SelectUpdated
Displays a list of options for the user to pick from — triggered by a button.
Import
Anatomy
- Select: Main container that manages open/close state, value selection and provides context to child components.
- Select.Trigger: Clickable element that toggles the select visibility. Wraps any child element with press handlers. Supports
variantprop (
'default'or
'unstyled').
- Select.Value: Displays the selected value or placeholder text. Automatically updates when selection changes. Styling changes based on selection state.
- Select.TriggerIndicator: Optional visual indicator showing open/close state. Renders an animated chevron icon by default that rotates when the select opens/closes.
- Select.Portal: Renders select content in a portal layer above other content. Ensures proper stacking and positioning.
- Select.Overlay: Optional background overlay. Can be transparent or semi-transparent to capture outside clicks.
- Select.Content: Container for select content with three presentation modes: popover (floating with positioning), bottom sheet modal, or dialog modal.
- Select.Close: Close button for the select. Can accept custom children or uses default close icon.
- Select.ListLabel: Label for the list of items with pre-styled typography.
- Select.Item: Selectable option item. Handles selection state and press events.
- Select.ItemLabel: Displays the label text for an item.
- Select.ItemDescription: Optional description text for items with muted styling.
- Select.ItemIndicator: Optional indicator shown for selected items. Renders a check icon by default.
Usage
Basic Usage
The Select component uses compound parts to create dropdown selection interfaces.
With Value Display
Display the selected value in the trigger using the Value component.
Popover Presentation
Use popover presentation for floating content with automatic positioning.
Width Control
Control the width of the select content using the
width prop. This only works with popover presentation.
Bottom Sheet Presentation
Use bottom sheet for mobile-optimized selection experience.
Dialog Presentation
Use dialog presentation for centered modal-style selection.
Custom Item Content
Customize item appearance with custom content and indicators.
With Render Function
Use a render function on
Select.Item to access state and customize content based on selection.
With Item Description
Add descriptions to items for additional context.
With Trigger Indicator
Add a visual indicator to show the open/close state of the select. The indicator rotates when the select opens/closes.
Custom Trigger with Unstyled Variant
Use the
unstyled variant when composing a custom trigger with other components like Button.
Controlled Mode
Control the select state programmatically.
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
Select
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|The content of the select
value
SelectOption | SelectOption[]
|-
|The selected value(s) (controlled mode)
onValueChange
(value: SelectOption | SelectOption[]) => void
|-
|Callback when the value changes
defaultValue
SelectOption | SelectOption[]
|-
|The default selected value(s) (uncontrolled mode)
isOpen
boolean
|-
|Whether the select is open (controlled mode)
isDefaultOpen
boolean
|-
|Whether the select is open when initially rendered (uncontrolled mode)
onOpenChange
(isOpen: boolean) => void
|-
|Callback when the select open state changes
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether the select is disabled
presentation
'popover' | 'bottom-sheet' | 'dialog'
'popover'
|Presentation mode for the select content
animation
SelectRootAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration
asChild
boolean
false
|Whether to render as a child element
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
SelectRootAnimation
Animation configuration for Select component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable only root animations
"disable-all": Disable all animations including children
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
entering.value
SpringAnimationConfig | TimingAnimationConfig
|-
|Animation configuration for when select opens
exiting.value
SpringAnimationConfig | TimingAnimationConfig
|-
|Animation configuration for when select closes
SpringAnimationConfig
|prop
|type
|default
|description
type
'spring'
|-
|Animation type (must be
'spring')
config
WithSpringConfig
|-
|Reanimated spring animation configuration
TimingAnimationConfig
|prop
|type
|default
|description
type
'timing'
|-
|Animation type (must be
'timing')
config
WithTimingConfig
|-
|Reanimated timing animation configuration
Select.Trigger
|prop
|type
|default
|description
variant
'default' | 'unstyled'
'default'
|The variant of the trigger.
'default' applies pre-styled container styles,
'unstyled' removes default styling
children
ReactNode
|-
|The trigger element content
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the trigger
asChild
boolean
true
|Whether to render as a child element
isDisabled
boolean
|-
|Whether the trigger is disabled
...PressableProps
PressableProps
|-
|All standard React Native Pressable props are supported
Select.Value
|prop
|type
|default
|description
placeholder
string
|-
|Placeholder text when no value is selected
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the value
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|All standard React Native Text props are supported
Note: The value component automatically applies different text colors based on selection state:
- When a value is selected:
text-foreground
- When no value is selected (placeholder):
text-field-placeholder
Select.TriggerIndicator
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|Custom indicator content. Defaults to animated chevron icon
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the trigger indicator
style
ViewStyle
|-
|Custom styles for the trigger indicator
iconProps
SelectTriggerIndicatorIconProps
|-
|Chevron icon configuration
animation
SelectTriggerIndicatorAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
Note: The following style properties are occupied by animations and cannot be set via className:
transform(specifically
rotate) - Animated for open/close rotation transitions
To customize this property, use the
animation prop. To completely disable animated styles and use your own via className or style prop, set
isAnimatedStyleActive={false}.
SelectTriggerIndicatorIconProps
|prop
|type
|default
|description
size
number
16
|Size of the icon
color
string
|-
|Color of the icon (defaults to foreground theme color)
SelectTriggerIndicatorAnimation
Animation configuration for Select.TriggerIndicator component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable all animations
trueor
undefined: Use default animations (rotation from 0° to -180°)
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
rotation.value
[number, number]
[0, -180]
|Rotation values [closed, open] in degrees
rotation.springConfig
WithSpringConfig
{ damping: 140, stiffness: 1000, mass: 4 }
|Spring animation configuration for rotation
Select.Portal
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|The portal content (required)
disableFullWindowOverlay
boolean
false
|When true on iOS, uses View instead of FullWindowOverlay. Enables element inspector; overlay won't appear above native modals
unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModal
boolean
false
|Controls whether VoiceOver treats the overlay window as a modal container. When
true, VoiceOver is restricted to elements inside the overlay. iOS only. Unstable: may change with react-native-screens updates
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the portal container
hostName
string
|-
|Optional name of the host element for the portal
forceMount
boolean
|-
|Whether to force mount the component in the DOM
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
Select.Overlay
|prop
|type
|default
|description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the overlay
animation
SelectOverlayAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
closeOnPress
boolean
true
|Whether to close the select when overlay is pressed
forceMount
boolean
|-
|Whether to force mount the component in the DOM
asChild
boolean
false
|Whether to render as a child element
...Animated.ViewProps
Animated.ViewProps
|-
|All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported
SelectOverlayAnimation
Animation configuration for Select.Overlay component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable all animations
trueor
undefined: Use default animations (progress-based opacity for bottom-sheet/dialog, Keyframe animations for popover)
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
opacity.value
[number, number, number]
[0, 1, 0]
|Opacity values [idle, open, close] (for bottom-sheet/dialog presentation)
entering
EntryOrExitLayoutType
|-
|Custom Keyframe animation for entering transition (for popover presentation)
exiting
EntryOrExitLayoutType
|-
|Custom Keyframe animation for exiting transition (for popover presentation)
Select.Content (Popover Presentation)
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|The select content
width
number | 'trigger' | 'content-fit' | 'full'
'content-fit'
|Width sizing strategy for the content
presentation
'popover'
'popover'
|Presentation mode for the select
placement
'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right'
'bottom'
|Placement of the content relative to trigger
align
'start' | 'center' | 'end'
'center'
|Alignment along the placement axis
avoidCollisions
boolean
true
|Whether to flip placement when close to viewport edges
offset
number
8
|Distance from trigger element in pixels
alignOffset
number
0
|Offset along the alignment axis in pixels
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the content container
animation
SelectContentPopoverAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration
forceMount
boolean
|-
|Whether to force mount the component in the DOM
insets
Insets
|-
|Screen edge insets to respect when positioning
asChild
boolean
false
|Whether to render as a child element
...Animated.ViewProps
Animated.ViewProps
|-
|All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported
SelectContentPopoverAnimation
Animation configuration for Select.Content component (popover presentation). Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable all animations
trueor
undefined: Use default Keyframe animations (translateY/translateX, scale, opacity based on placement)
object: Custom animation configuration with
enteringand/or
exitingKeyframe animations
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
entering
EntryOrExitLayoutType
|-
|Custom Keyframe animation for entering transition (default: Keyframe with translateY/translateX, scale, opacity based on placement, 200ms)
exiting
EntryOrExitLayoutType
|-
|Custom Keyframe animation for exiting transition (default: Keyframe mirroring entering animation, 150ms)
Select.Content (Bottom Sheet Presentation)
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|The bottom sheet content
presentation
'bottom-sheet'
|-
|Presentation mode for the select
contentContainerClassName
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the content container
...BottomSheetProps
BottomSheetProps
|-
|All @gorhom/bottom-sheet props are supported
Select.Content (Dialog Presentation)
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|The dialog content
presentation
'dialog'
|-
|Presentation mode for the select
classNames
{ wrapper?: string; content?: string }
|-
|Additional CSS classes for wrapper and content
styles
Partial<Record<DialogContentFallbackSlots, ViewStyle>>
|-
|Styles for different parts of the dialog content
animation
SelectContentAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration
isSwipeable
boolean
true
|Whether the dialog content can be swiped to dismiss
forceMount
boolean
|-
|Whether to force mount the component in the DOM
asChild
boolean
false
|Whether to render as a child element
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
styles
|prop
|type
|description
wrapper
ViewStyle
|Styles for the wrapper container
content
ViewStyle
|Styles for the dialog content
SelectContentAnimation
Animation configuration for Select.Content component (dialog presentation). Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable all animations
trueor
undefined: Use default Keyframe animations (scale and opacity transitions)
object: Custom animation configuration with
enteringand/or
exitingKeyframe animations
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
entering
EntryOrExitLayoutType
|-
|Custom Keyframe animation for entering transition (default: Keyframe with scale and opacity, 200ms)
exiting
EntryOrExitLayoutType
|-
|Custom Keyframe animation for exiting transition (default: Keyframe mirroring entering animation, 150ms)
Select.Close
Select.Close extends CloseButton and automatically handles select dismissal when pressed.
