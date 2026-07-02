Displays important messages and notifications to users with status indicators.

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import { Alert } from 'heroui-native' ;

< Alert > < Alert.Indicator /> < Alert.Content > < Alert.Title >...</ Alert.Title > < Alert.Description >...</ Alert.Description > </ Alert.Content > </ Alert >

Alert : Main container with role="alert" and status-based styling. Provides status context to sub-components via a primitive context.

: Main container with and status-based styling. Provides status context to sub-components via a primitive context. Alert.Indicator : Renders a status-appropriate icon by default. Accepts custom children to override the default icon. Supports iconProps for customising size and color.

: Renders a status-appropriate icon by default. Accepts custom children to override the default icon. Supports for customising size and color. Alert.Content : Wrapper for the title and description. Provides layout structure for text content.

: Wrapper for the title and description. Provides layout structure for text content. Alert.Title : Heading text with status-based color. Connected to root via aria-labelledby .

: Heading text with status-based color. Connected to root via . Alert.Description: Body text rendered with muted color. Connected to root via aria-describedby .

The Alert component uses compound parts to display a notification with an icon, title, and description.

< Alert > < Alert.Indicator /> < Alert.Content > < Alert.Title >New features available</ Alert.Title > < Alert.Description > Check out our latest updates including dark mode support and improved accessibility features. </ Alert.Description > </ Alert.Content > </ Alert >

Set the status prop to control the icon and title color. Available statuses are default , accent , success , warning , and danger .

< Alert status = "success" > < Alert.Indicator /> < Alert.Content > < Alert.Title >Success</ Alert.Title > < Alert.Description >...</ Alert.Description > </ Alert.Content > </ Alert > < Alert status = "warning" > < Alert.Indicator /> < Alert.Content > < Alert.Title >Scheduled maintenance</ Alert.Title > < Alert.Description >...</ Alert.Description > </ Alert.Content > </ Alert > < Alert status = "danger" > < Alert.Indicator /> < Alert.Content > < Alert.Title >Unable to connect</ Alert.Title > < Alert.Description >...</ Alert.Description > </ Alert.Content > </ Alert >

Omit Alert.Description for a compact single-line alert.

< Alert status = "success" className = "items-center" > < Alert.Indicator className = "pt-0" /> < Alert.Content > < Alert.Title >Profile updated successfully</ Alert.Title > </ Alert.Content > </ Alert >

Place additional elements like buttons alongside the content.

< Alert status = "accent" > < Alert.Indicator /> < Alert.Content > < Alert.Title >Update available</ Alert.Title > < Alert.Description > A new version of the application is available. </ Alert.Description > </ Alert.Content > < Button size = "sm" variant = "primary" > Refresh </ Button > </ Alert >

Replace the default status icon by passing custom children to Alert.Indicator .

< Alert status = "accent" > < Alert.Indicator > < Spinner > < Spinner.Indicator iconProps = {{ width: 20 , height: 20 }} /> </ Spinner > </ Alert.Indicator > < Alert.Content > < Alert.Title >Processing your request</ Alert.Title > < Alert.Description >Please wait while we sync your data.</ Alert.Description > </ Alert.Content > </ Alert >

Apply custom styles using the className prop on the root and compound parts.

< Alert className = "bg-accent/10 rounded-xl" > < Alert.Indicator className = "pt-1" /> < Alert.Content className = "gap-1" > < Alert.Title className = "text-lg" >...</ Alert.Title > < Alert.Description className = "text-base" >...</ Alert.Description > </ Alert.Content > </ Alert >

import { Alert, Button, CloseButton } from 'heroui-native' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; export default function AlertExample () { return ( < View className = "w-full gap-4" > < Alert status = "accent" > < Alert.Indicator /> < Alert.Content > < Alert.Title >Update available</ Alert.Title > < Alert.Description > A new version of the application is available. Please refresh to get the latest features and bug fixes. </ Alert.Description > </ Alert.Content > < Button size = "sm" variant = "primary" > Refresh </ Button > </ Alert > < Alert status = "danger" > < Alert.Indicator /> < Alert.Content > < Alert.Title >Unable to connect to server</ Alert.Title > < Alert.Description > Unable to connect to the server. Check your internet connection and try again. </ Alert.Description > </ Alert.Content > < Button size = "sm" variant = "danger" > Retry </ Button > </ Alert > < Alert status = "success" className = "items-center" > < Alert.Indicator className = "pt-0" /> < Alert.Content > < Alert.Title >Profile updated successfully</ Alert.Title > </ Alert.Content > < CloseButton /> </ Alert > </ View > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Children elements to render inside the alert status 'default' | 'accent' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger' 'default' Status controlling the icon and color treatment id string | number - Unique identifier for the alert. Auto-generated when not provided className string - Additional CSS classes style ViewStyle - Additional styles applied to the root container ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Custom children to render instead of the default status icon className string - Additional CSS classes iconProps AlertIconProps - Props passed to the default status icon (size and color overrides) ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type default description size number 18 Icon size in pixels color string status color Icon color as a string

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Children elements (typically Alert.Title and Alert.Description) className string - Additional CSS classes ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Title text content className string - Additional CSS classes ...TextProps TextProps - All standard React Native Text props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Description text content className string - Additional CSS classes ...TextProps TextProps - All standard React Native Text props are supported

Hook to access the alert root context. Must be used within an Alert component.

import { useAlert } from 'heroui-native' ; const { status , nativeID } = useAlert ();