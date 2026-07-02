Separator
A simple line to separate content visually.
Import
Anatomy
- Separator: A simple line component that separates content visually. Can be oriented horizontally or vertically, with customizable thickness and variant styles.
Usage
Basic Usage
The Separator component creates a visual separation between content sections.
Orientation
Control the direction of the separator with the
orientation prop.
Variants
Choose between thin and thick variants for different visual emphasis.
Custom Thickness
Set a specific thickness value for precise control.
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
Separator
|prop
|type
|default
|description
variant
'thin' | 'thick'
'thin'
|Variant style of the separator
orientation
'horizontal' | 'vertical'
'horizontal'
|Orientation of the separator
thickness
number
undefined
|Custom thickness in pixels. Controls height for horizontal or width for vertical orientation
className
string
undefined
|Additional CSS classes to apply
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported