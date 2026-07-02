FieldError
Displays validation error message content with smooth animations.
Import
Anatomy
- FieldError: Main container that displays error messages with smooth animations. Accepts string children which are automatically wrapped with Text component, or custom React components for more complex layouts. Controls visibility through the
isInvalidprop and supports custom entering/exiting animations.
Usage
Basic Usage
The FieldError component displays error messages when validation fails.
Controlled Visibility
Control when the error appears using the
isInvalid prop. When used inside a form field component (like TextField), FieldError automatically consumes the form-item-state context.
With Form Fields
FieldError automatically consumes form state from TextField via the form-item-state context.
Custom Content
Pass custom React components as children instead of strings.
Custom Animations
Override default entering and exiting animations using the
animation prop.
Disable animations entirely:
Custom Styling
Apply custom styles to the container and text elements.
Custom Text Props
Pass additional props to the Text component when children is a string.
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
FieldError
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
undefined
|The content of the error field. String children are wrapped with Text
isInvalid
boolean
undefined
|Controls the visibility of the error field (overrides form-item-state context). When used inside TextField, automatically consumes form state
animation
FieldErrorRootAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration
className
string
undefined
|Additional CSS classes for the container
classNames
ElementSlots<FieldErrorSlots>
undefined
|Additional CSS classes for different parts of the component
styles
{ container?: ViewStyle; text?: TextStyle }
undefined
|Styles for different parts of the field error
textProps
TextProps
undefined
|Additional props to pass to the Text component when children is a string
...AnimatedViewProps
AnimatedProps<ViewProps>
|-
|All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported
classNames prop:
ElementSlots<FieldErrorSlots> provides type-safe CSS classes for different parts of the field error component. Available slots:
container,
text.
styles
|prop
|type
|description
container
ViewStyle
|Styles for the container
text
TextStyle
|Styles for the text content
FieldErrorRootAnimation
Animation configuration for field error root component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable only root animations
"disable-all": Disable all animations including children
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
entering.value
EntryOrExitLayoutType
FadeIn
.duration(150)
.easing(Easing.out(Easing.ease))
|Custom entering animation for field error
exiting.value
EntryOrExitLayoutType
FadeOut
.duration(100)
.easing(Easing.out(Easing.ease))
|Custom exiting animation for field error