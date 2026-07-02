Container component that provides visual feedback for press interactions with automatic scale animation.

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import { PressableFeedback } from 'heroui-native' ;

< PressableFeedback > < PressableFeedback.Highlight /> < PressableFeedback.Ripple /> < PressableFeedback.Scale >...</ PressableFeedback.Scale > </ PressableFeedback >

PressableFeedback : Pressable container with built-in scale animation. Manages press state and container dimensions, providing them to child compound parts via context. Use animation={false} to disable the built-in scale when using PressableFeedback.Scale instead.

: Pressable container with built-in scale animation. Manages press state and container dimensions, providing them to child compound parts via context. Use to disable the built-in scale when using instead. PressableFeedback.Scale : Scale animation wrapper for applying scale to a specific child element. Use this instead of the root's built-in scale when you need control over which element scales or need to apply className / style to the scale wrapper.

: Scale animation wrapper for applying scale to a specific child element. Use this instead of the root's built-in scale when you need control over which element scales or need to apply / to the scale wrapper. PressableFeedback.Highlight : Highlight overlay for iOS-style press feedback. Renders an absolute-positioned layer that fades in on press.

: Highlight overlay for iOS-style press feedback. Renders an absolute-positioned layer that fades in on press. PressableFeedback.Ripple: Ripple overlay for Android-style press feedback. Renders a radial gradient circle that expands from the touch point.

PressableFeedback provides press-down scale feedback out of the box. This is the recommended way to use it in most cases.

< PressableFeedback >...</ PressableFeedback >

Add a highlight overlay for iOS-style feedback effect alongside the built-in scale.

< PressableFeedback > < PressableFeedback.Highlight /> ... </ PressableFeedback >

Add a ripple overlay for Android-style feedback effect alongside the built-in scale.

< PressableFeedback > < PressableFeedback.Ripple /> ... </ PressableFeedback >

Customize the built-in scale animation via the animation.scale prop. Accepts value , timingConfig , and ignoreScaleCoefficient .

< PressableFeedback animation = {{ scale: { value: 0.9 , timingConfig: { duration: 150 }, ignoreScaleCoefficient: true , }, }} > ... </ PressableFeedback >

Configure highlight overlay opacity and background color.

< PressableFeedback > < PressableFeedback.Highlight animation = {{ backgroundColor: { value: '#3b82f6' }, opacity: { value: [ 0 , 0.2 ] }, }} /> ... </ PressableFeedback >

Configure ripple effect color, opacity, and duration.

< PressableFeedback > < PressableFeedback.Ripple animation = {{ backgroundColor: { value: '#ec4899' }, opacity: { value: [ 0 , 0.1 , 0 ] }, progress: { baseDuration: 600 }, }} /> ... </ PressableFeedback >

When you need to apply the scale animation to a specific element inside the container rather than the root itself, disable the root's built-in scale with animation={false} and use the PressableFeedback.Scale compound part. This gives you full control over which element scales and lets you apply className / style directly to the scale wrapper.

< PressableFeedback animation = { false }> < PressableFeedback.Scale >...</ PressableFeedback.Scale > </ PressableFeedback >

You can combine it with Highlight or Ripple inside the Scale wrapper:

< PressableFeedback animation = { false }> < PressableFeedback.Scale > < PressableFeedback.Highlight /> ... </ PressableFeedback.Scale > </ PressableFeedback >

Set animation="disable-all" on the root to cascade-disable all animations including the built-in scale and any child compound parts (Scale, Highlight, Ripple).

< PressableFeedback animation = "disable-all" >...</ PressableFeedback >

You can also disable all animations while keeping a scale config (e.g. for toggling at runtime):

< PressableFeedback animation = {{ scale: { value: 0.97 }, state: 'disable-all' }}> ... </ PressableFeedback >

