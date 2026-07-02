Input component for entering one-time passwords (OTP) with individual character slots, animations, and validation support.

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import { InputOTP } from 'heroui-native' ;

< InputOTP > < InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Slot index = { 0 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 1 } /> </ InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Separator /> < InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Slot index = { 2 }> < InputOTP.SlotPlaceholder /> < InputOTP.SlotValue /> < InputOTP.SlotCaret /> </ InputOTP.Slot > </ InputOTP.Group > </ InputOTP >

InputOTP : Main container that manages OTP input state, handles text changes, and provides context to child components. Manages focus, validation, and character input.

: Main container that manages OTP input state, handles text changes, and provides context to child components. Manages focus, validation, and character input. InputOTP.Group : Container for grouping multiple slots together. Use this to visually group related slots (e.g., groups of 3 digits).

: Container for grouping multiple slots together. Use this to visually group related slots (e.g., groups of 3 digits). InputOTP.Slot : Individual slot that displays a single character or placeholder. Each slot must have a unique index matching its position in the OTP sequence. When no children are provided, automatically renders SlotPlaceholder, SlotValue, and SlotCaret.

: Individual slot that displays a single character or placeholder. Each slot must have a unique index matching its position in the OTP sequence. When no children are provided, automatically renders SlotPlaceholder, SlotValue, and SlotCaret. InputOTP.SlotPlaceholder : Text component that displays the placeholder character for a slot when it's empty. Used by default in Slot if no children provided.

: Text component that displays the placeholder character for a slot when it's empty. Used by default in Slot if no children provided. InputOTP.SlotValue : Text component that displays the actual character value for a slot with animations. Used by default in Slot if no children provided.

: Text component that displays the actual character value for a slot with animations. Used by default in Slot if no children provided. InputOTP.SlotCaret : Animated caret indicator that shows the current input position. Place this inside a Slot to show where the user is currently typing.

: Animated caret indicator that shows the current input position. Place this inside a Slot to show where the user is currently typing. InputOTP.Separator: Visual separator between groups of slots. Use this to visually separate different groups of OTP digits.

Create a 6-digit OTP input with grouped slots and separator.

< InputOTP maxLength = { 6 } onComplete = {( code ) => console. log (code)}> < InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Slot index = { 0 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 1 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 2 } /> </ InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Separator /> < InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Slot index = { 3 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 4 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 5 } /> </ InputOTP.Group > </ InputOTP >

Create a simple 4-digit PIN input.

< InputOTP maxLength = { 4 } onComplete = {( code ) => console. log (code)}> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 0 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 1 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 2 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 3 } /> </ InputOTP >

Provide custom placeholder characters for each slot position.

< InputOTP maxLength = { 6 } placeholder = "——————" onComplete = {( code ) => console. log (code)} > < InputOTP.Group > {({ slots }) => ( <> {slots. map (( slot ) => ( < InputOTP.Slot key = {slot.index} index = {slot.index} /> ))} </> )} </ InputOTP.Group > </ InputOTP >

Control the OTP value programmatically.

const [ value , setValue ] = useState ( '' ); < InputOTP value = {value} onChange = {setValue} maxLength = { 6 }> < InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Slot index = { 0 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 1 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 2 } /> </ InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Separator /> < InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Slot index = { 3 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 4 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 5 } /> </ InputOTP.Group > </ InputOTP >;

Display validation errors when the OTP is invalid.

< InputOTP value = {value} onChange = {setValue} maxLength = { 6 } isInvalid = {isInvalid}> < InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Slot index = { 0 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 1 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 2 } /> </ InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Separator /> < InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Slot index = { 3 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 4 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 5 } /> </ InputOTP.Group > </ InputOTP >

Restrict input to specific character patterns using regex. Three predefined patterns are available: REGEXP_ONLY_DIGITS (matches digits 0-9), REGEXP_ONLY_CHARS (matches alphabetic characters a-z, A-Z), and REGEXP_ONLY_DIGITS_AND_CHARS (matches both digits and alphabetic characters).

import { InputOTP, REGEXP_ONLY_CHARS } from 'heroui-native' ; < InputOTP maxLength = { 6 } pattern = { REGEXP_ONLY_CHARS } inputMode = "text" onComplete = {( code ) => console. log (code)} > < InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Slot index = { 0 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 1 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 2 } /> </ InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Separator /> < InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Slot index = { 3 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 4 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 5 } /> </ InputOTP.Group > </ InputOTP >;

Use render props in Group to create custom slot layouts.

< InputOTP maxLength = { 6 }> < InputOTP.Group > {({ slots , isFocused , isInvalid }) => ( <> {slots. map (( slot ) => ( < InputOTP.Slot key = {slot.index} index = {slot.index} className = { cn ( 'custom-class' , slot.isActive && 'active-class' )} > < InputOTP.SlotPlaceholder /> < InputOTP.SlotValue /> < InputOTP.SlotCaret /> </ InputOTP.Slot > ))} </> )} </ InputOTP.Group > </ InputOTP >

When rendering an InputOTP inside a BottomSheet , use the useBottomSheetAwareHandlers hook to wire keyboard avoidance handlers. Pass the returned onFocus and onBlur to InputOTP.

Note: useBottomSheetAwareHandlers must be used inside a BottomSheet . Call it from a child component rendered inside BottomSheet.Content — outside of a BottomSheet context the returned handlers are no-ops.

import { InputOTP, useBottomSheetAwareHandlers } from 'heroui-native' ; const BottomSheetOTPInput = () => { const { onFocus , onBlur } = useBottomSheetAwareHandlers (); return ( < InputOTP maxLength = { 6 } onFocus = {onFocus} onBlur = {onBlur}> < InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Slot index = { 0 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 1 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 2 } /> </ InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Separator /> < InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Slot index = { 3 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 4 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 5 } /> </ InputOTP.Group > </ InputOTP > ); };

import { InputOTP, Label, Description, type InputOTPRef } from 'heroui-native' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; import { useRef } from 'react' ; export default function InputOTPExample () { const ref = useRef < InputOTPRef >( null ); const onComplete = ( code : string ) => { console. log ( 'OTP completed:' , code); setTimeout (() => { ref.current?. clear (); }, 1000 ); }; return ( < View className = "flex-1 px-5 items-center justify-center" > < View > < Label >Verify account</ Label > < Description className = "mb-3" > We've sent a code to a****@gmail.com </ Description > < InputOTP ref = {ref} maxLength = { 6 } onComplete = {onComplete}> < InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Slot index = { 0 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 1 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 2 } /> </ InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Separator /> < InputOTP.Group > < InputOTP.Slot index = { 3 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 4 } /> < InputOTP.Slot index = { 5 } /> </ InputOTP.Group > </ InputOTP > </ View > </ View > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description maxLength number - Maximum length of the OTP (required) value string - Controlled value for the OTP input defaultValue string - Default value for uncontrolled usage onChange (value: string) => void - Callback when value changes onComplete (value: string) => void - Handler called when all slots are filled isDisabled boolean false Whether the input is disabled isInvalid boolean false Whether the input is in an invalid state pattern string - Regex pattern for allowed characters (e.g., REGEXP_ONLY_DIGITS, REGEXP_ONLY_CHARS) inputMode TextInputProps['inputMode'] 'numeric' Input mode for the input placeholder string - Placeholder text for the input. Each character corresponds to a slot position placeholderTextColor string - Placeholder text color for all slots placeholderTextClassName string - Placeholder text class name for all slots pasteTransformer (text: string) => string - Transform pasted text (e.g., remove hyphens). Defaults to removing non-matching characters onFocus (e: FocusEvent) => void - Handler for focus events onBlur (e: BlurEvent) => void - Handler for blur events textInputProps Omit<TextInputProps, ...> - Additional props to pass to the underlying TextInput component children React.ReactNode - Children elements to be rendered inside the InputOTP className string - Additional CSS classes to apply style PressableProps['style'] - Style to pass to the container Pressable component isBottomSheetAware boolean true Whether the InputOTP automatically handles keyboard state when rendered inside a BottomSheet. Set to false to disable animation "disable-all" | undefined undefined Animation configuration. Use "disable-all" to disable all animations including children

prop type default description children React.ReactNode | ((props: InputOTPGroupRenderProps) => React.ReactNode) - Children elements to be rendered inside the group, or a render function that receives slot data and other context values className string - Additional CSS classes to apply ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type description slots SlotData[] Array of slot data for each position maxLength number Maximum length of the OTP value string Current OTP value isFocused boolean Whether the input is currently focused isDisabled boolean Whether the input is disabled isInvalid boolean Whether the input is in an invalid state

prop type default description index number - Zero-based index of the slot (required). Must be between 0 and maxLength - 1 children React.ReactNode - Custom slot content. If not provided, defaults to SlotPlaceholder, SlotValue, and SlotCaret className string - Additional CSS classes to apply style ViewStyle - Additional styles to apply ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type default description children string - Text content to display (optional, defaults to slot.placeholderChar) className string - Additional CSS classes to apply style TextStyle - Additional styles to apply ...TextProps TextProps - All standard React Native Text props are supported

prop type default description children string - Text content to display (optional, defaults to slot.char) className string - Additional CSS classes to apply animation InputOTPSlotValueAnimation - Animation configuration for SlotValue ...TextProps TextProps - All standard React Native Text props are supported

Animation configuration for InputOTP.SlotValue component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable all animations

or : Disable all animations true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties wrapper.entering EntryOrExitLayoutType FadeIn.duration(250) Entering animation for wrapper wrapper.exiting EntryOrExitLayoutType FadeOut.duration(100) Exiting animation for wrapper text.entering EntryOrExitLayoutType FlipInXDown.duration(250).easing(...) Entering animation for text text.exiting EntryOrExitLayoutType FlipOutXDown.duration(250).easing(...) Exiting animation for text

prop type default description className string - Additional CSS classes to apply style ViewStyle - Additional styles to apply animation InputOTPSlotCaretAnimation - Animation configuration for SlotCaret isAnimatedStyleActive boolean true Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active. When false , the animated style is removed and you can implement custom logic pointerEvents 'none' | 'auto' | ... 'none' Pointer events configuration ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

Animation configuration for InputOTP.SlotCaret component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable all animations

or : Disable all animations true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties opacity.value [number, number] [0, 1] Opacity values [min, max] opacity.duration number 500 Animation duration in milliseconds height.value [number, number] [16, 18] Height values [min, max] in pixels height.duration number 500 Animation duration in milliseconds

prop type default description className string - Additional CSS classes to apply ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

Hook to access the InputOTP root context. Must be used within an InputOTP component.

const { value , maxLength , isFocused , isDisabled , isInvalid , slots } = useInputOTP ();

Hook to access the InputOTP.Slot context. Must be used within an InputOTP.Slot component.