CSS classes for the prefix
...ViewProps
ViewProps
- All standard React Native View props are supported
prop type default description
children
React.ReactNode
- Content area, typically title and description
className
string
- Additional CSS classes for the content area
...ViewProps
ViewProps
- All standard React Native View props are supported
prop type default description
children
React.ReactNode
- Title text or custom content
className
string
- Additional CSS classes for the title
...ViewProps
ViewProps
- All standard React Native View props are supported
prop type default description
children
React.ReactNode
- Description text or custom content
className
string
- Additional CSS classes for the description
...ViewProps
ViewProps
- All standard React Native View props are supported
prop type default description
children
React.ReactNode
- Custom trailing content; overrides the default chevron-right icon when provided
className
string
- Additional CSS classes for the suffix
iconProps
ListGroupIconProps
- Props to customise the default chevron-right icon. Only applies when no children
...ViewProps
ViewProps
- All standard React Native View props are supported
prop type default description
size
number
16
Size of the chevron icon in pixels
color
string
theme
muted color
Color of the chevron icon