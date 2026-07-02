Displays a user avatar with support for images, text initials, or fallback icons.

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import { Avatar } from 'heroui-native' ;

< Avatar > < Avatar.Image /> < Avatar.Fallback /> </ Avatar >

Avatar : Main container that manages avatar display state. Provides size and color context to child components. Supports animation configuration to control all child animations.

: Main container that manages avatar display state. Provides size and color context to child components. Supports animation configuration to control all child animations. Avatar.Image : Optional image component that displays the avatar image. Handles loading states and errors automatically with opacity-based fade-in animation.

: Optional image component that displays the avatar image. Handles loading states and errors automatically with opacity-based fade-in animation. Avatar.Fallback: Optional fallback component shown when image fails to load or is unavailable. Displays a default person icon when no children are provided. Supports configurable entering animations with delay support.

The Avatar component displays a default person icon when no image or text is provided.

< Avatar > < Avatar.Fallback /> </ Avatar >

Display an avatar image with automatic fallback handling.

< Avatar > < Avatar.Image source = {{ uri: 'https://example.com/avatar.jpg' }} /> < Avatar.Fallback >JD</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar >

Show text initials as the avatar content.

< Avatar > < Avatar.Fallback >AB</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar >

Provide a custom icon as fallback content.

< Avatar > < Avatar.Fallback > < Ionicons name = "person" size = { 18 } /> </ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar >

Control the avatar size with the size prop.

< Avatar size = "sm" > < Avatar.Fallback /> </ Avatar > < Avatar size = "md" > < Avatar.Fallback /> </ Avatar > < Avatar size = "lg" > < Avatar.Fallback /> </ Avatar >

Choose between different visual styles with the variant prop.

< Avatar variant = "default" > < Avatar.Fallback >DF</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > < Avatar variant = "soft" > < Avatar.Fallback >SF</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar >

Apply different color variants to the avatar.

< Avatar color = "default" > < Avatar.Fallback >DF</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > < Avatar color = "accent" > < Avatar.Fallback >AC</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > < Avatar color = "success" > < Avatar.Fallback >SC</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > < Avatar color = "warning" > < Avatar.Fallback >WR</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > < Avatar color = "danger" > < Avatar.Fallback >DG</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar >

Show fallback after a delay to prevent flashing during image load.

< Avatar > < Avatar.Image source = {{ uri: imageUrl }} /> < Avatar.Fallback delayMs = { 600 }>NA</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar >

Use a custom image component with the asChild prop.

import { Image } from 'expo-image' ; < Avatar > < Avatar.Image source = {{ uri: imageUrl }} asChild > < Image style = {{ width: '100%' , height: '100%' }} contentFit = "cover" /> </ Avatar.Image > < Avatar.Fallback >EI</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar >;

Control animations at different levels of the Avatar component.

Disable all animations including children from the root component:

< Avatar animation = "disable-all" > < Avatar.Image source = {{ uri: imageUrl }} /> < Avatar.Fallback >JD</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar >

Customize the image opacity animation:

< Avatar > < Avatar.Image source = {{ uri: imageUrl }} animation = {{ opacity: { value: [ 0.3 , 1 ], timingConfig: { duration: 300 }, }, }} /> < Avatar.Fallback >JD</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar >

Customize the fallback entering animation:

import { FadeInDown } from 'react-native-reanimated' ; < Avatar > < Avatar.Image source = {{ uri: imageUrl }} /> < Avatar.Fallback animation = {{ entering: { value: FadeInDown. duration ( 400 ), }, }} > JD </ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar >;

Disable animations for specific components:

