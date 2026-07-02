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Input

A text input component with styled border and background for collecting user input.

SourceStyles source

Import

import { Input } from 'heroui-native';

Usage

Basic Usage

Input can be used standalone or within a TextField component.

import { Input } from 'heroui-native';

<Input placeholder="Enter your email" />;

Within TextField

Input works seamlessly with TextField for complete form structure.

import { Input, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native';

<TextField>
  <Label>Email</Label>
  <Input placeholder="Enter your email" />
</TextField>;

With Validation

Display error state when the input is invalid.

import { FieldError, Input, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native';

<TextField isRequired isInvalid={true}>
  <Label>Email</Label>
  <Input placeholder="Enter your email" />
  <FieldError>Please enter a valid email</FieldError>
</TextField>;

With Local Invalid State Override

Override the context's invalid state for the input.

import { FieldError, Input, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native';

<TextField isInvalid={true}>
  <Label isInvalid={false}>Email</Label>
  <Input placeholder="Enter your email" isInvalid={false} />
  <FieldError>Email format is incorrect</FieldError>
</TextField>;

Disabled State

Disable the input to prevent interaction.

import { Input, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native';

<TextField isDisabled>
  <Label>Disabled Field</Label>
  <Input placeholder="Cannot edit" value="Read only value" />
</TextField>;

With Variant

Use different variants to style the input based on context.

import { Input, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native';

<TextField>
  <Label>Primary Variant</Label>
  <Input placeholder="Primary style" variant="primary" />
</TextField>

<TextField>
  <Label>Secondary Variant</Label>
  <Input placeholder="Secondary style" variant="secondary" />
</TextField>

Custom Styling

Customize the input appearance using className.

import { Input, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native';

<TextField>
  <Label>Custom Styled</Label>
  <Input
    placeholder="Custom colors"
    className="bg-blue-50 border-blue-500 focus:border-blue-700"
  />
</TextField>;

Inside a Bottom Sheet

When rendering an Input inside a BottomSheet, use the useBottomSheetAwareHandlers hook to wire keyboard avoidance handlers. Pass the returned onFocus and onBlur to the Input.

Note: useBottomSheetAwareHandlers must be used inside a BottomSheet. Call it from a child component rendered inside BottomSheet.Content — outside of a BottomSheet context the returned handlers are no-ops.

import { Input, TextField, useBottomSheetAwareHandlers } from 'heroui-native';

const BottomSheetTextInput = () => {
  const { onFocus, onBlur } = useBottomSheetAwareHandlers();

  return (
    <TextField>
      <Input
        placeholder="Type here..."
        onFocus={onFocus}
        onBlur={onBlur}
      />
    </TextField>
  );
};

Example

import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons';
import { Description, Input, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native';
import { useState } from 'react';
import { Pressable, View } from 'react-native';
import { withUniwind } from 'uniwind';

const StyledIonicons = withUniwind(Ionicons);

export const TextInputContent = () => {
  const [email, setEmail] = useState('');
  const [password, setPassword] = useState('');
  const [isPasswordVisible, setIsPasswordVisible] = useState(false);

  return (
    <View className="gap-4">
      <TextField isRequired>
        <Label>Email</Label>
        <Input
          placeholder="Enter your email"
          keyboardType="email-address"
          autoCapitalize="none"
          value={email}
          onChangeText={setEmail}
        />
        <Description>
          We'll never share your email with anyone else.
        </Description>
      </TextField>

      <TextField isRequired>
        <Label>New password</Label>
        <View className="w-full flex-row items-center">
          <Input
            value={password}
            onChangeText={setPassword}
            className="flex-1 px-10"
            placeholder="Enter your password"
            secureTextEntry={!isPasswordVisible}
          />
          <StyledIonicons
            name="lock-closed-outline"
            size={16}
            className="absolute left-3.5 text-muted"
            pointerEvents="none"
          />
          <Pressable
            className="absolute right-4"
            onPress={() => setIsPasswordVisible(!isPasswordVisible)}
          >
            <StyledIonicons
              name={isPasswordVisible ? 'eye-off-outline' : 'eye-outline'}
              size={16}
              className="text-muted"
            />
          </Pressable>
        </View>
        <Description>Password must be at least 6 characters</Description>
      </TextField>
    </View>
  );
};

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

API Reference

Input

proptypedefaultdescription
isInvalidbooleanundefinedWhether the input is in an invalid state (overrides context)
variant'primary' | 'secondary''primary'Variant style for the input
classNamestring-Custom class name for the input
selectionColorClassNamestring"accent-accent"Custom className for the selection color
placeholderColorClassNamestring"field-placeholder"Custom className for the placeholder text color
isBottomSheetAwarebooleantrueWhether the input automatically handles keyboard state when rendered inside a BottomSheet. Set to false to disable
animationAnimationRootundefinedAnimation configuration for the input
...TextInputPropsTextInputProps-All standard React Native TextInput props are supported

Note: When used within a TextField component, Input automatically consumes form state (isDisabled, isInvalid) from TextField via the form-item-state context.

FieldError

Displays validation error message content with smooth animations.

InputGroup

A compound layout component that groups an input with optional prefix and suffix decorators.

On this page

ImportUsageBasic UsageWithin TextFieldWith ValidationWith Local Invalid State OverrideDisabled StateWith VariantCustom StylingInside a Bottom SheetExampleAPI ReferenceInput