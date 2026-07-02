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Avatar

Displays a user avatar with support for images, text initials, or fallback icons.

SourceStyles source

Import

import { Avatar } from 'heroui-native';

Anatomy

<Avatar>
  <Avatar.Image />
  <Avatar.Fallback />
</Avatar>
  • Avatar: Main container that manages avatar display state. Provides size and color context to child components. Supports animation configuration to control all child animations.
  • Avatar.Image: Optional image component that displays the avatar image. Handles loading states and errors automatically with opacity-based fade-in animation.
  • Avatar.Fallback: Optional fallback component shown when image fails to load or is unavailable. Displays a default person icon when no children are provided. Supports configurable entering animations with delay support.

Usage

Basic Usage

The Avatar component displays a default person icon when no image or text is provided.

<Avatar>
  <Avatar.Fallback />
</Avatar>

With Image

Display an avatar image with automatic fallback handling.

<Avatar>
  <Avatar.Image source={{ uri: 'https://example.com/avatar.jpg' }} />
  <Avatar.Fallback>JD</Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar>

With Text Initials

Show text initials as the avatar content.

<Avatar>
  <Avatar.Fallback>AB</Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar>

With Custom Icon

Provide a custom icon as fallback content.

<Avatar>
  <Avatar.Fallback>
    <Ionicons name="person" size={18} />
  </Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar>

Sizes

Control the avatar size with the size prop.

<Avatar size="sm">
  <Avatar.Fallback />
</Avatar>

<Avatar size="md">
  <Avatar.Fallback />
</Avatar>

<Avatar size="lg">
  <Avatar.Fallback />
</Avatar>

Variants

Choose between different visual styles with the variant prop.

<Avatar variant="default">
  <Avatar.Fallback>DF</Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar>

<Avatar variant="soft">
  <Avatar.Fallback>SF</Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar>

Colors

Apply different color variants to the avatar.

<Avatar color="default">
  <Avatar.Fallback>DF</Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar>

<Avatar color="accent">
  <Avatar.Fallback>AC</Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar>

<Avatar color="success">
  <Avatar.Fallback>SC</Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar>

<Avatar color="warning">
  <Avatar.Fallback>WR</Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar>

<Avatar color="danger">
  <Avatar.Fallback>DG</Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar>

Delayed Fallback

Show fallback after a delay to prevent flashing during image load.

<Avatar>
  <Avatar.Image source={{ uri: imageUrl }} />
  <Avatar.Fallback delayMs={600}>NA</Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar>

Custom Image Component

Use a custom image component with the asChild prop.

import { Image } from 'expo-image';

<Avatar>
  <Avatar.Image source={{ uri: imageUrl }} asChild>
    <Image style={{ width: '100%', height: '100%' }} contentFit="cover" />
  </Avatar.Image>
  <Avatar.Fallback>EI</Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar>;

Animation Control

Control animations at different levels of the Avatar component.

Disable All Animations

Disable all animations including children from the root component:

<Avatar animation="disable-all">
  <Avatar.Image source={{ uri: imageUrl }} />
  <Avatar.Fallback>JD</Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar>

Custom Image Animation

Customize the image opacity animation:

<Avatar>
  <Avatar.Image
    source={{ uri: imageUrl }}
    animation={{
      opacity: {
        value: [0.3, 1],
        timingConfig: { duration: 300 },
      },
    }}
  />
  <Avatar.Fallback>JD</Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar>

Custom Fallback Animation

Customize the fallback entering animation:

import { FadeInDown } from 'react-native-reanimated';

<Avatar>
  <Avatar.Image source={{ uri: imageUrl }} />
  <Avatar.Fallback
    animation={{
      entering: {
        value: FadeInDown.duration(400),
      },
    }}
  >
    JD
  </Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar>;

Disable Individual Animations

Disable animations for specific components:

<Avatar>
  <Avatar.Image source={{ uri: imageUrl }} animation={false} />
  <Avatar.Fallback animation="disabled">JD</Avatar.Fallback>
</Avatar>

Example

import { Avatar } from 'heroui-native';
import { View } from 'react-native';

export default function AvatarExample() {
  const users = [
    { id: 1, image: 'https://example.com/user1.jpg', name: 'John Doe' },
    { id: 2, image: 'https://example.com/user2.jpg', name: 'Jane Smith' },
    { id: 3, image: 'https://example.com/user3.jpg', name: 'Bob Johnson' },
  ];

  return (
    <View className="flex-row gap-4">
      {users.map((user) => (
        <Avatar key={user.id} size="lg" color="accent">
          <Avatar.Image source={{ uri: user.image }} />
          <Avatar.Fallback>
            {user.name
              .split(' ')
              .map((n) => n[0])
              .join('')}
          </Avatar.Fallback>
        </Avatar>
      ))}
    </View>
  );
}

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

API Reference

Avatar

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Avatar content (Image and/or Fallback components)
size'sm' | 'md' | 'lg''md'Size of the avatar
variant'default' | 'soft''default'Visual variant of the avatar
color'default' | 'accent' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger''accent'Color variant of the avatar
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes to apply
animation"disable-all" | undefinedundefinedAnimation configuration. Use "disable-all" to disable all animations including children
altstring'Avatar'Alternative text description for accessibility
...ViewPropsViewProps-All standard React Native View props are supported

Avatar.Image

Props extend different base types depending on the asChild prop value:

  • When asChild={false} (default): extends AnimatedProps<ImageProps> from React Native Reanimated
  • When asChild={true}: extends primitive image props for custom image components

Note: When using asChild={true} with custom image components, the className prop may not be applied in some cases depending on the custom component's implementation. Ensure your custom component properly handles style props.

proptypedefaultdescription
sourceImageSourcePropType-Image source (required when asChild={false})
asChildbooleanfalseWhether to use a custom image component as child
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes to apply
animationAvatarImageAnimation-Animation configuration
isAnimatedStyleActivebooleantrueWhether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
...AnimatedPropsAnimatedProps<ImageProps> or primitive props-Additional props based on asChild value

AvatarImageAnimation

Animation configuration for avatar image component. Can be:

  • false or "disabled": Disable all animations
  • true or undefined: Use default animations
  • object: Custom animation configuration
proptypedefaultdescription
state'disabled' | boolean-Disable animations while customizing properties
opacity.value[number, number][0, 1]Opacity values [initial, loaded] for image animation
opacity.timingConfigWithTimingConfig{ duration: 200, easing: Easing.in(Easing.ease) }Animation timing configuration

Note: Animation is automatically disabled when asChild={true}

Avatar.Fallback

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Fallback content (text, icon, or custom element)
delayMsnumber0Delay in milliseconds before showing the fallback (applied to entering animation)
color'default' | 'accent' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger'inherited from parentColor variant of the fallback
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for the container
classNamesElementSlots<AvatarFallbackSlots>-Additional CSS classes for different parts
styles{ container?: ViewStyle; text?: TextStyle }-Styles for different parts of the avatar fallback
textPropsTextProps-Props to pass to Text component when children is a string
iconPropsPersonIconProps-Props to customize the default person icon
animationAvatarFallbackAnimation-Animation configuration
...Animated.ViewPropsAnimated.ViewProps-All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported

classNames prop: ElementSlots<AvatarFallbackSlots> provides type-safe CSS classes for different parts of the fallback component. Available slots: container, text.

styles

proptypedescription
containerViewStyleStyles for the container
textTextStyleStyles for the text content

AvatarFallbackAnimation

Animation configuration for avatar fallback component. Can be:

  • false or "disabled": Disable all animations
  • true or undefined: Use default animations
  • object: Custom animation configuration
proptypedefaultdescription
state'disabled' | boolean-Disable animations while customizing properties
entering.valueEntryOrExitLayoutTypeFadeIn
.duration(200)
.easing(Easing.in(Easing.ease))
.delay(0)		Custom entering animation for fallback

PersonIconProps

proptypedescription
sizenumberSize of the icon in pixels (optional)
colorstringColor of the icon (optional)

Hooks

useAvatar Hook

Hook to access Avatar primitive root context. Provides access to avatar status.

Note: The status property is particularly useful for adding a skeleton loader while the image is loading.

import { Avatar, useAvatar, Skeleton } from 'heroui-native';

function AvatarWithSkeleton() {
  return (
    <Avatar>
      <Avatar.Image source={{ uri: imageUrl }} />
      <AvatarContent />
      <Avatar.Fallback>JD</Avatar.Fallback>
    </Avatar>
  );
}

function AvatarContent() {
  const { status } = useAvatar();

  if (status === 'loading') {
    return <Skeleton className="absolute inset-0 rounded-full" />;
  }

  return null;
}
propertytypedescription
status'loading' | 'loaded' | 'error'Current loading state of the avatar image.
setStatus(status: 'loading' | 'loaded' | 'error') => voidFunction to manually set the avatar status (advanced usage)

Status Values:

  • 'loading': Image is currently being loaded. Use this state to show a skeleton loader.
  • 'loaded': Image has successfully loaded.
  • 'error': Image failed to load or source is invalid. The fallback component is automatically shown in this state.

Alert

Displays important messages and notifications to users with status indicators.

BottomSheet

Displays a bottom sheet that slides up from the bottom with animated transitions and swipe-to-dismiss gestures.

On this page

ImportAnatomyUsageBasic UsageWith ImageWith Text InitialsWith Custom IconSizesVariantsColorsDelayed FallbackCustom Image ComponentAnimation ControlDisable All AnimationsCustom Image AnimationCustom Fallback AnimationDisable Individual AnimationsExampleAPI ReferenceAvatarAvatar.ImageAvatarImageAnimationAvatar.FallbackstylesAvatarFallbackAnimationPersonIconPropsHooksuseAvatar Hook