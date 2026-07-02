A compound layout component that groups an input with optional prefix and suffix decorators.

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import { InputGroup } from 'heroui-native' ;

< InputGroup > < InputGroup.Prefix >...</ InputGroup.Prefix > < InputGroup.Input /> < InputGroup.Suffix >...</ InputGroup.Suffix > </ InputGroup >

InputGroup : Layout container that wraps Prefix, Input, and Suffix. Provides animation settings and a measurement context so Prefix/Suffix widths are automatically applied as padding on the Input.

: Layout container that wraps Prefix, Input, and Suffix. Provides animation settings and a measurement context so Prefix/Suffix widths are automatically applied as padding on the Input. InputGroup.Prefix : Absolutely positioned View anchored to the left side of the Input. Its measured width is applied as paddingLeft on InputGroup.Input automatically.

: Absolutely positioned View anchored to the left side of the Input. Its measured width is applied as on InputGroup.Input automatically. InputGroup.Suffix : Absolutely positioned View anchored to the right side of the Input. Its measured width is applied as paddingRight on InputGroup.Input automatically.

: Absolutely positioned View anchored to the right side of the Input. Its measured width is applied as on InputGroup.Input automatically. InputGroup.Input: Pass-through to the Input component. Accepts all Input props directly. Automatically receives paddingLeft/paddingRight from measured Prefix/Suffix.

The InputGroup component uses compound parts to attach prefix and suffix content to an input.

< InputGroup > < InputGroup.Prefix >...</ InputGroup.Prefix > < InputGroup.Input placeholder = "Enter text" /> < InputGroup.Suffix >...</ InputGroup.Suffix > </ InputGroup >

Attach leading content such as icons to the input.

< InputGroup > < InputGroup.Prefix isDecorative > < PersonIcon size = { 16 } /> </ InputGroup.Prefix > < InputGroup.Input placeholder = "Username" /> </ InputGroup >

Attach trailing content such as icons to the input.

< InputGroup > < InputGroup.Input placeholder = "Search products..." /> < InputGroup.Suffix isDecorative > < MagnifierIcon size = { 16 } /> </ InputGroup.Suffix > </ InputGroup >

Set isDecorative on Prefix or Suffix to make touches pass through to the Input and hide the content from screen readers. Omit it when the decorator contains interactive elements.

< InputGroup > < InputGroup.Prefix isDecorative > < LockIcon size = { 16 } /> </ InputGroup.Prefix > < InputGroup.Input placeholder = "Enter your password" secureTextEntry /> < InputGroup.Suffix > < Pressable onPress = {togglePasswordVisibility}> < EyeIcon size = { 16 } /> </ Pressable > </ InputGroup.Suffix > </ InputGroup >

Disable the entire input group. The disabled state cascades to all child components.

< InputGroup isDisabled > < InputGroup.Prefix isDecorative > < LockIcon size = { 16 } /> </ InputGroup.Prefix > < InputGroup.Input placeholder = "Disabled input" /> </ InputGroup >

Combine with TextField, Label, and Description for full form field support.

< TextField isRequired > < Label >Email</ Label > < InputGroup > < InputGroup.Prefix isDecorative > < MailIcon size = { 16 } /> </ InputGroup.Prefix > < InputGroup.Input placeholder = "you@example.com" keyboardType = "email-address" /> </ InputGroup > < Description >We'll never share your email</ Description > </ TextField >

import { InputGroup } from 'heroui-native' ; import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons' ; import { useState } from 'react' ; import { Pressable, View } from 'react-native' ; export default function InputGroupExample () { const [ value , setValue ] = useState ( '' ); const [ isPasswordVisible , setIsPasswordVisible ] = useState ( false ); return ( < View className = "px-5" > < InputGroup > < InputGroup.Prefix isDecorative > < Ionicons name = "lock-closed-outline" size = { 16 } color = "#888" /> </ InputGroup.Prefix > < InputGroup.Input value = {value} onChangeText = {setValue} placeholder = "Enter your password" secureTextEntry = { ! isPasswordVisible} /> < InputGroup.Suffix > < Pressable onPress = {() => setIsPasswordVisible ( ! isPasswordVisible)} hitSlop = { 20 } > < Ionicons name = {isPasswordVisible ? 'eye-off-outline' : 'eye-outline' } size = { 16 } color = "#888" /> </ Pressable > </ InputGroup.Suffix > </ InputGroup > </ View > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Children elements to be rendered inside the input group className string - Additional CSS classes isDisabled boolean false Whether the entire input group and its children are disabled animation AnimationRootDisableAll - Animation configuration for input group ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

Animation configuration for the InputGroup root component. Can be:

"disable-all" : Disable all animations including children (cascades down)

: Disable all animations including children (cascades down) undefined : Use default animations

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Content to render inside the prefix className string - Additional CSS classes isDecorative boolean false When true, touches pass through to the Input and content is hidden from screen readers ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Content to render inside the suffix className string - Additional CSS classes isDecorative boolean false When true, touches pass through to the Input and content is hidden from screen readers ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

Pass-through to the Input component. Accepts all Input props directly.