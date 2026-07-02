A Surface-based container that groups related list items with consistent layout and spacing.

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import { ListGroup } from 'heroui-native' ;

< ListGroup > < ListGroup.Item > < ListGroup.ItemPrefix >...</ ListGroup.ItemPrefix > < ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemTitle >...</ ListGroup.ItemTitle > < ListGroup.ItemDescription >...</ ListGroup.ItemDescription > </ ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemSuffix /> </ ListGroup.Item > </ ListGroup >

ListGroup : Surface-based root container that groups related list items. Supports all Surface variants (default, secondary, tertiary, transparent).

: Surface-based root container that groups related list items. Supports all Surface variants (default, secondary, tertiary, transparent). ListGroup.Item : Pressable horizontal flex-row container for a single item, providing consistent spacing and alignment.

: Pressable horizontal flex-row container for a single item, providing consistent spacing and alignment. ListGroup.ItemPrefix : Optional leading content slot for icons, avatars, or other visual elements.

: Optional leading content slot for icons, avatars, or other visual elements. ListGroup.ItemContent : Flex-1 wrapper for title and description, occupying the remaining horizontal space.

: Flex-1 wrapper for title and description, occupying the remaining horizontal space. ListGroup.ItemTitle : Primary text label styled with foreground color and medium font weight.

: Primary text label styled with foreground color and medium font weight. ListGroup.ItemDescription : Secondary text styled with muted color and smaller font size.

: Secondary text styled with muted color and smaller font size. ListGroup.ItemSuffix: Optional trailing content slot. Renders a chevron-right icon by default; accepts children to override the default icon.

The ListGroup component uses compound parts to create grouped list items with title and description.

< ListGroup > < ListGroup.Item > < ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemTitle >Personal Info</ ListGroup.ItemTitle > < ListGroup.ItemDescription > Name, email, phone number </ ListGroup.ItemDescription > </ ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemSuffix /> </ ListGroup.Item > < Separator className = "mx-4" /> < ListGroup.Item > < ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemTitle >Payment Methods</ ListGroup.ItemTitle > < ListGroup.ItemDescription > Visa ending in 4829 </ ListGroup.ItemDescription > </ ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemSuffix /> </ ListGroup.Item > </ ListGroup >

Add leading icons using the ListGroup.ItemPrefix slot.

< ListGroup > < ListGroup.Item > < ListGroup.ItemPrefix > < Icon name = "person-outline" size = { 22 } /> </ ListGroup.ItemPrefix > < ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemTitle >Profile</ ListGroup.ItemTitle > < ListGroup.ItemDescription > Name, photo, bio </ ListGroup.ItemDescription > </ ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemSuffix /> </ ListGroup.Item > < Separator className = "mx-4" /> < ListGroup.Item > < ListGroup.ItemPrefix > < Icon name = "lock-closed-outline" size = { 22 } /> </ ListGroup.ItemPrefix > < ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemTitle >Security</ ListGroup.ItemTitle > < ListGroup.ItemDescription > Password, 2FA </ ListGroup.ItemDescription > </ ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemSuffix /> </ ListGroup.Item > </ ListGroup >

Omit ListGroup.ItemDescription to display title-only items.

< ListGroup > < ListGroup.Item > < ListGroup.ItemPrefix > < Icon name = "wifi-outline" size = { 22 } /> </ ListGroup.ItemPrefix > < ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemTitle >Wi-Fi</ ListGroup.ItemTitle > </ ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemSuffix /> </ ListGroup.Item > < Separator className = "mx-4" /> < ListGroup.Item > < ListGroup.ItemPrefix > < Icon name = "bluetooth-outline" size = { 22 } /> </ ListGroup.ItemPrefix > < ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemTitle >Bluetooth</ ListGroup.ItemTitle > </ ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemSuffix /> </ ListGroup.Item > </ ListGroup >

Apply a different visual variant to the root container.

< ListGroup variant = "transparent" > < ListGroup.Item > < ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemTitle >Wi-Fi</ ListGroup.ItemTitle > </ ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemSuffix /> </ ListGroup.Item > </ ListGroup >

Override the default chevron icon by passing children to ListGroup.ItemSuffix .

< ListGroup > < ListGroup.Item > < ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemTitle >Language</ ListGroup.ItemTitle > < ListGroup.ItemDescription >English</ ListGroup.ItemDescription > </ ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemSuffix > < Icon name = "arrow-forward" size = { 18 } /> </ ListGroup.ItemSuffix > </ ListGroup.Item > < Separator className = "mx-4" /> < ListGroup.Item > < ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemTitle >Notifications</ ListGroup.ItemTitle > </ ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemSuffix > < Chip variant = "primary" color = "danger" > < Chip.Label className = "font-bold" >7</ Chip.Label > </ Chip > </ ListGroup.ItemSuffix > </ ListGroup.Item > </ ListGroup >

Customise the default chevron icon size and color using iconProps .

< ListGroup > < ListGroup.Item > < ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemTitle >Storage</ ListGroup.ItemTitle > < ListGroup.ItemDescription > 12.4 GB of 50 GB used </ ListGroup.ItemDescription > </ ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemSuffix iconProps = {{ size: 18 , color: mutedColor }} /> </ ListGroup.Item > </ ListGroup >

Wrap items with PressableFeedback to add scale and ripple press feedback animations. When using this pattern, pass onPress on PressableFeedback instead of ListGroup.Item and disable the item with disabled prop.

import { ListGroup, PressableFeedback, Separator } from 'heroui-native' ; < ListGroup > < PressableFeedback animation = { false } onPress = {() => {}}> < PressableFeedback.Scale > < ListGroup.Item disabled > < ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemTitle >Appearance</ ListGroup.ItemTitle > < ListGroup.ItemDescription > Theme, font size, display </ ListGroup.ItemDescription > </ ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemSuffix /> </ ListGroup.Item > </ PressableFeedback.Scale > < PressableFeedback.Ripple /> </ PressableFeedback > < Separator className = "mx-4" /> < PressableFeedback animation = { false } onPress = {() => {}}> < PressableFeedback.Scale > < ListGroup.Item disabled > < ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemTitle >Notifications</ ListGroup.ItemTitle > < ListGroup.ItemDescription > Alerts, sounds, badges </ ListGroup.ItemDescription > </ ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemSuffix /> </ ListGroup.Item > </ PressableFeedback.Scale > < PressableFeedback.Ripple /> </ PressableFeedback > </ ListGroup >

import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons' ; import { ListGroup, Separator, useThemeColor } from 'heroui-native' ; import { View, Text } from 'react-native' ; import { withUniwind } from 'uniwind' ; const StyledIonicons = withUniwind (Ionicons); export default function ListGroupExample () { const mutedColor = useThemeColor ( 'muted' ); return ( < View className = "flex-1 justify-center px-5" > < Text className = "text-sm text-muted mb-2 ml-2" >Account</ Text > < ListGroup className = "mb-6" > < ListGroup.Item > < ListGroup.ItemPrefix > < StyledIonicons name = "person-outline" size = { 22 } className = "text-foreground" /> </ ListGroup.ItemPrefix > < ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemTitle >Personal Info</ ListGroup.ItemTitle > < ListGroup.ItemDescription > Name, email, phone number </ ListGroup.ItemDescription > </ ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemSuffix /> </ ListGroup.Item > < Separator className = "mx-4" /> < ListGroup.Item > < ListGroup.ItemPrefix > < StyledIonicons name = "card-outline" size = { 22 } className = "text-foreground" /> </ ListGroup.ItemPrefix > < ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemTitle >Payment Methods</ ListGroup.ItemTitle > < ListGroup.ItemDescription > Visa ending in 4829 </ ListGroup.ItemDescription > </ ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemSuffix /> </ ListGroup.Item > </ ListGroup > < Text className = "text-sm text-muted mb-2 ml-2" >Preferences</ Text > < ListGroup > < ListGroup.Item > < ListGroup.ItemPrefix > < StyledIonicons name = "color-palette-outline" size = { 22 } className = "text-foreground" /> </ ListGroup.ItemPrefix > < ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemTitle >Appearance</ ListGroup.ItemTitle > < ListGroup.ItemDescription > Theme, font size, display </ ListGroup.ItemDescription > </ ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemSuffix /> </ ListGroup.Item > < Separator className = "mx-4" /> < ListGroup.Item > < ListGroup.ItemPrefix > < StyledIonicons name = "notifications-outline" size = { 22 } className = "text-foreground" /> </ ListGroup.ItemPrefix > < ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemTitle >Notifications</ ListGroup.ItemTitle > < ListGroup.ItemDescription > Alerts, sounds, badges </ ListGroup.ItemDescription > </ ListGroup.ItemContent > < ListGroup.ItemSuffix iconProps = {{ size: 18 , color: mutedColor }} /> </ ListGroup.Item > </ ListGroup > </ View > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Children elements to be rendered inside the group variant 'default' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'transparent' 'default' Visual variant of the underlying Surface container className string - Additional CSS classes for the root container ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Children elements to be rendered inside the item className string - Additional CSS classes for the item ...PressableProps PressableProps - All standard React Native Pressable props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Leading content such as icons or avatars className string - Additional CSS classes for the prefix ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Content area, typically title and description className string - Additional CSS classes for the content area ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Title text or custom content className string - Additional CSS classes for the title ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Description text or custom content className string - Additional CSS classes for the description ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Custom trailing content; overrides the default chevron-right icon when provided className string - Additional CSS classes for the suffix iconProps ListGroupIconProps - Props to customise the default chevron-right icon. Only applies when no children ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported