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PressableFeedback

Container component that provides visual feedback for press interactions with automatic scale animation.

SourceStyles source

Import

import { PressableFeedback } from 'heroui-native';

Anatomy

<PressableFeedback>
  <PressableFeedback.Highlight />
  <PressableFeedback.Ripple />
  <PressableFeedback.Scale>...</PressableFeedback.Scale>
</PressableFeedback>
  • PressableFeedback: Pressable container with built-in scale animation. Manages press state and container dimensions, providing them to child compound parts via context. Use animation={false} to disable the built-in scale when using PressableFeedback.Scale instead.
  • PressableFeedback.Scale: Scale animation wrapper for applying scale to a specific child element. Use this instead of the root's built-in scale when you need control over which element scales or need to apply className / style to the scale wrapper.
  • PressableFeedback.Highlight: Highlight overlay for iOS-style press feedback. Renders an absolute-positioned layer that fades in on press.
  • PressableFeedback.Ripple: Ripple overlay for Android-style press feedback. Renders a radial gradient circle that expands from the touch point.

Usage

Basic

PressableFeedback provides press-down scale feedback out of the box. This is the recommended way to use it in most cases.

<PressableFeedback>...</PressableFeedback>

With Highlight

Add a highlight overlay for iOS-style feedback effect alongside the built-in scale.

<PressableFeedback>
  <PressableFeedback.Highlight />
  ...
</PressableFeedback>

With Ripple

Add a ripple overlay for Android-style feedback effect alongside the built-in scale.

<PressableFeedback>
  <PressableFeedback.Ripple />
  ...
</PressableFeedback>

Custom Scale Animation

Customize the built-in scale animation via the animation.scale prop. Accepts value, timingConfig, and ignoreScaleCoefficient.

<PressableFeedback
  animation={{
    scale: {
      value: 0.9,
      timingConfig: { duration: 150 },
      ignoreScaleCoefficient: true,
    },
  }}
>
  ...
</PressableFeedback>

Custom Highlight Animation

Configure highlight overlay opacity and background color.

<PressableFeedback>
  <PressableFeedback.Highlight
    animation={{
      backgroundColor: { value: '#3b82f6' },
      opacity: { value: [0, 0.2] },
    }}
  />
  ...
</PressableFeedback>

Custom Ripple Animation

Configure ripple effect color, opacity, and duration.

<PressableFeedback>
  <PressableFeedback.Ripple
    animation={{
      backgroundColor: { value: '#ec4899' },
      opacity: { value: [0, 0.1, 0] },
      progress: { baseDuration: 600 },
    }}
  />
  ...
</PressableFeedback>

Scale on a Specific Child (PressableFeedback.Scale)

When you need to apply the scale animation to a specific element inside the container rather than the root itself, disable the root's built-in scale with animation={false} and use the PressableFeedback.Scale compound part. This gives you full control over which element scales and lets you apply className / style directly to the scale wrapper.

<PressableFeedback animation={false}>
  <PressableFeedback.Scale>...</PressableFeedback.Scale>
</PressableFeedback>

You can combine it with Highlight or Ripple inside the Scale wrapper:

<PressableFeedback animation={false}>
  <PressableFeedback.Scale>
    <PressableFeedback.Highlight />
    ...
  </PressableFeedback.Scale>
</PressableFeedback>

Disable All Animations

Set animation="disable-all" on the root to cascade-disable all animations including the built-in scale and any child compound parts (Scale, Highlight, Ripple).

<PressableFeedback animation="disable-all">...</PressableFeedback>

You can also disable all animations while keeping a scale config (e.g. for toggling at runtime):

<PressableFeedback animation={{ scale: { value: 0.97 }, state: 'disable-all' }}>
  ...
</PressableFeedback>

Example

import { PressableFeedback, Card, Button } from 'heroui-native';
import { Image } from 'expo-image';
import { LinearGradient } from 'expo-linear-gradient';
import { StyleSheet, View, Text } from 'react-native';

export default function PressableFeedbackExample() {
  return (
    <PressableFeedback className="w-full aspect-square overflow-auto">
      <Card className="flex-1">
        <Image
          source={{
            uri: 'https://heroui-assets.nyc3.cdn.digitaloceanspaces.com/docs/neo2.jpeg',
          }}
          style={StyleSheet.absoluteFill}
          contentFit="cover"
        />
        <LinearGradient
          colors={['rgba(0,0,0,0.1)', 'rgba(0,0,0,0.4)']}
          style={StyleSheet.absoluteFill}
        />
        <PressableFeedback.Ripple
          animation={{
            backgroundColor: { value: 'white' },
            opacity: { value: [0, 0.3, 0] },
          }}
        />
        <View className="flex-1 gap-4" pointerEvents="box-none">
          <Card.Body className="flex-1" pointerEvents="none">
            <Card.Title className="text-base text-zinc-50 uppercase mb-0.5">
              Neo
            </Card.Title>
            <Card.Description className="text-zinc-50 font-medium text-base">
              Home robot
            </Card.Description>
          </Card.Body>
          <Card.Footer className="gap-3">
            <View className="flex-row items-center justify-between">
              <View pointerEvents="none">
                <Text className="text-base text-white">Available soon</Text>
                <Text className="text-base text-zinc-300">Get notified</Text>
              </View>
              <Button size="sm" className="bg-white">
                <Button.Label className="text-black">Notify me</Button.Label>
              </Button>
            </View>
          </Card.Footer>
        </View>
      </Card>
    </PressableFeedback>
  );
}

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

API Reference

PressableFeedback

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Content to be wrapped with press feedback
isDisabledbooleanfalseWhether the pressable component is disabled
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
animationPressableFeedbackRootAnimation-Customize scale via { scale: ... }, false to disable root scale, 'disable-all' to cascade-disable all
isAnimatedStyleActivebooleantrueWhether the root's built-in animated styles are active
asChildbooleanfalseWhether to render as a child element
...restAnimatedProps<PressableProps>-All Reanimated Animated Pressable props are supported

PressableFeedbackRootAnimation

The root animation prop supports the standard AnimationRoot control flow:

  • true or undefined: Use the default built-in scale animation
  • false or "disabled": Disable the root's built-in scale (use this when applying scale via PressableFeedback.Scale instead)
  • "disable-all": Cascade-disable all animations including the built-in scale and children (Scale, Highlight, Ripple)
  • object: Custom configuration for the built-in scale
proptypedefaultdescription
scalePressableFeedbackScaleAnimation-Customize the built-in scale animation (value, timingConfig, etc.)
state'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean-Control animation state while keeping configuration (e.g. for runtime toggling)

PressableFeedback.Scale

Use this compound part when you need to apply scale to a specific child element inside the container, instead of scaling the root itself. Set animation={false} on the root to disable its built-in scale when using this component.

proptypedefaultdescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
animationPressableFeedbackScaleAnimation-Animation configuration for scale effect
isAnimatedStyleActivebooleantrueWhether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
styleViewStyle-Additional styles
...AnimatedPropsAnimatedProps<ViewProps>-All Reanimated Animated View props are supported

PressableFeedbackScaleAnimation

Animation configuration for scale effect. Can be:

  • false or "disabled": Disable scale animation
  • true or undefined: Use default scale animation
  • object: Custom scale configuration
proptypedefaultdescription
state'disabled' | boolean-Disable animations while customizing properties
valuenumber0.985Scale value when pressed (automatically adjusted based on container width)
timingConfigWithTimingConfig{ duration: 300, easing: Easing.out(Easing.ease) }Animation timing configuration
ignoreScaleCoefficientbooleanfalseIgnore automatic scale coefficient and use the scale value directly

PressableFeedback.Highlight

proptypedefaultdescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
animationPressableFeedbackHighlightAnimation-Animation configuration for highlight overlay
isAnimatedStyleActivebooleantrueWhether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
styleViewStyle-Additional styles
...AnimatedPropsAnimatedProps<ViewProps>-All Reanimated Animated View props are supported

PressableFeedbackHighlightAnimation

Animation configuration for highlight overlay. Can be:

  • false or "disabled": Disable highlight animations
  • true or undefined: Use default animations
  • object: Custom animation configuration
proptypedefaultdescription
state'disabled' | boolean-Disable animations while customizing properties
opacity.value[number, number][0, 0.1]Opacity values [unpressed, pressed]
opacity.timingConfigWithTimingConfig{ duration: 200 }Animation timing configuration
backgroundColor.valuestringTheme-aware grayBackground color of highlight overlay

PressableFeedback.Ripple

proptypedefaultdescription
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for container slot
classNamesElementSlots<RippleSlots>-Additional CSS classes for slots (container, ripple)
stylesPartial<Record<RippleSlots, ViewStyle>>-Styles for different parts of the ripple overlay
animationPressableFeedbackRippleAnimation-Animation configuration for ripple overlay
isAnimatedStyleActivebooleantrueWhether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
...ViewPropsOmit<ViewProps, 'style'>-All View props except style are supported

styles

proptypedescription
containerViewStyleStyles for the container slot
rippleViewStyleStyles for the ripple slot

PressableFeedbackRippleAnimation

Animation configuration for ripple overlay. Can be:

  • false or "disabled": Disable ripple animations
  • true or undefined: Use default animations
  • object: Custom animation configuration
proptypedefaultdescription
state'disabled' | boolean-Disable animations while customizing properties
backgroundColor.valuestringComputed based on themeBackground color of ripple effect
progress.baseDurationnumber1000Base duration for ripple progress (automatically adjusted based on diagonal)
progress.minBaseDurationnumber750Minimum base duration for the ripple progress animation
progress.ignoreDurationCoefficientbooleanfalseIgnore automatic duration coefficient and use base duration directly
opacity.value[number, number, number][0, 0.1, 0]Opacity values [start, peak, end] for ripple animation
opacity.timingConfigWithTimingConfig{ duration: 200 }Animation timing configuration
scale.value[number, number, number][0, 1, 1]Scale values [start, peak, end] for ripple animation
scale.timingConfigWithTimingConfig{ duration: 200 }Animation timing configuration

ElementSlots<RippleSlots>

Additional CSS classes for ripple slots:

slotdescription
containerOuter container slot (absolute inset-0) - styles can be fully customized
rippleInner ripple slot (absolute top-0 left-0 rounded-full) - has animated properties that cannot be set via className

Popover

Displays a floating content panel anchored to a trigger element with placement and alignment options.

RadioGroup

A set of radio buttons where only one option can be selected at a time.

On this page

ImportAnatomyUsageBasicWith HighlightWith RippleCustom Scale AnimationCustom Highlight AnimationCustom Ripple AnimationScale on a Specific Child (PressableFeedback.Scale)Disable All AnimationsExampleAPI ReferencePressableFeedbackPressableFeedbackRootAnimationPressableFeedback.ScalePressableFeedbackScaleAnimationPressableFeedback.HighlightPressableFeedbackHighlightAnimationPressableFeedback.RipplestylesPressableFeedbackRippleAnimationElementSlots<RippleSlots>