A field component that combines a label, description (or other content), and a control component (Switch or Checkbox) into a single pressable area.

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import { ControlField } from 'heroui-native' ;

< ControlField > < Label >...</ Label > < Description >...</ Description > < ControlField.Indicator >...</ ControlField.Indicator > < FieldError >...</ FieldError > </ ControlField >

ControlField : Root container that manages layout and state propagation

: Root container that manages layout and state propagation Label : Primary text label for the control (from Label component)

: Primary text label for the control (from Label component) Description : Secondary descriptive helper text (from Description component)

: Secondary descriptive helper text (from Description component) ControlField.Indicator : Container for the form control component (Switch, Checkbox, Radio)

: Container for the form control component (Switch, Checkbox, Radio) FieldError: Validation error message display (from FieldError component)

ControlField wraps form controls to provide consistent layout and state management.

< ControlField isSelected = {value} onSelectedChange = {setValue}> < Label className = "flex-1" >Label text</ Label > < ControlField.Indicator /> </ ControlField >

Add helper text below the label using the Description component.

< ControlField isSelected = {value} onSelectedChange = {setValue}> < View className = "flex-1" > < Label >Enable notifications</ Label > < Description > Receive push notifications about your account activity </ Description > </ View > < ControlField.Indicator /> </ ControlField >

Display validation errors using the ErrorMessage component.

< ControlField isSelected = {value} onSelectedChange = {setValue} isInvalid = { ! value} className = "flex-col items-start gap-1" > < View className = "flex-row items-center gap-2" > < View className = "flex-1" > < Label >I agree to the terms</ Label > < Description > By checking this box, you agree to our Terms of Service </ Description > </ View > < ControlField.Indicator variant = "checkbox" /> </ View > < FieldError >This field is required</ FieldError > </ ControlField >

Control interactivity with the disabled prop.

< ControlField isSelected = {value} onSelectedChange = {setValue} isDisabled > < View className = "flex-1" > < Label >Disabled field</ Label > < Description >This field is disabled</ Description > </ View > < ControlField.Indicator /> </ ControlField >

Disable all animations including children by using "disable-all" . This cascades down to all child components.

< ControlField isSelected = {value} onSelectedChange = {setValue} animation = "disable-all" > < View className = "flex-1" > < Label >Label text</ Label > < Description >Description text</ Description > </ View > < ControlField.Indicator /> </ ControlField >

import { Checkbox, Description, FieldError, ControlField, Label, Switch, } from 'heroui-native' ; import React from 'react' ; import { ScrollView, View } from 'react-native' ; export default function ControlFieldExample () { const [ notifications , setNotifications ] = React. useState ( false ); const [ terms , setTerms ] = React. useState ( false ); const [ newsletter , setNewsletter ] = React. useState ( true ); return ( < ScrollView className = "bg-background p-4" > < View className = "gap-4" > < ControlField isSelected = {notifications} onSelectedChange = {setNotifications} > < View className = "flex-1" > < Label >Enable notifications</ Label > < Description > Receive push notifications about your account activity </ Description > </ View > < ControlField.Indicator /> </ ControlField > < ControlField isSelected = {terms} onSelectedChange = {setTerms} isInvalid = { ! terms} className = "flex-col items-start gap-1" > < View className = "flex-row items-center gap-2" > < View className = "flex-1" > < Label >I agree to the terms and conditions</ Label > < Description > By checking this box, you agree to our Terms of Service </ Description > </ View > < ControlField.Indicator className = "mt-0.5" > < Checkbox /> </ ControlField.Indicator > </ View > < FieldError >This field is required</ FieldError > </ ControlField > < ControlField isSelected = {newsletter} onSelectedChange = {setNewsletter}> < View className = "flex-1" > < Label >Subscribe to newsletter</ Label > </ View > < ControlField.Indicator > < Checkbox color = "warning" /> </ ControlField.Indicator > </ ControlField > </ View > </ ScrollView > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode | ((props: ControlFieldRenderProps) => React.ReactNode) - Content to render inside the form control, or a render function isSelected boolean undefined Whether the control is selected/checked isDisabled boolean false Whether the form control is disabled isInvalid boolean false Whether the form control is invalid isRequired boolean false Whether the form control is required className string - Custom class name for the root element onSelectedChange (isSelected: boolean) => void - Callback when selection state changes animation "disable-all" | undefined undefined Animation configuration. Use "disable-all" to disable all animations including children ...PressableProps PressableProps - All React Native Pressable props are supported

The Label component automatically consumes form state ( isDisabled , isInvalid ) from the ControlField context.

Note: For complete prop documentation, see the Label component documentation.

The Description component automatically consumes form state ( isDisabled , isInvalid ) from the ControlField context.

Note: For complete prop documentation, see the Description component documentation.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Control component to render (Switch, Checkbox, Radio) variant 'checkbox' | 'radio' | 'switch' 'switch' Variant of the control to render when no children provided className string - Custom class name for the indicator element ...ViewProps ViewProps - All React Native View props are supported

Note: When children are provided, the component automatically passes down isSelected , onSelectedChange , isDisabled , and isInvalid props from the ControlField context if they are not already present on the child component. When using the radio variant, the Radio component renders in standalone mode (outside of a RadioGroup).

The FieldError component automatically consumes form state ( isInvalid ) from the ControlField context.

Note: For complete prop documentation, see the FieldError component documentation. The error message visibility is controlled by the isInvalid state of the parent ControlField.

Returns: