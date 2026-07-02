Skeleton
Displays a loading placeholder with shimmer or pulse animation effects.
Import
Anatomy
The Skeleton component is a simple wrapper that renders a placeholder for content that is loading. It does not have any child components.
Usage
Basic Usage
The Skeleton component creates an animated placeholder while content is loading.
With Content
Show skeleton while loading, then display content when ready.
Animation Variants
Control the animation style with the
variant prop.
Custom Shimmer Configuration
Customize the shimmer effect with duration, speed, and highlight color.
Custom Pulse Configuration
Configure pulse animation with duration and opacity range.
Shape Variations
Create different skeleton shapes using className for styling.
Custom Enter/Exit Animations
Apply custom Reanimated transitions when skeleton appears or disappears.
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
Skeleton
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Content to show when not loading
isLoading
boolean
true
|Whether the skeleton is currently loading
variant
'shimmer' | 'pulse' | 'none'
'shimmer'
|Animation variant
animation
SkeletonRootAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for styling
...Animated.ViewProps
AnimatedProps<ViewProps>
|-
|All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported
SkeletonRootAnimation
Animation configuration for Skeleton component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable only root animations
"disable-all": Disable all animations including children
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
entering.value
EntryOrExitLayoutType
FadeIn
|Custom entering animation
exiting.value
EntryOrExitLayoutType
FadeOut
|Custom exiting animation
shimmer.duration
number
1500
|Animation duration in milliseconds
shimmer.speed
number
1
|Speed multiplier for the animation
shimmer.highlightColor
string
|-
|Highlight color for the shimmer effect
shimmer.easing
EasingFunction
Easing.linear
|Easing function for the animation
pulse.duration
number
1000
|Animation duration in milliseconds
pulse.minOpacity
number
0.5
|Minimum opacity value
pulse.maxOpacity
number
1
|Maximum opacity value
pulse.easing
EasingFunction
Easing.inOut(Easing.ease)
|Easing function for the animation