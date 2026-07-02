Alert
Displays important messages and notifications to users with status indicators.
Import
Anatomy
- Alert: Main container with
role="alert"and status-based styling. Provides status context to sub-components via a primitive context.
- Alert.Indicator: Renders a status-appropriate icon by default. Accepts custom children to override the default icon. Supports
iconPropsfor customising size and color.
- Alert.Content: Wrapper for the title and description. Provides layout structure for text content.
- Alert.Title: Heading text with status-based color. Connected to root via
aria-labelledby.
- Alert.Description: Body text rendered with muted color. Connected to root via
aria-describedby.
Usage
Basic Usage
The Alert component uses compound parts to display a notification with an icon, title, and description.
Status Variants
Set the
status prop to control the icon and title color. Available statuses are
default,
accent,
success,
warning, and
danger.
Title Only
Omit
Alert.Description for a compact single-line alert.
With Action Buttons
Place additional elements like buttons alongside the content.
Custom Indicator
Replace the default status icon by passing custom children to
Alert.Indicator.
Custom Styling
Apply custom styles using the
className prop on the root and compound parts.
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
Alert
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Children elements to render inside the alert
status
'default' | 'accent' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger'
'default'
|Status controlling the icon and color treatment
id
string | number
|-
|Unique identifier for the alert. Auto-generated when not provided
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
style
ViewStyle
|-
|Additional styles applied to the root container
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
Alert.Indicator
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Custom children to render instead of the default status icon
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
iconProps
AlertIconProps
|-
|Props passed to the default status icon (size and color overrides)
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
AlertIconProps
|prop
|type
|default
|description
size
number
18
|Icon size in pixels
color
string
|status color
|Icon color as a string
Alert.Content
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Children elements (typically Alert.Title and Alert.Description)
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
Alert.Title
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Title text content
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|All standard React Native Text props are supported
Alert.Description
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Description text content
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|All standard React Native Text props are supported
Hooks
useAlert
Hook to access the alert root context. Must be used within an
Alert component.
Returns
|property
|type
|description
status
'default' | 'accent' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger'
|Current alert status for sub-component styling
nativeID
string
|Unique identifier used for accessibility and ARIA attributes