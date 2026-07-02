InputOTP
Input component for entering one-time passwords (OTP) with individual character slots, animations, and validation support.
Import
Anatomy
- InputOTP: Main container that manages OTP input state, handles text changes, and provides context to child components. Manages focus, validation, and character input.
- InputOTP.Group: Container for grouping multiple slots together. Use this to visually group related slots (e.g., groups of 3 digits).
- InputOTP.Slot: Individual slot that displays a single character or placeholder. Each slot must have a unique index matching its position in the OTP sequence. When no children are provided, automatically renders SlotPlaceholder, SlotValue, and SlotCaret.
- InputOTP.SlotPlaceholder: Text component that displays the placeholder character for a slot when it's empty. Used by default in Slot if no children provided.
- InputOTP.SlotValue: Text component that displays the actual character value for a slot with animations. Used by default in Slot if no children provided.
- InputOTP.SlotCaret: Animated caret indicator that shows the current input position. Place this inside a Slot to show where the user is currently typing.
- InputOTP.Separator: Visual separator between groups of slots. Use this to visually separate different groups of OTP digits.
Usage
Basic Usage
Create a 6-digit OTP input with grouped slots and separator.
Four Digits
Create a simple 4-digit PIN input.
With Placeholder
Provide custom placeholder characters for each slot position.
Controlled Value
Control the OTP value programmatically.
With Validation
Display validation errors when the OTP is invalid.
With Pattern
Restrict input to specific character patterns using regex. Three predefined patterns are available:
REGEXP_ONLY_DIGITS (matches digits 0-9),
REGEXP_ONLY_CHARS (matches alphabetic characters a-z, A-Z), and
REGEXP_ONLY_DIGITS_AND_CHARS (matches both digits and alphabetic characters).
Custom Layout
Use render props in Group to create custom slot layouts.
Inside a Bottom Sheet
When rendering an InputOTP inside a
BottomSheet, use the
useBottomSheetAwareHandlers hook to wire keyboard avoidance handlers. Pass the returned
onFocus and
onBlur to InputOTP.
Note:
useBottomSheetAwareHandlersmust be used inside a
BottomSheet. Call it from a child component rendered inside
BottomSheet.Content— outside of a
BottomSheetcontext the returned handlers are no-ops.
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
InputOTP
|prop
|type
|default
|description
maxLength
number
|-
|Maximum length of the OTP (required)
value
string
|-
|Controlled value for the OTP input
defaultValue
string
|-
|Default value for uncontrolled usage
onChange
(value: string) => void
|-
|Callback when value changes
onComplete
(value: string) => void
|-
|Handler called when all slots are filled
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether the input is disabled
isInvalid
boolean
false
|Whether the input is in an invalid state
pattern
string
|-
|Regex pattern for allowed characters (e.g., REGEXP_ONLY_DIGITS, REGEXP_ONLY_CHARS)
inputMode
TextInputProps['inputMode']
'numeric'
|Input mode for the input
placeholder
string
|-
|Placeholder text for the input. Each character corresponds to a slot position
placeholderTextColor
string
|-
|Placeholder text color for all slots
placeholderTextClassName
string
|-
|Placeholder text class name for all slots
pasteTransformer
(text: string) => string
|-
|Transform pasted text (e.g., remove hyphens). Defaults to removing non-matching characters
onFocus
(e: FocusEvent) => void
|-
|Handler for focus events
onBlur
(e: BlurEvent) => void
|-
|Handler for blur events
textInputProps
Omit<TextInputProps, ...>
|-
|Additional props to pass to the underlying TextInput component
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Children elements to be rendered inside the InputOTP
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes to apply
style
PressableProps['style']
|-
|Style to pass to the container Pressable component
isBottomSheetAware
boolean
true
|Whether the InputOTP automatically handles keyboard state when rendered inside a BottomSheet. Set to
false to disable
animation
"disable-all" | undefined
undefined
|Animation configuration. Use
"disable-all" to disable all animations including children
InputOTP.Group
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode | ((props: InputOTPGroupRenderProps) => React.ReactNode)
|-
|Children elements to be rendered inside the group, or a render function that receives slot data and other context values
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes to apply
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
InputOTPGroupRenderProps
|prop
|type
|description
slots
SlotData[]
|Array of slot data for each position
maxLength
number
|Maximum length of the OTP
value
string
|Current OTP value
isFocused
boolean
|Whether the input is currently focused
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the input is disabled
isInvalid
boolean
|Whether the input is in an invalid state
InputOTP.Slot
|prop
|type
|default
|description
index
number
|-
|Zero-based index of the slot (required). Must be between 0 and maxLength - 1
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Custom slot content. If not provided, defaults to SlotPlaceholder, SlotValue, and SlotCaret
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes to apply
style
ViewStyle
|-
|Additional styles to apply
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
InputOTP.SlotPlaceholder
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
string
|-
|Text content to display (optional, defaults to slot.placeholderChar)
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes to apply
style
TextStyle
|-
|Additional styles to apply
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|All standard React Native Text props are supported
InputOTP.SlotValue
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
string
|-
|Text content to display (optional, defaults to slot.char)
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes to apply
animation
InputOTPSlotValueAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration for SlotValue
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|All standard React Native Text props are supported
InputOTPSlotValueAnimation
Animation configuration for InputOTP.SlotValue component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable all animations
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
wrapper.entering
EntryOrExitLayoutType
FadeIn.duration(250)
|Entering animation for wrapper
wrapper.exiting
EntryOrExitLayoutType
FadeOut.duration(100)
|Exiting animation for wrapper
text.entering
EntryOrExitLayoutType
FlipInXDown.duration(250).easing(...)
|Entering animation for text
text.exiting
EntryOrExitLayoutType
FlipOutXDown.duration(250).easing(...)
|Exiting animation for text
InputOTP.SlotCaret
|prop
|type
|default
|description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes to apply
style
ViewStyle
|-
|Additional styles to apply
animation
InputOTPSlotCaretAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration for SlotCaret
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active. When
false, the animated style is removed and you can implement custom logic
pointerEvents
'none' | 'auto' | ...
'none'
|Pointer events configuration
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
InputOTPSlotCaretAnimation
Animation configuration for InputOTP.SlotCaret component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable all animations
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
opacity.value
[number, number]
[0, 1]
|Opacity values [min, max]
opacity.duration
number
500
|Animation duration in milliseconds
height.value
[number, number]
[16, 18]
|Height values [min, max] in pixels
height.duration
number
500
|Animation duration in milliseconds
InputOTP.Separator
|prop
|type
|default
|description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes to apply
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
Hooks
useInputOTP
Hook to access the InputOTP root context. Must be used within an
InputOTP component.
useInputOTPSlot
Hook to access the InputOTP.Slot context. Must be used within an
InputOTP.Slot component.