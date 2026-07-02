TagGroup
A compound component for displaying and managing selectable tags with optional removal.
Import
Anatomy
- TagGroup: Main container that manages tag selection state, disabled keys, and remove functionality. Provides size and variant context to all child components.
- TagGroup.List: Container for rendering the list of tags with optional empty state rendering.
- TagGroup.Item: Individual tag within the group. Supports string children (auto-wrapped in TagGroup.ItemLabel), render function children, or custom layouts.
- TagGroup.ItemLabel: Text label for the tag. Automatically rendered when string children are provided, or can be used explicitly.
- TagGroup.ItemRemoveButton: Remove button for the tag. Must be placed explicitly when removal is needed. Only functional when
onRemoveis provided to TagGroup.
Usage
Basic Usage
Display a simple tag group with selectable items.
Single Selection Mode
Allow only one tag to be selected at a time.
Multiple Selection Mode
Allow multiple tags to be selected simultaneously.
Controlled Selection
Control selection state with
selectedKeys and
onSelectionChange.
Variants
Apply different visual variants to the tags.
Sizes
Control the size of all tags in the group.
With Remove Button
Add remove buttons to tags by providing
onRemove and placing
TagGroup.ItemRemoveButton in each item.
Render Function Children
Use a render function to access
isSelected and
isDisabled for custom layouts.
Empty State
Render custom content when the list has no tags.
Disabled Tags
Disable individual tags or the entire group.
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
TagGroup
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Child elements to render inside the tag group
size
'sm' | 'md' | 'lg'
'md'
|Size of all tags in the group
variant
'default' | 'surface'
'default'
|Visual variant of all tags in the group
selectionMode
'none' | 'single' | 'multiple'
'none'
|The type of selection allowed in the tag group
selectedKeys
Iterable<TagKey>
|-
|The currently selected keys (controlled)
defaultSelectedKeys
Iterable<TagKey>
|-
|The initial selected keys (uncontrolled)
disabledKeys
Iterable<TagKey>
|-
|Keys of tags that should be disabled
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether the entire tag group is disabled
isInvalid
boolean
false
|Whether the tag group is in an invalid state
isRequired
boolean
false
|Whether the tag group is required
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the tag group container
style
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
|-
|Additional styles for the tag group container
animation
"disable-all" | undefined
|-
|Use
"disable-all" to disable all animations including children
onSelectionChange
(keys: Set<TagKey>) => void
|-
|Handler called when the selection changes
onRemove
(keys: Set<TagKey>) => void
|-
|Handler called when tags are removed
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
TagKey
string | number — Key type for identifying tags within a TagGroup.
Animation
Use
animation="disable-all" to disable all animations including children. Omit or use
undefined for default animations.
TagGroup.List
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Child elements to render inside the list
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the list container
style
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
|-
|Additional styles for the list container
renderEmptyState
() => React.ReactNode
|-
|Function to render when the list has no tags
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
TagGroup.Item
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode | ((renderProps: TagRenderProps) => React.ReactNode)
|-
|Tag content: string, elements, or a render function receiving TagRenderProps
id
TagKey
|-
|Unique identifier for this tag
isDisabled
boolean
|-
|Whether this specific tag is disabled
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the tag
style
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
|-
|Additional styles for the tag
...PressableProps
PressableProps
|-
|All standard React Native Pressable props are supported
TagRenderProps
|prop
|type
|description
isSelected
boolean
|Whether the tag is currently selected
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the tag is disabled (merged from root, disabledKeys, and item prop)
TagGroup.ItemLabel
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Text content to render
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the label
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|All standard React Native Text props are supported
TagGroup.ItemRemoveButton
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Custom icon or content for the remove button. Defaults to close icon when omitted
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the remove button
iconProps
TagRemoveButtonIconProps
|-
|Props for customizing the default close icon. Only applies when no children are provided
hitSlop
number
8
|Extends the touchable area
...PressableProps
PressableProps
|-
|All standard React Native Pressable props are supported
TagRemoveButtonIconProps
|prop
|type
|default
|description
size
number
12
|Size of the icon
color
string
|-
|Color of the icon
Hooks
useTagGroup
Hook to access the tag group root context. Must be used within a
TagGroup component.
Returns
|property
|type
|description
selectionMode
'none' | 'single' | 'multiple'
|The type of selection allowed in the tag group
selectedKeys
Set<TagKey>
|Currently selected tag keys
disabledKeys
Set<TagKey>
|Keys of disabled tags
onSelectionChange
(keys: Set<TagKey>) => void
|Callback when selection changes
onRemove
((keys: Set<TagKey>) => void) | undefined
|Callback when tags are removed
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the entire tag group is disabled
isInvalid
boolean
|Whether the tag group is in an invalid state
isRequired
boolean
|Whether the tag group is required
useTagGroupItem
Hook to access the tag item context. Must be used within a
TagGroup.Item component.
Returns
|property
|type
|description
id
TagKey
|Unique identifier for this tag
isSelected
boolean
|Whether the tag is currently selected
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the tag is disabled
allowsRemoving
boolean
|Whether the tag can be removed (true when onRemove is provided to TagGroup)