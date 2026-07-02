Displays a list of options for the user to pick from — triggered by a button.

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import { Select } from 'heroui-native' ;

< Select > < Select.Trigger > < Select.Value /> < Select.TriggerIndicator /> </ Select.Trigger > < Select.Portal > < Select.Overlay /> < Select.Content > < Select.Close /> < Select.ListLabel >...</ Select.ListLabel > < Select.Item > < Select.ItemLabel /> < Select.ItemDescription >...</ Select.ItemDescription > < Select.ItemIndicator /> </ Select.Item > </ Select.Content > </ Select.Portal > </ Select >

Select : Main container that manages open/close state, value selection and provides context to child components.

: Main container that manages open/close state, value selection and provides context to child components. Select.Trigger : Clickable element that toggles the select visibility. Wraps any child element with press handlers. Supports variant prop ( 'default' or 'unstyled' ).

: Clickable element that toggles the select visibility. Wraps any child element with press handlers. Supports prop ( or ). Select.Value : Displays the selected value or placeholder text. Automatically updates when selection changes. Styling changes based on selection state.

: Displays the selected value or placeholder text. Automatically updates when selection changes. Styling changes based on selection state. Select.TriggerIndicator : Optional visual indicator showing open/close state. Renders an animated chevron icon by default that rotates when the select opens/closes.

: Optional visual indicator showing open/close state. Renders an animated chevron icon by default that rotates when the select opens/closes. Select.Portal : Renders select content in a portal layer above other content. Ensures proper stacking and positioning.

: Renders select content in a portal layer above other content. Ensures proper stacking and positioning. Select.Overlay : Optional background overlay. Can be transparent or semi-transparent to capture outside clicks.

: Optional background overlay. Can be transparent or semi-transparent to capture outside clicks. Select.Content : Container for select content with three presentation modes: popover (floating with positioning), bottom sheet modal, or dialog modal.

: Container for select content with three presentation modes: popover (floating with positioning), bottom sheet modal, or dialog modal. Select.Close : Close button for the select. Can accept custom children or uses default close icon.

: Close button for the select. Can accept custom children or uses default close icon. Select.ListLabel : Label for the list of items with pre-styled typography.

: Label for the list of items with pre-styled typography. Select.Item : Selectable option item. Handles selection state and press events.

: Selectable option item. Handles selection state and press events. Select.ItemLabel : Displays the label text for an item.

: Displays the label text for an item. Select.ItemDescription : Optional description text for items with muted styling.

: Optional description text for items with muted styling. Select.ItemIndicator: Optional indicator shown for selected items. Renders a check icon by default.

The Select component uses compound parts to create dropdown selection interfaces.

< Select > < Select.Trigger >...</ Select.Trigger > < Select.Portal > < Select.Overlay /> < Select.Content presentation = "popover" > < Select.Item value = "1" label = "Option 1" /> < Select.Item value = "2" label = "Option 2" /> </ Select.Content > </ Select.Portal > </ Select >

Display the selected value in the trigger using the Value component.

< Select > < Select.Trigger > < Select.Value placeholder = "Choose an option" /> < Select.TriggerIndicator /> </ Select.Trigger > < Select.Portal > < Select.Overlay /> < Select.Content presentation = "popover" > < Select.Item value = "apple" label = "Apple" /> < Select.Item value = "orange" label = "Orange" /> < Select.Item value = "banana" label = "Banana" /> </ Select.Content > </ Select.Portal > </ Select >

Use popover presentation for floating content with automatic positioning.

< Select > < Select.Trigger >...</ Select.Trigger > < Select.Portal > < Select.Overlay /> < Select.Content presentation = "popover" placement = "bottom" align = "center" > < Select.Item value = "1" label = "Item 1" /> < Select.Item value = "2" label = "Item 2" /> </ Select.Content > </ Select.Portal > </ Select >

Control the width of the select content using the width prop. This only works with popover presentation.

{ /* Fixed width in pixels */ } < Select > < Select.Trigger >...</ Select.Trigger > < Select.Portal > < Select.Overlay /> < Select.Content presentation = "popover" width = { 280 }> < Select.Item value = "1" label = "Item 1" /> </ Select.Content > </ Select.Portal > </ Select >; { /* Match trigger width */ } < Select > < Select.Trigger >...</ Select.Trigger > < Select.Portal > < Select.Overlay /> < Select.Content presentation = "popover" width = "trigger" > < Select.Item value = "1" label = "Item 1" /> </ Select.Content > </ Select.Portal > </ Select >; { /* Full width (100%) */ } < Select > < Select.Trigger >...</ Select.Trigger > < Select.Portal > < Select.Overlay /> < Select.Content presentation = "popover" width = "full" > < Select.Item value = "1" label = "Item 1" /> </ Select.Content > </ Select.Portal > </ Select >; { /* Auto-size to content (default) */ } < Select > < Select.Trigger >...</ Select.Trigger > < Select.Portal > < Select.Overlay /> < Select.Content presentation = "popover" width = "content-fit" > < Select.Item value = "1" label = "Item 1" /> </ Select.Content > </ Select.Portal > </ Select >;

Use bottom sheet for mobile-optimized selection experience.

< Select presentation = "bottom-sheet" > < Select.Trigger >...</ Select.Trigger > < Select.Portal > < Select.Overlay /> < Select.Content presentation = "bottom-sheet" snapPoints = {[ '35%' ]}> < Select.Item value = "1" label = "Item 1" /> < Select.Item value = "2" label = "Item 2" /> </ Select.Content > </ Select.Portal > </ Select >

Use dialog presentation for centered modal-style selection.

< Select presentation = "dialog" > < Select.Trigger >...</ Select.Trigger > < Select.Portal > < Select.Overlay /> < Select.Content presentation = "dialog" > < Select.Close /> < Select.ListLabel >Choose an option</ Select.ListLabel > < Select.Item value = "1" label = "Item 1" /> < Select.Item value = "2" label = "Item 2" /> </ Select.Content > </ Select.Portal > </ Select >

Customize item appearance with custom content and indicators.

< Select > < Select.Trigger >...</ Select.Trigger > < Select.Portal > < Select.Overlay /> < Select.Content presentation = "popover" > < Select.Item value = "us" label = "United States" > < View className = "flex-row items-center gap-3 flex-1" > < Text >🇺🇸</ Text > < Select.ItemLabel /> </ View > < Select.ItemIndicator /> </ Select.Item > < Select.Item value = "uk" label = "United Kingdom" > < View className = "flex-row items-center gap-3 flex-1" > < Text >🇬🇧</ Text > < Select.ItemLabel /> </ View > < Select.ItemIndicator /> </ Select.Item > </ Select.Content > </ Select.Portal > </ Select >

Use a render function on Select.Item to access state and customize content based on selection.

< Select > < Select.Trigger >...</ Select.Trigger > < Select.Portal > < Select.Overlay /> < Select.Content presentation = "popover" > < Select.Item value = "us" label = "United States" > {({ isSelected , value , isDisabled }) => ( <> < View className = "flex-row items-center gap-3 flex-1" > < Text >🇺🇸</ Text > < Select.ItemLabel className = { isSelected ? 'text-accent font-medium' : 'text-foreground' } /> </ View > < Select.ItemIndicator /> </> )} </ Select.Item > < Select.Item value = "uk" label = "United Kingdom" > {({ isSelected }) => ( <> < View className = "flex-row items-center gap-3 flex-1" > < Text >🇬🇧</ Text > < Select.ItemLabel className = { isSelected ? 'text-accent font-medium' : 'text-foreground' } /> </ View > < Select.ItemIndicator /> </> )} </ Select.Item > </ Select.Content > </ Select.Portal > </ Select >

Add descriptions to items for additional context.

< Select > < Select.Trigger >...</ Select.Trigger > < Select.Portal > < Select.Overlay /> < Select.Content presentation = "popover" > < Select.Item value = "basic" label = "Basic" > < View className = "flex-1" > < Select.ItemLabel /> < Select.ItemDescription > Essential features for personal use </ Select.ItemDescription > </ View > < Select.ItemIndicator /> </ Select.Item > </ Select.Content > </ Select.Portal > </ Select >

Add a visual indicator to show the open/close state of the select. The indicator rotates when the select opens/closes.

< Select > < Select.Trigger > < Select.Value placeholder = "Select one" /> < Select.TriggerIndicator /> </ Select.Trigger > < Select.Portal > < Select.Overlay /> < Select.Content presentation = "popover" > < Select.Item value = "1" label = "Option 1" /> < Select.Item value = "2" label = "Option 2" /> </ Select.Content > </ Select.Portal > </ Select >

Use the unstyled variant when composing a custom trigger with other components like Button.

