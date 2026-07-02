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Separator

A simple line to separate content visually.

SourceStyles source

Import

import { Separator } from "heroui-native";

Anatomy

<Separator />
  • Separator: A simple line component that separates content visually. Can be oriented horizontally or vertically, with customizable thickness and variant styles.

Usage

Basic Usage

The Separator component creates a visual separation between content sections.

<Separator />

Orientation

Control the direction of the separator with the orientation prop.

<View>
  <Text>Horizontal separator</Text>
  <Separator orientation="horizontal" />
  <Text>Content below</Text>
</View>

<View className="h-24 flex-row">
  <Text>Left</Text>
  <Separator orientation="vertical" />
  <Text>Right</Text>
</View>

Variants

Choose between thin and thick variants for different visual emphasis.

<Separator variant="thin" />
<Separator variant="thick" />

Custom Thickness

Set a specific thickness value for precise control.

<Separator thickness={1} />
<Separator thickness={5} />
<Separator thickness={10} />

Example

import { Separator, Surface } from 'heroui-native';
import { Text, View } from 'react-native';

export default function SeparatorExample() {
  return (
    <Surface variant="secondary" className="px-6 py-7">
      <Text className="text-base font-medium text-foreground">
        HeroUI Native
      </Text>
      <Text className="text-sm text-muted">
        A modern React Native component library.
      </Text>
      <Separator className="my-4" />
      <View className="flex-row items-center h-5">
        <Text className="text-sm text-foreground">Components</Text>
        <Separator orientation="vertical" className="mx-3" />
        <Text className="text-sm text-foreground">Themes</Text>
        <Separator orientation="vertical" className="mx-3" />
        <Text className="text-sm text-foreground">Examples</Text>
      </View>
    </Surface>
  );
}

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

API Reference

Separator

proptypedefaultdescription
variant'thin' | 'thick''thin'Variant style of the separator
orientation'horizontal' | 'vertical''horizontal'Orientation of the separator
thicknessnumberundefinedCustom thickness in pixels. Controls height for horizontal or width for vertical orientation
classNamestringundefinedAdditional CSS classes to apply
...ViewPropsViewProps-All standard React Native View props are supported

Select

Displays a list of options for the user to pick from — triggered by a button.

Skeleton

Displays a loading placeholder with shimmer or pulse animation effects.

On this page

ImportAnatomyUsageBasic UsageOrientationVariantsCustom ThicknessExampleAPI ReferenceSeparator