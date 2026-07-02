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import { Spinner } from 'heroui-native' ;

< Spinner > < Spinner.Indicator >...</ Spinner.Indicator > </ Spinner >

Spinner : Main container that controls loading state, size, and color. Renders a default animated indicator if no children provided.

: Main container that controls loading state, size, and color. Renders a default animated indicator if no children provided. Spinner.Indicator: Optional sub-component for customizing animation configuration and icon appearance. Accepts custom children to replace the default icon.

The Spinner component displays a rotating loading indicator.

< Spinner />

Control the spinner size with the size prop.

< Spinner size = "sm" /> < Spinner size = "md" /> < Spinner size = "lg" />

Use predefined color variants or custom colors.

< Spinner color = "default" /> < Spinner color = "success" /> < Spinner color = "warning" /> < Spinner color = "danger" /> < Spinner color = "#8B5CF6" />

Control the visibility of the spinner with the isLoading prop.

< Spinner isLoading = { true } /> < Spinner isLoading = { false } />

Customize the rotation speed using the animation prop on the Indicator component.

< Spinner > < Spinner.Indicator animation = {{ rotation: { speed: 0.5 } }} /> </ Spinner > < Spinner > < Spinner.Indicator animation = {{ rotation: { speed: 2 } }} /> </ Spinner >

Replace the default spinner icon with custom content.

const themeColorForeground = useThemeColor ( 'foreground' ) < Spinner > < Spinner.Indicator > < Ionicons name = "refresh" size = { 24 } color = {themeColorForeground} /> </ Spinner.Indicator > </ Spinner > < Spinner > < Spinner.Indicator > < Text >⏳</ Text > </ Spinner.Indicator > </ Spinner >

import { Spinner } from 'heroui-native' ; import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons' ; import React from 'react' ; import { Text, TouchableOpacity, View } from 'react-native' ; export default function SpinnerExample () { const [ isLoading , setIsLoading ] = React. useState ( true ); return ( < View className = "gap-4 p-4 bg-background" > < View className = "flex-row items-center gap-2 p-4 rounded-lg bg-stone-200" > < Spinner size = "sm" color = "default" /> < Text className = "text-stone-500" >Loading content...</ Text > </ View > < View className = "items-center p-8 rounded-2xl bg-stone-200" > < Spinner size = "lg" color = "success" isLoading = {isLoading} /> < Text className = "text-stone-500 mt-4" >Processing...</ Text > < TouchableOpacity onPress = {() => setIsLoading ( ! isLoading)}> < Text className = "text-primary mt-2 text-sm" > {isLoading ? 'Tap to stop' : 'Tap to start' } </ Text > </ TouchableOpacity > </ View > < View className = "flex-row gap-4 items-center justify-center" > < Spinner size = "md" color = "#EC4899" > < Spinner.Indicator animation = {{ rotation: { speed: 0.7 } }}> < Ionicons name = "refresh" size = { 24 } color = "#EC4899" /> </ Spinner.Indicator > </ Spinner > </ View > </ View > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode undefined Content to render inside the spinner size 'sm' | 'md' | 'lg' 'md' Size of the spinner color 'default' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger' | string 'default' Color theme of the spinner isLoading boolean true Whether the spinner is loading className string undefined Custom class name for the spinner animation SpinnerRootAnimation - Animation configuration ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

Animation configuration for Spinner component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable only root animations

or : Disable only root animations "disable-all" : Disable all animations including children

: Disable all animations including children true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties entering.value EntryOrExitLayoutType FadeIn

.duration(200)

.easing(Easing.out(Easing.ease)) Custom entering animation exiting.value EntryOrExitLayoutType FadeOut

.duration(100) Custom exiting animation

prop type default description children React.ReactNode undefined Content to render inside the indicator iconProps SpinnerIconProps undefined Props for the default icon className string undefined Custom class name for the indicator element animation SpinnerIndicatorAnimation - Animation configuration isAnimatedStyleActive boolean true Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active ...Animated.ViewProps Animated.ViewProps - All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported

Animation configuration for Spinner.Indicator component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable all animations

or : Disable all animations true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties rotation.speed number 1.1 Rotation speed multiplier rotation.easing WithTimingConfig['easing'] Easing.linear Animation easing configuration