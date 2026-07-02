A text input component with styled border and background for collecting user input.

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import { Input } from 'heroui-native' ;

Input can be used standalone or within a TextField component.

import { Input } from 'heroui-native' ; < Input placeholder = "Enter your email" />;

Input works seamlessly with TextField for complete form structure.

import { Input, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native' ; < TextField > < Label >Email</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Enter your email" /> </ TextField >;

Display error state when the input is invalid.

import { FieldError, Input, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native' ; < TextField isRequired isInvalid = { true }> < Label >Email</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Enter your email" /> < FieldError >Please enter a valid email</ FieldError > </ TextField >;

Override the context's invalid state for the input.

import { FieldError, Input, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native' ; < TextField isInvalid = { true }> < Label isInvalid = { false }>Email</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Enter your email" isInvalid = { false } /> < FieldError >Email format is incorrect</ FieldError > </ TextField >;

Disable the input to prevent interaction.

import { Input, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native' ; < TextField isDisabled > < Label >Disabled Field</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Cannot edit" value = "Read only value" /> </ TextField >;

Use different variants to style the input based on context.

import { Input, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native' ; < TextField > < Label >Primary Variant</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Primary style" variant = "primary" /> </ TextField > < TextField > < Label >Secondary Variant</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Secondary style" variant = "secondary" /> </ TextField >

Customize the input appearance using className.

import { Input, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native' ; < TextField > < Label >Custom Styled</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Custom colors" className = "bg-blue-50 border-blue-500 focus:border-blue-700" /> </ TextField >;

When rendering an Input inside a BottomSheet , use the useBottomSheetAwareHandlers hook to wire keyboard avoidance handlers. Pass the returned onFocus and onBlur to the Input.

Note: useBottomSheetAwareHandlers must be used inside a BottomSheet . Call it from a child component rendered inside BottomSheet.Content — outside of a BottomSheet context the returned handlers are no-ops.

import { Input, TextField, useBottomSheetAwareHandlers } from 'heroui-native' ; const BottomSheetTextInput = () => { const { onFocus , onBlur } = useBottomSheetAwareHandlers (); return ( < TextField > < Input placeholder = "Type here..." onFocus = {onFocus} onBlur = {onBlur} /> </ TextField > ); };

import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons' ; import { Description, Input, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native' ; import { useState } from 'react' ; import { Pressable, View } from 'react-native' ; import { withUniwind } from 'uniwind' ; const StyledIonicons = withUniwind (Ionicons); export const TextInputContent = () => { const [ email , setEmail ] = useState ( '' ); const [ password , setPassword ] = useState ( '' ); const [ isPasswordVisible , setIsPasswordVisible ] = useState ( false ); return ( < View className = "gap-4" > < TextField isRequired > < Label >Email</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Enter your email" keyboardType = "email-address" autoCapitalize = "none" value = {email} onChangeText = {setEmail} /> < Description > We'll never share your email with anyone else. </ Description > </ TextField > < TextField isRequired > < Label >New password</ Label > < View className = "w-full flex-row items-center" > < Input value = {password} onChangeText = {setPassword} className = "flex-1 px-10" placeholder = "Enter your password" secureTextEntry = { ! isPasswordVisible} /> < StyledIonicons name = "lock-closed-outline" size = { 16 } className = "absolute left-3.5 text-muted" pointerEvents = "none" /> < Pressable className = "absolute right-4" onPress = {() => setIsPasswordVisible ( ! isPasswordVisible)} > < StyledIonicons name = {isPasswordVisible ? 'eye-off-outline' : 'eye-outline' } size = { 16 } className = "text-muted" /> </ Pressable > </ View > < Description >Password must be at least 6 characters</ Description > </ TextField > </ View > ); };

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description isInvalid boolean undefined Whether the input is in an invalid state (overrides context) variant 'primary' | 'secondary' 'primary' Variant style for the input className string - Custom class name for the input selectionColorClassName string "accent-accent" Custom className for the selection color placeholderColorClassName string "field-placeholder" Custom className for the placeholder text color isBottomSheetAware boolean true Whether the input automatically handles keyboard state when rendered inside a BottomSheet. Set to false to disable animation AnimationRoot undefined Animation configuration for the input ...TextInputProps TextInputProps - All standard React Native TextInput props are supported