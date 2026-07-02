Avatar
Displays a user avatar with support for images, text initials, or fallback icons.
Import
Anatomy
- Avatar: Main container that manages avatar display state. Provides size and color context to child components. Supports animation configuration to control all child animations.
- Avatar.Image: Optional image component that displays the avatar image. Handles loading states and errors automatically with opacity-based fade-in animation.
- Avatar.Fallback: Optional fallback component shown when image fails to load or is unavailable. Displays a default person icon when no children are provided. Supports configurable entering animations with delay support.
Usage
Basic Usage
The Avatar component displays a default person icon when no image or text is provided.
With Image
Display an avatar image with automatic fallback handling.
With Text Initials
Show text initials as the avatar content.
With Custom Icon
Provide a custom icon as fallback content.
Sizes
Control the avatar size with the size prop.
Variants
Choose between different visual styles with the
variant prop.
Colors
Apply different color variants to the avatar.
Delayed Fallback
Show fallback after a delay to prevent flashing during image load.
Custom Image Component
Use a custom image component with the asChild prop.
Animation Control
Control animations at different levels of the Avatar component.
Disable All Animations
Disable all animations including children from the root component:
Custom Image Animation
Customize the image opacity animation:
Custom Fallback Animation
Customize the fallback entering animation:
Disable Individual Animations
Disable animations for specific components:
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
Avatar
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Avatar content (Image and/or Fallback components)
size
'sm' | 'md' | 'lg'
'md'
|Size of the avatar
variant
'default' | 'soft'
'default'
|Visual variant of the avatar
color
'default' | 'accent' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger'
'accent'
|Color variant of the avatar
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes to apply
animation
"disable-all" |
undefined
undefined
|Animation configuration. Use
"disable-all" to disable all animations including children
alt
string
'Avatar'
|Alternative text description for accessibility
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
Avatar.Image
Props extend different base types depending on the
asChild prop value:
- When
asChild={false}(default): extends
AnimatedProps<ImageProps>from React Native Reanimated
- When
asChild={true}: extends primitive image props for custom image components
Note: When using
asChild={true} with custom image components, the
className prop may not be applied in some cases depending on the custom component's implementation. Ensure your custom component properly handles style props.
|prop
|type
|default
|description
source
ImageSourcePropType
|-
|Image source (required when
asChild={false})
asChild
boolean
false
|Whether to use a custom image component as child
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes to apply
animation
AvatarImageAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
...AnimatedProps
AnimatedProps<ImageProps> or primitive props
|-
|Additional props based on
asChild value
AvatarImageAnimation
Animation configuration for avatar image component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable all animations
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
opacity.value
[number, number]
[0, 1]
|Opacity values [initial, loaded] for image animation
opacity.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 200, easing: Easing.in(Easing.ease) }
|Animation timing configuration
Note: Animation is automatically disabled when
asChild={true}
Avatar.Fallback
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Fallback content (text, icon, or custom element)
delayMs
number
0
|Delay in milliseconds before showing the fallback (applied to entering animation)
color
'default' | 'accent' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger'
|inherited from parent
|Color variant of the fallback
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the container
classNames
ElementSlots<AvatarFallbackSlots>
|-
|Additional CSS classes for different parts
styles
{ container?: ViewStyle; text?: TextStyle }
|-
|Styles for different parts of the avatar fallback
textProps
TextProps
|-
|Props to pass to Text component when children is a string
iconProps
PersonIconProps
|-
|Props to customize the default person icon
animation
AvatarFallbackAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration
...Animated.ViewProps
Animated.ViewProps
|-
|All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported
classNames prop:
ElementSlots<AvatarFallbackSlots> provides type-safe CSS classes for different parts of the fallback component. Available slots:
container,
text.
styles
|prop
|type
|description
container
ViewStyle
|Styles for the container
text
TextStyle
|Styles for the text content
AvatarFallbackAnimation
Animation configuration for avatar fallback component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable all animations
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
entering.value
EntryOrExitLayoutType
FadeIn
.duration(200)
.easing(Easing.in(Easing.ease))
.delay(0)
|Custom entering animation for fallback
PersonIconProps
|prop
|type
|description
size
number
|Size of the icon in pixels (optional)
color
string
|Color of the icon (optional)
Hooks
useAvatar Hook
Hook to access Avatar primitive root context. Provides access to avatar status.
Note: The
status property is particularly useful for adding a skeleton loader while the image is loading.
|property
|type
|description
status
'loading' | 'loaded' | 'error'
|Current loading state of the avatar image.
setStatus
(status: 'loading' | 'loaded' | 'error') => void
|Function to manually set the avatar status (advanced usage)
Status Values:
'loading': Image is currently being loaded. Use this state to show a skeleton loader.
'loaded': Image has successfully loaded.
'error': Image failed to load or source is invalid. The fallback component is automatically shown in this state.