< Avatar > < Avatar.Image source = {{ uri: imageUrl }} animation = { false } /> < Avatar.Fallback animation = "disabled" >JD</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar >

import { Avatar } from 'heroui-native' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; export default function AvatarExample () { const users = [ { id: 1 , image: 'https://example.com/user1.jpg' , name: 'John Doe' }, { id: 2 , image: 'https://example.com/user2.jpg' , name: 'Jane Smith' }, { id: 3 , image: 'https://example.com/user3.jpg' , name: 'Bob Johnson' }, ]; return ( < View className = "flex-row gap-4" > {users. map (( user ) => ( < Avatar key = {user.id} size = "lg" color = "accent" > < Avatar.Image source = {{ uri: user.image }} /> < Avatar.Fallback > {user.name . split ( ' ' ) . map (( n ) => n[ 0 ]) . join ( '' )} </ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > ))} </ View > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Avatar content (Image and/or Fallback components) size 'sm' | 'md' | 'lg' 'md' Size of the avatar variant 'default' | 'soft' 'default' Visual variant of the avatar color 'default' | 'accent' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger' 'accent' Color variant of the avatar className string - Additional CSS classes to apply animation "disable-all" | undefined undefined Animation configuration. Use "disable-all" to disable all animations including children alt string 'Avatar' Alternative text description for accessibility ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

Props extend different base types depending on the asChild prop value:

When asChild={false} (default): extends AnimatedProps<ImageProps> from React Native Reanimated

(default): extends from React Native Reanimated When asChild={true} : extends primitive image props for custom image components

Note: When using asChild={true} with custom image components, the className prop may not be applied in some cases depending on the custom component's implementation. Ensure your custom component properly handles style props.

prop type default description source ImageSourcePropType - Image source (required when asChild={false} ) asChild boolean false Whether to use a custom image component as child className string - Additional CSS classes to apply animation AvatarImageAnimation - Animation configuration isAnimatedStyleActive boolean true Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active ...AnimatedProps AnimatedProps<ImageProps> or primitive props - Additional props based on asChild value

Animation configuration for avatar image component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable all animations

or : Disable all animations true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties opacity.value [number, number] [0, 1] Opacity values [initial, loaded] for image animation opacity.timingConfig WithTimingConfig { duration: 200, easing: Easing.in(Easing.ease) } Animation timing configuration

Note: Animation is automatically disabled when asChild={true}

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Fallback content (text, icon, or custom element) delayMs number 0 Delay in milliseconds before showing the fallback (applied to entering animation) color 'default' | 'accent' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger' inherited from parent Color variant of the fallback className string - Additional CSS classes for the container classNames ElementSlots<AvatarFallbackSlots> - Additional CSS classes for different parts styles { container?: ViewStyle; text?: TextStyle } - Styles for different parts of the avatar fallback textProps TextProps - Props to pass to Text component when children is a string iconProps PersonIconProps - Props to customize the default person icon animation AvatarFallbackAnimation - Animation configuration ...Animated.ViewProps Animated.ViewProps - All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported

classNames prop: ElementSlots<AvatarFallbackSlots> provides type-safe CSS classes for different parts of the fallback component. Available slots: container , text .

prop type description container ViewStyle Styles for the container text TextStyle Styles for the text content

Animation configuration for avatar fallback component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable all animations

or : Disable all animations true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties entering.value EntryOrExitLayoutType FadeIn

.duration(200)

.easing(Easing.in(Easing.ease))

.delay(0) Custom entering animation for fallback

prop type description size number Size of the icon in pixels (optional) color string Color of the icon (optional)

Hook to access Avatar primitive root context. Provides access to avatar status.

Note: The status property is particularly useful for adding a skeleton loader while the image is loading.

import { Avatar, useAvatar, Skeleton } from 'heroui-native' ; function AvatarWithSkeleton () { return ( < Avatar > < Avatar.Image source = {{ uri: imageUrl }} /> < AvatarContent /> < Avatar.Fallback >JD</ Avatar.Fallback > </ Avatar > ); } function AvatarContent () { const { status } = useAvatar (); if (status === 'loading' ) { return < Skeleton className = "absolute inset-0 rounded-full" />; } return null ; }

property type description status 'loading' | 'loaded' | 'error' Current loading state of the avatar image. setStatus (status: 'loading' | 'loaded' | 'error') => void Function to manually set the avatar status (advanced usage)

Status Values: