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Alert

Displays important messages and notifications to users with status indicators.

SourceStyles source

Import

import { Alert } from 'heroui-native';

Anatomy

<Alert>
  <Alert.Indicator />
  <Alert.Content>
    <Alert.Title>...</Alert.Title>
    <Alert.Description>...</Alert.Description>
  </Alert.Content>
</Alert>
  • Alert: Main container with role="alert" and status-based styling. Provides status context to sub-components via a primitive context.
  • Alert.Indicator: Renders a status-appropriate icon by default. Accepts custom children to override the default icon. Supports iconProps for customising size and color.
  • Alert.Content: Wrapper for the title and description. Provides layout structure for text content.
  • Alert.Title: Heading text with status-based color. Connected to root via aria-labelledby.
  • Alert.Description: Body text rendered with muted color. Connected to root via aria-describedby.

Usage

Basic Usage

The Alert component uses compound parts to display a notification with an icon, title, and description.

<Alert>
  <Alert.Indicator />
  <Alert.Content>
    <Alert.Title>New features available</Alert.Title>
    <Alert.Description>
      Check out our latest updates including dark mode support and improved
      accessibility features.
    </Alert.Description>
  </Alert.Content>
</Alert>

Status Variants

Set the status prop to control the icon and title color. Available statuses are default, accent, success, warning, and danger.

<Alert status="success">
  <Alert.Indicator />
  <Alert.Content>
    <Alert.Title>Success</Alert.Title>
    <Alert.Description>...</Alert.Description>
  </Alert.Content>
</Alert>

<Alert status="warning">
  <Alert.Indicator />
  <Alert.Content>
    <Alert.Title>Scheduled maintenance</Alert.Title>
    <Alert.Description>...</Alert.Description>
  </Alert.Content>
</Alert>

<Alert status="danger">
  <Alert.Indicator />
  <Alert.Content>
    <Alert.Title>Unable to connect</Alert.Title>
    <Alert.Description>...</Alert.Description>
  </Alert.Content>
</Alert>

Title Only

Omit Alert.Description for a compact single-line alert.

<Alert status="success" className="items-center">
  <Alert.Indicator className="pt-0" />
  <Alert.Content>
    <Alert.Title>Profile updated successfully</Alert.Title>
  </Alert.Content>
</Alert>

With Action Buttons

Place additional elements like buttons alongside the content.

<Alert status="accent">
  <Alert.Indicator />
  <Alert.Content>
    <Alert.Title>Update available</Alert.Title>
    <Alert.Description>
      A new version of the application is available.
    </Alert.Description>
  </Alert.Content>
  <Button size="sm" variant="primary">
    Refresh
  </Button>
</Alert>

Custom Indicator

Replace the default status icon by passing custom children to Alert.Indicator.

<Alert status="accent">
  <Alert.Indicator>
    <Spinner>
      <Spinner.Indicator iconProps={{ width: 20, height: 20 }} />
    </Spinner>
  </Alert.Indicator>
  <Alert.Content>
    <Alert.Title>Processing your request</Alert.Title>
    <Alert.Description>Please wait while we sync your data.</Alert.Description>
  </Alert.Content>
</Alert>

Custom Styling

Apply custom styles using the className prop on the root and compound parts.

<Alert className="bg-accent/10 rounded-xl">
  <Alert.Indicator className="pt-1" />
  <Alert.Content className="gap-1">
    <Alert.Title className="text-lg">...</Alert.Title>
    <Alert.Description className="text-base">...</Alert.Description>
  </Alert.Content>
</Alert>

Example

import { Alert, Button, CloseButton } from 'heroui-native';
import { View } from 'react-native';

export default function AlertExample() {
  return (
    <View className="w-full gap-4">
      <Alert status="accent">
        <Alert.Indicator />
        <Alert.Content>
          <Alert.Title>Update available</Alert.Title>
          <Alert.Description>
            A new version of the application is available. Please refresh to get
            the latest features and bug fixes.
          </Alert.Description>
        </Alert.Content>
        <Button size="sm" variant="primary">
          Refresh
        </Button>
      </Alert>

      <Alert status="danger">
        <Alert.Indicator />
        <Alert.Content>
          <Alert.Title>Unable to connect to server</Alert.Title>
          <Alert.Description>
            Unable to connect to the server. Check your internet connection and
            try again.
          </Alert.Description>
        </Alert.Content>
        <Button size="sm" variant="danger">
          Retry
        </Button>
      </Alert>

      <Alert status="success" className="items-center">
        <Alert.Indicator className="pt-0" />
        <Alert.Content>
          <Alert.Title>Profile updated successfully</Alert.Title>
        </Alert.Content>
        <CloseButton />
      </Alert>
    </View>
  );
}

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

API Reference

Alert

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Children elements to render inside the alert
status'default' | 'accent' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger''default'Status controlling the icon and color treatment
idstring | number-Unique identifier for the alert. Auto-generated when not provided
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
styleViewStyle-Additional styles applied to the root container
...ViewPropsViewProps-All standard React Native View props are supported

Alert.Indicator

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Custom children to render instead of the default status icon
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
iconPropsAlertIconProps-Props passed to the default status icon (size and color overrides)
...ViewPropsViewProps-All standard React Native View props are supported

AlertIconProps

proptypedefaultdescription
sizenumber18Icon size in pixels
colorstringstatus colorIcon color as a string

Alert.Content

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Children elements (typically Alert.Title and Alert.Description)
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
...ViewPropsViewProps-All standard React Native View props are supported

Alert.Title

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Title text content
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
...TextPropsTextProps-All standard React Native Text props are supported

Alert.Description

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Description text content
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
...TextPropsTextProps-All standard React Native Text props are supported

Hooks

useAlert

Hook to access the alert root context. Must be used within an Alert component.

import { useAlert } from 'heroui-native';

const { status, nativeID } = useAlert();

Returns

propertytypedescription
status'default' | 'accent' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger'Current alert status for sub-component styling
nativeIDstringUnique identifier used for accessibility and ARIA attributes

Accordion

A collapsible content panel for organizing information in a compact space

Avatar

Displays a user avatar with support for images, text initials, or fallback icons.

On this page

ImportAnatomyUsageBasic UsageStatus VariantsTitle OnlyWith Action ButtonsCustom IndicatorCustom StylingExampleAPI ReferenceAlertAlert.IndicatorAlertIconPropsAlert.ContentAlert.TitleAlert.DescriptionHooksuseAlertReturns