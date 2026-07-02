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import { Separator } from "heroui-native" ;

< Separator />

Separator: A simple line component that separates content visually. Can be oriented horizontally or vertically, with customizable thickness and variant styles.

The Separator component creates a visual separation between content sections.

< Separator />

Control the direction of the separator with the orientation prop.

< View > < Text >Horizontal separator</ Text > < Separator orientation = "horizontal" /> < Text >Content below</ Text > </ View > < View className = "h-24 flex-row" > < Text >Left</ Text > < Separator orientation = "vertical" /> < Text >Right</ Text > </ View >

Choose between thin and thick variants for different visual emphasis.

< Separator variant = "thin" /> < Separator variant = "thick" />

Set a specific thickness value for precise control.

< Separator thickness = { 1 } /> < Separator thickness = { 5 } /> < Separator thickness = { 10 } />

import { Separator, Surface } from 'heroui-native' ; import { Text, View } from 'react-native' ; export default function SeparatorExample () { return ( < Surface variant = "secondary" className = "px-6 py-7" > < Text className = "text-base font-medium text-foreground" > HeroUI Native </ Text > < Text className = "text-sm text-muted" > A modern React Native component library. </ Text > < Separator className = "my-4" /> < View className = "flex-row items-center h-5" > < Text className = "text-sm text-foreground" >Components</ Text > < Separator orientation = "vertical" className = "mx-3" /> < Text className = "text-sm text-foreground" >Themes</ Text > < Separator orientation = "vertical" className = "mx-3" /> < Text className = "text-sm text-foreground" >Examples</ Text > </ View > </ Surface > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.