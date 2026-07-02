Accordion
A collapsible content panel for organizing information in a compact space
Import
Anatomy
- Accordion: Main container that manages the accordion state and behavior. Controls expansion/collapse of items, supports single or multiple selection modes, and provides variant styling (default or surface).
- Accordion.Item: Container for individual accordion items. Wraps the trigger and content, managing the expanded state for each item.
- Accordion.Trigger: Interactive element that toggles item expansion. Built on Header and Trigger primitives.
- Accordion.Indicator: Optional visual indicator showing expansion state. Defaults to an animated chevron icon that rotates based on item state.
- Accordion.Content: Container for expandable content. Animated with layout transitions for smooth expand/collapse effects.
Usage
Basic Usage
The Accordion component uses compound parts to create expandable content sections.
Single Selection Mode
Allow only one item to be expanded at a time.
Multiple Selection Mode
Allow multiple items to be expanded simultaneously.
Surface Variant
Apply a surface container style to the accordion.
Custom Indicator
Replace the default chevron indicator with custom content.
Without Separators
Hide the separators between accordion items.
Custom Styling
Apply custom styles using className, classNames, or styles props.
With PressableFeedback
Use
Accordion.Trigger with
asChild prop and wrap content with
PressableFeedback to add custom press feedback animations.
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
Accordion
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Children elements to be rendered inside the accordion
selectionMode
'single' | 'multiple'
|-
|Whether the accordion allows single or multiple expanded items
variant
'default' | 'surface'
'default'
|Visual variant of the accordion
hideSeparator
boolean
false
|Whether to hide the separator between accordion items
defaultValue
string | string[] | undefined
|-
|Default expanded item(s) in uncontrolled mode
value
string | string[] | undefined
|-
|Controlled expanded item(s)
isDisabled
boolean
|-
|Whether all accordion items are disabled
isCollapsible
boolean
true
|Whether expanded items can be collapsed
animation
AccordionRootAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration for accordion
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the container
classNames
ElementSlots<RootSlots>
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the slots
styles
Partial<Record<RootSlots, ViewStyle>>
|-
|Styles for different parts of the accordion root
onValueChange
(value: string | string[] | undefined) => void
|-
|Callback when expanded items change
...Animated.ViewProps
Animated.ViewProps
|-
|All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported
ElementSlots<RootSlots>
|prop
|type
|description
container
string
|Custom class name for the accordion container
separator
string
|Custom class name for the separator between items
styles
|prop
|type
|description
container
ViewStyle
|Styles for the accordion container
separator
ViewStyle
|Styles for the separator between items
AccordionRootAnimation
Animation configuration for accordion root component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable only root animations
"disable-all": Disable all animations including children
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
layout.value
LayoutTransition
LinearTransition
.springify()
.damping(140)
.stiffness(1600)
.mass(4)
|Custom layout animation for accordion transitions
Accordion.Item
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode | ((props: AccordionItemRenderProps) => React.ReactNode)
|-
|Children elements to be rendered inside the accordion item, or a render function
value
string
|-
|Unique value to identify this item
isDisabled
boolean
|-
|Whether this specific item is disabled
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
...Animated.ViewProps
Animated.ViewProps
|-
|All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported
AccordionItemRenderProps
|prop
|type
|description
isExpanded
boolean
|Whether the accordion item is currently expanded
value
string
|Unique value identifier for this accordion item
Accordion.Trigger
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Children elements to be rendered inside the trigger
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
isDisabled
boolean
|-
|Whether the trigger is disabled
...PressableProps
PressableProps
|-
|All standard React Native Pressable props are supported
Accordion.Indicator
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Custom indicator content, if not provided defaults to animated chevron
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
iconProps
AccordionIndicatorIconProps
|-
|Icon configuration
animation
AccordionIndicatorAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration for indicator
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
...Animated.ViewProps
Animated.ViewProps
|-
|All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported
AccordionIndicatorIconProps
|prop
|type
|default
|description
size
number
16
|Size of the icon
color
string
foreground
|Color of the icon
AccordionIndicatorAnimation
Animation configuration for accordion indicator component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable all animations
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
rotation.value
[number, number]
[0, -180]
|Rotation values [collapsed, expanded] in degrees
rotation.springConfig
WithSpringConfig
{ damping: 140, stiffness: 1000, mass: 4 }
|Spring animation configuration for rotation
Accordion.Content
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Children elements to be rendered inside the content
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
animation
AccordionContentAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration for content
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
AccordionContentAnimation
Animation configuration for accordion content component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable all animations
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
entering.value
EntryOrExitLayoutType
FadeIn
.duration(200)
.easing(Easing.out(Easing.ease))
|Custom entering animation for content
exiting.value
EntryOrExitLayoutType
FadeOut
.duration(200)
.easing(Easing.in(Easing.ease))
|Custom exiting animation for content
Hooks
useAccordion
Hook to access the accordion root context. Must be used within an
Accordion component.
Returns
|property
|type
|description
selectionMode
'single' | 'multiple' | undefined
|Whether the accordion allows single or multiple expanded items
value
(string | undefined) | string[]
|Currently expanded item(s) - string for single mode, array for multiple mode
onValueChange
(value: string | undefined) => void | ((value: string[]) => void)
|Callback function to update expanded items
isCollapsible
boolean
|Whether expanded items can be collapsed
isDisabled
boolean | undefined
|Whether all accordion items are disabled
useAccordionItem
Hook to access the accordion item context. Must be used within an
Accordion.Item component.
Returns
|property
|type
|description
value
string
|Unique value identifier for this accordion item
isExpanded
boolean
|Whether the accordion item is currently expanded
isDisabled
boolean | undefined
|Whether this specific item is disabled
nativeID
string
|Native ID used for accessibility and ARIA attributes
Special Notes
When using the Accordion component alongside other components in the same view, you should import and apply
AccordionLayoutTransition to those components to ensure smooth and consistent layout animations across the entire screen.
This ensures that when the accordion expands or collapses, all components on the screen animate with the same timing and easing, creating a cohesive user experience.