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import { FieldError } from 'heroui-native' ;

< FieldError >Error message content</ FieldError >

FieldError: Main container that displays error messages with smooth animations. Accepts string children which are automatically wrapped with Text component, or custom React components for more complex layouts. Controls visibility through the isInvalid prop and supports custom entering/exiting animations.

The FieldError component displays error messages when validation fails.

< FieldError isInvalid = { true }>This field is required</ FieldError >

Control when the error appears using the isInvalid prop. When used inside a form field component (like TextField), FieldError automatically consumes the form-item-state context.

const [ isInvalid , setIsInvalid ] = useState ( false ); < FieldError isInvalid = {isInvalid}>Please enter a valid email address</ FieldError >;

FieldError automatically consumes form state from TextField via the form-item-state context.

import { FieldError, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native' ; < TextField isRequired isInvalid = { true }> < Label >Email</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Enter your email" /> < FieldError >Please enter a valid email address</ FieldError > </ TextField >

Pass custom React components as children instead of strings.

< FieldError isInvalid = { true }> < View className = "flex-row items-center" > < Icon name = "alert-circle" /> < Text className = "ml-2 text-danger" >Invalid input</ Text > </ View > </ FieldError >

Override default entering and exiting animations using the animation prop.

import { SlideInDown, SlideOutUp } from 'react-native-reanimated' ; < FieldError isInvalid = { true } animation = {{ entering: { value: SlideInDown. duration ( 200 ) }, exiting: { value: SlideOutUp. duration ( 150 ) }, }} > Field validation failed </ FieldError >;

Disable animations entirely:

< FieldError isInvalid = { true } animation = { false }> Field validation failed </ FieldError >

Apply custom styles to the container and text elements.

< FieldError isInvalid = { true } className = "mt-2" classNames = {{ container: 'bg-danger/10 p-2 rounded' , text: 'text-xs font-medium' , }} > Password must be at least 8 characters </ FieldError >

Pass additional props to the Text component when children is a string.

< FieldError isInvalid = { true } textProps = {{ numberOfLines: 1 , ellipsizeMode: 'tail' , style: { letterSpacing: 0.5 }, }} > This is a very long error message that might need to be truncated </ FieldError >

import { Description, FieldError, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native' ; import { useState } from 'react' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; export default function FieldErrorExample () { const [ email , setEmail ] = useState ( '' ); const [ isInvalid , setIsInvalid ] = useState ( false ); const isValidEmail = / ^ [ ^ \s@] + @ [ ^ \s@] + \. [ ^ \s@] +$ / . test (email); const handleBlur = () => { setIsInvalid (email !== '' && ! isValidEmail); }; return ( < View className = "p-4" > < TextField isInvalid = {isInvalid}> < Label >Email Address</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Enter your email" value = {email} onChangeText = {setEmail} onBlur = {handleBlur} keyboardType = "email-address" autoCapitalize = "none" /> < Description > We'll use this to contact you </ Description > < FieldError >Please enter a valid email address</ FieldError > </ TextField > </ View > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode undefined The content of the error field. String children are wrapped with Text isInvalid boolean undefined Controls the visibility of the error field (overrides form-item-state context). When used inside TextField, automatically consumes form state animation FieldErrorRootAnimation - Animation configuration className string undefined Additional CSS classes for the container classNames ElementSlots<FieldErrorSlots> undefined Additional CSS classes for different parts of the component styles { container?: ViewStyle; text?: TextStyle } undefined Styles for different parts of the field error textProps TextProps undefined Additional props to pass to the Text component when children is a string ...AnimatedViewProps AnimatedProps<ViewProps> - All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported

classNames prop: ElementSlots<FieldErrorSlots> provides type-safe CSS classes for different parts of the field error component. Available slots: container , text .

prop type description container ViewStyle Styles for the container text TextStyle Styles for the text content

Animation configuration for field error root component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable only root animations

or : Disable only root animations "disable-all" : Disable all animations including children

: Disable all animations including children true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration