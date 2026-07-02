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SelectUpdated

Displays a list of options for the user to pick from — triggered by a button.

SourceStyles source

Import

import { Select } from 'heroui-native';

Anatomy

<Select>
  <Select.Trigger>
    <Select.Value />
    <Select.TriggerIndicator />
  </Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content>
      <Select.Close />
      <Select.ListLabel>...</Select.ListLabel>
      <Select.Item>
        <Select.ItemLabel />
        <Select.ItemDescription>...</Select.ItemDescription>
        <Select.ItemIndicator />
      </Select.Item>
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>
  • Select: Main container that manages open/close state, value selection and provides context to child components.
  • Select.Trigger: Clickable element that toggles the select visibility. Wraps any child element with press handlers. Supports variant prop ('default' or 'unstyled').
  • Select.Value: Displays the selected value or placeholder text. Automatically updates when selection changes. Styling changes based on selection state.
  • Select.TriggerIndicator: Optional visual indicator showing open/close state. Renders an animated chevron icon by default that rotates when the select opens/closes.
  • Select.Portal: Renders select content in a portal layer above other content. Ensures proper stacking and positioning.
  • Select.Overlay: Optional background overlay. Can be transparent or semi-transparent to capture outside clicks.
  • Select.Content: Container for select content with three presentation modes: popover (floating with positioning), bottom sheet modal, or dialog modal.
  • Select.Close: Close button for the select. Can accept custom children or uses default close icon.
  • Select.ListLabel: Label for the list of items with pre-styled typography.
  • Select.Item: Selectable option item. Handles selection state and press events.
  • Select.ItemLabel: Displays the label text for an item.
  • Select.ItemDescription: Optional description text for items with muted styling.
  • Select.ItemIndicator: Optional indicator shown for selected items. Renders a check icon by default.

Usage

Basic Usage

The Select component uses compound parts to create dropdown selection interfaces.

<Select>
  <Select.Trigger>...</Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="popover">
      <Select.Item value="1" label="Option 1" />
      <Select.Item value="2" label="Option 2" />
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>

With Value Display

Display the selected value in the trigger using the Value component.

<Select>
  <Select.Trigger>
    <Select.Value placeholder="Choose an option" />
    <Select.TriggerIndicator />
  </Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="popover">
      <Select.Item value="apple" label="Apple" />
      <Select.Item value="orange" label="Orange" />
      <Select.Item value="banana" label="Banana" />
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>

Popover Presentation

Use popover presentation for floating content with automatic positioning.

<Select>
  <Select.Trigger>...</Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="popover" placement="bottom" align="center">
      <Select.Item value="1" label="Item 1" />
      <Select.Item value="2" label="Item 2" />
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>

Width Control

Control the width of the select content using the width prop. This only works with popover presentation.

{
  /* Fixed width in pixels */
}
<Select>
  <Select.Trigger>...</Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="popover" width={280}>
      <Select.Item value="1" label="Item 1" />
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>;

{
  /* Match trigger width */
}
<Select>
  <Select.Trigger>...</Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="popover" width="trigger">
      <Select.Item value="1" label="Item 1" />
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>;

{
  /* Full width (100%) */
}
<Select>
  <Select.Trigger>...</Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="popover" width="full">
      <Select.Item value="1" label="Item 1" />
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>;

{
  /* Auto-size to content (default) */
}
<Select>
  <Select.Trigger>...</Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="popover" width="content-fit">
      <Select.Item value="1" label="Item 1" />
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>;

Bottom Sheet Presentation

Use bottom sheet for mobile-optimized selection experience.

<Select presentation="bottom-sheet">
  <Select.Trigger>...</Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="bottom-sheet" snapPoints={['35%']}>
      <Select.Item value="1" label="Item 1" />
      <Select.Item value="2" label="Item 2" />
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>

Dialog Presentation

Use dialog presentation for centered modal-style selection.

<Select presentation="dialog">
  <Select.Trigger>...</Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="dialog">
      <Select.Close />
      <Select.ListLabel>Choose an option</Select.ListLabel>
      <Select.Item value="1" label="Item 1" />
      <Select.Item value="2" label="Item 2" />
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>

Custom Item Content

Customize item appearance with custom content and indicators.

<Select>
  <Select.Trigger>...</Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="popover">
      <Select.Item value="us" label="United States">
        <View className="flex-row items-center gap-3 flex-1">
          <Text>🇺🇸</Text>
          <Select.ItemLabel />
        </View>
        <Select.ItemIndicator />
      </Select.Item>
      <Select.Item value="uk" label="United Kingdom">
        <View className="flex-row items-center gap-3 flex-1">
          <Text>🇬🇧</Text>
          <Select.ItemLabel />
        </View>
        <Select.ItemIndicator />
      </Select.Item>
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>

With Render Function

Use a render function on Select.Item to access state and customize content based on selection.

<Select>
  <Select.Trigger>...</Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="popover">
      <Select.Item value="us" label="United States">
        {({ isSelected, value, isDisabled }) => (
          <>
            <View className="flex-row items-center gap-3 flex-1">
              <Text>🇺🇸</Text>
              <Select.ItemLabel
                className={
                  isSelected ? 'text-accent font-medium' : 'text-foreground'
                }
              />
            </View>
            <Select.ItemIndicator />
          </>
        )}
      </Select.Item>
      <Select.Item value="uk" label="United Kingdom">
        {({ isSelected }) => (
          <>
            <View className="flex-row items-center gap-3 flex-1">
              <Text>🇬🇧</Text>
              <Select.ItemLabel
                className={
                  isSelected ? 'text-accent font-medium' : 'text-foreground'
                }
              />
            </View>
            <Select.ItemIndicator />
          </>
        )}
      </Select.Item>
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>

With Item Description

Add descriptions to items for additional context.

<Select>
  <Select.Trigger>...</Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="popover">
      <Select.Item value="basic" label="Basic">
        <View className="flex-1">
          <Select.ItemLabel />
          <Select.ItemDescription>
            Essential features for personal use
          </Select.ItemDescription>
        </View>
        <Select.ItemIndicator />
      </Select.Item>
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>

With Trigger Indicator

Add a visual indicator to show the open/close state of the select. The indicator rotates when the select opens/closes.

<Select>
  <Select.Trigger>
    <Select.Value placeholder="Select one" />
    <Select.TriggerIndicator />
  </Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="popover">
      <Select.Item value="1" label="Option 1" />
      <Select.Item value="2" label="Option 2" />
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>

Custom Trigger with Unstyled Variant

Use the unstyled variant when composing a custom trigger with other components like Button.

<Select>
  <Select.Trigger variant="unstyled" asChild>
    <Button variant="secondary">
      <Select.Value placeholder="Select..." />
      <Select.TriggerIndicator />
    </Button>
  </Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="popover">
      <Select.Item value="1" label="Option 1" />
      <Select.Item value="2" label="Option 2" />
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>

Controlled Mode

Control the select state programmatically.

const [value, setValue] = useState();
const [isOpen, setIsOpen] = useState(false);

<Select
  value={value}
  onValueChange={setValue}
  isOpen={isOpen}
  onOpenChange={setIsOpen}
>
  <Select.Trigger>
    <Select.Value placeholder="Select..." />
    <Select.TriggerIndicator />
  </Select.Trigger>
  <Select.Portal>
    <Select.Overlay />
    <Select.Content presentation="popover">
      <Select.Item value="1" label="Option 1" />
      <Select.Item value="2" label="Option 2" />
    </Select.Content>
  </Select.Portal>
</Select>;

