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import { Dialog } from 'heroui-native' ;

< Dialog > < Dialog.Trigger >...</ Dialog.Trigger > < Dialog.Portal > < Dialog.Overlay >...</ Dialog.Overlay > < Dialog.Content > < Dialog.Close >...</ Dialog.Close > < Dialog.Title >...</ Dialog.Title > < Dialog.Description >...</ Dialog.Description > </ Dialog.Content > </ Dialog.Portal > </ Dialog >

Dialog : Root component that manages open state and provides context to child components.

: Root component that manages open state and provides context to child components. Dialog.Trigger : Pressable element that opens the dialog when pressed.

: Pressable element that opens the dialog when pressed. Dialog.Portal : Renders dialog content in a portal with centered layout and animation control.

: Renders dialog content in a portal with centered layout and animation control. Dialog.Overlay : Background overlay that appears behind the dialog content, typically closes dialog when pressed.

: Background overlay that appears behind the dialog content, typically closes dialog when pressed. Dialog.Content : Main dialog container with gesture support for drag-to-dismiss.

: Main dialog container with gesture support for drag-to-dismiss. Dialog.Close : Close button for the dialog. Can accept custom children or uses default close icon.

: Close button for the dialog. Can accept custom children or uses default close icon. Dialog.Title : Dialog title text with semantic heading role.

: Dialog title text with semantic heading role. Dialog.Description: Dialog description text that provides additional context.

Simple dialog with title, description, and close button.

< Dialog isOpen = {isOpen} onOpenChange = {setIsOpen}> < Dialog.Trigger asChild > < Button >Open Dialog</ Button > </ Dialog.Trigger > < Dialog.Portal > < Dialog.Overlay /> < Dialog.Content > < Dialog.Close /> < Dialog.Title >...</ Dialog.Title > < Dialog.Description >...</ Dialog.Description > </ Dialog.Content > </ Dialog.Portal > </ Dialog >

Handle long content with scroll views.

< Dialog isOpen = {isOpen} onOpenChange = {setIsOpen}> < Dialog.Trigger >...</ Dialog.Trigger > < Dialog.Portal > < Dialog.Overlay /> < Dialog.Content > < Dialog.Close /> < Dialog.Title >...</ Dialog.Title > < View className = "h-[300px]" > < ScrollView >...</ ScrollView > </ View > </ Dialog.Content > </ Dialog.Portal > </ Dialog >

Dialog with text inputs and keyboard handling.

< Dialog isOpen = {isOpen} onOpenChange = {setIsOpen}> < Dialog.Trigger >...</ Dialog.Trigger > < Dialog.Portal > < Dialog.Overlay /> < KeyboardAvoidingView behavior = "padding" > < Dialog.Content > < Dialog.Close /> < Dialog.Title >...</ Dialog.Title > < TextField >...</ TextField > < Button onPress = {handleSubmit}>Submit</ Button > </ Dialog.Content > </ KeyboardAvoidingView > </ Dialog.Portal > </ Dialog >

import { Button, Dialog } from 'heroui-native' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; import { useState } from 'react' ; export default function DialogExample () { const [ isOpen , setIsOpen ] = useState ( false ); return ( < Dialog isOpen = {isOpen} onOpenChange = {setIsOpen}> < Dialog.Trigger asChild > < Button variant = "primary" >Open Dialog</ Button > </ Dialog.Trigger > < Dialog.Portal > < Dialog.Overlay /> < Dialog.Content > < Dialog.Close variant = "ghost" /> < View className = "mb-5 gap-1.5" > < Dialog.Title >Confirm Action</ Dialog.Title > < Dialog.Description > Are you sure you want to proceed with this action? This cannot be undone. </ Dialog.Description > </ View > < View className = "flex-row justify-end gap-3" > < Button variant = "ghost" size = "sm" onPress = {() => setIsOpen ( false )}> Cancel </ Button > < Button size = "sm" >Confirm</ Button > </ View > </ Dialog.Content > </ Dialog.Portal > </ Dialog > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Dialog content and trigger elements isOpen boolean - Controlled open state of the dialog isDefaultOpen boolean false Initial open state when uncontrolled animation AnimationRootDisableAll - Animation configuration onOpenChange (value: boolean) => void - Callback when open state changes ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

Animation configuration for dialog root component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable only root animations

or : Disable only root animations "disable-all" : Disable all animations including children

: Disable all animations including children true or undefined : Use default animations

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Trigger element content asChild boolean - Render as child element without wrapper ...TouchableOpacityProps TouchableOpacityProps - All standard React Native TouchableOpacity props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Portal content (overlay and dialog) disableFullWindowOverlay boolean false When true on iOS, uses View instead of FullWindowOverlay. Enables element inspector; overlay won't appear above native modals unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModal boolean false Controls whether VoiceOver treats the overlay window as a modal container. When true , VoiceOver is restricted to elements inside the overlay. iOS only. Unstable: may change with react-native-screens updates className string - Additional CSS classes for portal container style StyleProp<ViewStyle> - Additional styles for portal container hostName string - Optional portal host name for specific container forceMount boolean - Force mount when closed for animation purposes

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Custom overlay content className string - Additional CSS classes for overlay style ViewStyle - Additional styles for overlay container animation DialogOverlayAnimation - Animation configuration isAnimatedStyleActive boolean true Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active isCloseOnPress boolean true Whether pressing overlay closes dialog forceMount boolean - Force mount when closed for animation purposes ...PressableProps PressableProps - All standard React Native Pressable props are supported

Animation configuration for dialog overlay component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable all animations

or : Disable all animations true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties opacity.value [number, number, number] [0, 1, 0] Opacity values [idle, open, close] (progress-based, for dialog presentation) entering EntryOrExitLayoutType FadeIn.duration(200) Custom entering animation (for popover presentation) exiting EntryOrExitLayoutType FadeOut.duration(150) Custom exiting animation (for popover presentation)

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Dialog content className string - Additional CSS classes for content container style StyleProp<ViewStyle> - Additional styles for content container animation DialogContentAnimation - Animation configuration isSwipeable boolean true Whether the dialog content can be swiped to dismiss forceMount boolean - Force mount when closed for animation purposes ...Animated.ViewProps Animated.ViewProps - All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported

Animation configuration for dialog content component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable all animations

or : Disable all animations true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties entering EntryOrExitLayoutType Keyframe with scale: 0.96→1 and opacity: 0→1 (200ms, easing: Easing.out(Easing.ease) ) Custom entering animation exiting EntryOrExitLayoutType Keyframe with scale: 1→0.96 and opacity: 1→0 (150ms, easing: Easing.in(Easing.ease) ) Custom exiting animation

Dialog.Close extends CloseButton and automatically handles dialog dismissal when pressed.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Title content className string - Additional CSS classes for title ...TextProps TextProps - All standard React Native Text props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Description content className string - Additional CSS classes for description ...TextProps TextProps - All standard React Native Text props are supported

Hook to access dialog primitive context.

const { isOpen , onOpenChange } = useDialog ();

property type description isOpen boolean Current open state onOpenChange (value: boolean) => void Function to change open state

Hook to access dialog animation context for advanced customization.

const { progress , isDragging , isGestureReleaseAnimationRunning } = useDialogAnimation ();

property type description progress SharedValue<number> Animation progress (0=idle, 1=open, 2=close) isDragging SharedValue<boolean> Whether dialog is being dragged isGestureReleaseAnimationRunning SharedValue<boolean> Whether gesture release animation is running