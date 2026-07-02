SkeletonGroup
Coordinates multiple skeleton loading placeholders with centralized animation control.
Import
Anatomy
- SkeletonGroup: Root container that provides centralized control for all skeleton items
- SkeletonGroup.Item: Individual skeleton item that inherits props from the parent group
Usage
Basic Usage
The SkeletonGroup component manages multiple skeleton items with shared loading state and animation.
With Container Layout
Use className on the group to control layout of skeleton items.
With isSkeletonOnly for Pure Skeleton Layouts
Use
isSkeletonOnly when the group contains only skeleton placeholders with layout wrappers (like View) that have no content to render in the loaded state. This prop hides the entire group when
isLoading is false, preventing empty containers from affecting your layout.
With Animation Variants
Control animation style for all items in the group.
With Custom Animation Configuration
Configure shimmer or pulse animations for the entire group.
With Enter/Exit Animations
Apply Reanimated transitions when the group appears or disappears.
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
SkeletonGroup
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|SkeletonGroup.Item components and layout elements
isLoading
boolean
true
|Whether the skeleton items are currently loading
isSkeletonOnly
boolean
false
|Hides entire group when isLoading is false (for skeleton-only layouts)
variant
'shimmer' | 'pulse' | 'none'
'shimmer'
|Animation variant for all items in the group
animation
SkeletonRootAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the group container
style
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
|-
|Custom styles for the group container
...Animated.ViewProps
AnimatedProps<ViewProps>
|-
|All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported
SkeletonRootAnimation
Animation configuration for SkeletonGroup component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable only root animations
"disable-all": Disable all animations including children
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
entering.value
EntryOrExitLayoutType
FadeIn
|Custom entering animation
exiting.value
EntryOrExitLayoutType
FadeOut
|Custom exiting animation
shimmer.duration
number
1500
|Animation duration in milliseconds
shimmer.speed
number
1
|Speed multiplier for the animation
shimmer.highlightColor
string
|-
|Highlight color for the shimmer effect
shimmer.easing
EasingFunction
Easing.linear
|Easing function for the animation
pulse.duration
number
1000
|Animation duration in milliseconds
pulse.minOpacity
number
0.5
|Minimum opacity value
pulse.maxOpacity
number
1
|Maximum opacity value
pulse.easing
EasingFunction
Easing.inOut(Easing.ease)
|Easing function for the animation
SkeletonGroup.Item
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Content to show when not loading
isLoading
boolean
|inherited
|Whether the skeleton is currently loading (overrides group setting)
variant
'shimmer' | 'pulse' | 'none'
|inherited
|Animation variant (overrides group setting)
animation
SkeletonRootAnimation
|inherited
|Animation configuration (overrides group setting)
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for styling the item
...Animated.ViewProps
AnimatedProps<ViewProps>
|-
|All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported
Special Notes
Props Inheritance
SkeletonGroup.Item components inherit all animation-related props from their parent SkeletonGroup:
isLoading
variant
animation
Individual items can override any inherited prop by providing their own value.