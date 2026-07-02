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ListGroup

A Surface-based container that groups related list items with consistent layout and spacing.

SourceStyles source

Import

import { ListGroup } from 'heroui-native';

Anatomy

<ListGroup>
  <ListGroup.Item>
    <ListGroup.ItemPrefix>...</ListGroup.ItemPrefix>
    <ListGroup.ItemContent>
      <ListGroup.ItemTitle>...</ListGroup.ItemTitle>
      <ListGroup.ItemDescription>...</ListGroup.ItemDescription>
    </ListGroup.ItemContent>
    <ListGroup.ItemSuffix />
  </ListGroup.Item>
</ListGroup>
  • ListGroup: Surface-based root container that groups related list items. Supports all Surface variants (default, secondary, tertiary, transparent).
  • ListGroup.Item: Pressable horizontal flex-row container for a single item, providing consistent spacing and alignment.
  • ListGroup.ItemPrefix: Optional leading content slot for icons, avatars, or other visual elements.
  • ListGroup.ItemContent: Flex-1 wrapper for title and description, occupying the remaining horizontal space.
  • ListGroup.ItemTitle: Primary text label styled with foreground color and medium font weight.
  • ListGroup.ItemDescription: Secondary text styled with muted color and smaller font size.
  • ListGroup.ItemSuffix: Optional trailing content slot. Renders a chevron-right icon by default; accepts children to override the default icon.

Usage

Basic Usage

The ListGroup component uses compound parts to create grouped list items with title and description.

<ListGroup>
  <ListGroup.Item>
    <ListGroup.ItemContent>
      <ListGroup.ItemTitle>Personal Info</ListGroup.ItemTitle>
      <ListGroup.ItemDescription>
        Name, email, phone number
      </ListGroup.ItemDescription>
    </ListGroup.ItemContent>
    <ListGroup.ItemSuffix />
  </ListGroup.Item>
  <Separator className="mx-4" />
  <ListGroup.Item>
    <ListGroup.ItemContent>
      <ListGroup.ItemTitle>Payment Methods</ListGroup.ItemTitle>
      <ListGroup.ItemDescription>
        Visa ending in 4829
      </ListGroup.ItemDescription>
    </ListGroup.ItemContent>
    <ListGroup.ItemSuffix />
  </ListGroup.Item>
</ListGroup>

With Icons

Add leading icons using the ListGroup.ItemPrefix slot.

<ListGroup>
  <ListGroup.Item>
    <ListGroup.ItemPrefix>
      <Icon name="person-outline" size={22} />
    </ListGroup.ItemPrefix>
    <ListGroup.ItemContent>
      <ListGroup.ItemTitle>Profile</ListGroup.ItemTitle>
      <ListGroup.ItemDescription>
        Name, photo, bio
      </ListGroup.ItemDescription>
    </ListGroup.ItemContent>
    <ListGroup.ItemSuffix />
  </ListGroup.Item>
  <Separator className="mx-4" />
  <ListGroup.Item>
    <ListGroup.ItemPrefix>
      <Icon name="lock-closed-outline" size={22} />
    </ListGroup.ItemPrefix>
    <ListGroup.ItemContent>
      <ListGroup.ItemTitle>Security</ListGroup.ItemTitle>
      <ListGroup.ItemDescription>
        Password, 2FA
      </ListGroup.ItemDescription>
    </ListGroup.ItemContent>
    <ListGroup.ItemSuffix />
  </ListGroup.Item>
</ListGroup>

Title Only

Omit ListGroup.ItemDescription to display title-only items.

<ListGroup>
  <ListGroup.Item>
    <ListGroup.ItemPrefix>
      <Icon name="wifi-outline" size={22} />
    </ListGroup.ItemPrefix>
    <ListGroup.ItemContent>
      <ListGroup.ItemTitle>Wi-Fi</ListGroup.ItemTitle>
    </ListGroup.ItemContent>
    <ListGroup.ItemSuffix />
  </ListGroup.Item>
  <Separator className="mx-4" />
  <ListGroup.Item>
    <ListGroup.ItemPrefix>
      <Icon name="bluetooth-outline" size={22} />
    </ListGroup.ItemPrefix>
    <ListGroup.ItemContent>
      <ListGroup.ItemTitle>Bluetooth</ListGroup.ItemTitle>
    </ListGroup.ItemContent>
    <ListGroup.ItemSuffix />
  </ListGroup.Item>
</ListGroup>

Surface Variant

Apply a different visual variant to the root container.

<ListGroup variant="transparent">
  <ListGroup.Item>
    <ListGroup.ItemContent>
      <ListGroup.ItemTitle>Wi-Fi</ListGroup.ItemTitle>
    </ListGroup.ItemContent>
    <ListGroup.ItemSuffix />
  </ListGroup.Item>
</ListGroup>

Custom Suffix

Override the default chevron icon by passing children to ListGroup.ItemSuffix.

<ListGroup>
  <ListGroup.Item>
    <ListGroup.ItemContent>
      <ListGroup.ItemTitle>Language</ListGroup.ItemTitle>
      <ListGroup.ItemDescription>English</ListGroup.ItemDescription>
    </ListGroup.ItemContent>
    <ListGroup.ItemSuffix>
      <Icon name="arrow-forward" size={18} />
    </ListGroup.ItemSuffix>
  </ListGroup.Item>
  <Separator className="mx-4" />
  <ListGroup.Item>
    <ListGroup.ItemContent>
      <ListGroup.ItemTitle>Notifications</ListGroup.ItemTitle>
    </ListGroup.ItemContent>
    <ListGroup.ItemSuffix>
      <Chip variant="primary" color="danger">
        <Chip.Label className="font-bold">7</Chip.Label>
      </Chip>
    </ListGroup.ItemSuffix>
  </ListGroup.Item>
</ListGroup>

Custom Suffix Icon Props

Customise the default chevron icon size and color using iconProps.

<ListGroup>
  <ListGroup.Item>
    <ListGroup.ItemContent>
      <ListGroup.ItemTitle>Storage</ListGroup.ItemTitle>
      <ListGroup.ItemDescription>
        12.4 GB of 50 GB used
      </ListGroup.ItemDescription>
    </ListGroup.ItemContent>
    <ListGroup.ItemSuffix iconProps={{ size: 18, color: mutedColor }} />
  </ListGroup.Item>
</ListGroup>

With PressableFeedback

Wrap items with PressableFeedback to add scale and ripple press feedback animations. When using this pattern, pass onPress on PressableFeedback instead of ListGroup.Item and disable the item with disabled prop.

import { ListGroup, PressableFeedback, Separator } from 'heroui-native';

<ListGroup>
  <PressableFeedback animation={false} onPress={() => {}}>
    <PressableFeedback.Scale>
      <ListGroup.Item disabled>
        <ListGroup.ItemContent>
          <ListGroup.ItemTitle>Appearance</ListGroup.ItemTitle>
          <ListGroup.ItemDescription>
            Theme, font size, display
          </ListGroup.ItemDescription>
        </ListGroup.ItemContent>
        <ListGroup.ItemSuffix />
      </ListGroup.Item>
    </PressableFeedback.Scale>
    <PressableFeedback.Ripple />
  </PressableFeedback>
  <Separator className="mx-4" />
  <PressableFeedback animation={false} onPress={() => {}}>
    <PressableFeedback.Scale>
      <ListGroup.Item disabled>
        <ListGroup.ItemContent>
          <ListGroup.ItemTitle>Notifications</ListGroup.ItemTitle>
          <ListGroup.ItemDescription>
            Alerts, sounds, badges
          </ListGroup.ItemDescription>
        </ListGroup.ItemContent>
        <ListGroup.ItemSuffix />
      </ListGroup.Item>
    </PressableFeedback.Scale>
    <PressableFeedback.Ripple />
  </PressableFeedback>
</ListGroup>

Example

import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons';
import { ListGroup, Separator, useThemeColor } from 'heroui-native';
import { View, Text } from 'react-native';
import { withUniwind } from 'uniwind';

const StyledIonicons = withUniwind(Ionicons);

export default function ListGroupExample() {
  const mutedColor = useThemeColor('muted');

  return (
    <View className="flex-1 justify-center px-5">
      <Text className="text-sm text-muted mb-2 ml-2">Account</Text>
      <ListGroup className="mb-6">
        <ListGroup.Item>
          <ListGroup.ItemPrefix>
            <StyledIonicons
              name="person-outline"
              size={22}
              className="text-foreground"
            />
          </ListGroup.ItemPrefix>
          <ListGroup.ItemContent>
            <ListGroup.ItemTitle>Personal Info</ListGroup.ItemTitle>
            <ListGroup.ItemDescription>
              Name, email, phone number
            </ListGroup.ItemDescription>
          </ListGroup.ItemContent>
          <ListGroup.ItemSuffix />
        </ListGroup.Item>
        <Separator className="mx-4" />
        <ListGroup.Item>
          <ListGroup.ItemPrefix>
            <StyledIonicons
              name="card-outline"
              size={22}
              className="text-foreground"
            />
          </ListGroup.ItemPrefix>
          <ListGroup.ItemContent>
            <ListGroup.ItemTitle>Payment Methods</ListGroup.ItemTitle>
            <ListGroup.ItemDescription>
              Visa ending in 4829
            </ListGroup.ItemDescription>
          </ListGroup.ItemContent>
          <ListGroup.ItemSuffix />
        </ListGroup.Item>
      </ListGroup>
      <Text className="text-sm text-muted mb-2 ml-2">Preferences</Text>
      <ListGroup>
        <ListGroup.Item>
          <ListGroup.ItemPrefix>
            <StyledIonicons
              name="color-palette-outline"
              size={22}
              className="text-foreground"
            />
          </ListGroup.ItemPrefix>
          <ListGroup.ItemContent>
            <ListGroup.ItemTitle>Appearance</ListGroup.ItemTitle>
            <ListGroup.ItemDescription>
              Theme, font size, display
            </ListGroup.ItemDescription>
          </ListGroup.ItemContent>
          <ListGroup.ItemSuffix />
        </ListGroup.Item>
        <Separator className="mx-4" />
        <ListGroup.Item>
          <ListGroup.ItemPrefix>
            <StyledIonicons
              name="notifications-outline"
              size={22}
              className="text-foreground"
            />
          </ListGroup.ItemPrefix>
          <ListGroup.ItemContent>
            <ListGroup.ItemTitle>Notifications</ListGroup.ItemTitle>
            <ListGroup.ItemDescription>
              Alerts, sounds, badges
            </ListGroup.ItemDescription>
          </ListGroup.ItemContent>
          <ListGroup.ItemSuffix iconProps={{ size: 18, color: mutedColor }} />
        </ListGroup.Item>
      </ListGroup>
    </View>
  );
}

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

API Reference

ListGroup

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Children elements to be rendered inside the group
variant'default' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'transparent''default'Visual variant of the underlying Surface container
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for the root container
...ViewPropsViewProps-All standard React Native View props are supported

ListGroup.Item

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Children elements to be rendered inside the item
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for the item
...PressablePropsPressableProps-All standard React Native Pressable props are supported

ListGroup.ItemPrefix

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Leading content such as icons or avatars
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for the prefix
...ViewPropsViewProps-All standard React Native View props are supported

ListGroup.ItemContent

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Content area, typically title and description
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for the content area
...ViewPropsViewProps-All standard React Native View props are supported

ListGroup.ItemTitle

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Title text or custom content
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for the title
...ViewPropsViewProps-All standard React Native View props are supported

ListGroup.ItemDescription

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Description text or custom content
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for the description
...ViewPropsViewProps-All standard React Native View props are supported

ListGroup.ItemSuffix

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Custom trailing content; overrides the default chevron-right icon when provided
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for the suffix
iconPropsListGroupIconProps-Props to customise the default chevron-right icon. Only applies when no children
...ViewPropsViewProps-All standard React Native View props are supported

ListGroupIconProps

proptypedefaultdescription
sizenumber16Size of the chevron icon in pixels
colorstringtheme muted colorColor of the chevron icon

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On this page

ImportAnatomyUsageBasic UsageWith IconsTitle OnlySurface VariantCustom SuffixCustom Suffix Icon PropsWith PressableFeedbackExampleAPI ReferenceListGroupListGroup.ItemListGroup.ItemPrefixListGroup.ItemContentListGroup.ItemTitleListGroup.ItemDescriptionListGroup.ItemSuffixListGroupIconProps