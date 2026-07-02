Displays a bottom sheet that slides up from the bottom with animated transitions and swipe-to-dismiss gestures.

Scan to preview

import { BottomSheet } from 'heroui-native' ;

< BottomSheet > < BottomSheet.Trigger >...</ BottomSheet.Trigger > < BottomSheet.Portal > < BottomSheet.Overlay >...</ BottomSheet.Overlay > < BottomSheet.Content > < BottomSheet.Close /> < BottomSheet.Title >...</ BottomSheet.Title > < BottomSheet.Description >...</ BottomSheet.Description > </ BottomSheet.Content > </ BottomSheet.Portal > </ BottomSheet >

BottomSheet : Root component that manages open state and provides context to child components.

: Root component that manages open state and provides context to child components. BottomSheet.Trigger : Pressable element that opens the bottom sheet when pressed.

: Pressable element that opens the bottom sheet when pressed. BottomSheet.Portal : Renders bottom sheet content in a portal with full window overlay.

: Renders bottom sheet content in a portal with full window overlay. BottomSheet.Overlay : Background overlay that covers the screen, typically closes bottom sheet when pressed.

: Background overlay that covers the screen, typically closes bottom sheet when pressed. BottomSheet.Content : Main bottom sheet container using @gorhom/bottom-sheet for rendering with gesture support.

: Main bottom sheet container using @gorhom/bottom-sheet for rendering with gesture support. BottomSheet.Close : Close button for the bottom sheet. Can accept custom children or uses default close icon.

: Close button for the bottom sheet. Can accept custom children or uses default close icon. BottomSheet.Title : Bottom sheet title text with semantic heading role and accessibility linking.

: Bottom sheet title text with semantic heading role and accessibility linking. BottomSheet.Description: Bottom sheet description text that provides additional context with accessibility linking.

Simple bottom sheet with title, description, and close button.

< BottomSheet > < BottomSheet.Trigger asChild > < Button >Open Bottom Sheet</ Button > </ BottomSheet.Trigger > < BottomSheet.Portal > < BottomSheet.Overlay /> < BottomSheet.Content > < BottomSheet.Close /> < BottomSheet.Title >...</ BottomSheet.Title > < BottomSheet.Description >...</ BottomSheet.Description > </ BottomSheet.Content > </ BottomSheet.Portal > </ BottomSheet >

Bottom sheet that appears detached from the bottom edge with custom spacing.

< BottomSheet > < BottomSheet.Trigger >...</ BottomSheet.Trigger > < BottomSheet.Portal > < BottomSheet.Overlay /> < BottomSheet.Content detached = { true } bottomInset = {insets.bottom + 12 } className = "mx-4" backgroundClassName = "rounded-[32px]" > ... </ BottomSheet.Content > </ BottomSheet.Portal > </ BottomSheet >

Bottom sheet with multiple snap points and scrollable content.

To make scrollable content work correctly inside BottomSheet.Content , follow these base principles:

Use a scrollable from @gorhom/bottom-sheet (e.g. BottomSheetScrollView , BottomSheetFlatList , BottomSheetSectionList , BottomSheetVirtualizedList ). A plain ScrollView / FlatList from react-native will let the sheet intercept the scroll gesture.

(e.g. , , , ). A plain / from will let the sheet intercept the scroll gesture. On BottomSheet.Content , disable over-drag and dynamic sizing so the sheet does not grow with its content or absorb the scroll: enableOverDrag={false} and enableDynamicSizing={false} .

, disable over-drag and dynamic sizing so the sheet does not grow with its content or absorb the scroll: and . Give BottomSheet.Content a fixed height via contentContainerClassName="h-full" (or any other fixed height). The constraint must be on BottomSheet.Content , not on the scrollable child — the scrollable needs a bounded parent to scroll inside.

import { BottomSheetScrollView } from '@gorhom/bottom-sheet' ; < BottomSheet > < BottomSheet.Trigger >...</ BottomSheet.Trigger > < BottomSheet.Portal > < BottomSheet.Overlay /> < BottomSheet.Content snapPoints = {[ '40%' , '80%' ]} enableOverDrag = { false } enableDynamicSizing = { false } contentContainerClassName = "h-full" > < BottomSheetScrollView >...</ BottomSheetScrollView > </ BottomSheet.Content > </ BottomSheet.Portal > </ BottomSheet >;

See the full example with a sticky footer ( BottomSheetFooter ) in the GitHub repository.

