Popover
Displays a floating content panel anchored to a trigger element with placement and alignment options.
Import
Anatomy
- Popover: Main container that manages open/close state, positioning, and provides context to child components.
- Popover.Trigger: Clickable element that toggles popover visibility. Wraps any child element with press handlers.
- Popover.Portal: Renders popover content in a portal layer above other content. Ensures proper stacking and positioning.
- Popover.Overlay: Optional background overlay. Can be transparent or semi-transparent to capture outside clicks.
- Popover.Content: Container for popover content with positioning, styling, and collision detection. Supports both popover and bottom-sheet presentations.
- Popover.Arrow: Optional arrow element pointing to the trigger. Automatically positioned based on placement.
- Popover.Close: Close button for the popover. Can accept custom children or uses default close icon.
- Popover.Title: Optional title text with pre-styled typography.
- Popover.Description: Optional description text with muted styling.
Usage
Basic Usage
The Popover component uses compound parts to create floating content panels.
With Title and Description
Structure popover content with title and description for better information hierarchy.
With Arrow
Add an arrow pointing to the trigger element for better visual connection.
Note: When using
<Popover.Arrow />, you need to apply a border to
Popover.Content, for instance using the
border border-borderclass. This ensures the arrow visually connects properly with the content border.
Width Control
Control the width of the popover content using the
width prop.
Bottom Sheet Presentation
Use bottom sheet presentation for mobile-optimized interaction patterns.
Important: The
presentationprop on
Popover.Contentmust match the
presentationprop on
Popover.Root. In development mode, a mismatch will throw an error.
Placement Options
Control where the popover appears relative to the trigger element.
Alignment Options
Fine-tune content alignment along the placement axis.
Custom Animation
Configure custom animations for open and close transitions using the
animation prop on
Popover.Root.
Programmatic control
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
Popover
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|Children elements to be rendered inside the popover
isOpen
boolean
|-
|Whether the popover is open (controlled mode)
isDefaultOpen
boolean
|-
|The open state of the popover when initially rendered (uncontrolled mode)
onOpenChange
(isOpen: boolean) => void
|-
|Callback when the popover open state changes
animation
AnimationRootDisableAll
|-
|Animation configuration. Can be
false,
"disabled",
"disable-all",
true, or
undefined
presentation
'popover' | 'bottom-sheet'
'popover'
|Presentation mode for the popover content
asChild
boolean
false
|Whether to render as a child element
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
AnimationRootDisableAll
Animation configuration for popover root component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable only root animations
"disable-all": Disable all animations including children
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
Popover.Trigger
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|The trigger element content
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the trigger
asChild
boolean
true
|Whether to render as a child element
...PressableProps
PressableProps
|-
|All standard React Native Pressable props are supported
Popover.Portal
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|The portal content (required)
disableFullWindowOverlay
boolean
false
|When true on iOS, uses View instead of FullWindowOverlay. Enables element inspector; overlay won't appear above native modals
unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModal
boolean
false
|Controls whether VoiceOver treats the overlay window as a modal container. When
true, VoiceOver is restricted to elements inside the overlay. iOS only. Unstable: may change with react-native-screens updates
hostName
string
|-
|Optional name of the host element for the portal
forceMount
boolean
|-
|Whether to force mount the component in the DOM
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the portal container
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
Popover.Overlay
|prop
|type
|default
|description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the overlay
closeOnPress
boolean
true
|Whether to close the popover when overlay is pressed
forceMount
boolean
|-
|Whether to force mount the component in the DOM
animation
PopoverOverlayAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
asChild
boolean
false
|Whether to render as a child element
...Animated.ViewProps
Animated.ViewProps
|-
|All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported
PopoverOverlayAnimation
Animation configuration for popover overlay component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable all animations
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
opacity.value
[number, number, number]
[0, 1, 0]
|Opacity values [idle, open, close] - Takes effect for bottom-sheet/dialog presentation
entering
EntryOrExitLayoutType
|FadeIn with duration 200ms
|Custom Keyframe animation for entering transition - Takes effect for popover presentation
exiting
EntryOrExitLayoutType
|FadeOut with duration 150ms
|Custom Keyframe animation for exiting transition - Takes effect for popover presentation
Popover.Content (Popover Presentation)
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|The popover content
presentation
'popover'
'popover'
|Presentation mode - must match Popover.Root presentation prop. When not provided, defaults to 'popover'
width
number | 'trigger' | 'content-fit' | 'full'
'content-fit'
|Width sizing strategy for the content
placement
'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right'
'bottom'
|Placement of the popover relative to trigger
align
'start' | 'center' | 'end'
'center'
|Alignment along the placement axis
avoidCollisions
boolean
true
|Whether to flip placement when close to viewport edges
offset
number
9
|Distance from trigger element in pixels
alignOffset
number
0
|Offset along the alignment axis in pixels
disablePositioningStyle
boolean
false
|Whether to disable automatic positioning styles
forceMount
boolean
|-
|Whether to force mount the component in the DOM
insets
Insets
|-
|Screen edge insets to respect when positioning
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the content container
animation
PopupPopoverContentAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
asChild
boolean
false
|Whether to render as a child element
...Animated.ViewProps
Animated.ViewProps
|-
|All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported
Popover.Content (Bottom Sheet Presentation)
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|The bottom sheet content
presentation
'bottom-sheet'
|-
|Presentation mode - must be 'bottom-sheet' and match Popover.Root presentation prop (required)
contentContainerClassName
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the content container
contentContainerProps
BottomSheetViewProps
|-
|Props for the content container
enablePanDownToClose
boolean
true
|Whether pan down gesture closes the sheet
backgroundStyle
ViewStyle
|-
|Style for the bottom sheet background
handleIndicatorStyle
ViewStyle
|-
|Style for the bottom sheet handle indicator
...BottomSheetProps
BottomSheetProps
|-
|All @gorhom/bottom-sheet props are supported
PopupPopoverContentAnimation
Animation configuration for popover content component (popover presentation). Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable all animations
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
entering
EntryOrExitLayoutType
|Keyframe with translateY/translateX, scale, and opacity (200ms)
|Custom Keyframe animation for entering transition
exiting
EntryOrExitLayoutType
|Keyframe mirroring entering animation (150ms)
|Custom Keyframe animation for exiting transition
Popover.Arrow
|prop
|type
|default
|description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the arrow
height
number
12
|Height of the arrow in pixels
width
number
20
|Width of the arrow in pixels
fill
string
|-
|Fill color of the arrow (defaults to content background)
stroke
string
|-
|Stroke (border) color of the arrow (defaults to content border color)
strokeWidth
number
1
|Stroke width of the arrow border in pixels
strokeBaselineInset
number
1
|Baseline inset in pixels for stroke alignment
placement
'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right'
|-
|Placement of the popover (inherited from content)
children
ReactNode
|-
|Custom arrow content (replaces default SVG arrow)
style
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
|-
|Additional styles for the arrow container
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
Popover.Close
Popover.Close extends CloseButton and automatically handles popover dismissal when pressed.
Popover.Title
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|The title text content
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the title
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|All standard React Native Text props are supported
Popover.Description
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
ReactNode
|-
|The description text content
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the description
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|All standard React Native Text props are supported
Hooks
usePopover
Hook to access popover context values within custom components or compound components.
Returns:
UsePopoverReturn
|property
|type
|description
isOpen
boolean
|Whether the popover is currently open
onOpenChange
(open: boolean) => void
|Callback function to change the popover open state
isDefaultOpen
boolean | undefined
|Whether the popover should be open by default (uncontrolled mode)
isDisabled
boolean | undefined
|Whether the popover is disabled
triggerPosition
LayoutPosition | null
|The position of the trigger element relative to the viewport
setTriggerPosition
(triggerPosition: LayoutPosition | null) => void
|Function to update the trigger element's position
contentLayout
LayoutRectangle | null
|The layout measurements of the popover content
setContentLayout
(contentLayout: LayoutRectangle | null) => void
|Function to update the content layout measurements
nativeID
string
|Unique identifier for the popover instance
Note: This hook must be used within a
Popover component. It will throw an error if called outside of the popover context.
usePopoverAnimation
Hook to access popover animation state values within custom components or compound components.
Returns:
UsePopoverAnimationReturn
|property
|type
|description
progress
SharedValue<number>
|Progress value for the popover animation (0=idle, 1=open, 2=close)
isDragging
SharedValue<boolean>
|Dragging state shared value
Note: This hook must be used within a
Popover component. It will throw an error if called outside of the popover animation context.
Special Notes
Element Inspector (iOS)
Popover uses FullWindowOverlay on iOS. To enable the React Native element inspector during development, set
disableFullWindowOverlay={true} on
Popover.Portal. Tradeoff: the popover will not appear above native modals when disabled.
Native Modal (iOS)
When a
Popover is opened inside a screen presented as a native modal (
presentation: 'modal' | 'formSheet' | 'pageSheet'), the popover content may render shifted upward. In the new architecture (Fabric),
react-native-screens marks
RNSModalScreen as a Fabric root, so the trigger's position is reported relative to the modal's origin while
FullWindowOverlay (where the popover is mounted) is anchored to the iOS application window. Compensate by adding
safeAreaInsets.top to
offset: