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ControlField

A field component that combines a label, description (or other content), and a control component (Switch or Checkbox) into a single pressable area.

SourceStyles source

Import

import { ControlField } from 'heroui-native';

Anatomy

<ControlField>
  <Label>...</Label>
  <Description>...</Description>
  <ControlField.Indicator>...</ControlField.Indicator>
  <FieldError>...</FieldError>
</ControlField>
  • ControlField: Root container that manages layout and state propagation
  • Label: Primary text label for the control (from Label component)
  • Description: Secondary descriptive helper text (from Description component)
  • ControlField.Indicator: Container for the form control component (Switch, Checkbox, Radio)
  • FieldError: Validation error message display (from FieldError component)

Usage

Basic Usage

ControlField wraps form controls to provide consistent layout and state management.

<ControlField isSelected={value} onSelectedChange={setValue}>
  <Label className="flex-1">Label text</Label>
  <ControlField.Indicator />
</ControlField>

With Description

Add helper text below the label using the Description component.

<ControlField isSelected={value} onSelectedChange={setValue}>
  <View className="flex-1">
    <Label>Enable notifications</Label>
    <Description>
      Receive push notifications about your account activity
    </Description>
  </View>
  <ControlField.Indicator />
</ControlField>

With Error Message

Display validation errors using the ErrorMessage component.

<ControlField
  isSelected={value}
  onSelectedChange={setValue}
  isInvalid={!value}
  className="flex-col items-start gap-1"
>
  <View className="flex-row items-center gap-2">
    <View className="flex-1">
      <Label>I agree to the terms</Label>
      <Description>
        By checking this box, you agree to our Terms of Service
      </Description>
    </View>
    <ControlField.Indicator variant="checkbox" />
  </View>
  <FieldError>This field is required</FieldError>
</ControlField>

Disabled State

Control interactivity with the disabled prop.

<ControlField isSelected={value} onSelectedChange={setValue} isDisabled>
  <View className="flex-1">
    <Label>Disabled field</Label>
    <Description>This field is disabled</Description>
  </View>
  <ControlField.Indicator />
</ControlField>

Disabling All Animations

Disable all animations including children by using "disable-all". This cascades down to all child components.

<ControlField
  isSelected={value}
  onSelectedChange={setValue}
  animation="disable-all"
>
  <View className="flex-1">
    <Label>Label text</Label>
    <Description>Description text</Description>
  </View>
  <ControlField.Indicator />
</ControlField>

Example

import {
  Checkbox,
  Description,
  FieldError,
  ControlField,
  Label,
  Switch,
} from 'heroui-native';
import React from 'react';
import { ScrollView, View } from 'react-native';

export default function ControlFieldExample() {
  const [notifications, setNotifications] = React.useState(false);
  const [terms, setTerms] = React.useState(false);
  const [newsletter, setNewsletter] = React.useState(true);

  return (
    <ScrollView className="bg-background p-4">
      <View className="gap-4">
        <ControlField
          isSelected={notifications}
          onSelectedChange={setNotifications}
        >
          <View className="flex-1">
            <Label>Enable notifications</Label>
            <Description>
              Receive push notifications about your account activity
            </Description>
          </View>
          <ControlField.Indicator />
        </ControlField>

        <ControlField
          isSelected={terms}
          onSelectedChange={setTerms}
          isInvalid={!terms}
          className="flex-col items-start gap-1"
        >
          <View className="flex-row items-center gap-2">
            <View className="flex-1">
              <Label>I agree to the terms and conditions</Label>
              <Description>
                By checking this box, you agree to our Terms of Service
              </Description>
            </View>
            <ControlField.Indicator className="mt-0.5">
              <Checkbox />
            </ControlField.Indicator>
          </View>
          <FieldError>This field is required</FieldError>
        </ControlField>

        <ControlField isSelected={newsletter} onSelectedChange={setNewsletter}>
          <View className="flex-1">
            <Label>Subscribe to newsletter</Label>
          </View>
          <ControlField.Indicator>
            <Checkbox color="warning" />
          </ControlField.Indicator>
        </ControlField>
      </View>
    </ScrollView>
  );
}

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

API Reference

ControlField

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode | ((props: ControlFieldRenderProps) => React.ReactNode)-Content to render inside the form control, or a render function
isSelectedbooleanundefinedWhether the control is selected/checked
isDisabledbooleanfalseWhether the form control is disabled
isInvalidbooleanfalseWhether the form control is invalid
isRequiredbooleanfalseWhether the form control is required
classNamestring-Custom class name for the root element
onSelectedChange(isSelected: boolean) => void-Callback when selection state changes
animation"disable-all" | undefinedundefinedAnimation configuration. Use "disable-all" to disable all animations including children
...PressablePropsPressableProps-All React Native Pressable props are supported

Label

The Label component automatically consumes form state (isDisabled, isInvalid) from the ControlField context.

Note: For complete prop documentation, see the Label component documentation.

Description

The Description component automatically consumes form state (isDisabled, isInvalid) from the ControlField context.

Note: For complete prop documentation, see the Description component documentation.

ControlField.Indicator

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Control component to render (Switch, Checkbox, Radio)
variant'checkbox' | 'radio' | 'switch''switch'Variant of the control to render when no children provided
classNamestring-Custom class name for the indicator element
...ViewPropsViewProps-All React Native View props are supported

Note: When children are provided, the component automatically passes down isSelected, onSelectedChange, isDisabled, and isInvalid props from the ControlField context if they are not already present on the child component. When using the radio variant, the Radio component renders in standalone mode (outside of a RadioGroup).

FieldError

The FieldError component automatically consumes form state (isInvalid) from the ControlField context.

Note: For complete prop documentation, see the FieldError component documentation. The error message visibility is controlled by the isInvalid state of the parent ControlField.

Hooks

useControlField

Returns:

propertytypedescription
isSelectedboolean | undefinedWhether the control is selected/checked
onSelectedChange((isSelected: boolean) => void) | undefinedCallback when selection state changes
isDisabledbooleanWhether the form control is disabled
isInvalidbooleanWhether the form control is invalid
isPressedSharedValue<boolean>Reanimated shared value indicating press state

CloseButton

Button component for closing dialogs, modals, or dismissing content.

Description

Text component for providing accessible descriptions and helper text for form fields and other UI elements.

On this page

ImportAnatomyUsageBasic UsageWith DescriptionWith Error MessageDisabled StateDisabling All AnimationsExampleAPI ReferenceControlFieldLabelDescriptionControlField.IndicatorFieldErrorHooksuseControlField