Example

import { Select, Separator } from 'heroui-native';
import React, { useState } from 'react';

type SelectOption = {
  value: string;
  label: string;
};

const US_STATES: SelectOption[] = [
  { value: 'CA', label: 'California' },
  { value: 'NY', label: 'New York' },
  { value: 'TX', label: 'Texas' },
  { value: 'FL', label: 'Florida' },
];

export default function SelectExample() {
  const [value, setValue] = useState<SelectOption | undefined>();

  return (
    <Select value={value} onValueChange={setValue}>
      <Select.Trigger>
        <Select.Value placeholder="Select one" />
        <Select.TriggerIndicator />
      </Select.Trigger>
      <Select.Portal>
        <Select.Overlay />
        <Select.Content presentation="popover" width="trigger">
          <Select.ListLabel className="mb-2">Choose a state</Select.ListLabel>
          {US_STATES.map((state, index) => (
            <React.Fragment key={state.value}>
              <Select.Item value={state.value} label={state.label} />
              {index < US_STATES.length - 1 && <Separator />}
            </React.Fragment>
          ))}
        </Select.Content>
      </Select.Portal>
    </Select>
  );
}

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

API Reference

Select

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReactNode-The content of the select
valueSelectOption | SelectOption[]-The selected value(s) (controlled mode)
onValueChange(value: SelectOption | SelectOption[]) => void-Callback when the value changes
defaultValueSelectOption | SelectOption[]-The default selected value(s) (uncontrolled mode)
isOpenboolean-Whether the select is open (controlled mode)
isDefaultOpenboolean-Whether the select is open when initially rendered (uncontrolled mode)
onOpenChange(isOpen: boolean) => void-Callback when the select open state changes
isDisabledbooleanfalseWhether the select is disabled
presentation'popover' | 'bottom-sheet' | 'dialog''popover'Presentation mode for the select content
animationSelectRootAnimation-Animation configuration
asChildbooleanfalseWhether to render as a child element
...ViewPropsViewProps-All standard React Native View props are supported

SelectRootAnimation

Animation configuration for Select component. Can be:

  • false or "disabled": Disable only root animations
  • "disable-all": Disable all animations including children
  • true or undefined: Use default animations
  • object: Custom animation configuration
proptypedefaultdescription
state'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean-Disable animations while customizing properties
entering.valueSpringAnimationConfig | TimingAnimationConfig-Animation configuration for when select opens
exiting.valueSpringAnimationConfig | TimingAnimationConfig-Animation configuration for when select closes

SpringAnimationConfig

proptypedefaultdescription
type'spring'-Animation type (must be 'spring')
configWithSpringConfig-Reanimated spring animation configuration

TimingAnimationConfig

proptypedefaultdescription
type'timing'-Animation type (must be 'timing')
configWithTimingConfig-Reanimated timing animation configuration

Select.Trigger

proptypedefaultdescription
variant'default' | 'unstyled''default'The variant of the trigger. 'default' applies pre-styled container styles, 'unstyled' removes default styling
childrenReactNode-The trigger element content
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for the trigger
asChildbooleantrueWhether to render as a child element
isDisabledboolean-Whether the trigger is disabled
...PressablePropsPressableProps-All standard React Native Pressable props are supported

Select.Value

proptypedefaultdescription
placeholderstring-Placeholder text when no value is selected
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for the value
...TextPropsTextProps-All standard React Native Text props are supported

Note: The value component automatically applies different text colors based on selection state:

  • When a value is selected: text-foreground
  • When no value is selected (placeholder): text-field-placeholder

Select.TriggerIndicator

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReactNode-Custom indicator content. Defaults to animated chevron icon
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for the trigger indicator
styleViewStyle-Custom styles for the trigger indicator
iconPropsSelectTriggerIndicatorIconProps-Chevron icon configuration
animationSelectTriggerIndicatorAnimation-Animation configuration
isAnimatedStyleActivebooleantrueWhether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
...ViewPropsViewProps-All standard React Native View props are supported

Note: The following style properties are occupied by animations and cannot be set via className:

  • transform (specifically rotate) - Animated for open/close rotation transitions

To customize this property, use the animation prop. To completely disable animated styles and use your own via className or style prop, set isAnimatedStyleActive={false}.

