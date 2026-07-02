ControlField
A field component that combines a label, description (or other content), and a control component (Switch or Checkbox) into a single pressable area.
Import
Anatomy
- ControlField: Root container that manages layout and state propagation
- Label: Primary text label for the control (from Label component)
- Description: Secondary descriptive helper text (from Description component)
- ControlField.Indicator: Container for the form control component (Switch, Checkbox, Radio)
- FieldError: Validation error message display (from FieldError component)
Usage
Basic Usage
ControlField wraps form controls to provide consistent layout and state management.
With Description
Add helper text below the label using the Description component.
With Error Message
Display validation errors using the ErrorMessage component.
Disabled State
Control interactivity with the disabled prop.
Disabling All Animations
Disable all animations including children by using
"disable-all". This cascades down to all child components.
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
ControlField
|prop
|type
|default
|description
|children
React.ReactNode | ((props: ControlFieldRenderProps) => React.ReactNode)
|-
|Content to render inside the form control, or a render function
|isSelected
boolean
undefined
|Whether the control is selected/checked
|isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether the form control is disabled
|isInvalid
boolean
false
|Whether the form control is invalid
|isRequired
boolean
false
|Whether the form control is required
|className
string
|-
|Custom class name for the root element
|onSelectedChange
(isSelected: boolean) => void
|-
|Callback when selection state changes
|animation
"disable-all" | undefined
undefined
|Animation configuration. Use
"disable-all" to disable all animations including children
|...PressableProps
PressableProps
|-
|All React Native Pressable props are supported
Label
The
Label component automatically consumes form state (
isDisabled,
isInvalid) from the ControlField context.
Note: For complete prop documentation, see the Label component documentation.
Description
The
Description component automatically consumes form state (
isDisabled,
isInvalid) from the ControlField context.
Note: For complete prop documentation, see the Description component documentation.
ControlField.Indicator
|prop
|type
|default
|description
|children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Control component to render (Switch, Checkbox, Radio)
|variant
'checkbox' | 'radio' | 'switch'
'switch'
|Variant of the control to render when no children provided
|className
string
|-
|Custom class name for the indicator element
|...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All React Native View props are supported
Note: When children are provided, the component automatically passes down
isSelected,
onSelectedChange,
isDisabled, and
isInvalid props from the ControlField context if they are not already present on the child component. When using the
radio variant, the Radio component renders in standalone mode (outside of a RadioGroup).
FieldError
The
FieldError component automatically consumes form state (
isInvalid) from the ControlField context.
Note: For complete prop documentation, see the FieldError component documentation. The error message visibility is controlled by the
isInvalid state of the parent ControlField.
Hooks
useControlField
Returns:
|property
|type
|description
isSelected
boolean | undefined
|Whether the control is selected/checked
onSelectedChange
((isSelected: boolean) => void) | undefined
|Callback when selection state changes
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the form control is disabled
isInvalid
boolean
|Whether the form control is invalid
isPressed
SharedValue<boolean>
|Reanimated shared value indicating press state