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TypographyUpdated

Primitive typography component for rendering styled text with semantic type variants.

SourceStyles source

Import

import { Typography } from 'heroui-native';

Anatomy

<Typography>...</Typography>

{/* Sub-components */}
<Typography.Heading>...</Typography.Heading>
<Typography.Paragraph>...</Typography.Paragraph>
<Typography.Code>...</Typography.Code>
  • Typography: Root text element. Selects a typography preset via type and exposes orthogonal align, color, weight, and truncate props.
  • Typography.Heading: Convenience wrapper restricted to heading types (h1h6). Adds accessibilityRole="header" automatically.
  • Typography.Paragraph: Convenience wrapper restricted to body types (body, body-sm, body-xs).
  • Typography.Code: Chip-styled inline monospaced text. Uses a platform-appropriate monospace font family.

Usage

Basic Usage

The Typography component renders body text by default.

<Typography>Hello, world!</Typography>

Type Variants

Use the type prop to select a semantic typography preset.

<Typography type="h1">Heading 1</Typography>
<Typography type="h2">Heading 2</Typography>
<Typography type="h3">Heading 3</Typography>
<Typography type="h4">Heading 4</Typography>
<Typography type="h5">Heading 5</Typography>
<Typography type="h6">Heading 6</Typography>
<Typography type="body">Body text</Typography>
<Typography type="body-sm">Small body text</Typography>
<Typography type="body-xs">Extra-small body text</Typography>
<Typography type="code">Code snippet</Typography>

Headings

Use Typography.Heading for heading text with automatic header accessibility role.

<Typography.Heading type="h1">Page Title</Typography.Heading>
<Typography.Heading type="h2">Section Title</Typography.Heading>
<Typography.Heading type="h3">Subsection Title</Typography.Heading>

Paragraphs

Use Typography.Paragraph for body text.

<Typography.Paragraph>
  This is a paragraph of body text with the default size.
</Typography.Paragraph>
<Typography.Paragraph type="body-sm">
  This is smaller body text.
</Typography.Paragraph>

Code

Use Typography.Code (or equivalently <Typography type="code">) for inline code snippets. Both render a chip-styled, monospaced inline element with a subtle background, rounded corners, and a self-start layout so it does not stretch in flex containers. The platform monospace fontFamily is applied at the Typography root, so the two forms are interchangeable.

<Typography.Code>console.log('hello')</Typography.Code>
<Typography type="code">console.log('hello')</Typography>

Alignment

Use the align prop to control horizontal alignment. start and end are RTL-aware (they flip under right-to-left layouts).

<Typography align="start">Start-aligned</Typography>
<Typography align="center">Center-aligned</Typography>
<Typography align="end">End-aligned</Typography>
<Typography align="justify">Justified text spreads across the line.</Typography>

Note: text-justify is iOS-only on React Native; Android falls back to left alignment.

Color

Use the color prop to apply a semantic foreground color preset.

<Typography color="default">Default foreground</Typography>
<Typography color="muted">Muted secondary text</Typography>

For other theme colors, pass the corresponding utility through className (e.g. className="text-accent", className="text-danger").

Weight

Use the weight prop to override the font weight implied by type. The override merges via tailwind-merge, so it always wins over the type variant's default weight.

<Typography type="h1" weight="bold">Bold H1</Typography>
<Typography weight="medium">Medium body</Typography>
<Typography weight="semibold">Semibold body</Typography>

Truncation

Use the truncate boolean prop to limit the text to a single line with an ellipsis. It is mapped to React Native's numberOfLines={1}. An explicit numberOfLines prop, if provided, takes precedence.

<Typography truncate>
  A long line of text that will be cut off with an ellipsis when it overflows
  the container.
</Typography>;

{
  /* Multi-line truncation via the underlying RN prop */
}
<Typography numberOfLines={2}>
  Two-line truncation works through React Native's standard `numberOfLines`
  prop.
</Typography>;

Example

import { Typography } from 'heroui-native';
import { View } from 'react-native';

export default function TypographyExample() {
  return (
    <View className="flex-1 justify-center px-5 gap-4">
      <Typography.Heading type="h1">Welcome</Typography.Heading>
      <Typography.Heading type="h3">Getting Started</Typography.Heading>
      <Typography.Paragraph>
        This is a body paragraph rendered with the Typography component.
      </Typography.Paragraph>
      <Typography.Paragraph color="muted" type="body-sm">
        Smaller supporting text for captions or footnotes.
      </Typography.Paragraph>
      <Typography.Code>npm install heroui-native</Typography.Code>
    </View>
  );
}

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

API Reference

Typography

Typography extends all standard React Native TextProps with additional typography props.

proptypedefaultdescription
type'h1' | 'h2' | 'h3' | 'h4' | 'h5' | 'h6' | 'body' | 'body-sm' | 'body-xs' | 'code''body'Semantic typography variant (size, default weight, line-height)
align'start' | 'center' | 'end' | 'justify''start'Horizontal alignment. start and end are RTL-aware. justify is iOS-only.
color'default' | 'muted''default'Semantic foreground color preset
weight'normal' | 'medium' | 'semibold' | 'bold'-Font weight override. When set, overrides the weight implied by type.
truncatebooleanfalseTruncates the text to a single line with an ellipsis (sets numberOfLines={1}). An explicit numberOfLines takes precedence.
childrenReact.ReactNode-Content to render
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
...TextPropsTextProps-All standard React Native Text props are supported

Typography.Heading

Inherits all Typography root props (align, color, weight, truncate, className, and React Native TextProps). Sets accessibilityRole="header" automatically and narrows type to heading variants.

proptypedefaultdescription
type'h1' | 'h2' | 'h3' | 'h4' | 'h5' | 'h6''h1'Heading level
childrenReact.ReactNode-Content to render
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
...TextPropsTextProps-All standard React Native Text props are supported

Typography.Paragraph

Inherits all Typography root props (align, color, weight, truncate, className, and React Native TextProps). Narrows type to body variants.

proptypedefaultdescription
type'body' | 'body-sm' | 'body-xs''body'Paragraph text size
childrenReact.ReactNode-Content to render
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
...TextPropsTextProps-All standard React Native Text props are supported

Typography.Code

Inherits all Typography root props (align, color, weight, truncate, className, style, and React Native TextProps). Thin wrapper that forces type="code"; the platform monospace fontFamily is merged in at the Typography root, so <Typography type="code"> and <Typography.Code> render identically.

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Content to render
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes
...TextPropsTextProps-All standard React Native Text props are supported

TagGroup

A compound component for displaying and managing selectable tags with optional removal.

TextArea

A multiline text input component with styled border and background for collecting longer user input.

On this page

ImportAnatomyUsageBasic UsageType VariantsHeadingsParagraphsCodeAlignmentColorWeightTruncationExampleAPI ReferenceTypographyTypography.HeadingTypography.ParagraphTypography.Code