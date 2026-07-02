Displays a floating content panel anchored to a trigger element with placement and alignment options.

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import { Popover } from 'heroui-native' ;

< Popover > < Popover.Trigger >...</ Popover.Trigger > < Popover.Portal > < Popover.Overlay /> < Popover.Content > < Popover.Arrow /> < Popover.Close /> < Popover.Title >...</ Popover.Title > < Popover.Description >...</ Popover.Description > </ Popover.Content > </ Popover.Portal > </ Popover >

Popover : Main container that manages open/close state, positioning, and provides context to child components.

: Main container that manages open/close state, positioning, and provides context to child components. Popover.Trigger : Clickable element that toggles popover visibility. Wraps any child element with press handlers.

: Clickable element that toggles popover visibility. Wraps any child element with press handlers. Popover.Portal : Renders popover content in a portal layer above other content. Ensures proper stacking and positioning.

: Renders popover content in a portal layer above other content. Ensures proper stacking and positioning. Popover.Overlay : Optional background overlay. Can be transparent or semi-transparent to capture outside clicks.

: Optional background overlay. Can be transparent or semi-transparent to capture outside clicks. Popover.Content : Container for popover content with positioning, styling, and collision detection. Supports both popover and bottom-sheet presentations.

: Container for popover content with positioning, styling, and collision detection. Supports both popover and bottom-sheet presentations. Popover.Arrow : Optional arrow element pointing to the trigger. Automatically positioned based on placement.

: Optional arrow element pointing to the trigger. Automatically positioned based on placement. Popover.Close : Close button for the popover. Can accept custom children or uses default close icon.

: Close button for the popover. Can accept custom children or uses default close icon. Popover.Title : Optional title text with pre-styled typography.

: Optional title text with pre-styled typography. Popover.Description: Optional description text with muted styling.

The Popover component uses compound parts to create floating content panels.

< Popover > < Popover.Trigger >...</ Popover.Trigger > < Popover.Portal > < Popover.Overlay /> < Popover.Content presentation = "popover" >...</ Popover.Content > </ Popover.Portal > </ Popover >

Structure popover content with title and description for better information hierarchy.

< Popover > < Popover.Trigger >...</ Popover.Trigger > < Popover.Portal > < Popover.Overlay /> < Popover.Content presentation = "popover" > < Popover.Close /> < Popover.Title >...</ Popover.Title > < Popover.Description >...</ Popover.Description > </ Popover.Content > </ Popover.Portal > </ Popover >

Add an arrow pointing to the trigger element for better visual connection.

< Popover > < Popover.Trigger >...</ Popover.Trigger > < Popover.Portal > < Popover.Overlay /> < Popover.Content presentation = "popover" placement = "top" > < Popover.Arrow /> ... </ Popover.Content > </ Popover.Portal > </ Popover >

Note: When using <Popover.Arrow /> , you need to apply a border to Popover.Content , for instance using the border border-border class. This ensures the arrow visually connects properly with the content border.

Control the width of the popover content using the width prop.

{ /* Fixed width in pixels */ } < Popover > < Popover.Trigger >...</ Popover.Trigger > < Popover.Portal > < Popover.Overlay /> < Popover.Content presentation = "popover" width = { 320 }> ... </ Popover.Content > </ Popover.Portal > </ Popover >; { /* Match trigger width */ } < Popover > < Popover.Trigger >...</ Popover.Trigger > < Popover.Portal > < Popover.Overlay /> < Popover.Content presentation = "popover" width = "trigger" > ... </ Popover.Content > </ Popover.Portal > </ Popover >; { /* Full width (100%) */ } < Popover > < Popover.Trigger >...</ Popover.Trigger > < Popover.Portal > < Popover.Overlay /> < Popover.Content presentation = "popover" width = "full" > ... </ Popover.Content > </ Popover.Portal > </ Popover >; { /* Auto-size to content (default) */ } < Popover > < Popover.Trigger >...</ Popover.Trigger > < Popover.Portal > < Popover.Overlay /> < Popover.Content presentation = "popover" width = "content-fit" > ... </ Popover.Content > </ Popover.Portal > </ Popover >;

Use bottom sheet presentation for mobile-optimized interaction patterns.

Important: The presentation prop on Popover.Content must match the presentation prop on Popover.Root . In development mode, a mismatch will throw an error.

< Popover presentation = "bottom-sheet" > < Popover.Trigger >...</ Popover.Trigger > < Popover.Portal > < Popover.Overlay /> < Popover.Content presentation = "bottom-sheet" > < Popover.Title >...</ Popover.Title > < Popover.Description >...</ Popover.Description > < Button >Close</ Button > </ Popover.Content > </ Popover.Portal > </ Popover >

Control where the popover appears relative to the trigger element.

