Tabs
Organize content into tabbed views with animated transitions and indicators.
Import
Anatomy
- Tabs: Main container that manages tab state and selection. Controls active tab, handles value changes, and provides context to child components.
- Tabs.List: Container for tab triggers. Groups triggers together with optional styling variants (primary or secondary).
- Tabs.ScrollView: Optional scrollable wrapper for tab triggers. Enables horizontal scrolling when tabs overflow with automatic centering of active tab.
- Tabs.Trigger: Interactive button for each tab. Handles press events to change active tab and measures its position for indicator animation.
- Tabs.Label: Text content for tab triggers. Displays the tab title with appropriate styling.
- Tabs.Indicator: Animated visual indicator for active tab. Smoothly transitions between tabs using spring or timing animations.
- Tabs.Separator: Visual separator between tabs. Shows when the current tab value is not in the
betweenValuesarray, with animated opacity transitions.
- Tabs.Content: Container for tab panel content. Shows content when its value matches the active tab.
Usage
Basic Usage
The Tabs component uses compound parts to create navigable content sections.
Primary Variant
Default rounded primary style for tab triggers.
Secondary Variant
Underline style indicator for a more minimal appearance.
Scrollable Tabs
Handle many tabs with horizontal scrolling.
Disabled Tabs
Disable specific tabs to prevent interaction.
With Icons
Combine icons with labels for enhanced visual context.
With Render Function
Use a render function on
Tabs.Trigger to access state and customize content based on selection.
With Separators
Add visual separators between tabs that show when the active tab is not between specified values.
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
Tabs
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Children elements to be rendered inside tabs
value
string
|-
|Currently active tab value
variant
'primary' | 'secondary'
'primary'
|Visual variant of the tabs
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the container
animation
"disable-all" | undefined
undefined
|Animation configuration. Use
"disable-all" to disable all animations including children
onValueChange
(value: string) => void
|-
|Callback when the active tab changes
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
Tabs.List
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Children elements to be rendered inside the list
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
Tabs.ScrollView
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Children elements to be rendered inside the scroll view
scrollAlign
'start' | 'center' | 'end' | 'none'
'center'
|Scroll alignment variant for the selected item
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the scroll view
contentContainerClassName
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the content container
...ScrollViewProps
ScrollViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native ScrollView props are supported
Tabs.Trigger
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode | ((props: TabsTriggerRenderProps) => React.ReactNode)
|-
|Children elements to be rendered inside the trigger, or a render function
value
string
|-
|The unique value identifying this tab
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether the trigger is disabled
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
...PressableProps
PressableProps
|-
|All standard React Native Pressable props are supported
TabsTriggerRenderProps
When using a render function for
children, the following props are provided:
|property
|type
|description
isSelected
boolean
|Whether this trigger is currently selected
value
string
|The value of the trigger
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the trigger is disabled
Tabs.Label
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Text content to be rendered as label
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|All standard React Native Text props are supported
Tabs.Indicator
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Custom indicator content
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
animation
TabsIndicatorAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
...Animated.ViewProps
Animated.ViewProps
|-
|All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported
TabsIndicatorAnimation
Animation configuration for Tabs.Indicator component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable all animations
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
width.type
'spring' | 'timing'
'spring'
|Type of animation to use
width.config
WithSpringConfig | WithTimingConfig
{ stiffness: 1200, damping: 120 } (spring) or
{ duration: 200 } (timing)
|Reanimated animation configuration
height.type
'spring' | 'timing'
'spring'
|Type of animation to use
height.config
WithSpringConfig | WithTimingConfig
{ stiffness: 1200, damping: 120 } (spring) or
{ duration: 200 } (timing)
|Reanimated animation configuration
translateX.type
'spring' | 'timing'
'spring'
|Type of animation to use
translateX.config
WithSpringConfig | WithTimingConfig
{ stiffness: 1200, damping: 120 } (spring) or
{ duration: 200 } (timing)
|Reanimated animation configuration
Tabs.Separator
|prop
|type
|default
|description
betweenValues
string[]
|-
|Array of tab values between which the separator should be visible. The separator shows when the current tab value is NOT in this array
isAlwaysVisible
boolean
false
|If true, opacity is always 1 regardless of the current tab value
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
animation
TabsSeparatorAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Custom separator content
...Animated.ViewProps
Animated.ViewProps
|-
|All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported
Note: The following style properties are occupied by animations and cannot be set via className:
opacity- Animated for separator visibility transitions (0 when current tab is in
betweenValues, 1 when not)
To customize these properties, use the
animation prop. To completely disable animated styles and use your own via className or style prop, set
isAnimatedStyleActive={false}.
TabsSeparatorAnimation
Animation configuration for Tabs.Separator component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable all animations
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
opacity.value
[number, number]
[0, 1]
|Opacity values [hidden, visible]
opacity.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 200 }
|Animation timing configuration
Tabs.Content
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Children elements to be rendered inside the content
value
string
|-
|The value of the tab this content belongs to
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
Hooks
useTabs
Hook to access tabs root context values within custom components or compound components.
Returns:
UseTabsReturn
|property
|type
|description
value
string
|Currently active tab value
onValueChange
(value: string) => void
|Callback function to change the active tab
nativeID
string
|Unique identifier for the tabs instance
Note: This hook must be used within a
Tabs component. It will throw an error if called outside of the tabs context.
useTabsMeasurements
Hook to access tab measurements context values for managing tab trigger positions and dimensions.
Returns:
UseTabsMeasurementsReturn
|property
|type
|description
measurements
Record<string, ItemMeasurements>
|Record of measurements for each tab trigger
setMeasurements
(key: string, measurements: ItemMeasurements) => void
|Function to update measurements for a tab trigger
variant
'primary' | 'secondary'
|Visual variant of the tabs
ItemMeasurements
|property
|type
|description
width
number
|Width of the tab trigger in pixels
height
number
|Height of the tab trigger in pixels
x
number
|X position of the tab trigger
Note: This hook must be used within a
Tabs component. It will throw an error if called outside of the tabs context.
useTabsTrigger
Hook to access tab trigger context values within custom components or compound components.
Returns:
UseTabsTriggerReturn
|property
|type
|description
value
string
|The value of this trigger
nativeID
string
|Unique identifier for this trigger
isSelected
boolean
|Whether this trigger is currently selected
Note: This hook must be used within a
Tabs.Trigger component. It will throw an error if called outside of the trigger context.