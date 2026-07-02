InputGroup
A compound layout component that groups an input with optional prefix and suffix decorators.
Import
Anatomy
- InputGroup: Layout container that wraps Prefix, Input, and Suffix. Provides animation settings and a measurement context so Prefix/Suffix widths are automatically applied as padding on the Input.
- InputGroup.Prefix: Absolutely positioned View anchored to the left side of the Input. Its measured width is applied as
paddingLefton InputGroup.Input automatically.
- InputGroup.Suffix: Absolutely positioned View anchored to the right side of the Input. Its measured width is applied as
paddingRighton InputGroup.Input automatically.
- InputGroup.Input: Pass-through to the Input component. Accepts all Input props directly. Automatically receives paddingLeft/paddingRight from measured Prefix/Suffix.
Usage
Basic Usage
The InputGroup component uses compound parts to attach prefix and suffix content to an input.
With Prefix Only
Attach leading content such as icons to the input.
With Suffix Only
Attach trailing content such as icons to the input.
Decorative vs Interactive
Set
isDecorative on Prefix or Suffix to make touches pass through to the Input and hide the content from screen readers. Omit it when the decorator contains interactive elements.
Disabled State
Disable the entire input group. The disabled state cascades to all child components.
With TextField Integration
Combine with TextField, Label, and Description for full form field support.
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
InputGroup
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Children elements to be rendered inside the input group
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether the entire input group and its children are disabled
animation
AnimationRootDisableAll
|-
|Animation configuration for input group
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
AnimationRootDisableAll
Animation configuration for the InputGroup root component. Can be:
"disable-all": Disable all animations including children (cascades down)
undefined: Use default animations
InputGroup.Prefix
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Content to render inside the prefix
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
isDecorative
boolean
false
|When true, touches pass through to the Input and content is hidden from screen readers
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
InputGroup.Suffix
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Content to render inside the suffix
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
isDecorative
boolean
false
|When true, touches pass through to the Input and content is hidden from screen readers
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
InputGroup.Input
Pass-through to the Input component. Accepts all Input props directly.