A collapsible content panel for organizing information in a compact space

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import { Accordion } from 'heroui-native' ;

< Accordion > < Accordion.Item > < Accordion.Trigger > ... < Accordion.Indicator >...</ Accordion.Indicator > </ Accordion.Trigger > < Accordion.Content >...</ Accordion.Content > </ Accordion.Item > </ Accordion >

Accordion : Main container that manages the accordion state and behavior. Controls expansion/collapse of items, supports single or multiple selection modes, and provides variant styling (default or surface).

: Main container that manages the accordion state and behavior. Controls expansion/collapse of items, supports single or multiple selection modes, and provides variant styling (default or surface). Accordion.Item : Container for individual accordion items. Wraps the trigger and content, managing the expanded state for each item.

: Container for individual accordion items. Wraps the trigger and content, managing the expanded state for each item. Accordion.Trigger : Interactive element that toggles item expansion. Built on Header and Trigger primitives.

: Interactive element that toggles item expansion. Built on Header and Trigger primitives. Accordion.Indicator : Optional visual indicator showing expansion state. Defaults to an animated chevron icon that rotates based on item state.

: Optional visual indicator showing expansion state. Defaults to an animated chevron icon that rotates based on item state. Accordion.Content: Container for expandable content. Animated with layout transitions for smooth expand/collapse effects.

The Accordion component uses compound parts to create expandable content sections.

< Accordion selectionMode = "single" > < Accordion.Item value = "1" > < Accordion.Trigger > ... < Accordion.Indicator /> </ Accordion.Trigger > < Accordion.Content >...</ Accordion.Content > </ Accordion.Item > </ Accordion >

Allow only one item to be expanded at a time.

< Accordion selectionMode = "single" defaultValue = "2" > < Accordion.Item value = "1" > < Accordion.Trigger >...</ Accordion.Trigger > < Accordion.Content >...</ Accordion.Content > </ Accordion.Item > < Accordion.Item value = "2" > < Accordion.Trigger >...</ Accordion.Trigger > < Accordion.Content >...</ Accordion.Content > </ Accordion.Item > </ Accordion >

Allow multiple items to be expanded simultaneously.

< Accordion selectionMode = "multiple" defaultValue = {[ '1' , '3' ]}> < Accordion.Item value = "1" > < Accordion.Trigger >...</ Accordion.Trigger > < Accordion.Content >...</ Accordion.Content > </ Accordion.Item > < Accordion.Item value = "2" > < Accordion.Trigger >...</ Accordion.Trigger > < Accordion.Content >...</ Accordion.Content > </ Accordion.Item > < Accordion.Item value = "3" > < Accordion.Trigger >...</ Accordion.Trigger > < Accordion.Content >...</ Accordion.Content > </ Accordion.Item > </ Accordion >

Apply a surface container style to the accordion.

< Accordion selectionMode = "single" variant = "surface" > < Accordion.Item value = "1" > < Accordion.Trigger > ... < Accordion.Indicator /> </ Accordion.Trigger > < Accordion.Content >...</ Accordion.Content > </ Accordion.Item > </ Accordion >

Replace the default chevron indicator with custom content.

< Accordion selectionMode = "single" > < Accordion.Item value = "1" > < Accordion.Trigger > ... < Accordion.Indicator > < CustomIndicator /> </ Accordion.Indicator > </ Accordion.Trigger > < Accordion.Content >...</ Accordion.Content > </ Accordion.Item > </ Accordion >

Hide the separators between accordion items.

< Accordion selectionMode = "single" hideSeparator > < Accordion.Item value = "1" > < Accordion.Trigger >...</ Accordion.Trigger > < Accordion.Content >...</ Accordion.Content > </ Accordion.Item > < Accordion.Item value = "2" > < Accordion.Trigger >...</ Accordion.Trigger > < Accordion.Content >...</ Accordion.Content > </ Accordion.Item > </ Accordion >

Apply custom styles using className, classNames, or styles props.

< Accordion className = "rounded-lg" classNames = {{ container: 'bg-surface' , separator: 'bg-separator/50' , }} styles = {{ container: { padding: 16 }, separator: { height: 2 }, }} > < Accordion.Item value = "1" > < Accordion.Trigger >...</ Accordion.Trigger > < Accordion.Content >...</ Accordion.Content > </ Accordion.Item > </ Accordion >

Use Accordion.Trigger with asChild prop and wrap content with PressableFeedback to add custom press feedback animations.

import { Accordion, PressableFeedback } from 'heroui-native' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; < Accordion > < Accordion.Item value = "1" > < Accordion.Trigger asChild > < PressableFeedback animation = {{ scale: false }}> < PressableFeedback.Scale className = "flex-row items-center flex-1 gap-3" > < Text >Item Title</ Text > </ PressableFeedback.Scale > < Accordion.Indicator /> < PressableFeedback.Highlight animation = {{ opacity: { value: [ 0 , 0.05 ] } }} /> </ PressableFeedback > </ Accordion.Trigger > < Accordion.Content >...</ Accordion.Content > </ Accordion.Item > </ Accordion >;

import { Accordion, useThemeColor } from 'heroui-native' ; import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons' ; import { View, Text } from 'react-native' ; export default function AccordionExample () { const themeColorMuted = useThemeColor ( 'muted' ); const accordionData = [ { id: '1' , title: 'How do I place an order?' , icon: < Ionicons name = "bag-outline" size = { 16 } color = {themeColorMuted} />, content: 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur. Netus nunc mauris risus consequat. Libero placerat dignissim consectetur nisl.' , }, { id: '2' , title: 'What payment methods do you accept?' , icon: < Ionicons name = "card-outline" size = { 16 } color = {themeColorMuted} />, content: 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur. Netus nunc mauris risus consequat. Libero placerat dignissim consectetur nisl.' , }, { id: '3' , title: 'How much does shipping cost?' , icon: < Ionicons name = "cube-outline" size = { 16 } color = {themeColorMuted} />, content: 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur. Netus nunc mauris risus consequat. Libero placerat dignissim consectetur nisl.' , }, ]; return ( < Accordion selectionMode = "single" variant = "surface" defaultValue = "2" > {accordionData. map (( item ) => ( < Accordion.Item key = {item.id} value = {item.id}> < Accordion.Trigger > < View className = "flex-row items-center flex-1 gap-3" > {item.icon} < Text className = "text-foreground text-base flex-1" > {item.title} </ Text > </ View > < Accordion.Indicator /> </ Accordion.Trigger > < Accordion.Content > < Text className = "text-muted text-base/relaxed px-[25px]" > {item.content} </ Text > </ Accordion.Content > </ Accordion.Item > ))} </ Accordion > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Children elements to be rendered inside the accordion selectionMode 'single' | 'multiple' - Whether the accordion allows single or multiple expanded items variant 'default' | 'surface' 'default' Visual variant of the accordion hideSeparator boolean false Whether to hide the separator between accordion items defaultValue string | string[] | undefined - Default expanded item(s) in uncontrolled mode value string | string[] | undefined - Controlled expanded item(s) isDisabled boolean - Whether all accordion items are disabled isCollapsible boolean true Whether expanded items can be collapsed animation AccordionRootAnimation - Animation configuration for accordion className string - Additional CSS classes for the container classNames ElementSlots<RootSlots> - Additional CSS classes for the slots styles Partial<Record<RootSlots, ViewStyle>> - Styles for different parts of the accordion root onValueChange (value: string | string[] | undefined) => void - Callback when expanded items change ...Animated.ViewProps Animated.ViewProps - All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported

prop type description container string Custom class name for the accordion container separator string Custom class name for the separator between items

prop type description container ViewStyle Styles for the accordion container separator ViewStyle Styles for the separator between items

Animation configuration for accordion root component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable only root animations

or : Disable only root animations "disable-all" : Disable all animations including children

: Disable all animations including children true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties layout.value LayoutTransition LinearTransition

.springify()

.damping(140)

.stiffness(1600)

.mass(4) Custom layout animation for accordion transitions

prop type default description children React.ReactNode | ((props: AccordionItemRenderProps) => React.ReactNode) - Children elements to be rendered inside the accordion item, or a render function value string - Unique value to identify this item isDisabled boolean - Whether this specific item is disabled className string - Additional CSS classes ...Animated.ViewProps Animated.ViewProps - All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported

prop type description isExpanded boolean Whether the accordion item is currently expanded value string Unique value identifier for this accordion item

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Children elements to be rendered inside the trigger className string - Additional CSS classes isDisabled boolean - Whether the trigger is disabled ...PressableProps PressableProps - All standard React Native Pressable props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Custom indicator content, if not provided defaults to animated chevron className string - Additional CSS classes iconProps AccordionIndicatorIconProps - Icon configuration animation AccordionIndicatorAnimation - Animation configuration for indicator isAnimatedStyleActive boolean true Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active ...Animated.ViewProps Animated.ViewProps - All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported

prop type default description size number 16 Size of the icon color string foreground Color of the icon

Animation configuration for accordion indicator component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable all animations

or : Disable all animations true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties rotation.value [number, number] [0, -180] Rotation values [collapsed, expanded] in degrees rotation.springConfig WithSpringConfig { damping: 140, stiffness: 1000, mass: 4 } Spring animation configuration for rotation

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Children elements to be rendered inside the content className string - Additional CSS classes animation AccordionContentAnimation - Animation configuration for content ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

Animation configuration for accordion content component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable all animations

or : Disable all animations true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties entering.value EntryOrExitLayoutType FadeIn

.duration(200)

.easing(Easing.out(Easing.ease)) Custom entering animation for content exiting.value EntryOrExitLayoutType FadeOut

.duration(200)

.easing(Easing.in(Easing.ease)) Custom exiting animation for content

Hook to access the accordion root context. Must be used within an Accordion component.

import { useAccordion } from 'heroui-native' ; const { value , onValueChange , selectionMode , isCollapsible , isDisabled } = useAccordion ();

property type description selectionMode 'single' | 'multiple' | undefined Whether the accordion allows single or multiple expanded items value (string | undefined) | string[] Currently expanded item(s) - string for single mode, array for multiple mode onValueChange (value: string | undefined) => void | ((value: string[]) => void) Callback function to update expanded items isCollapsible boolean Whether expanded items can be collapsed isDisabled boolean | undefined Whether all accordion items are disabled

Hook to access the accordion item context. Must be used within an Accordion.Item component.

import { useAccordionItem } from 'heroui-native' ; const { value , isExpanded , isDisabled , nativeID } = useAccordionItem ();

property type description value string Unique value identifier for this accordion item isExpanded boolean Whether the accordion item is currently expanded isDisabled boolean | undefined Whether this specific item is disabled nativeID string Native ID used for accessibility and ARIA attributes

When using the Accordion component alongside other components in the same view, you should import and apply AccordionLayoutTransition to those components to ensure smooth and consistent layout animations across the entire screen.

import { Accordion, AccordionLayoutTransition } from 'heroui-native' ; import Animated from 'react-native-reanimated' ; < Animated.ScrollView layout = {AccordionLayoutTransition}> < Animated.View layout = {AccordionLayoutTransition}> { /* Other content */ } </ Animated.View > < Accordion >{ /* Accordion items */ }</ Accordion > </ Animated.ScrollView >;

This ensures that when the accordion expands or collapses, all components on the screen animate with the same timing and easing, creating a cohesive user experience.