< Select > < Select.Trigger variant = "unstyled" asChild > < Button variant = "secondary" > < Select.Value placeholder = "Select..." /> < Select.TriggerIndicator /> </ Button > </ Select.Trigger > < Select.Portal > < Select.Overlay /> < Select.Content presentation = "popover" > < Select.Item value = "1" label = "Option 1" /> < Select.Item value = "2" label = "Option 2" /> </ Select.Content > </ Select.Portal > </ Select >

Control the select state programmatically.

const [ value , setValue ] = useState (); const [ isOpen , setIsOpen ] = useState ( false ); < Select value = {value} onValueChange = {setValue} isOpen = {isOpen} onOpenChange = {setIsOpen} > < Select.Trigger > < Select.Value placeholder = "Select..." /> < Select.TriggerIndicator /> </ Select.Trigger > < Select.Portal > < Select.Overlay /> < Select.Content presentation = "popover" > < Select.Item value = "1" label = "Option 1" /> < Select.Item value = "2" label = "Option 2" /> </ Select.Content > </ Select.Portal > </ Select >;

import { Select, Separator } from 'heroui-native' ; import React, { useState } from 'react' ; type SelectOption = { value : string ; label : string ; }; const US_STATES : SelectOption [] = [ { value: 'CA' , label: 'California' }, { value: 'NY' , label: 'New York' }, { value: 'TX' , label: 'Texas' }, { value: 'FL' , label: 'Florida' }, ]; export default function SelectExample () { const [ value , setValue ] = useState < SelectOption | undefined >(); return ( < Select value = {value} onValueChange = {setValue}> < Select.Trigger > < Select.Value placeholder = "Select one" /> < Select.TriggerIndicator /> </ Select.Trigger > < Select.Portal > < Select.Overlay /> < Select.Content presentation = "popover" width = "trigger" > < Select.ListLabel className = "mb-2" >Choose a state</ Select.ListLabel > { US_STATES . map (( state , index ) => ( < React.Fragment key = {state.value}> < Select.Item value = {state.value} label = {state.label} /> {index < US_STATES . length - 1 && < Separator />} </ React.Fragment > ))} </ Select.Content > </ Select.Portal > </ Select > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description children ReactNode - The content of the select value SelectOption | SelectOption[] - The selected value(s) (controlled mode) onValueChange (value: SelectOption | SelectOption[]) => void - Callback when the value changes defaultValue SelectOption | SelectOption[] - The default selected value(s) (uncontrolled mode) isOpen boolean - Whether the select is open (controlled mode) isDefaultOpen boolean - Whether the select is open when initially rendered (uncontrolled mode) onOpenChange (isOpen: boolean) => void - Callback when the select open state changes isDisabled boolean false Whether the select is disabled presentation 'popover' | 'bottom-sheet' | 'dialog' 'popover' Presentation mode for the select content animation SelectRootAnimation - Animation configuration asChild boolean false Whether to render as a child element ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

Animation configuration for Select component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable only root animations

or : Disable only root animations "disable-all" : Disable all animations including children

: Disable all animations including children true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties entering.value SpringAnimationConfig | TimingAnimationConfig - Animation configuration for when select opens exiting.value SpringAnimationConfig | TimingAnimationConfig - Animation configuration for when select closes

prop type default description type 'spring' - Animation type (must be 'spring' ) config WithSpringConfig - Reanimated spring animation configuration

prop type default description type 'timing' - Animation type (must be 'timing' ) config WithTimingConfig - Reanimated timing animation configuration

prop type default description variant 'default' | 'unstyled' 'default' The variant of the trigger. 'default' applies pre-styled container styles, 'unstyled' removes default styling children ReactNode - The trigger element content className string - Additional CSS classes for the trigger asChild boolean true Whether to render as a child element isDisabled boolean - Whether the trigger is disabled ...PressableProps PressableProps - All standard React Native Pressable props are supported

prop type default description placeholder string - Placeholder text when no value is selected className string - Additional CSS classes for the value ...TextProps TextProps - All standard React Native Text props are supported

Note: The value component automatically applies different text colors based on selection state:

When a value is selected: text-foreground

When no value is selected (placeholder): text-field-placeholder

prop type default description children ReactNode - Custom indicator content. Defaults to animated chevron icon className string - Additional CSS classes for the trigger indicator style ViewStyle - Custom styles for the trigger indicator iconProps SelectTriggerIndicatorIconProps - Chevron icon configuration animation SelectTriggerIndicatorAnimation - Animation configuration isAnimatedStyleActive boolean true Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

Note: The following style properties are occupied by animations and cannot be set via className:

transform (specifically rotate ) - Animated for open/close rotation transitions

To customize this property, use the animation prop. To completely disable animated styles and use your own via className or style prop, set isAnimatedStyleActive={false} .

prop type default description size number 16 Size of the icon color string - Color of the icon (defaults to foreground theme color)

Animation configuration for Select.TriggerIndicator component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable all animations

or : Disable all animations true or undefined : Use default animations (rotation from 0° to -180°)

or : Use default animations (rotation from 0° to -180°) object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties rotation.value [number, number] [0, -180] Rotation values [closed, open] in degrees rotation.springConfig WithSpringConfig { damping: 140, stiffness: 1000, mass: 4 } Spring animation configuration for rotation

prop type default description children ReactNode - The portal content (required) disableFullWindowOverlay boolean false When true on iOS, uses View instead of FullWindowOverlay. Enables element inspector; overlay won't appear above native modals unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModal boolean false Controls whether VoiceOver treats the overlay window as a modal container. When true , VoiceOver is restricted to elements inside the overlay. iOS only. Unstable: may change with react-native-screens updates className string - Additional CSS classes for the portal container hostName string - Optional name of the host element for the portal forceMount boolean - Whether to force mount the component in the DOM ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type default description className string - Additional CSS classes for the overlay animation SelectOverlayAnimation - Animation configuration isAnimatedStyleActive boolean true Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active closeOnPress boolean true Whether to close the select when overlay is pressed forceMount boolean - Whether to force mount the component in the DOM asChild boolean false Whether to render as a child element ...Animated.ViewProps Animated.ViewProps - All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported

Animation configuration for Select.Overlay component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable all animations

or : Disable all animations true or undefined : Use default animations (progress-based opacity for bottom-sheet/dialog, Keyframe animations for popover)

or : Use default animations (progress-based opacity for bottom-sheet/dialog, Keyframe animations for popover) object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties opacity.value [number, number, number] [0, 1, 0] Opacity values [idle, open, close] (for bottom-sheet/dialog presentation) entering EntryOrExitLayoutType - Custom Keyframe animation for entering transition (for popover presentation) exiting EntryOrExitLayoutType - Custom Keyframe animation for exiting transition (for popover presentation)

prop type default description children ReactNode - The select content width number | 'trigger' | 'content-fit' | 'full' 'content-fit' Width sizing strategy for the content presentation 'popover' 'popover' Presentation mode for the select placement 'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right' 'bottom' Placement of the content relative to trigger align 'start' | 'center' | 'end' 'center' Alignment along the placement axis avoidCollisions boolean true Whether to flip placement when close to viewport edges offset number 8 Distance from trigger element in pixels alignOffset number 0 Offset along the alignment axis in pixels className string - Additional CSS classes for the content container animation SelectContentPopoverAnimation - Animation configuration forceMount boolean - Whether to force mount the component in the DOM insets Insets - Screen edge insets to respect when positioning asChild boolean false Whether to render as a child element ...Animated.ViewProps Animated.ViewProps - All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported

Animation configuration for Select.Content component (popover presentation). Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable all animations

or : Disable all animations true or undefined : Use default Keyframe animations (translateY/translateX, scale, opacity based on placement)

or : Use default Keyframe animations (translateY/translateX, scale, opacity based on placement) object : Custom animation configuration with entering and/or exiting Keyframe animations

prop type default description state 'disabled' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties entering EntryOrExitLayoutType - Custom Keyframe animation for entering transition (default: Keyframe with translateY/translateX, scale, opacity based on placement, 200ms) exiting EntryOrExitLayoutType - Custom Keyframe animation for exiting transition (default: Keyframe mirroring entering animation, 150ms)

prop type default description children ReactNode - The bottom sheet content presentation 'bottom-sheet' - Presentation mode for the select contentContainerClassName string - Additional CSS classes for the content container ...BottomSheetProps BottomSheetProps - All @gorhom/bottom-sheet props are supported

prop type default description children ReactNode - The dialog content presentation 'dialog' - Presentation mode for the select classNames { wrapper?: string; content?: string } - Additional CSS classes for wrapper and content styles Partial<Record<DialogContentFallbackSlots, ViewStyle>> - Styles for different parts of the dialog content animation SelectContentAnimation - Animation configuration isSwipeable boolean true Whether the dialog content can be swiped to dismiss forceMount boolean - Whether to force mount the component in the DOM asChild boolean false Whether to render as a child element ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type description wrapper ViewStyle Styles for the wrapper container content ViewStyle Styles for the dialog content

Animation configuration for Select.Content component (dialog presentation). Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable all animations

or : Disable all animations true or undefined : Use default Keyframe animations (scale and opacity transitions)

or : Use default Keyframe animations (scale and opacity transitions) object : Custom animation configuration with entering and/or exiting Keyframe animations

prop type default description state 'disabled' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties entering EntryOrExitLayoutType - Custom Keyframe animation for entering transition (default: Keyframe with scale and opacity, 200ms) exiting EntryOrExitLayoutType - Custom Keyframe animation for exiting transition (default: Keyframe mirroring entering animation, 150ms)

Select.Close extends CloseButton and automatically handles select dismissal when pressed.

prop type default description children ReactNode - The label text content className string - Additional CSS classes for the list label ...TextProps TextProps - All standard React Native Text props are supported

prop type default description children ReactNode | ((props: SelectItemRenderProps) => ReactNode) - Custom item content. Defaults to label and indicator, or a render function value any - The value associated with this item (required) label string - The label text for this item (required) isDisabled boolean false Whether this item is disabled className string - Additional CSS classes for the item ...PressableProps PressableProps - All standard React Native Pressable props are supported

When using a render function for children , the following props are provided:

property type description isSelected boolean Whether this item is currently selected value string The value of the item isDisabled boolean Whether the item is disabled

prop type default description className string - Additional CSS classes for the item label ...TextProps TextProps - All standard React Native Text props are supported

prop type default description children ReactNode - The description text content className string - Additional CSS classes for the item description ...TextProps TextProps - All standard React Native Text props are supported

prop type default description children ReactNode - Custom indicator content. Defaults to check icon className string - Additional CSS classes for the item indicator iconProps SelectItemIndicatorIconProps - Check icon configuration ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type default description size number 16 Size of the icon color string theme accent-soft-foreground color Color of the icon

Hook to access the Select root context. Returns the select state and control functions.

import { useSelect } from 'heroui-native' ; const { isOpen , onOpenChange , isDefaultOpen , isDisabled , presentation , triggerPosition , setTriggerPosition , contentLayout , setContentLayout , nativeID , value , onValueChange , } = useSelect ();

property type description isOpen boolean Whether the select is currently open onOpenChange (open: boolean) => void Callback to change the open state isDefaultOpen boolean | undefined Whether the select is open by default (uncontrolled mode) isDisabled boolean | undefined Whether the select is disabled presentation 'popover' | 'bottom-sheet' | 'dialog' Presentation mode for the select content triggerPosition LayoutPosition | null Position of the trigger element relative to viewport setTriggerPosition (position: LayoutPosition | null) => void Updates the trigger element's position contentLayout LayoutRectangle | null Layout measurements of the select content setContentLayout (layout: LayoutRectangle | null) => void Updates the content layout measurements nativeID string Unique identifier for the select instance value SelectOption | SelectOption[] Currently selected option onValueChange (option: SelectOption | SelectOption[]) => void Callback fired when the selected value changes

Note: This hook must be used within a Select component. It will throw an error if called outside of the select context.

Hook to access the Select animation state values within custom components or compound components.

import { useSelectAnimation } from 'heroui-native' ; const { selectState , progress , isDragging , isGestureReleaseAnimationRunning } = useSelectAnimation ();

property type description progress SharedValue<number> Progress value for animations (0=idle, 1=open, 2=close) isDragging SharedValue<boolean> Whether the select content is currently being dragged isGestureReleaseAnimationRunning SharedValue<boolean> Whether the gesture release animation is currently running

Note: This hook must be used within a Select component. It will throw an error if called outside of the select animation context.

property type description value string The value of the option label string The label text of the option

Hook to access the Select Item context. Returns the item's value and label.

import { useSelectItem } from 'heroui-native' ; const { itemValue , label } = useSelectItem ();

property type description itemValue string The value of the current item label string The label text of the current item

Select uses FullWindowOverlay on iOS. To enable the React Native element inspector during development, set disableFullWindowOverlay={true} on Select.Portal . Tradeoff: the select dropdown will not appear above native modals when disabled.

When a Select is opened inside a screen presented as a native modal ( presentation: 'modal' | 'formSheet' | 'pageSheet' ), the dropdown may render shifted upward. In the new architecture (Fabric), react-native-screens marks RNSModalScreen as a Fabric root, so the trigger's position is reported relative to the modal's origin while FullWindowOverlay (where the dropdown is mounted) is anchored to the iOS application window. Compensate by adding safeAreaInsets.top to offset :