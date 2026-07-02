Spinner
Displays an animated loading indicator.
Import
Anatomy
- Spinner: Main container that controls loading state, size, and color. Renders a default animated indicator if no children provided.
- Spinner.Indicator: Optional sub-component for customizing animation configuration and icon appearance. Accepts custom children to replace the default icon.
Usage
Basic Usage
The Spinner component displays a rotating loading indicator.
Sizes
Control the spinner size with the
size prop.
Colors
Use predefined color variants or custom colors.
Loading State
Control the visibility of the spinner with the
isLoading prop.
Animation Speed
Customize the rotation speed using the
animation prop on the Indicator component.
Custom Icon
Replace the default spinner icon with custom content.
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
Spinner
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
undefined
|Content to render inside the spinner
size
'sm' | 'md' | 'lg'
'md'
|Size of the spinner
color
'default' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger' | string
'default'
|Color theme of the spinner
isLoading
boolean
true
|Whether the spinner is loading
className
string
undefined
|Custom class name for the spinner
animation
SpinnerRootAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
SpinnerRootAnimation
Animation configuration for Spinner component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable only root animations
"disable-all": Disable all animations including children
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
entering.value
EntryOrExitLayoutType
FadeIn
.duration(200)
.easing(Easing.out(Easing.ease))
|Custom entering animation
exiting.value
EntryOrExitLayoutType
FadeOut
.duration(100)
|Custom exiting animation
Spinner.Indicator
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
undefined
|Content to render inside the indicator
iconProps
SpinnerIconProps
undefined
|Props for the default icon
className
string
undefined
|Custom class name for the indicator element
animation
SpinnerIndicatorAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
...Animated.ViewProps
Animated.ViewProps
|-
|All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported
SpinnerIndicatorAnimation
Animation configuration for Spinner.Indicator component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable all animations
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
rotation.speed
number
1.1
|Rotation speed multiplier
rotation.easing
WithTimingConfig['easing']
Easing.linear
|Animation easing configuration
SpinnerIconProps
|prop
|type
|default
|description
width
number | string
24
|Width of the icon
height
number | string
24
|Height of the icon
color
string
'currentColor'
|Color of the icon