Organize content into tabbed views with animated transitions and indicators.

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import { Tabs } from 'heroui-native' ;

< Tabs > < Tabs.List > < Tabs.ScrollView > < Tabs.Indicator /> < Tabs.Trigger > < Tabs.Label >...</ Tabs.Label > </ Tabs.Trigger > < Tabs.Separator /> < Tabs.Trigger > < Tabs.Label >...</ Tabs.Label > </ Tabs.Trigger > </ Tabs.ScrollView > </ Tabs.List > < Tabs.Content >...</ Tabs.Content > </ Tabs >

Tabs : Main container that manages tab state and selection. Controls active tab, handles value changes, and provides context to child components.

: Main container that manages tab state and selection. Controls active tab, handles value changes, and provides context to child components. Tabs.List : Container for tab triggers. Groups triggers together with optional styling variants (primary or secondary).

: Container for tab triggers. Groups triggers together with optional styling variants (primary or secondary). Tabs.ScrollView : Optional scrollable wrapper for tab triggers. Enables horizontal scrolling when tabs overflow with automatic centering of active tab.

: Optional scrollable wrapper for tab triggers. Enables horizontal scrolling when tabs overflow with automatic centering of active tab. Tabs.Trigger : Interactive button for each tab. Handles press events to change active tab and measures its position for indicator animation.

: Interactive button for each tab. Handles press events to change active tab and measures its position for indicator animation. Tabs.Label : Text content for tab triggers. Displays the tab title with appropriate styling.

: Text content for tab triggers. Displays the tab title with appropriate styling. Tabs.Indicator : Animated visual indicator for active tab. Smoothly transitions between tabs using spring or timing animations.

: Animated visual indicator for active tab. Smoothly transitions between tabs using spring or timing animations. Tabs.Separator : Visual separator between tabs. Shows when the current tab value is not in the betweenValues array, with animated opacity transitions.

: Visual separator between tabs. Shows when the current tab value is not in the array, with animated opacity transitions. Tabs.Content: Container for tab panel content. Shows content when its value matches the active tab.

The Tabs component uses compound parts to create navigable content sections.

< Tabs value = "tab1" onValueChange = {setActiveTab}> < Tabs.List > < Tabs.Indicator /> < Tabs.Trigger value = "tab1" > < Tabs.Label >Tab 1</ Tabs.Label > </ Tabs.Trigger > < Tabs.Trigger value = "tab2" > < Tabs.Label >Tab 2</ Tabs.Label > </ Tabs.Trigger > </ Tabs.List > < Tabs.Content value = "tab1" >...</ Tabs.Content > < Tabs.Content value = "tab2" >...</ Tabs.Content > </ Tabs >

Default rounded primary style for tab triggers.

< Tabs value = {activeTab} onValueChange = {setActiveTab} variant = "primary" > < Tabs.List > < Tabs.Indicator /> < Tabs.Trigger value = "settings" > < Tabs.Label >Settings</ Tabs.Label > </ Tabs.Trigger > < Tabs.Trigger value = "profile" > < Tabs.Label >Profile</ Tabs.Label > </ Tabs.Trigger > </ Tabs.List > < Tabs.Content value = "settings" >...</ Tabs.Content > < Tabs.Content value = "profile" >...</ Tabs.Content > </ Tabs >

Underline style indicator for a more minimal appearance.

< Tabs value = {activeTab} onValueChange = {setActiveTab} variant = "secondary" > < Tabs.List > < Tabs.Indicator /> < Tabs.Trigger value = "overview" > < Tabs.Label >Overview</ Tabs.Label > </ Tabs.Trigger > < Tabs.Trigger value = "analytics" > < Tabs.Label >Analytics</ Tabs.Label > </ Tabs.Trigger > </ Tabs.List > < Tabs.Content value = "overview" >...</ Tabs.Content > < Tabs.Content value = "analytics" >...</ Tabs.Content > </ Tabs >

Handle many tabs with horizontal scrolling.

< Tabs value = {activeTab} onValueChange = {setActiveTab}> < Tabs.List > < Tabs.ScrollView scrollAlign = "center" > < Tabs.Indicator /> < Tabs.Trigger value = "tab1" > < Tabs.Label >First Tab</ Tabs.Label > </ Tabs.Trigger > < Tabs.Trigger value = "tab2" > < Tabs.Label >Second Tab</ Tabs.Label > </ Tabs.Trigger > < Tabs.Trigger value = "tab3" > < Tabs.Label >Third Tab</ Tabs.Label > </ Tabs.Trigger > < Tabs.Trigger value = "tab4" > < Tabs.Label >Fourth Tab</ Tabs.Label > </ Tabs.Trigger > < Tabs.Trigger value = "tab5" > < Tabs.Label >Fifth Tab</ Tabs.Label > </ Tabs.Trigger > </ Tabs.ScrollView > </ Tabs.List > < Tabs.Content value = "tab1" >...</ Tabs.Content > < Tabs.Content value = "tab2" >...</ Tabs.Content > < Tabs.Content value = "tab3" >...</ Tabs.Content > < Tabs.Content value = "tab4" >...</ Tabs.Content > < Tabs.Content value = "tab5" >...</ Tabs.Content > </ Tabs >

Disable specific tabs to prevent interaction.

< Tabs value = {activeTab} onValueChange = {setActiveTab}> < Tabs.List > < Tabs.Indicator /> < Tabs.Trigger value = "active" > < Tabs.Label >Active</ Tabs.Label > </ Tabs.Trigger > < Tabs.Trigger value = "disabled" isDisabled > < Tabs.Label >Disabled</ Tabs.Label > </ Tabs.Trigger > < Tabs.Trigger value = "another" > < Tabs.Label >Another</ Tabs.Label > </ Tabs.Trigger > </ Tabs.List > < Tabs.Content value = "active" >...</ Tabs.Content > < Tabs.Content value = "another" >...</ Tabs.Content > </ Tabs >

Combine icons with labels for enhanced visual context.

< Tabs value = {activeTab} onValueChange = {setActiveTab}> < Tabs.List > < Tabs.Indicator /> < Tabs.Trigger value = "home" > < Icon name = "home" size = { 16 } /> < Tabs.Label >Home</ Tabs.Label > </ Tabs.Trigger > < Tabs.Trigger value = "search" > < Icon name = "search" size = { 16 } /> < Tabs.Label >Search</ Tabs.Label > </ Tabs.Trigger > </ Tabs.List > < Tabs.Content value = "home" >...</ Tabs.Content > < Tabs.Content value = "search" >...</ Tabs.Content > </ Tabs >

Use a render function on Tabs.Trigger to access state and customize content based on selection.

< Tabs value = {activeTab} onValueChange = {setActiveTab}> < Tabs.List > < Tabs.Indicator /> < Tabs.Trigger value = "settings" > {({ isSelected , value , isDisabled }) => ( < Tabs.Label className = {isSelected ? 'text-accent font-medium' : 'text-foreground' } > Settings </ Tabs.Label > )} </ Tabs.Trigger > < Tabs.Trigger value = "profile" > {({ isSelected }) => ( <> < Icon name = "user" size = { 16 } /> < Tabs.Label className = {isSelected ? 'text-accent' : 'text-muted' }> Profile </ Tabs.Label > </> )} </ Tabs.Trigger > </ Tabs.List > < Tabs.Content value = "settings" >...</ Tabs.Content > < Tabs.Content value = "profile" >...</ Tabs.Content > </ Tabs >

Add visual separators between tabs that show when the active tab is not between specified values.

< Tabs value = {activeTab} onValueChange = {setActiveTab}> < Tabs.List > < Tabs.ScrollView > < Tabs.Indicator /> < Tabs.Trigger value = "general" > < Tabs.Label >General</ Tabs.Label > </ Tabs.Trigger > < Tabs.Separator betweenValues = {[ 'general' , 'notifications' ]} /> < Tabs.Trigger value = "notifications" > < Tabs.Label >Notifications</ Tabs.Label > </ Tabs.Trigger > < Tabs.Separator betweenValues = {[ 'notifications' , 'profile' ]} /> < Tabs.Trigger value = "profile" > < Tabs.Label >Profile</ Tabs.Label > </ Tabs.Trigger > </ Tabs.ScrollView > </ Tabs.List > < Tabs.Content value = "general" >...</ Tabs.Content > < Tabs.Content value = "notifications" >...</ Tabs.Content > < Tabs.Content value = "profile" >...</ Tabs.Content > </ Tabs >

import { Button, Checkbox, Description, ControlField, Label, Tabs, TextField, } from 'heroui-native' ; import { useState } from 'react' ; import { View, Text } from 'react-native' ; import Animated, { FadeIn, FadeOut, LinearTransition, } from 'react-native-reanimated' ; const AnimatedContentContainer = ({ children, } : { children : React . ReactNode ; }) => ( < Animated.View entering = {FadeIn. duration ( 200 )} exiting = {FadeOut. duration ( 200 )} className = "gap-6" > {children} </ Animated.View > ); export default function TabsExample () { const [ activeTab , setActiveTab ] = useState ( 'general' ); const [ showSidebar , setShowSidebar ] = useState ( true ); const [ accountActivity , setAccountActivity ] = useState ( true ); const [ name , setName ] = useState ( '' ); return ( < Tabs value = {activeTab} onValueChange = {setActiveTab} variant = "primary" > < Tabs.List > < Tabs.ScrollView > < Tabs.Indicator /> < Tabs.Trigger value = "general" > < Tabs.Label >General</ Tabs.Label > </ Tabs.Trigger > < Tabs.Trigger value = "notifications" > < Tabs.Label >Notifications</ Tabs.Label > </ Tabs.Trigger > < Tabs.Trigger value = "profile" > < Tabs.Label >Profile</ Tabs.Label > </ Tabs.Trigger > </ Tabs.ScrollView > </ Tabs.List > < Animated.View layout = {LinearTransition. duration ( 200 )} className = "px-4 py-6 border border-border rounded-xl" > < Tabs.Content value = "general" > < AnimatedContentContainer > < ControlField isSelected = {showSidebar} onSelectedChange = {setShowSidebar} > < ControlField.Indicator variant = "checkbox" /> < View className = "flex-1" > < Label >Show sidebar</ Label > < Description >Display the sidebar navigation panel</ Description > </ View > </ ControlField > </ AnimatedContentContainer > </ Tabs.Content > < Tabs.Content value = "notifications" > < AnimatedContentContainer > < ControlField isSelected = {accountActivity} onSelectedChange = {setAccountActivity} > < ControlField.Indicator variant = "checkbox" /> < View className = "flex-1" > < Label >Account activity</ Label > < Description > Notifications about your account activity </ Description > </ View > </ ControlField > </ AnimatedContentContainer > </ Tabs.Content > < Tabs.Content value = "profile" > < AnimatedContentContainer > < TextField isRequired > < Label >Name</ Label > < Input value = {name} onChangeText = {setName} placeholder = "Enter your full name" /> </ TextField > < Button size = "sm" className = "self-start" > < Button.Label >Update profile</ Button.Label > </ Button > </ AnimatedContentContainer > </ Tabs.Content > </ Animated.View > </ Tabs > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Children elements to be rendered inside tabs value string - Currently active tab value variant 'primary' | 'secondary' 'primary' Visual variant of the tabs className string - Additional CSS classes for the container animation "disable-all" | undefined undefined Animation configuration. Use "disable-all" to disable all animations including children onValueChange (value: string) => void - Callback when the active tab changes ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Children elements to be rendered inside the list className string - Additional CSS classes ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Children elements to be rendered inside the scroll view scrollAlign 'start' | 'center' | 'end' | 'none' 'center' Scroll alignment variant for the selected item className string - Additional CSS classes for the scroll view contentContainerClassName string - Additional CSS classes for the content container ...ScrollViewProps ScrollViewProps - All standard React Native ScrollView props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode | ((props: TabsTriggerRenderProps) => React.ReactNode) - Children elements to be rendered inside the trigger, or a render function value string - The unique value identifying this tab isDisabled boolean false Whether the trigger is disabled className string - Additional CSS classes ...PressableProps PressableProps - All standard React Native Pressable props are supported

When using a render function for children , the following props are provided:

property type description isSelected boolean Whether this trigger is currently selected value string The value of the trigger isDisabled boolean Whether the trigger is disabled

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Text content to be rendered as label className string - Additional CSS classes ...TextProps TextProps - All standard React Native Text props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Custom indicator content className string - Additional CSS classes animation TabsIndicatorAnimation - Animation configuration isAnimatedStyleActive boolean true Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active ...Animated.ViewProps Animated.ViewProps - All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported

Animation configuration for Tabs.Indicator component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable all animations

or : Disable all animations true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties width.type 'spring' | 'timing' 'spring' Type of animation to use width.config WithSpringConfig | WithTimingConfig { stiffness: 1200, damping: 120 } (spring) or { duration: 200 } (timing) Reanimated animation configuration height.type 'spring' | 'timing' 'spring' Type of animation to use height.config WithSpringConfig | WithTimingConfig { stiffness: 1200, damping: 120 } (spring) or { duration: 200 } (timing) Reanimated animation configuration translateX.type 'spring' | 'timing' 'spring' Type of animation to use translateX.config WithSpringConfig | WithTimingConfig { stiffness: 1200, damping: 120 } (spring) or { duration: 200 } (timing) Reanimated animation configuration

prop type default description betweenValues string[] - Array of tab values between which the separator should be visible. The separator shows when the current tab value is NOT in this array isAlwaysVisible boolean false If true, opacity is always 1 regardless of the current tab value className string - Additional CSS classes animation TabsSeparatorAnimation - Animation configuration isAnimatedStyleActive boolean true Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active children React.ReactNode - Custom separator content ...Animated.ViewProps Animated.ViewProps - All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported

Note: The following style properties are occupied by animations and cannot be set via className:

opacity - Animated for separator visibility transitions (0 when current tab is in betweenValues , 1 when not)

To customize these properties, use the animation prop. To completely disable animated styles and use your own via className or style prop, set isAnimatedStyleActive={false} .

Animation configuration for Tabs.Separator component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable all animations

or : Disable all animations true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties opacity.value [number, number] [0, 1] Opacity values [hidden, visible] opacity.timingConfig WithTimingConfig { duration: 200 } Animation timing configuration

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Children elements to be rendered inside the content value string - The value of the tab this content belongs to className string - Additional CSS classes ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

Hook to access tabs root context values within custom components or compound components.

import { useTabs } from 'heroui-native' ; const CustomComponent = () => { const { value , onValueChange , nativeID } = useTabs (); // ... your implementation };

Returns: UseTabsReturn

property type description value string Currently active tab value onValueChange (value: string) => void Callback function to change the active tab nativeID string Unique identifier for the tabs instance

Note: This hook must be used within a Tabs component. It will throw an error if called outside of the tabs context.

Hook to access tab measurements context values for managing tab trigger positions and dimensions.

import { useTabsMeasurements } from 'heroui-native' ; const CustomIndicator = () => { const { measurements , variant } = useTabsMeasurements (); // ... your implementation };

Returns: UseTabsMeasurementsReturn

property type description measurements Record<string, ItemMeasurements> Record of measurements for each tab trigger setMeasurements (key: string, measurements: ItemMeasurements) => void Function to update measurements for a tab trigger variant 'primary' | 'secondary' Visual variant of the tabs

property type description width number Width of the tab trigger in pixels height number Height of the tab trigger in pixels x number X position of the tab trigger

Note: This hook must be used within a Tabs component. It will throw an error if called outside of the tabs context.

Hook to access tab trigger context values within custom components or compound components.

import { useTabsTrigger } from 'heroui-native' ; const CustomLabel = () => { const { value , isSelected , nativeID } = useTabsTrigger (); // ... your implementation };

Returns: UseTabsTriggerReturn

property type description value string The value of this trigger nativeID string Unique identifier for this trigger isSelected boolean Whether this trigger is currently selected