Replace the default overlay with custom content like blur effects.

import { useBottomSheet, useBottomSheetAnimation } from 'heroui-native' ; import { StyleSheet, Pressable } from 'react-native' ; import { interpolate, useDerivedValue } from 'react-native-reanimated' ; import { AnimatedBlurView } from './animated-blur-view' ; import { useUniwind } from 'uniwind' ; export const BottomSheetBlurOverlay = () => { const { theme } = useUniwind (); const { onOpenChange } = useBottomSheet (); const { progress } = useBottomSheetAnimation (); const blurIntensity = useDerivedValue (() => { return interpolate (progress. get (), [ 0 , 1 , 2 ], [ 0 , 40 , 0 ]); }); return ( < Pressable style = {StyleSheet.absoluteFill} onPress = {() => onOpenChange ( false )} > < AnimatedBlurView blurIntensity = {blurIntensity} tint = {theme === 'dark' ? 'dark' : 'systemUltraThinMaterialDark' } style = {StyleSheet.absoluteFill} /> </ Pressable > ); };

< BottomSheet > < BottomSheet.Trigger >...</ BottomSheet.Trigger > < BottomSheet.Portal > < BottomSheetBlurOverlay /> < BottomSheet.Content >...</ BottomSheet.Content > </ BottomSheet.Portal > </ BottomSheet >

When rendering an Input or InputOTP inside BottomSheet.Content , use the useBottomSheetAwareHandlers hook to wire keyboard avoidance handlers. Pass the returned onFocus / onBlur to your input.

Note: useBottomSheetAwareHandlers must be used inside a BottomSheet . Call it from a child component rendered inside BottomSheet.Content — outside of a BottomSheet context the returned handlers are no-ops.

For scrollable content, also configure BottomSheet.Content with keyboardBehavior="extend" (or "interactive" ) and keyboardShouldPersistTaps="handled" on the scrollable so taps don't dismiss the keyboard before reaching their target.

import { BottomSheet, Input, useBottomSheetAwareHandlers } from 'heroui-native' ; const BottomSheetTextInput = () => { const { onFocus , onBlur } = useBottomSheetAwareHandlers (); return < Input placeholder = "Type here..." onFocus = {onFocus} onBlur = {onBlur} />; }; < BottomSheet > < BottomSheet.Trigger >...</ BottomSheet.Trigger > < BottomSheet.Portal > < BottomSheet.Overlay /> < BottomSheet.Content keyboardBehavior = "extend" > < BottomSheetTextInput /> </ BottomSheet.Content > </ BottomSheet.Portal > </ BottomSheet >;

See full examples for Input and InputOTP inside a bottom sheet.

import { BottomSheet, Button } from 'heroui-native' ; import { useState } from 'react' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; import { withUniwind } from 'uniwind' ; import Ionicons from '@expo/vector-icons/Ionicons' ; const StyledIonicons = withUniwind (Ionicons); export default function BottomSheetExample () { const [ isOpen , setIsOpen ] = useState ( false ); return ( < BottomSheet isOpen = {isOpen} onOpenChange = {setIsOpen}> < BottomSheet.Trigger asChild > < Button variant = "secondary" >Open Bottom Sheet</ Button > </ BottomSheet.Trigger > < BottomSheet.Portal > < BottomSheet.Overlay /> < BottomSheet.Content > < View className = "items-center mb-5" > < View className = "size-20 items-center justify-center rounded-full bg-green-500/10" > < StyledIonicons name = "shield-checkmark" size = { 40 } className = "text-green-500" /> </ View > </ View > < View className = "mb-8 gap-2 items-center" > < BottomSheet.Title className = "text-center" > Keep yourself safe </ BottomSheet.Title > < BottomSheet.Description className = "text-center" > Update your software to the latest version for better security and performance. </ BottomSheet.Description > </ View > < View className = "gap-3" > < Button onPress = {() => setIsOpen ( false )}>Update Now</ Button > < Button variant = "tertiary" onPress = {() => setIsOpen ( false )}> Later </ Button > </ View > </ BottomSheet.Content > </ BottomSheet.Portal > </ BottomSheet > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Bottom sheet content and trigger elements isOpen boolean - Controlled open state of the bottom sheet isDefaultOpen boolean false Initial open state when uncontrolled animation AnimationRootDisableAll - Animation configuration onOpenChange (value: boolean) => void - Callback when open state changes ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

Animation configuration for bottom sheet root component. Can be:

"disable-all" : Disable all animations including children

: Disable all animations including children undefined : Use default animations

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Trigger element content asChild boolean - Render as child element without wrapper ...TouchableOpacityProps TouchableOpacityProps - All standard React Native TouchableOpacity props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Portal content (overlay and bottom sheet) disableFullWindowOverlay boolean false When true on iOS, uses View instead of FullWindowOverlay. Enables element inspector; overlay won't appear above native modals unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModal boolean false Controls whether VoiceOver treats the overlay window as a modal container. When true , VoiceOver is restricted to elements inside the overlay. iOS only. Unstable: may change with react-native-screens updates className string - Additional CSS classes for portal container style StyleProp<ViewStyle> - Additional styles for portal container hostName string - Optional portal host name for specific container forceMount boolean - Force mount when closed for animation purposes

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Custom overlay content className string - Additional CSS classes for overlay style ViewStyle - Additional styles for overlay container animation Omit<PopupOverlayAnimation, 'entering' | 'exiting'> - Animation configuration isAnimatedStyleActive boolean true Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active isCloseOnPress boolean true Whether pressing overlay closes bottom sheet ...PressableProps PressableProps - All standard React Native Pressable props are supported

Animation configuration for bottom sheet overlay component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable all animations

or : Disable all animations true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration (excluding entering and exiting properties)

prop type default description state 'disabled' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties opacity.value [number, number, number] [0, 1, 0] Opacity values [idle, open, close]

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Bottom sheet content className string - Additional CSS classes for bottom sheet container containerClassName string - Additional CSS classes for container contentContainerClassName string - Additional CSS classes for content container backgroundClassName string - Additional CSS classes for background handleClassName string - Additional CSS classes for handle handleIndicatorClassName string - Additional CSS classes for handle indicator contentContainerProps Omit<BottomSheetViewProps, 'children'> - Props for the content container animation AnimationDisabled - Animation configuration ...GorhomBottomSheetProps Partial<GorhomBottomSheetProps> - All @gorhom/bottom-sheet props are supported

Note: You can use all components from @gorhom/bottom-sheet inside the content, such as BottomSheetView , BottomSheetScrollView , BottomSheetFlatList , etc.

BottomSheet.Close extends CloseButton and automatically handles bottom sheet dismissal when pressed.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Title content className string - Additional CSS classes for title ...TextProps TextProps - All standard React Native Text props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Description content className string - Additional CSS classes for description ...TextProps TextProps - All standard React Native Text props are supported

Hook to access bottom sheet primitive context.

const { isOpen , onOpenChange } = useBottomSheet ();

property type description isOpen boolean Current open state onOpenChange (value: boolean) => void Function to change open state

Hook to access bottom sheet animation context for advanced customization.

const { progress } = useBottomSheetAnimation ();

property type description progress SharedValue<number> Animation progress (0=idle, 1=open, 2=close)

Hook that returns onFocus and onBlur handlers for keyboard avoidance when an Input or InputOTP is rendered inside BottomSheet.Content . Must be used inside a BottomSheet — outside of a BottomSheet context, the returned handlers are no-ops.

const { onFocus , onBlur } = useBottomSheetAwareHandlers ();

property type description onFocus (e: FocusEvent) => void Focus handler that notifies the bottom sheet about the keyboard target onBlur (e: BlurEvent) => void Blur handler that conditionally clears the keyboard target in the bottom sheet state

BottomSheet uses FullWindowOverlay on iOS, which renders in a separate native window. This breaks the React Native element inspector. To enable the inspector during development, set disableFullWindowOverlay={true} on BottomSheet.Portal . Tradeoff: the bottom sheet will not appear above native modals when disabled.

It's recommended to use BottomSheet 's onOpenChange prop for handling close callbacks, as it reliably fires for all close scenarios (swiping down, pressing overlay, pressing close button, programmatic close, etc.).

< BottomSheet isOpen = {isOpen} onOpenChange = {( value ) => { setIsOpen (value); if ( ! value) { // This callback runs whenever the bottom sheet closes // regardless of how it was closed yourCallbackOnClose (); } }} > ... </ BottomSheet >