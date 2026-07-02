A text input component with styled border and background for collecting user input.
import { Input } from 'heroui-native' ;
Input can be used standalone or within a TextField component.
import { Input } from 'heroui-native' ;
< Input placeholder = "Enter your email" />;
Input works seamlessly with TextField for complete form structure.
import { Input, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native' ;
< TextField >
< Label >Email</ Label >
< Input placeholder = "Enter your email" /> </ TextField >;
Display error state when the input is invalid.
import { FieldError, Input, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native' ;
< TextField isRequired isInvalid = { true }>
< Label >Email</ Label >
< Input placeholder = "Enter your email" />
< FieldError >Please enter a valid email</ FieldError > </ TextField >;
Override the context's invalid state for the input.
import { FieldError, Input, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native' ;
< TextField isInvalid = { true }>
< Label isInvalid = { false }>Email</ Label >
< Input placeholder = "Enter your email" isInvalid = { false } />
< FieldError >Email format is incorrect</ FieldError > </ TextField >;
Disable the input to prevent interaction.
import { Input, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native' ;
< TextField isDisabled >
< Label >Disabled Field</ Label >
< Input placeholder = "Cannot edit" value = "Read only value" /> </ TextField >;
Use different variants to style the input based on context.
import { Input, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native' ;
< TextField >
< Label >Primary Variant</ Label >
< Input placeholder = "Primary style" variant = "primary" />
</ TextField >
< TextField >
< Label >Secondary Variant</ Label >
< Input placeholder = "Secondary style" variant = "secondary" /> </ TextField >
Customize the input appearance using className.
import { Input, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native' ;
< TextField >
< Label >Custom Styled</ Label >
< Input
placeholder = "Custom colors"
className = "bg-blue-50 border-blue-500 focus:border-blue-700"
/> </ TextField >;
When rendering an Input inside a
BottomSheet, use the
useBottomSheetAwareHandlers hook to wire keyboard avoidance handlers. Pass the returned
onFocus and
onBlur to the Input.
Note:
useBottomSheetAwareHandlers must be used inside a
BottomSheet. Call it from a child component rendered inside
BottomSheet.Content — outside of a
BottomSheet context the returned handlers are no-ops.
import { Input, TextField, useBottomSheetAwareHandlers } from 'heroui-native' ;
const BottomSheetTextInput = () => {
const { onFocus , onBlur } = useBottomSheetAwareHandlers ();
return (
< TextField >
< Input
placeholder = "Type here..."
onFocus = {onFocus}
onBlur = {onBlur}
/>
</ TextField >
); };
import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons' ;
import { Description, Input, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native' ;
import { useState } from 'react' ;
import { Pressable, View } from 'react-native' ;
import { withUniwind } from 'uniwind' ;
const StyledIonicons = withUniwind (Ionicons);
export const TextInputContent = () => {
const [ email , setEmail ] = useState ( '' );
const [ password , setPassword ] = useState ( '' );
const [ isPasswordVisible , setIsPasswordVisible ] = useState ( false );
return (
< View className = "gap-4" >
< TextField isRequired >
< Label >Email</ Label >
< Input
placeholder = "Enter your email"
keyboardType = "email-address"
autoCapitalize = "none"
value = {email}
onChangeText = {setEmail}
/>
< Description >
We'll never share your email with anyone else.
</ Description >
</ TextField >
< TextField isRequired >
< Label >New password</ Label >
< View className = "w-full flex-row items-center" >
< Input
value = {password}
onChangeText = {setPassword}
className = "flex-1 px-10"
placeholder = "Enter your password"
secureTextEntry = { ! isPasswordVisible}
/>
< StyledIonicons
name = "lock-closed-outline"
size = { 16 }
className = "absolute left-3.5 text-muted"
pointerEvents = "none"
/>
< Pressable
className = "absolute right-4"
onPress = {() => setIsPasswordVisible ( ! isPasswordVisible)}
>
< StyledIonicons
name = {isPasswordVisible ? 'eye-off-outline' : 'eye-outline' }
size = { 16 }
className = "text-muted"
/>
</ Pressable >
</ View >
< Description >Password must be at least 6 characters</ Description >
</ TextField >
</ View >
); };
You can find more examples in the
GitHub repository.
prop type default description isInvalid
boolean
undefined
Whether the input is in an invalid state (overrides context) variant
'primary' | 'secondary'
'primary'
Variant style for the input className
string
- Custom class name for the input selectionColorClassName
string
"accent-accent"
Custom className for the selection color placeholderColorClassName
string
"field-placeholder"
Custom className for the placeholder text color isBottomSheetAware
boolean
true
Whether the input automatically handles keyboard state when rendered inside a BottomSheet. Set to
false to disable
animation
AnimationRoot
undefined
Animation configuration for the input ...TextInputProps
TextInputProps
- All standard React Native TextInput props are supported
Note: When used within a TextField component, Input automatically consumes form state (isDisabled, isInvalid) from TextField via the form-item-state context.