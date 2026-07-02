PressableFeedback
Container component that provides visual feedback for press interactions with automatic scale animation.
Import
Anatomy
- PressableFeedback: Pressable container with built-in scale animation. Manages press state and container dimensions, providing them to child compound parts via context. Use
animation={false}to disable the built-in scale when using
PressableFeedback.Scaleinstead.
- PressableFeedback.Scale: Scale animation wrapper for applying scale to a specific child element. Use this instead of the root's built-in scale when you need control over which element scales or need to apply
className/
styleto the scale wrapper.
- PressableFeedback.Highlight: Highlight overlay for iOS-style press feedback. Renders an absolute-positioned layer that fades in on press.
- PressableFeedback.Ripple: Ripple overlay for Android-style press feedback. Renders a radial gradient circle that expands from the touch point.
Usage
Basic
PressableFeedback provides press-down scale feedback out of the box. This is the recommended way to use it in most cases.
With Highlight
Add a highlight overlay for iOS-style feedback effect alongside the built-in scale.
With Ripple
Add a ripple overlay for Android-style feedback effect alongside the built-in scale.
Custom Scale Animation
Customize the built-in scale animation via the
animation.scale prop. Accepts
value,
timingConfig, and
ignoreScaleCoefficient.
Custom Highlight Animation
Configure highlight overlay opacity and background color.
Custom Ripple Animation
Configure ripple effect color, opacity, and duration.
Scale on a Specific Child (PressableFeedback.Scale)
When you need to apply the scale animation to a specific element inside the container rather than the root itself, disable the root's built-in scale with
animation={false} and use the
PressableFeedback.Scale compound part. This gives you full control over which element scales and lets you apply
className /
style directly to the scale wrapper.
You can combine it with Highlight or Ripple inside the Scale wrapper:
Disable All Animations
Set
animation="disable-all" on the root to cascade-disable all animations including the built-in scale and any child compound parts (Scale, Highlight, Ripple).
You can also disable all animations while keeping a scale config (e.g. for toggling at runtime):
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
PressableFeedback
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Content to be wrapped with press feedback
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether the pressable component is disabled
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
animation
PressableFeedbackRootAnimation
|-
|Customize scale via
{ scale: ... },
false to disable root scale,
'disable-all' to cascade-disable all
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|Whether the root's built-in animated styles are active
asChild
boolean
false
|Whether to render as a child element
...rest
AnimatedProps<PressableProps>
|-
|All Reanimated Animated Pressable props are supported
PressableFeedbackRootAnimation
The root animation prop supports the standard
AnimationRoot control flow:
trueor
undefined: Use the default built-in scale animation
falseor
"disabled": Disable the root's built-in scale (use this when applying scale via
PressableFeedback.Scaleinstead)
"disable-all": Cascade-disable all animations including the built-in scale and children (Scale, Highlight, Ripple)
object: Custom configuration for the built-in scale
|prop
|type
|default
|description
scale
PressableFeedbackScaleAnimation
|-
|Customize the built-in scale animation (value, timingConfig, etc.)
state
'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean
|-
|Control animation state while keeping configuration (e.g. for runtime toggling)
PressableFeedback.Scale
Use this compound part when you need to apply scale to a specific child element inside the container, instead of scaling the root itself. Set
animation={false} on the root to disable its built-in scale when using this component.
|prop
|type
|default
|description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
animation
PressableFeedbackScaleAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration for scale effect
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
style
ViewStyle
|-
|Additional styles
...AnimatedProps
AnimatedProps<ViewProps>
|-
|All Reanimated Animated View props are supported
PressableFeedbackScaleAnimation
Animation configuration for scale effect. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable scale animation
trueor
undefined: Use default scale animation
object: Custom scale configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
value
number
0.985
|Scale value when pressed (automatically adjusted based on container width)
timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 300, easing: Easing.out(Easing.ease) }
|Animation timing configuration
ignoreScaleCoefficient
boolean
false
|Ignore automatic scale coefficient and use the scale value directly
PressableFeedback.Highlight
|prop
|type
|default
|description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
animation
PressableFeedbackHighlightAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration for highlight overlay
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
style
ViewStyle
|-
|Additional styles
...AnimatedProps
AnimatedProps<ViewProps>
|-
|All Reanimated Animated View props are supported
PressableFeedbackHighlightAnimation
Animation configuration for highlight overlay. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable highlight animations
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
opacity.value
[number, number]
[0, 0.1]
|Opacity values [unpressed, pressed]
opacity.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 200 }
|Animation timing configuration
backgroundColor.value
string
|Theme-aware gray
|Background color of highlight overlay
PressableFeedback.Ripple
|prop
|type
|default
|description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for container slot
classNames
ElementSlots<RippleSlots>
|-
|Additional CSS classes for slots (container, ripple)
styles
Partial<Record<RippleSlots, ViewStyle>>
|-
|Styles for different parts of the ripple overlay
animation
PressableFeedbackRippleAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration for ripple overlay
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
...ViewProps
Omit<ViewProps, 'style'>
|-
|All View props except style are supported
styles
|prop
|type
|description
container
ViewStyle
|Styles for the container slot
ripple
ViewStyle
|Styles for the ripple slot
PressableFeedbackRippleAnimation
Animation configuration for ripple overlay. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable ripple animations
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
backgroundColor.value
string
|Computed based on theme
|Background color of ripple effect
progress.baseDuration
number
1000
|Base duration for ripple progress (automatically adjusted based on diagonal)
progress.minBaseDuration
number
750
|Minimum base duration for the ripple progress animation
progress.ignoreDurationCoefficient
boolean
false
|Ignore automatic duration coefficient and use base duration directly
opacity.value
[number, number, number]
[0, 0.1, 0]
|Opacity values [start, peak, end] for ripple animation
opacity.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 200 }
|Animation timing configuration
scale.value
[number, number, number]
[0, 1, 1]
|Scale values [start, peak, end] for ripple animation
scale.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 200 }
|Animation timing configuration
ElementSlots<RippleSlots>
Additional CSS classes for ripple slots:
|slot
|description
container
|Outer container slot (
absolute inset-0) - styles can be fully customized
ripple
|Inner ripple slot (
absolute top-0 left-0 rounded-full) - has animated properties that cannot be set via className