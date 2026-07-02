Primitive typography component for rendering styled text with semantic type variants.

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import { Typography } from 'heroui-native' ;

< Typography >...</ Typography > { /* Sub-components */ } < Typography.Heading >...</ Typography.Heading > < Typography.Paragraph >...</ Typography.Paragraph > < Typography.Code >...</ Typography.Code >

Typography : Root text element. Selects a typography preset via type and exposes orthogonal align , color , weight , and truncate props.

: Root text element. Selects a typography preset via and exposes orthogonal , , , and props. Typography.Heading : Convenience wrapper restricted to heading types ( h1 – h6 ). Adds accessibilityRole="header" automatically.

: Convenience wrapper restricted to heading types ( – ). Adds automatically. Typography.Paragraph : Convenience wrapper restricted to body types ( body , body-sm , body-xs ).

: Convenience wrapper restricted to body types ( , , ). Typography.Code: Chip-styled inline monospaced text. Uses a platform-appropriate monospace font family.

The Typography component renders body text by default.

< Typography >Hello, world!</ Typography >

Use the type prop to select a semantic typography preset.

< Typography type = "h1" >Heading 1</ Typography > < Typography type = "h2" >Heading 2</ Typography > < Typography type = "h3" >Heading 3</ Typography > < Typography type = "h4" >Heading 4</ Typography > < Typography type = "h5" >Heading 5</ Typography > < Typography type = "h6" >Heading 6</ Typography > < Typography type = "body" >Body text</ Typography > < Typography type = "body-sm" >Small body text</ Typography > < Typography type = "body-xs" >Extra-small body text</ Typography > < Typography type = "code" >Code snippet</ Typography >

Use Typography.Heading for heading text with automatic header accessibility role.

< Typography.Heading type = "h1" >Page Title</ Typography.Heading > < Typography.Heading type = "h2" >Section Title</ Typography.Heading > < Typography.Heading type = "h3" >Subsection Title</ Typography.Heading >

Use Typography.Paragraph for body text.

< Typography.Paragraph > This is a paragraph of body text with the default size. </ Typography.Paragraph > < Typography.Paragraph type = "body-sm" > This is smaller body text. </ Typography.Paragraph >

Use Typography.Code (or equivalently <Typography type="code"> ) for inline code snippets. Both render a chip-styled, monospaced inline element with a subtle background, rounded corners, and a self-start layout so it does not stretch in flex containers. The platform monospace fontFamily is applied at the Typography root, so the two forms are interchangeable.

< Typography.Code >console.log('hello')</ Typography.Code > < Typography type = "code" >console.log('hello')</ Typography >

Use the align prop to control horizontal alignment. start and end are RTL-aware (they flip under right-to-left layouts).

< Typography align = "start" >Start-aligned</ Typography > < Typography align = "center" >Center-aligned</ Typography > < Typography align = "end" >End-aligned</ Typography > < Typography align = "justify" >Justified text spreads across the line.</ Typography >

Note: text-justify is iOS-only on React Native; Android falls back to left alignment.

Use the color prop to apply a semantic foreground color preset.

< Typography color = "default" >Default foreground</ Typography > < Typography color = "muted" >Muted secondary text</ Typography >

For other theme colors, pass the corresponding utility through className (e.g. className="text-accent" , className="text-danger" ).

Use the weight prop to override the font weight implied by type . The override merges via tailwind-merge , so it always wins over the type variant's default weight.

< Typography type = "h1" weight = "bold" >Bold H1</ Typography > < Typography weight = "medium" >Medium body</ Typography > < Typography weight = "semibold" >Semibold body</ Typography >

Use the truncate boolean prop to limit the text to a single line with an ellipsis. It is mapped to React Native's numberOfLines={1} . An explicit numberOfLines prop, if provided, takes precedence.

< Typography truncate > A long line of text that will be cut off with an ellipsis when it overflows the container. </ Typography >; { /* Multi-line truncation via the underlying RN prop */ } < Typography numberOfLines = { 2 }> Two-line truncation works through React Native's standard `numberOfLines` prop. </ Typography >;

import { Typography } from 'heroui-native' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; export default function TypographyExample () { return ( < View className = "flex-1 justify-center px-5 gap-4" > < Typography.Heading type = "h1" >Welcome</ Typography.Heading > < Typography.Heading type = "h3" >Getting Started</ Typography.Heading > < Typography.Paragraph > This is a body paragraph rendered with the Typography component. </ Typography.Paragraph > < Typography.Paragraph color = "muted" type = "body-sm" > Smaller supporting text for captions or footnotes. </ Typography.Paragraph > < Typography.Code >npm install heroui-native</ Typography.Code > </ View > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

Typography extends all standard React Native TextProps with additional typography props.

prop type default description type 'h1' | 'h2' | 'h3' | 'h4' | 'h5' | 'h6' | 'body' | 'body-sm' | 'body-xs' | 'code' 'body' Semantic typography variant (size, default weight, line-height) align 'start' | 'center' | 'end' | 'justify' 'start' Horizontal alignment. start and end are RTL-aware. justify is iOS-only. color 'default' | 'muted' 'default' Semantic foreground color preset weight 'normal' | 'medium' | 'semibold' | 'bold' - Font weight override. When set, overrides the weight implied by type . truncate boolean false Truncates the text to a single line with an ellipsis (sets numberOfLines={1} ). An explicit numberOfLines takes precedence. children React.ReactNode - Content to render className string - Additional CSS classes ...TextProps TextProps - All standard React Native Text props are supported

Inherits all Typography root props ( align , color , weight , truncate , className , and React Native TextProps ). Sets accessibilityRole="header" automatically and narrows type to heading variants.

prop type default description type 'h1' | 'h2' | 'h3' | 'h4' | 'h5' | 'h6' 'h1' Heading level children React.ReactNode - Content to render className string - Additional CSS classes ...TextProps TextProps - All standard React Native Text props are supported

Inherits all Typography root props ( align , color , weight , truncate , className , and React Native TextProps ). Narrows type to body variants.

prop type default description type 'body' | 'body-sm' | 'body-xs' 'body' Paragraph text size children React.ReactNode - Content to render className string - Additional CSS classes ...TextProps TextProps - All standard React Native Text props are supported

Inherits all Typography root props ( align , color , weight , truncate , className , style , and React Native TextProps ). Thin wrapper that forces type="code" ; the platform monospace fontFamily is merged in at the Typography root, so <Typography type="code"> and <Typography.Code> render identically.