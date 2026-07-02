A compound component for displaying and managing selectable tags with optional removal.

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import { TagGroup } from 'heroui-native' ;

< TagGroup > < TagGroup.List > < TagGroup.Item id = "tag-1" > < TagGroup.ItemLabel >...</ TagGroup.ItemLabel > < TagGroup.ItemRemoveButton /> </ TagGroup.Item > </ TagGroup.List > </ TagGroup >

TagGroup : Main container that manages tag selection state, disabled keys, and remove functionality. Provides size and variant context to all child components.

: Main container that manages tag selection state, disabled keys, and remove functionality. Provides size and variant context to all child components. TagGroup.List : Container for rendering the list of tags with optional empty state rendering.

: Container for rendering the list of tags with optional empty state rendering. TagGroup.Item : Individual tag within the group. Supports string children (auto-wrapped in TagGroup.ItemLabel), render function children, or custom layouts.

: Individual tag within the group. Supports string children (auto-wrapped in TagGroup.ItemLabel), render function children, or custom layouts. TagGroup.ItemLabel : Text label for the tag. Automatically rendered when string children are provided, or can be used explicitly.

: Text label for the tag. Automatically rendered when string children are provided, or can be used explicitly. TagGroup.ItemRemoveButton: Remove button for the tag. Must be placed explicitly when removal is needed. Only functional when onRemove is provided to TagGroup.

Display a simple tag group with selectable items.

< TagGroup selectionMode = "single" > < TagGroup.List > < TagGroup.Item id = "news" >News</ TagGroup.Item > < TagGroup.Item id = "travel" >Travel</ TagGroup.Item > < TagGroup.Item id = "gaming" >Gaming</ TagGroup.Item > </ TagGroup.List > </ TagGroup >

Allow only one tag to be selected at a time.

< TagGroup selectionMode = "single" defaultSelectedKeys = {[ 'news' ]}> < TagGroup.List > < TagGroup.Item id = "news" >News</ TagGroup.Item > < TagGroup.Item id = "travel" >Travel</ TagGroup.Item > < TagGroup.Item id = "gaming" >Gaming</ TagGroup.Item > </ TagGroup.List > </ TagGroup >

Allow multiple tags to be selected simultaneously.

< TagGroup selectionMode = "multiple" defaultSelectedKeys = {[ 'news' , 'travel' ]}> < TagGroup.List > < TagGroup.Item id = "news" >News</ TagGroup.Item > < TagGroup.Item id = "travel" >Travel</ TagGroup.Item > < TagGroup.Item id = "gaming" >Gaming</ TagGroup.Item > </ TagGroup.List > </ TagGroup >

Control selection state with selectedKeys and onSelectionChange .

const [ selected , setSelected ] = useState ( new Set ([ 'news' ])); < TagGroup selectionMode = "single" selectedKeys = {selected} onSelectionChange = {setSelected} > < TagGroup.List > < TagGroup.Item id = "news" >News</ TagGroup.Item > < TagGroup.Item id = "travel" >Travel</ TagGroup.Item > < TagGroup.Item id = "gaming" >Gaming</ TagGroup.Item > </ TagGroup.List > </ TagGroup >;

Apply different visual variants to the tags.

< TagGroup selectionMode = "single" variant = "default" > < TagGroup.List > < TagGroup.Item id = "news" >News</ TagGroup.Item > < TagGroup.Item id = "travel" >Travel</ TagGroup.Item > </ TagGroup.List > </ TagGroup > < TagGroup selectionMode = "single" variant = "surface" > < TagGroup.List > < TagGroup.Item id = "news" >News</ TagGroup.Item > < TagGroup.Item id = "travel" >Travel</ TagGroup.Item > </ TagGroup.List > </ TagGroup >

Control the size of all tags in the group.

< TagGroup selectionMode = "single" size = "sm" > < TagGroup.List > < TagGroup.Item id = "news" >News</ TagGroup.Item > </ TagGroup.List > </ TagGroup > < TagGroup selectionMode = "single" size = "md" > < TagGroup.List > < TagGroup.Item id = "news" >News</ TagGroup.Item > </ TagGroup.List > </ TagGroup > < TagGroup selectionMode = "single" size = "lg" > < TagGroup.List > < TagGroup.Item id = "news" >News</ TagGroup.Item > </ TagGroup.List > </ TagGroup >

Add remove buttons to tags by providing onRemove and placing TagGroup.ItemRemoveButton in each item.

const [ tags , setTags ] = useState ([ { id: 'news' , name: 'News' }, { id: 'travel' , name: 'Travel' }, ]); const onRemove = ( keys ) => { setTags (( prev ) => prev. filter (( tag ) => ! keys. has (tag.id))); }; < TagGroup selectionMode = "single" onRemove = {onRemove}> < TagGroup.List > {tags. map (( tag ) => ( < TagGroup.Item key = {tag.id} id = {tag.id}> < TagGroup.ItemLabel >{tag.name}</ TagGroup.ItemLabel > < TagGroup.ItemRemoveButton /> </ TagGroup.Item > ))} </ TagGroup.List > </ TagGroup >;

Use a render function to access isSelected and isDisabled for custom layouts.

< TagGroup selectionMode = "single" > < TagGroup.List > < TagGroup.Item id = "news" > {({ isSelected }) => ( <> < SquareArticleIcon size = { 16 } colorClassName = { isSelected ? 'accent-accent-soft-foreground' : 'accent-field-foreground' } /> < TagGroup.ItemLabel >News</ TagGroup.ItemLabel > </> )} </ TagGroup.Item > </ TagGroup.List > </ TagGroup >

Render custom content when the list has no tags.

< TagGroup onRemove = {onRemove}> < TagGroup.List renderEmptyState = {() => ( < Text className = "text-sm text-muted" >No categories found</ Text > )} > {tags. map (( tag ) => ( < TagGroup.Item key = {tag.id} id = {tag.id}> < TagGroup.ItemLabel >{tag.name}</ TagGroup.ItemLabel > < TagGroup.ItemRemoveButton /> </ TagGroup.Item > ))} </ TagGroup.List > </ TagGroup >

Disable individual tags or the entire group.

< TagGroup selectionMode = "single" disabledKeys = { new Set ([ 'travel' ])}> < TagGroup.List > < TagGroup.Item id = "news" >News</ TagGroup.Item > < TagGroup.Item id = "travel" >Travel</ TagGroup.Item > < TagGroup.Item id = "gaming" isDisabled > Gaming </ TagGroup.Item > </ TagGroup.List > </ TagGroup >

import { TagGroup, Label, Description, FieldError } from 'heroui-native' ; import { useState, useMemo } from 'react' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; export default function TagGroupExample () { const [ selected , setSelected ] = useState ( new Set ()); const isInvalid = useMemo ( () => Array. from (selected). length === 0 , [selected] ); return ( < View className = "gap-4" > < TagGroup selectedKeys = {selected} selectionMode = "multiple" onSelectionChange = {setSelected} isInvalid = {isInvalid} > < Label isInvalid = { false }>Amenities</ Label > < TagGroup.List > < TagGroup.Item id = "laundry" >Laundry</ TagGroup.Item > < TagGroup.Item id = "fitness" >Fitness center</ TagGroup.Item > < TagGroup.Item id = "parking" >Parking</ TagGroup.Item > < TagGroup.Item id = "pool" >Swimming pool</ TagGroup.Item > < TagGroup.Item id = "breakfast" >Breakfast</ TagGroup.Item > </ TagGroup.List > < Description hideOnInvalid > { `Selected: ${ Array . from ( selected ). join ( ', ' ) }` } </ Description > < FieldError >Please select at least one category</ FieldError > </ TagGroup > </ View > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Child elements to render inside the tag group size 'sm' | 'md' | 'lg' 'md' Size of all tags in the group variant 'default' | 'surface' 'default' Visual variant of all tags in the group selectionMode 'none' | 'single' | 'multiple' 'none' The type of selection allowed in the tag group selectedKeys Iterable<TagKey> - The currently selected keys (controlled) defaultSelectedKeys Iterable<TagKey> - The initial selected keys (uncontrolled) disabledKeys Iterable<TagKey> - Keys of tags that should be disabled isDisabled boolean false Whether the entire tag group is disabled isInvalid boolean false Whether the tag group is in an invalid state isRequired boolean false Whether the tag group is required className string - Additional CSS classes for the tag group container style StyleProp<ViewStyle> - Additional styles for the tag group container animation "disable-all" | undefined - Use "disable-all" to disable all animations including children onSelectionChange (keys: Set<TagKey>) => void - Handler called when the selection changes onRemove (keys: Set<TagKey>) => void - Handler called when tags are removed ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

string | number — Key type for identifying tags within a TagGroup.

Use animation="disable-all" to disable all animations including children. Omit or use undefined for default animations.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Child elements to render inside the list className string - Additional CSS classes for the list container style StyleProp<ViewStyle> - Additional styles for the list container renderEmptyState () => React.ReactNode - Function to render when the list has no tags ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode | ((renderProps: TagRenderProps) => React.ReactNode) - Tag content: string, elements, or a render function receiving TagRenderProps id TagKey - Unique identifier for this tag isDisabled boolean - Whether this specific tag is disabled className string - Additional CSS classes for the tag style StyleProp<ViewStyle> - Additional styles for the tag ...PressableProps PressableProps - All standard React Native Pressable props are supported

prop type description isSelected boolean Whether the tag is currently selected isDisabled boolean Whether the tag is disabled (merged from root, disabledKeys, and item prop)

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Text content to render className string - Additional CSS classes for the label ...TextProps TextProps - All standard React Native Text props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Custom icon or content for the remove button. Defaults to close icon when omitted className string - Additional CSS classes for the remove button iconProps TagRemoveButtonIconProps - Props for customizing the default close icon. Only applies when no children are provided hitSlop number 8 Extends the touchable area ...PressableProps PressableProps - All standard React Native Pressable props are supported

prop type default description size number 12 Size of the icon color string - Color of the icon

Hook to access the tag group root context. Must be used within a TagGroup component.

import { useTagGroup } from 'heroui-native' ; const { selectedKeys , disabledKeys , selectionMode , onSelectionChange , onRemove , isDisabled , isInvalid , isRequired , } = useTagGroup ();

property type description selectionMode 'none' | 'single' | 'multiple' The type of selection allowed in the tag group selectedKeys Set<TagKey> Currently selected tag keys disabledKeys Set<TagKey> Keys of disabled tags onSelectionChange (keys: Set<TagKey>) => void Callback when selection changes onRemove ((keys: Set<TagKey>) => void) | undefined Callback when tags are removed isDisabled boolean Whether the entire tag group is disabled isInvalid boolean Whether the tag group is in an invalid state isRequired boolean Whether the tag group is required

Hook to access the tag item context. Must be used within a TagGroup.Item component.

import { useTagGroupItem } from 'heroui-native' ; const { id , isSelected , isDisabled , allowsRemoving } = useTagGroupItem ();