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FieldError

Displays validation error message content with smooth animations.

SourceStyles source

Import

import { FieldError } from 'heroui-native';

Anatomy

<FieldError>Error message content</FieldError>
  • FieldError: Main container that displays error messages with smooth animations. Accepts string children which are automatically wrapped with Text component, or custom React components for more complex layouts. Controls visibility through the isInvalid prop and supports custom entering/exiting animations.

Usage

Basic Usage

The FieldError component displays error messages when validation fails.

<FieldError isInvalid={true}>This field is required</FieldError>

Controlled Visibility

Control when the error appears using the isInvalid prop. When used inside a form field component (like TextField), FieldError automatically consumes the form-item-state context.

const [isInvalid, setIsInvalid] = useState(false);

<FieldError isInvalid={isInvalid}>Please enter a valid email address</FieldError>;

With Form Fields

FieldError automatically consumes form state from TextField via the form-item-state context.

import { FieldError, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native';

<TextField isRequired isInvalid={true}>
  <Label>Email</Label>
  <Input placeholder="Enter your email" />
  <FieldError>Please enter a valid email address</FieldError>
</TextField>

Custom Content

Pass custom React components as children instead of strings.

<FieldError isInvalid={true}>
  <View className="flex-row items-center">
    <Icon name="alert-circle" />
    <Text className="ml-2 text-danger">Invalid input</Text>
  </View>
</FieldError>

Custom Animations

Override default entering and exiting animations using the animation prop.

import { SlideInDown, SlideOutUp } from 'react-native-reanimated';

<FieldError
  isInvalid={true}
  animation={{
    entering: { value: SlideInDown.duration(200) },
    exiting: { value: SlideOutUp.duration(150) },
  }}
>
  Field validation failed
</FieldError>;

Disable animations entirely:

<FieldError isInvalid={true} animation={false}>
  Field validation failed
</FieldError>

Custom Styling

Apply custom styles to the container and text elements.

<FieldError
  isInvalid={true}
  className="mt-2"
  classNames={{
    container: 'bg-danger/10 p-2 rounded',
    text: 'text-xs font-medium',
  }}
>
  Password must be at least 8 characters
</FieldError>

Custom Text Props

Pass additional props to the Text component when children is a string.

<FieldError
  isInvalid={true}
  textProps={{
    numberOfLines: 1,
    ellipsizeMode: 'tail',
    style: { letterSpacing: 0.5 },
  }}
>
  This is a very long error message that might need to be truncated
</FieldError>

Example

import { Description, FieldError, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native';
import { useState } from 'react';
import { View } from 'react-native';

export default function FieldErrorExample() {
  const [email, setEmail] = useState('');
  const [isInvalid, setIsInvalid] = useState(false);

  const isValidEmail = /^[^\s@]+@[^\s@]+\.[^\s@]+$/.test(email);

  const handleBlur = () => {
    setIsInvalid(email !== '' && !isValidEmail);
  };

  return (
    <View className="p-4">
      <TextField isInvalid={isInvalid}>
        <Label>Email Address</Label>
        <Input
          placeholder="Enter your email"
          value={email}
          onChangeText={setEmail}
          onBlur={handleBlur}
          keyboardType="email-address"
          autoCapitalize="none"
        />
        <Description>
          We'll use this to contact you
        </Description>
        <FieldError>Please enter a valid email address</FieldError>
      </TextField>
    </View>
  );
}

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

API Reference

FieldError

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNodeundefinedThe content of the error field. String children are wrapped with Text
isInvalidbooleanundefinedControls the visibility of the error field (overrides form-item-state context). When used inside TextField, automatically consumes form state
animationFieldErrorRootAnimation-Animation configuration
classNamestringundefinedAdditional CSS classes for the container
classNamesElementSlots<FieldErrorSlots>undefinedAdditional CSS classes for different parts of the component
styles{ container?: ViewStyle; text?: TextStyle }undefinedStyles for different parts of the field error
textPropsTextPropsundefinedAdditional props to pass to the Text component when children is a string
...AnimatedViewPropsAnimatedProps<ViewProps>-All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported

classNames prop: ElementSlots<FieldErrorSlots> provides type-safe CSS classes for different parts of the field error component. Available slots: container, text.

styles

proptypedescription
containerViewStyleStyles for the container
textTextStyleStyles for the text content

FieldErrorRootAnimation

Animation configuration for field error root component. Can be:

  • false or "disabled": Disable only root animations
  • "disable-all": Disable all animations including children
  • true or undefined: Use default animations
  • object: Custom animation configuration
proptypedefaultdescription
state'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean-Disable animations while customizing properties
entering.valueEntryOrExitLayoutTypeFadeIn
.duration(150)
.easing(Easing.out(Easing.ease))		Custom entering animation for field error
exiting.valueEntryOrExitLayoutTypeFadeOut
.duration(100)
.easing(Easing.out(Easing.ease))		Custom exiting animation for field error

Dialog

Displays a modal overlay with animated transitions and gesture-based dismissal.

Input

A text input component with styled border and background for collecting user input.

On this page

ImportAnatomyUsageBasic UsageControlled VisibilityWith Form FieldsCustom ContentCustom AnimationsCustom StylingCustom Text PropsExampleAPI ReferenceFieldErrorstylesFieldErrorRootAnimation