< Popover > < Popover.Trigger >...</ Popover.Trigger > < Popover.Portal > < Popover.Content presentation = "popover" placement = "left" > ... </ Popover.Content > </ Popover.Portal > </ Popover >

Fine-tune content alignment along the placement axis.

< Popover > < Popover.Trigger >...</ Popover.Trigger > < Popover.Portal > < Popover.Content presentation = "popover" placement = "top" align = "start" > ... </ Popover.Content > </ Popover.Portal > </ Popover >

Configure custom animations for open and close transitions using the animation prop on Popover.Root .

< Popover animation = {{ entering: { type: 'spring' , config: { damping: 15 , stiffness: 300 }, }, exiting: { type: 'timing' , config: { duration: 200 }, }, }} > < Popover.Trigger >...</ Popover.Trigger > < Popover.Portal > < Popover.Overlay /> < Popover.Content presentation = "popover" >...</ Popover.Content > </ Popover.Portal > </ Popover >

// Open or close popover programmatically using ref const popoverRef = useRef < PopoverTriggerRef >( null ); // Open programmatically popoverRef.current?. open (); // Close programmatically popoverRef.current?. close (); // Full example < Popover > < Popover.Trigger ref = {popoverRef} asChild > < Button >Trigger</ Button > </ Popover.Trigger > < Popover.Portal > < Popover.Overlay /> < Popover.Content presentation = "popover" > < Text >Content</ Text > < Button onPress = {() => popoverRef.current?. close ()}>Close</ Button > </ Popover.Content > </ Popover.Portal > </ Popover >;

import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons' ; import { Button, Popover, useThemeColor } from 'heroui-native' ; import { Text, View } from 'react-native' ; export default function PopoverExample () { const themeColorMuted = useThemeColor ( 'muted' ); return ( < Popover > < Popover.Trigger asChild > < Button variant = "tertiary" size = "sm" > < Ionicons name = "information-circle" size = { 20 } color = {themeColorMuted} /> < Button.Label >Show Info</ Button.Label > </ Button > </ Popover.Trigger > < Popover.Portal > < Popover.Overlay /> < Popover.Content presentation = "popover" width = { 320 } className = "gap-1 rounded-xl px-6 py-4" > < Popover.Close className = "absolute top-3 right-3 z-50" /> < Popover.Title >Information</ Popover.Title > < Popover.Description > This popover includes a title and description to provide more structured information to users. </ Popover.Description > </ Popover.Content > </ Popover.Portal > </ Popover > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description children ReactNode - Children elements to be rendered inside the popover isOpen boolean - Whether the popover is open (controlled mode) isDefaultOpen boolean - The open state of the popover when initially rendered (uncontrolled mode) onOpenChange (isOpen: boolean) => void - Callback when the popover open state changes animation AnimationRootDisableAll - Animation configuration. Can be false , "disabled" , "disable-all" , true , or undefined presentation 'popover' | 'bottom-sheet' 'popover' Presentation mode for the popover content asChild boolean false Whether to render as a child element ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

Animation configuration for popover root component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable only root animations

or : Disable only root animations "disable-all" : Disable all animations including children

: Disable all animations including children true or undefined : Use default animations

prop type default description children ReactNode - The trigger element content className string - Additional CSS classes for the trigger asChild boolean true Whether to render as a child element ...PressableProps PressableProps - All standard React Native Pressable props are supported

prop type default description children ReactNode - The portal content (required) disableFullWindowOverlay boolean false When true on iOS, uses View instead of FullWindowOverlay. Enables element inspector; overlay won't appear above native modals unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModal boolean false Controls whether VoiceOver treats the overlay window as a modal container. When true , VoiceOver is restricted to elements inside the overlay. iOS only. Unstable: may change with react-native-screens updates hostName string - Optional name of the host element for the portal forceMount boolean - Whether to force mount the component in the DOM className string - Additional CSS classes for the portal container ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type default description className string - Additional CSS classes for the overlay closeOnPress boolean true Whether to close the popover when overlay is pressed forceMount boolean - Whether to force mount the component in the DOM animation PopoverOverlayAnimation - Animation configuration isAnimatedStyleActive boolean true Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active asChild boolean false Whether to render as a child element ...Animated.ViewProps Animated.ViewProps - All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported

Animation configuration for popover overlay component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable all animations

or : Disable all animations true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties opacity.value [number, number, number] [0, 1, 0] Opacity values [idle, open, close] - Takes effect for bottom-sheet/dialog presentation entering EntryOrExitLayoutType FadeIn with duration 200ms Custom Keyframe animation for entering transition - Takes effect for popover presentation exiting EntryOrExitLayoutType FadeOut with duration 150ms Custom Keyframe animation for exiting transition - Takes effect for popover presentation

prop type default description children ReactNode - The popover content presentation 'popover' 'popover' Presentation mode - must match Popover.Root presentation prop. When not provided, defaults to 'popover' width number | 'trigger' | 'content-fit' | 'full' 'content-fit' Width sizing strategy for the content placement 'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right' 'bottom' Placement of the popover relative to trigger align 'start' | 'center' | 'end' 'center' Alignment along the placement axis avoidCollisions boolean true Whether to flip placement when close to viewport edges offset number 9 Distance from trigger element in pixels alignOffset number 0 Offset along the alignment axis in pixels disablePositioningStyle boolean false Whether to disable automatic positioning styles forceMount boolean - Whether to force mount the component in the DOM insets Insets - Screen edge insets to respect when positioning className string - Additional CSS classes for the content container animation PopupPopoverContentAnimation - Animation configuration isAnimatedStyleActive boolean true Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active asChild boolean false Whether to render as a child element ...Animated.ViewProps Animated.ViewProps - All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported

prop type default description children ReactNode - The bottom sheet content presentation 'bottom-sheet' - Presentation mode - must be 'bottom-sheet' and match Popover.Root presentation prop (required) contentContainerClassName string - Additional CSS classes for the content container contentContainerProps BottomSheetViewProps - Props for the content container enablePanDownToClose boolean true Whether pan down gesture closes the sheet backgroundStyle ViewStyle - Style for the bottom sheet background handleIndicatorStyle ViewStyle - Style for the bottom sheet handle indicator ...BottomSheetProps BottomSheetProps - All @gorhom/bottom-sheet props are supported

Animation configuration for popover content component (popover presentation). Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable all animations

or : Disable all animations true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties entering EntryOrExitLayoutType Keyframe with translateY/translateX, scale, and opacity (200ms) Custom Keyframe animation for entering transition exiting EntryOrExitLayoutType Keyframe mirroring entering animation (150ms) Custom Keyframe animation for exiting transition

prop type default description className string - Additional CSS classes for the arrow height number 12 Height of the arrow in pixels width number 20 Width of the arrow in pixels fill string - Fill color of the arrow (defaults to content background) stroke string - Stroke (border) color of the arrow (defaults to content border color) strokeWidth number 1 Stroke width of the arrow border in pixels strokeBaselineInset number 1 Baseline inset in pixels for stroke alignment placement 'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right' - Placement of the popover (inherited from content) children ReactNode - Custom arrow content (replaces default SVG arrow) style StyleProp<ViewStyle> - Additional styles for the arrow container ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

Popover.Close extends CloseButton and automatically handles popover dismissal when pressed.

prop type default description children ReactNode - The title text content className string - Additional CSS classes for the title ...TextProps TextProps - All standard React Native Text props are supported

prop type default description children ReactNode - The description text content className string - Additional CSS classes for the description ...TextProps TextProps - All standard React Native Text props are supported

Hook to access popover context values within custom components or compound components.

import { usePopover } from 'heroui-native' ; const CustomContent = () => { const { isOpen , onOpenChange , triggerPosition } = usePopover (); // ... your implementation };

Returns: UsePopoverReturn

property type description isOpen boolean Whether the popover is currently open onOpenChange (open: boolean) => void Callback function to change the popover open state isDefaultOpen boolean | undefined Whether the popover should be open by default (uncontrolled mode) isDisabled boolean | undefined Whether the popover is disabled triggerPosition LayoutPosition | null The position of the trigger element relative to the viewport setTriggerPosition (triggerPosition: LayoutPosition | null) => void Function to update the trigger element's position contentLayout LayoutRectangle | null The layout measurements of the popover content setContentLayout (contentLayout: LayoutRectangle | null) => void Function to update the content layout measurements nativeID string Unique identifier for the popover instance

Note: This hook must be used within a Popover component. It will throw an error if called outside of the popover context.

Hook to access popover animation state values within custom components or compound components.

import { usePopoverAnimation } from 'heroui-native' ; const CustomContent = () => { const { progress , isDragging } = usePopoverAnimation (); // ... your implementation };

Returns: UsePopoverAnimationReturn

property type description progress SharedValue<number> Progress value for the popover animation (0=idle, 1=open, 2=close) isDragging SharedValue<boolean> Dragging state shared value

Note: This hook must be used within a Popover component. It will throw an error if called outside of the popover animation context.

Popover uses FullWindowOverlay on iOS. To enable the React Native element inspector during development, set disableFullWindowOverlay={true} on Popover.Portal . Tradeoff: the popover will not appear above native modals when disabled.

When a Popover is opened inside a screen presented as a native modal ( presentation: 'modal' | 'formSheet' | 'pageSheet' ), the popover content may render shifted upward. In the new architecture (Fabric), react-native-screens marks RNSModalScreen as a Fabric root, so the trigger's position is reported relative to the modal's origin while FullWindowOverlay (where the popover is mounted) is anchored to the iOS application window. Compensate by adding safeAreaInsets.top to offset :