import { PressableFeedback, Card, Button } from 'heroui-native' ; import { Image } from 'expo-image' ; import { LinearGradient } from 'expo-linear-gradient' ; import { StyleSheet, View, Text } from 'react-native' ; export default function PressableFeedbackExample () { return ( < PressableFeedback className = "w-full aspect-square overflow-auto" > < Card className = "flex-1" > < Image source = {{ uri: 'https://heroui-assets.nyc3.cdn.digitaloceanspaces.com/docs/neo2.jpeg' , }} style = {StyleSheet.absoluteFill} contentFit = "cover" /> < LinearGradient colors = {[ 'rgba(0,0,0,0.1)' , 'rgba(0,0,0,0.4)' ]} style = {StyleSheet.absoluteFill} /> < PressableFeedback.Ripple animation = {{ backgroundColor: { value: 'white' }, opacity: { value: [ 0 , 0.3 , 0 ] }, }} /> < View className = "flex-1 gap-4" pointerEvents = "box-none" > < Card.Body className = "flex-1" pointerEvents = "none" > < Card.Title className = "text-base text-zinc-50 uppercase mb-0.5" > Neo </ Card.Title > < Card.Description className = "text-zinc-50 font-medium text-base" > Home robot </ Card.Description > </ Card.Body > < Card.Footer className = "gap-3" > < View className = "flex-row items-center justify-between" > < View pointerEvents = "none" > < Text className = "text-base text-white" >Available soon</ Text > < Text className = "text-base text-zinc-300" >Get notified</ Text > </ View > < Button size = "sm" className = "bg-white" > < Button.Label className = "text-black" >Notify me</ Button.Label > </ Button > </ View > </ Card.Footer > </ View > </ Card > </ PressableFeedback > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Content to be wrapped with press feedback isDisabled boolean false Whether the pressable component is disabled className string - Additional CSS classes animation PressableFeedbackRootAnimation - Customize scale via { scale: ... } , false to disable root scale, 'disable-all' to cascade-disable all isAnimatedStyleActive boolean true Whether the root's built-in animated styles are active asChild boolean false Whether to render as a child element ...rest AnimatedProps<PressableProps> - All Reanimated Animated Pressable props are supported

The root animation prop supports the standard AnimationRoot control flow:

true or undefined : Use the default built-in scale animation

or : Use the default built-in scale animation false or "disabled" : Disable the root's built-in scale (use this when applying scale via PressableFeedback.Scale instead)

or : Disable the root's built-in scale (use this when applying scale via instead) "disable-all" : Cascade-disable all animations including the built-in scale and children (Scale, Highlight, Ripple)

: Cascade-disable all animations including the built-in scale and children (Scale, Highlight, Ripple) object : Custom configuration for the built-in scale

prop type default description scale PressableFeedbackScaleAnimation - Customize the built-in scale animation (value, timingConfig, etc.) state 'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean - Control animation state while keeping configuration (e.g. for runtime toggling)

Use this compound part when you need to apply scale to a specific child element inside the container, instead of scaling the root itself. Set animation={false} on the root to disable its built-in scale when using this component.

prop type default description className string - Additional CSS classes animation PressableFeedbackScaleAnimation - Animation configuration for scale effect isAnimatedStyleActive boolean true Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active style ViewStyle - Additional styles ...AnimatedProps AnimatedProps<ViewProps> - All Reanimated Animated View props are supported

Animation configuration for scale effect. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable scale animation

or : Disable scale animation true or undefined : Use default scale animation

or : Use default scale animation object : Custom scale configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties value number 0.985 Scale value when pressed (automatically adjusted based on container width) timingConfig WithTimingConfig { duration: 300, easing: Easing.out(Easing.ease) } Animation timing configuration ignoreScaleCoefficient boolean false Ignore automatic scale coefficient and use the scale value directly

prop type default description className string - Additional CSS classes animation PressableFeedbackHighlightAnimation - Animation configuration for highlight overlay isAnimatedStyleActive boolean true Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active style ViewStyle - Additional styles ...AnimatedProps AnimatedProps<ViewProps> - All Reanimated Animated View props are supported

Animation configuration for highlight overlay. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable highlight animations

or : Disable highlight animations true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties opacity.value [number, number] [0, 0.1] Opacity values [unpressed, pressed] opacity.timingConfig WithTimingConfig { duration: 200 } Animation timing configuration backgroundColor.value string Theme-aware gray Background color of highlight overlay

prop type default description className string - Additional CSS classes for container slot classNames ElementSlots<RippleSlots> - Additional CSS classes for slots (container, ripple) styles Partial<Record<RippleSlots, ViewStyle>> - Styles for different parts of the ripple overlay animation PressableFeedbackRippleAnimation - Animation configuration for ripple overlay isAnimatedStyleActive boolean true Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active ...ViewProps Omit<ViewProps, 'style'> - All View props except style are supported

prop type description container ViewStyle Styles for the container slot ripple ViewStyle Styles for the ripple slot

Animation configuration for ripple overlay. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable ripple animations

or : Disable ripple animations true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties backgroundColor.value string Computed based on theme Background color of ripple effect progress.baseDuration number 1000 Base duration for ripple progress (automatically adjusted based on diagonal) progress.minBaseDuration number 750 Minimum base duration for the ripple progress animation progress.ignoreDurationCoefficient boolean false Ignore automatic duration coefficient and use base duration directly opacity.value [number, number, number] [0, 0.1, 0] Opacity values [start, peak, end] for ripple animation opacity.timingConfig WithTimingConfig { duration: 200 } Animation timing configuration scale.value [number, number, number] [0, 1, 1] Scale values [start, peak, end] for ripple animation scale.timingConfig WithTimingConfig { duration: 200 } Animation timing configuration

Additional CSS classes for ripple slots: