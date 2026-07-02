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import { SkeletonGroup } from 'heroui-native' ;

< SkeletonGroup > < SkeletonGroup.Item /> </ SkeletonGroup >

SkeletonGroup : Root container that provides centralized control for all skeleton items

: Root container that provides centralized control for all skeleton items SkeletonGroup.Item: Individual skeleton item that inherits props from the parent group

The SkeletonGroup component manages multiple skeleton items with shared loading state and animation.

< SkeletonGroup isLoading = {isLoading}> < SkeletonGroup.Item className = "h-4 w-full rounded-md" /> < SkeletonGroup.Item className = "h-4 w-3/4 rounded-md" /> < SkeletonGroup.Item className = "h-4 w-1/2 rounded-md" /> </ SkeletonGroup >

Use className on the group to control layout of skeleton items.

< SkeletonGroup isLoading = {isLoading} className = "flex-row items-center gap-3" > < SkeletonGroup.Item className = "h-12 w-12 rounded-lg" /> < View className = "flex-1 gap-1.5" > < SkeletonGroup.Item className = "h-4 w-full rounded-md" /> < SkeletonGroup.Item className = "h-3 w-2/3 rounded-md" /> </ View > </ SkeletonGroup >

Use isSkeletonOnly when the group contains only skeleton placeholders with layout wrappers (like View) that have no content to render in the loaded state. This prop hides the entire group when isLoading is false, preventing empty containers from affecting your layout.

< SkeletonGroup isLoading = {isLoading} isSkeletonOnly // Hides entire group when isLoading is false className = "flex-row items-center gap-3" > < SkeletonGroup.Item className = "h-12 w-12 rounded-lg" /> { /* This View is only for layout, no content */ } < View className = "flex-1 gap-1.5" > < SkeletonGroup.Item className = "h-4 w-full rounded-md" /> < SkeletonGroup.Item className = "h-3 w-2/3 rounded-md" /> </ View > </ SkeletonGroup >

Control animation style for all items in the group.

< SkeletonGroup isLoading = {isLoading} variant = "pulse" > < SkeletonGroup.Item className = "h-10 w-10 rounded-full" /> < SkeletonGroup.Item className = "h-4 w-32 rounded-md" /> < SkeletonGroup.Item className = "h-3 w-24 rounded-md" /> </ SkeletonGroup >

Configure shimmer or pulse animations for the entire group.

< SkeletonGroup isLoading = {isLoading} variant = "shimmer" animation = {{ shimmer: { duration: 2000 , highlightColor: 'rgba(59, 130, 246, 0.3)' , }, }} > < SkeletonGroup.Item className = "h-16 w-full rounded-lg" /> < SkeletonGroup.Item className = "h-4 w-3/4 rounded-md" /> </ SkeletonGroup >

Apply Reanimated transitions when the group appears or disappears.

< SkeletonGroup entering = {FadeInLeft} exiting = {FadeOutRight} isLoading = {isLoading} className = "w-full gap-2" > < SkeletonGroup.Item className = "h-4 w-full rounded-md" /> < SkeletonGroup.Item className = "h-4 w-3/4 rounded-md" /> </ SkeletonGroup >

import { Card, SkeletonGroup, Avatar } from 'heroui-native' ; import { useState } from 'react' ; import { Text, View, Image } from 'react-native' ; export default function SkeletonGroupExample () { const [ isLoading , setIsLoading ] = useState ( true ); return ( < SkeletonGroup isLoading = {isLoading}> < Card className = "p-4" > < Card.Header > < View className = "flex-row items-center gap-3 mb-4" > < SkeletonGroup.Item className = "h-10 w-10 rounded-full" > < Avatar size = "sm" alt = "Avatar" > < Avatar.Image source = {{ uri: 'https://i.pravatar.cc/150?img=4' }} /> < Avatar.Fallback /> </ Avatar > </ SkeletonGroup.Item > < View className = "flex-1 gap-1" > < SkeletonGroup.Item className = "h-3 w-32 rounded-md" > < Text className = "font-semibold text-foreground" >John Doe</ Text > </ SkeletonGroup.Item > < SkeletonGroup.Item className = "h-3 w-24 rounded-md" > < Text className = "text-sm text-muted" >@johndoe</ Text > </ SkeletonGroup.Item > </ View > </ View > < View className = "mb-4 gap-1.5" > < SkeletonGroup.Item className = "h-4 w-full rounded-md" > < Text className = "text-base text-foreground" > This is the first line of the post content. </ Text > </ SkeletonGroup.Item > < SkeletonGroup.Item className = "h-4 w-full rounded-md" > < Text className = "text-base text-foreground" > Second line with more interesting content to read. </ Text > </ SkeletonGroup.Item > < SkeletonGroup.Item className = "h-4 w-2/3 rounded-md" > < Text className = "text-base text-foreground" > Last line is shorter. </ Text > </ SkeletonGroup.Item > </ View > </ Card.Header > < SkeletonGroup.Item className = "h-48 w-full rounded-lg" > < View className = "h-48 bg-surface-tertiary rounded-lg overflow-hidden" > < Image source = {{ uri: 'https://heroui-assets.nyc3.cdn.digitaloceanspaces.com/backgrounds/cards/car1.jpg' , }} className = "h-full w-full" /> </ View > </ SkeletonGroup.Item > </ Card > </ SkeletonGroup > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - SkeletonGroup.Item components and layout elements isLoading boolean true Whether the skeleton items are currently loading isSkeletonOnly boolean false Hides entire group when isLoading is false (for skeleton-only layouts) variant 'shimmer' | 'pulse' | 'none' 'shimmer' Animation variant for all items in the group animation SkeletonRootAnimation - Animation configuration className string - Additional CSS classes for the group container style StyleProp<ViewStyle> - Custom styles for the group container ...Animated.ViewProps AnimatedProps<ViewProps> - All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported

Animation configuration for SkeletonGroup component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable only root animations

or : Disable only root animations "disable-all" : Disable all animations including children

: Disable all animations including children true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties entering.value EntryOrExitLayoutType FadeIn Custom entering animation exiting.value EntryOrExitLayoutType FadeOut Custom exiting animation shimmer.duration number 1500 Animation duration in milliseconds shimmer.speed number 1 Speed multiplier for the animation shimmer.highlightColor string - Highlight color for the shimmer effect shimmer.easing EasingFunction Easing.linear Easing function for the animation pulse.duration number 1000 Animation duration in milliseconds pulse.minOpacity number 0.5 Minimum opacity value pulse.maxOpacity number 1 Maximum opacity value pulse.easing EasingFunction Easing.inOut(Easing.ease) Easing function for the animation

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Content to show when not loading isLoading boolean inherited Whether the skeleton is currently loading (overrides group setting) variant 'shimmer' | 'pulse' | 'none' inherited Animation variant (overrides group setting) animation SkeletonRootAnimation inherited Animation configuration (overrides group setting) className string - Additional CSS classes for styling the item ...Animated.ViewProps AnimatedProps<ViewProps> - All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported

SkeletonGroup.Item components inherit all animation-related props from their parent SkeletonGroup:

isLoading

variant

animation

Individual items can override any inherited prop by providing their own value.