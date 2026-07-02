Displays a loading placeholder with shimmer or pulse animation effects.

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import { Skeleton } from 'heroui-native' ;

The Skeleton component is a simple wrapper that renders a placeholder for content that is loading. It does not have any child components.

< Skeleton />

The Skeleton component creates an animated placeholder while content is loading.

< Skeleton className = "h-20 w-full rounded-lg" />

Show skeleton while loading, then display content when ready.

< Skeleton isLoading = {isLoading} className = "h-20 rounded-lg" > < View className = "h-20 bg-primary rounded-lg" > < Text >Loaded Content</ Text > </ View > </ Skeleton >

Control the animation style with the variant prop.

< Skeleton variant = "shimmer" className = "h-20 w-full rounded-lg" /> < Skeleton variant = "pulse" className = "h-20 w-full rounded-lg" /> < Skeleton variant = "none" className = "h-20 w-full rounded-lg" />

Customize the shimmer effect with duration, speed, and highlight color.

< Skeleton className = "h-16 w-full rounded-lg" variant = "shimmer" animation = {{ shimmer: { duration: 2000 , speed: 2 , highlightColor: 'rgba(59, 130, 246, 0.3)' , }, }} > ... </ Skeleton >

Configure pulse animation with duration and opacity range.

< Skeleton className = "h-16 w-full rounded-lg" variant = "pulse" animation = {{ pulse: { duration: 500 , minOpacity: 0.1 , maxOpacity: 0.8 , }, }} > ... </ Skeleton >

Create different skeleton shapes using className for styling.

< Skeleton className = "h-4 w-full rounded-md" /> < Skeleton className = "h-4 w-3/4 rounded-md" /> < Skeleton className = "h-4 w-1/2 rounded-md" /> < Skeleton className = "size-12 rounded-full" />

Apply custom Reanimated transitions when skeleton appears or disappears.

< Skeleton entering = {FadeIn. duration ( 300 )} exiting = {FadeOut. duration ( 300 )} isLoading = {isLoading} className = "h-20 w-full rounded-lg" > ... </ Skeleton >

import { Avatar, Card, Skeleton } from 'heroui-native' ; import { useState } from 'react' ; import { Image, Text, View } from 'react-native' ; export default function SkeletonExample () { const [ isLoading , setIsLoading ] = useState ( true ); return ( < Card className = "p-4" > < View className = "flex-row items-center gap-3 mb-4" > < Skeleton isLoading = {isLoading} className = "h-10 w-10 rounded-full" > < Avatar size = "sm" alt = "Avatar" > < Avatar.Image source = {{ uri: 'https://i.pravatar.cc/150?img=4' }} /> < Avatar.Fallback /> </ Avatar > </ Skeleton > < View className = "flex-1 gap-1" > < Skeleton isLoading = {isLoading} className = "h-3 w-32 rounded-md" > < Text className = "font-semibold text-foreground" >John Doe</ Text > </ Skeleton > < Skeleton isLoading = {isLoading} className = "h-3 w-24 rounded-md" > < Text className = "text-sm text-muted" >@johndoe</ Text > </ Skeleton > </ View > </ View > < Skeleton isLoading = {isLoading} className = "h-48 w-full rounded-lg" animation = {{ shimmer: { duration: 1500 , speed: 1 , }, }} > < View className = "h-48 bg-surface-tertiary rounded-lg overflow-hidden" > < Image source = {{ uri: 'https://heroui-assets.nyc3.cdn.digitaloceanspaces.com/backgrounds/cards/car1.jpg' , }} className = "h-full w-full" /> </ View > </ Skeleton > </ Card > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Content to show when not loading isLoading boolean true Whether the skeleton is currently loading variant 'shimmer' | 'pulse' | 'none' 'shimmer' Animation variant animation SkeletonRootAnimation - Animation configuration isAnimatedStyleActive boolean true Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active className string - Additional CSS classes for styling ...Animated.ViewProps AnimatedProps<ViewProps> - All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported

Animation configuration for Skeleton component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable only root animations

or : Disable only root animations "disable-all" : Disable all animations including children

: Disable all animations including children true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration