TypographyUpdated
Primitive typography component for rendering styled text with semantic type variants.
Import
Anatomy
- Typography: Root text element. Selects a typography preset via
typeand exposes orthogonal
align,
color,
weight, and
truncateprops.
- Typography.Heading: Convenience wrapper restricted to heading types (
h1–
h6). Adds
accessibilityRole="header"automatically.
- Typography.Paragraph: Convenience wrapper restricted to body types (
body,
body-sm,
body-xs).
- Typography.Code: Chip-styled inline monospaced text. Uses a platform-appropriate monospace font family.
Usage
Basic Usage
The Typography component renders body text by default.
Type Variants
Use the
type prop to select a semantic typography preset.
Headings
Use
Typography.Heading for heading text with automatic header accessibility role.
Paragraphs
Use
Typography.Paragraph for body text.
Code
Use
Typography.Code (or equivalently
<Typography type="code">) for inline code snippets. Both render a chip-styled, monospaced inline element with a subtle background, rounded corners, and a
self-start layout so it does not stretch in flex containers. The platform monospace
fontFamily is applied at the
Typography root, so the two forms are interchangeable.
Alignment
Use the
align prop to control horizontal alignment.
start and
end are RTL-aware (they flip under right-to-left layouts).
Note:
text-justifyis iOS-only on React Native; Android falls back to left alignment.
Color
Use the
color prop to apply a semantic foreground color preset.
For other theme colors, pass the corresponding utility through
className (e.g.
className="text-accent",
className="text-danger").
Weight
Use the
weight prop to override the font weight implied by
type. The override merges via
tailwind-merge, so it always wins over the type variant's default weight.
Truncation
Use the
truncate boolean prop to limit the text to a single line with an ellipsis. It is mapped to React Native's
numberOfLines={1}. An explicit
numberOfLines prop, if provided, takes precedence.
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
Typography
Typography extends all standard React Native
TextProps with additional typography props.
|prop
|type
|default
|description
type
'h1' | 'h2' | 'h3' | 'h4' | 'h5' | 'h6' | 'body' | 'body-sm' | 'body-xs' | 'code'
'body'
|Semantic typography variant (size, default weight, line-height)
align
'start' | 'center' | 'end' | 'justify'
'start'
|Horizontal alignment.
start and
end are RTL-aware.
justify is iOS-only.
color
'default' | 'muted'
'default'
|Semantic foreground color preset
weight
'normal' | 'medium' | 'semibold' | 'bold'
|-
|Font weight override. When set, overrides the weight implied by
type.
truncate
boolean
false
|Truncates the text to a single line with an ellipsis (sets
numberOfLines={1}). An explicit
numberOfLines takes precedence.
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Content to render
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|All standard React Native
Text props are supported
Typography.Heading
Inherits all
Typography root props (
align,
color,
weight,
truncate,
className, and React Native
TextProps). Sets
accessibilityRole="header" automatically and narrows
type to heading variants.
|prop
|type
|default
|description
type
'h1' | 'h2' | 'h3' | 'h4' | 'h5' | 'h6'
'h1'
|Heading level
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Content to render
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|All standard React Native
Text props are supported
Typography.Paragraph
Inherits all
Typography root props (
align,
color,
weight,
truncate,
className, and React Native
TextProps). Narrows
type to body variants.
|prop
|type
|default
|description
type
'body' | 'body-sm' | 'body-xs'
'body'
|Paragraph text size
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Content to render
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|All standard React Native
Text props are supported
Typography.Code
Inherits all
Typography root props (
align,
color,
weight,
truncate,
className,
style, and React Native
TextProps). Thin wrapper that forces
type="code"; the platform monospace
fontFamily is merged in at the
Typography root, so
<Typography type="code"> and
<Typography.Code> render identically.
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Content to render
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|All standard React Native
Text props are supported