BottomSheet
Displays a bottom sheet that slides up from the bottom with animated transitions and swipe-to-dismiss gestures.
Import
Anatomy
- BottomSheet: Root component that manages open state and provides context to child components.
- BottomSheet.Trigger: Pressable element that opens the bottom sheet when pressed.
- BottomSheet.Portal: Renders bottom sheet content in a portal with full window overlay.
- BottomSheet.Overlay: Background overlay that covers the screen, typically closes bottom sheet when pressed.
- BottomSheet.Content: Main bottom sheet container using @gorhom/bottom-sheet for rendering with gesture support.
- BottomSheet.Close: Close button for the bottom sheet. Can accept custom children or uses default close icon.
- BottomSheet.Title: Bottom sheet title text with semantic heading role and accessibility linking.
- BottomSheet.Description: Bottom sheet description text that provides additional context with accessibility linking.
Usage
Basic Bottom Sheet
Simple bottom sheet with title, description, and close button.
Detached Bottom Sheet
Bottom sheet that appears detached from the bottom edge with custom spacing.
Scrollable with Snap Points
Bottom sheet with multiple snap points and scrollable content.
To make scrollable content work correctly inside
BottomSheet.Content, follow these base principles:
- Use a scrollable from
@gorhom/bottom-sheet(e.g.
BottomSheetScrollView,
BottomSheetFlatList,
BottomSheetSectionList,
BottomSheetVirtualizedList). A plain
ScrollView/
FlatListfrom
react-nativewill let the sheet intercept the scroll gesture.
- On
BottomSheet.Content, disable over-drag and dynamic sizing so the sheet does not grow with its content or absorb the scroll:
enableOverDrag={false}and
enableDynamicSizing={false}.
- Give
BottomSheet.Contenta fixed height via
contentContainerClassName="h-full"(or any other fixed height). The constraint must be on
BottomSheet.Content, not on the scrollable child — the scrollable needs a bounded parent to scroll inside.
See the full example with a sticky footer (
BottomSheetFooter) in the GitHub repository.
Custom Overlay
Replace the default overlay with custom content like blur effects.
With Keyboard-Aware Input
When rendering an
Input or
InputOTP inside
BottomSheet.Content, use the
useBottomSheetAwareHandlers hook to wire keyboard avoidance handlers. Pass the returned
onFocus /
onBlur to your input.
Note:
useBottomSheetAwareHandlersmust be used inside a
BottomSheet. Call it from a child component rendered inside
BottomSheet.Content— outside of a
BottomSheetcontext the returned handlers are no-ops.
For scrollable content, also configure
BottomSheet.Content with
keyboardBehavior="extend" (or
"interactive") and
keyboardShouldPersistTaps="handled" on the scrollable so taps don't dismiss the keyboard before reaching their target.
See full examples for
Input and
InputOTP inside a bottom sheet.
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
BottomSheet
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Bottom sheet content and trigger elements
isOpen
boolean
|-
|Controlled open state of the bottom sheet
isDefaultOpen
boolean
false
|Initial open state when uncontrolled
animation
AnimationRootDisableAll
|-
|Animation configuration
onOpenChange
(value: boolean) => void
|-
|Callback when open state changes
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
Animation Configuration
Animation configuration for bottom sheet root component. Can be:
"disable-all": Disable all animations including children
undefined: Use default animations
BottomSheet.Trigger
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Trigger element content
asChild
boolean
|-
|Render as child element without wrapper
...TouchableOpacityProps
TouchableOpacityProps
|-
|All standard React Native TouchableOpacity props are supported
BottomSheet.Portal
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Portal content (overlay and bottom sheet)
disableFullWindowOverlay
boolean
false
|When true on iOS, uses View instead of FullWindowOverlay. Enables element inspector; overlay won't appear above native modals
unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModal
boolean
false
|Controls whether VoiceOver treats the overlay window as a modal container. When
true, VoiceOver is restricted to elements inside the overlay. iOS only. Unstable: may change with react-native-screens updates
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for portal container
style
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
|-
|Additional styles for portal container
hostName
string
|-
|Optional portal host name for specific container
forceMount
boolean
|-
|Force mount when closed for animation purposes
BottomSheet.Overlay
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Custom overlay content
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for overlay
style
ViewStyle
|-
|Additional styles for overlay container
animation
Omit<PopupOverlayAnimation, 'entering' | 'exiting'>
|-
|Animation configuration
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
isCloseOnPress
boolean
true
|Whether pressing overlay closes bottom sheet
...PressableProps
PressableProps
|-
|All standard React Native Pressable props are supported
Animation Configuration
Animation configuration for bottom sheet overlay component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable all animations
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration (excluding
enteringand
exitingproperties)
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
opacity.value
[number, number, number]
[0, 1, 0]
|Opacity values [idle, open, close]
BottomSheet.Content
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Bottom sheet content
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for bottom sheet container
containerClassName
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for container
contentContainerClassName
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for content container
backgroundClassName
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for background
handleClassName
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for handle
handleIndicatorClassName
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for handle indicator
contentContainerProps
Omit<BottomSheetViewProps, 'children'>
|-
|Props for the content container
animation
AnimationDisabled
|-
|Animation configuration
...GorhomBottomSheetProps
Partial<GorhomBottomSheetProps>
|-
|All @gorhom/bottom-sheet props are supported
Note: You can use all components from @gorhom/bottom-sheet inside the content, such as
BottomSheetView,
BottomSheetScrollView,
BottomSheetFlatList, etc.
BottomSheet.Close
BottomSheet.Close extends CloseButton and automatically handles bottom sheet dismissal when pressed.
BottomSheet.Title
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Title content
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for title
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|All standard React Native Text props are supported
BottomSheet.Description
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Description content
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for description
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|All standard React Native Text props are supported
Hooks
useBottomSheet
Hook to access bottom sheet primitive context.
|property
|type
|description
isOpen
boolean
|Current open state
onOpenChange
(value: boolean) => void
|Function to change open state
useBottomSheetAnimation
Hook to access bottom sheet animation context for advanced customization.
|property
|type
|description
progress
SharedValue<number>
|Animation progress (0=idle, 1=open, 2=close)
useBottomSheetAwareHandlers
Hook that returns
onFocus and
onBlur handlers for keyboard avoidance when an
Input or
InputOTP is rendered inside
BottomSheet.Content. Must be used inside a
BottomSheet — outside of a
BottomSheet context, the returned handlers are no-ops.
|property
|type
|description
onFocus
(e: FocusEvent) => void
|Focus handler that notifies the bottom sheet about the keyboard target
onBlur
(e: BlurEvent) => void
|Blur handler that conditionally clears the keyboard target in the bottom sheet state
Special Notes
Element Inspector (iOS)
BottomSheet uses FullWindowOverlay on iOS, which renders in a separate native window. This breaks the React Native element inspector. To enable the inspector during development, set
disableFullWindowOverlay={true} on
BottomSheet.Portal. Tradeoff: the bottom sheet will not appear above native modals when disabled.
Handling Close Callbacks
It's recommended to use
BottomSheet's
onOpenChange prop for handling close callbacks, as it reliably fires for all close scenarios (swiping down, pressing overlay, pressing close button, programmatic close, etc.).
Note:
BottomSheet.Content's
onClose prop (from @gorhom/bottom-sheet) has limitations and will only fire when the bottom sheet is closed by swiping down. It won't fire when closing via overlay press, close button, or programmatic close. For reliable close callbacks, always use
BottomSheet's
onOpenChange prop instead.