SelectTriggerIndicatorIconProps

proptypedefaultdescription
sizenumber16Size of the icon
colorstring-Color of the icon (defaults to foreground theme color)

SelectTriggerIndicatorAnimation

Animation configuration for Select.TriggerIndicator component. Can be:

  • false or "disabled": Disable all animations
  • true or undefined: Use default animations (rotation from 0° to -180°)
  • object: Custom animation configuration
proptypedefaultdescription
state'disabled' | boolean-Disable animations while customizing properties
rotation.value[number, number][0, -180]Rotation values [closed, open] in degrees
rotation.springConfigWithSpringConfig{ damping: 140, stiffness: 1000, mass: 4 }Spring animation configuration for rotation

Select.Portal

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReactNode-The portal content (required)
disableFullWindowOverlaybooleanfalseWhen true on iOS, uses View instead of FullWindowOverlay. Enables element inspector; overlay won't appear above native modals
unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModalbooleanfalseControls whether VoiceOver treats the overlay window as a modal container. When true, VoiceOver is restricted to elements inside the overlay. iOS only. Unstable: may change with react-native-screens updates
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for the portal container
hostNamestring-Optional name of the host element for the portal
forceMountboolean-Whether to force mount the component in the DOM
...ViewPropsViewProps-All standard React Native View props are supported

Select.Overlay

proptypedefaultdescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for the overlay
animationSelectOverlayAnimation-Animation configuration
isAnimatedStyleActivebooleantrueWhether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
closeOnPressbooleantrueWhether to close the select when overlay is pressed
forceMountboolean-Whether to force mount the component in the DOM
asChildbooleanfalseWhether to render as a child element
...Animated.ViewPropsAnimated.ViewProps-All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported

SelectOverlayAnimation

Animation configuration for Select.Overlay component. Can be:

  • false or "disabled": Disable all animations
  • true or undefined: Use default animations (progress-based opacity for bottom-sheet/dialog, Keyframe animations for popover)
  • object: Custom animation configuration
proptypedefaultdescription
state'disabled' | boolean-Disable animations while customizing properties
opacity.value[number, number, number][0, 1, 0]Opacity values [idle, open, close] (for bottom-sheet/dialog presentation)
enteringEntryOrExitLayoutType-Custom Keyframe animation for entering transition (for popover presentation)
exitingEntryOrExitLayoutType-Custom Keyframe animation for exiting transition (for popover presentation)

Select.Content (Popover Presentation)

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReactNode-The select content
widthnumber | 'trigger' | 'content-fit' | 'full''content-fit'Width sizing strategy for the content
presentation'popover''popover'Presentation mode for the select
placement'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right''bottom'Placement of the content relative to trigger
align'start' | 'center' | 'end''center'Alignment along the placement axis
avoidCollisionsbooleantrueWhether to flip placement when close to viewport edges
offsetnumber8Distance from trigger element in pixels
alignOffsetnumber0Offset along the alignment axis in pixels
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for the content container
animationSelectContentPopoverAnimation-Animation configuration
forceMountboolean-Whether to force mount the component in the DOM
insetsInsets-Screen edge insets to respect when positioning
asChildbooleanfalseWhether to render as a child element
...Animated.ViewPropsAnimated.ViewProps-All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported

SelectContentPopoverAnimation

Animation configuration for Select.Content component (popover presentation). Can be:

  • false or "disabled": Disable all animations
  • true or undefined: Use default Keyframe animations (translateY/translateX, scale, opacity based on placement)
  • object: Custom animation configuration with entering and/or exiting Keyframe animations
proptypedefaultdescription
state'disabled' | boolean-Disable animations while customizing properties
enteringEntryOrExitLayoutType-Custom Keyframe animation for entering transition (default: Keyframe with translateY/translateX, scale, opacity based on placement, 200ms)
exitingEntryOrExitLayoutType-Custom Keyframe animation for exiting transition (default: Keyframe mirroring entering animation, 150ms)

Select.Content (Bottom Sheet Presentation)

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReactNode-The bottom sheet content
presentation'bottom-sheet'-Presentation mode for the select
contentContainerClassNamestring-Additional CSS classes for the content container
...BottomSheetPropsBottomSheetProps-All @gorhom/bottom-sheet props are supported

Select.Content (Dialog Presentation)

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReactNode-The dialog content
presentation'dialog'-Presentation mode for the select
classNames{ wrapper?: string; content?: string }-Additional CSS classes for wrapper and content
stylesPartial<Record<DialogContentFallbackSlots, ViewStyle>>-Styles for different parts of the dialog content
animationSelectContentAnimation-Animation configuration
isSwipeablebooleantrueWhether the dialog content can be swiped to dismiss
forceMountboolean-Whether to force mount the component in the DOM
asChildbooleanfalseWhether to render as a child element
...ViewPropsViewProps-All standard React Native View props are supported

styles

proptypedescription
wrapperViewStyleStyles for the wrapper container
contentViewStyleStyles for the dialog content

SelectContentAnimation

Animation configuration for Select.Content component (dialog presentation). Can be:

  • false or "disabled": Disable all animations
  • true or undefined: Use default Keyframe animations (scale and opacity transitions)
  • object: Custom animation configuration with entering and/or exiting Keyframe animations
proptypedefaultdescription
state'disabled' | boolean-Disable animations while customizing properties
enteringEntryOrExitLayoutType-Custom Keyframe animation for entering transition (default: Keyframe with scale and opacity, 200ms)
exitingEntryOrExitLayoutType-Custom Keyframe animation for exiting transition (default: Keyframe mirroring entering animation, 150ms)

Select.Close

Select.Close extends CloseButton and automatically handles select dismissal when pressed.

Select.ListLabel

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReactNode-The label text content
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for the list label
...TextPropsTextProps-All standard React Native Text props are supported

Select.Item

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReactNode | ((props: SelectItemRenderProps) => ReactNode)-Custom item content. Defaults to label and indicator, or a render function
valueany-The value associated with this item (required)
labelstring-The label text for this item (required)
isDisabledbooleanfalseWhether this item is disabled
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for the item
...PressablePropsPressableProps-All standard React Native Pressable props are supported

SelectItemRenderProps

When using a render function for children, the following props are provided:

propertytypedescription
isSelectedbooleanWhether this item is currently selected
valuestringThe value of the item
isDisabledbooleanWhether the item is disabled

Select.ItemLabel

proptypedefaultdescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for the item label
...TextPropsTextProps-All standard React Native Text props are supported

Select.ItemDescription

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReactNode-The description text content
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for the item description
...TextPropsTextProps-All standard React Native Text props are supported

Select.ItemIndicator

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReactNode-Custom indicator content. Defaults to check icon
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for the item indicator
iconPropsSelectItemIndicatorIconProps-Check icon configuration
...ViewPropsViewProps-All standard React Native View props are supported

SelectItemIndicatorIconProps

proptypedefaultdescription
sizenumber16Size of the icon
colorstringtheme accent-soft-foreground colorColor of the icon

Hooks

useSelect

Hook to access the Select root context. Returns the select state and control functions.

import { useSelect } from 'heroui-native';

const {
  isOpen,
  onOpenChange,
  isDefaultOpen,
  isDisabled,
  presentation,
  triggerPosition,
  setTriggerPosition,
  contentLayout,
  setContentLayout,
  nativeID,
  value,
  onValueChange,
} = useSelect();

Return Value

propertytypedescription
isOpenbooleanWhether the select is currently open
onOpenChange(open: boolean) => voidCallback to change the open state
isDefaultOpenboolean | undefinedWhether the select is open by default (uncontrolled mode)
isDisabledboolean | undefinedWhether the select is disabled
presentation'popover' | 'bottom-sheet' | 'dialog'Presentation mode for the select content
triggerPositionLayoutPosition | nullPosition of the trigger element relative to viewport
setTriggerPosition(position: LayoutPosition | null) => voidUpdates the trigger element's position
contentLayoutLayoutRectangle | nullLayout measurements of the select content
setContentLayout(layout: LayoutRectangle | null) => voidUpdates the content layout measurements
nativeIDstringUnique identifier for the select instance
valueSelectOption | SelectOption[]Currently selected option
onValueChange(option: SelectOption | SelectOption[]) => voidCallback fired when the selected value changes

Note: This hook must be used within a Select component. It will throw an error if called outside of the select context.

useSelectAnimation

Hook to access the Select animation state values within custom components or compound components.

import { useSelectAnimation } from 'heroui-native';

const { selectState, progress, isDragging, isGestureReleaseAnimationRunning } =
  useSelectAnimation();

Return Value

propertytypedescription
progressSharedValue<number>Progress value for animations (0=idle, 1=open, 2=close)
isDraggingSharedValue<boolean>Whether the select content is currently being dragged
isGestureReleaseAnimationRunningSharedValue<boolean>Whether the gesture release animation is currently running

Note: This hook must be used within a Select component. It will throw an error if called outside of the select animation context.

SelectOption

propertytypedescription
valuestringThe value of the option
labelstringThe label text of the option

useSelectItem

Hook to access the Select Item context. Returns the item's value and label.

import { useSelectItem } from 'heroui-native';

const { itemValue, label } = useSelectItem();

Return Value

propertytypedescription
itemValuestringThe value of the current item
labelstringThe label text of the current item

Special Notes

Element Inspector (iOS)

Select uses FullWindowOverlay on iOS. To enable the React Native element inspector during development, set disableFullWindowOverlay={true} on Select.Portal. Tradeoff: the select dropdown will not appear above native modals when disabled.

Native Modal (iOS)

When a Select is opened inside a screen presented as a native modal (presentation: 'modal' | 'formSheet' | 'pageSheet'), the dropdown may render shifted upward. In the new architecture (Fabric), react-native-screens marks RNSModalScreen as a Fabric root, so the trigger's position is reported relative to the modal's origin while FullWindowOverlay (where the dropdown is mounted) is anchored to the iOS application window. Compensate by adding safeAreaInsets.top to offset:

import { useSafeAreaInsets } from 'react-native-safe-area-context';

const insets = useSafeAreaInsets();

<Select.Content presentation="popover" offset={insets.top + 10}>
  ...
</Select.Content>;

SearchField

A compound search input for filtering and querying content.

Separator

A simple line to separate content visually.

On this page

ImportAnatomyUsageBasic UsageWith Value DisplayPopover PresentationWidth ControlBottom Sheet PresentationDialog PresentationCustom Item ContentWith Render FunctionWith Item DescriptionWith Trigger IndicatorCustom Trigger with Unstyled VariantControlled ModeExampleAPI ReferenceSelectSelectRootAnimationSpringAnimationConfigTimingAnimationConfigSelect.TriggerSelect.ValueSelect.TriggerIndicatorSelectTriggerIndicatorIconPropsSelectTriggerIndicatorAnimationSelect.PortalSelect.OverlaySelectOverlayAnimationSelect.Content (Popover Presentation)SelectContentPopoverAnimationSelect.Content (Bottom Sheet Presentation)Select.Content (Dialog Presentation)stylesSelectContentAnimationSelect.CloseSelect.ListLabelSelect.ItemSelectItemRenderPropsSelect.ItemLabelSelect.ItemDescriptionSelect.ItemIndicatorSelectItemIndicatorIconPropsHooksuseSelectReturn ValueuseSelectAnimationReturn ValueSelectOptionuseSelectItemReturn ValueSpecial NotesElement Inspector (iOS)Native Modal (iOS)