Select.ListLabel
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|The label text content
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the list label
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|All standard React Native Text props are supported
Select.Item
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode | ((props: SelectItemRenderProps) => ReactNode)
|-
|Custom item content. Defaults to label and indicator, or a render function
value
any
|-
|The value associated with this item (required)
label
string
|-
|The label text for this item (required)
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether this item is disabled
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the item
...PressableProps
PressableProps
|-
|All standard React Native Pressable props are supported
SelectItemRenderProps
When using a render function for
children, the following props are provided:
|property
|type
|description
isSelected
boolean
|Whether this item is currently selected
value
string
|The value of the item
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the item is disabled
Select.ItemLabel
|prop
|type
|default
|description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the item label
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|All standard React Native Text props are supported
Select.ItemDescription
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|The description text content
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the item description
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|All standard React Native Text props are supported
Select.ItemIndicator
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|Custom indicator content. Defaults to check icon
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the item indicator
iconProps
SelectItemIndicatorIconProps
|-
|Check icon configuration
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
SelectItemIndicatorIconProps
|prop
|type
|default
|description
size
number
16
|Size of the icon
color
string
|theme accent-soft-foreground color
|Color of the icon
Hooks
useSelect
Hook to access the Select root context. Returns the select state and control functions.
Return Value
|property
|type
|description
isOpen
boolean
|Whether the select is currently open
onOpenChange
(open: boolean) => void
|Callback to change the open state
isDefaultOpen
boolean | undefined
|Whether the select is open by default (uncontrolled mode)
isDisabled
boolean | undefined
|Whether the select is disabled
presentation
'popover' | 'bottom-sheet' | 'dialog'
|Presentation mode for the select content
triggerPosition
LayoutPosition | null
|Position of the trigger element relative to viewport
setTriggerPosition
(position: LayoutPosition | null) => void
|Updates the trigger element's position
contentLayout
LayoutRectangle | null
|Layout measurements of the select content
setContentLayout
(layout: LayoutRectangle | null) => void
|Updates the content layout measurements
nativeID
string
|Unique identifier for the select instance
value
SelectOption | SelectOption[]
|Currently selected option
onValueChange
(option: SelectOption | SelectOption[]) => void
|Callback fired when the selected value changes
Note: This hook must be used within a
Select component. It will throw an error if called outside of the select context.
useSelectAnimation
Hook to access the Select animation state values within custom components or compound components.
Return Value
|property
|type
|description
progress
SharedValue<number>
|Progress value for animations (0=idle, 1=open, 2=close)
isDragging
SharedValue<boolean>
|Whether the select content is currently being dragged
isGestureReleaseAnimationRunning
SharedValue<boolean>
|Whether the gesture release animation is currently running
Note: This hook must be used within a
Select component. It will throw an error if called outside of the select animation context.
SelectOption
|property
|type
|description
value
string
|The value of the option
label
string
|The label text of the option
useSelectItem
Hook to access the Select Item context. Returns the item's value and label.
Return Value
|property
|type
|description
itemValue
string
|The value of the current item
label
string
|The label text of the current item
Special Notes
Element Inspector (iOS)
Select uses FullWindowOverlay on iOS. To enable the React Native element inspector during development, set
disableFullWindowOverlay={true} on
Select.Portal. Tradeoff: the select dropdown will not appear above native modals when disabled.
Native Modal (iOS)
When a
Select is opened inside a screen presented as a native modal (
presentation: 'modal' | 'formSheet' | 'pageSheet'), the dropdown may render shifted upward. In the new architecture (Fabric),
react-native-screens marks
RNSModalScreen as a Fabric root, so the trigger's position is reported relative to the modal's origin while
FullWindowOverlay (where the dropdown is mounted) is anchored to the iOS application window. Compensate by adding
safeAreaInsets.top to
offset: