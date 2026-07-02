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Dialog

Displays a modal overlay with animated transitions and gesture-based dismissal.

SourceStyles source

Import

import { Dialog } from 'heroui-native';

Anatomy

<Dialog>
  <Dialog.Trigger>...</Dialog.Trigger>
  <Dialog.Portal>
    <Dialog.Overlay>...</Dialog.Overlay>
    <Dialog.Content>
      <Dialog.Close>...</Dialog.Close>
      <Dialog.Title>...</Dialog.Title>
      <Dialog.Description>...</Dialog.Description>
    </Dialog.Content>
  </Dialog.Portal>
</Dialog>
  • Dialog: Root component that manages open state and provides context to child components.
  • Dialog.Trigger: Pressable element that opens the dialog when pressed.
  • Dialog.Portal: Renders dialog content in a portal with centered layout and animation control.
  • Dialog.Overlay: Background overlay that appears behind the dialog content, typically closes dialog when pressed.
  • Dialog.Content: Main dialog container with gesture support for drag-to-dismiss.
  • Dialog.Close: Close button for the dialog. Can accept custom children or uses default close icon.
  • Dialog.Title: Dialog title text with semantic heading role.
  • Dialog.Description: Dialog description text that provides additional context.

Usage

Basic Dialog

Simple dialog with title, description, and close button.

<Dialog isOpen={isOpen} onOpenChange={setIsOpen}>
  <Dialog.Trigger asChild>
    <Button>Open Dialog</Button>
  </Dialog.Trigger>
  <Dialog.Portal>
    <Dialog.Overlay />
    <Dialog.Content>
      <Dialog.Close />
      <Dialog.Title>...</Dialog.Title>
      <Dialog.Description>...</Dialog.Description>
    </Dialog.Content>
  </Dialog.Portal>
</Dialog>

Scrollable Content

Handle long content with scroll views.

<Dialog isOpen={isOpen} onOpenChange={setIsOpen}>
  <Dialog.Trigger>...</Dialog.Trigger>
  <Dialog.Portal>
    <Dialog.Overlay />
    <Dialog.Content>
      <Dialog.Close />
      <Dialog.Title>...</Dialog.Title>
      <View className="h-[300px]">
        <ScrollView>...</ScrollView>
      </View>
    </Dialog.Content>
  </Dialog.Portal>
</Dialog>

Form Dialog

Dialog with text inputs and keyboard handling.

<Dialog isOpen={isOpen} onOpenChange={setIsOpen}>
  <Dialog.Trigger>...</Dialog.Trigger>
  <Dialog.Portal>
    <Dialog.Overlay />
    <KeyboardAvoidingView behavior="padding">
      <Dialog.Content>
        <Dialog.Close />
        <Dialog.Title>...</Dialog.Title>
        <TextField>...</TextField>
        <Button onPress={handleSubmit}>Submit</Button>
      </Dialog.Content>
    </KeyboardAvoidingView>
  </Dialog.Portal>
</Dialog>

Example

import { Button, Dialog } from 'heroui-native';
import { View } from 'react-native';
import { useState } from 'react';

export default function DialogExample() {
  const [isOpen, setIsOpen] = useState(false);

  return (
    <Dialog isOpen={isOpen} onOpenChange={setIsOpen}>
      <Dialog.Trigger asChild>
        <Button variant="primary">Open Dialog</Button>
      </Dialog.Trigger>
      <Dialog.Portal>
        <Dialog.Overlay />
        <Dialog.Content>
          <Dialog.Close variant="ghost" />
          <View className="mb-5 gap-1.5">
            <Dialog.Title>Confirm Action</Dialog.Title>
            <Dialog.Description>
              Are you sure you want to proceed with this action? This cannot be
              undone.
            </Dialog.Description>
          </View>
          <View className="flex-row justify-end gap-3">
            <Button variant="ghost" size="sm" onPress={() => setIsOpen(false)}>
              Cancel
            </Button>
            <Button size="sm">Confirm</Button>
          </View>
        </Dialog.Content>
      </Dialog.Portal>
    </Dialog>
  );
}

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

API Reference

Dialog

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Dialog content and trigger elements
isOpenboolean-Controlled open state of the dialog
isDefaultOpenbooleanfalseInitial open state when uncontrolled
animationAnimationRootDisableAll-Animation configuration
onOpenChange(value: boolean) => void-Callback when open state changes
...ViewPropsViewProps-All standard React Native View props are supported

AnimationRootDisableAll

Animation configuration for dialog root component. Can be:

  • false or "disabled": Disable only root animations
  • "disable-all": Disable all animations including children
  • true or undefined: Use default animations

Dialog.Trigger

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Trigger element content
asChildboolean-Render as child element without wrapper
...TouchableOpacityPropsTouchableOpacityProps-All standard React Native TouchableOpacity props are supported

Dialog.Portal

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Portal content (overlay and dialog)
disableFullWindowOverlaybooleanfalseWhen true on iOS, uses View instead of FullWindowOverlay. Enables element inspector; overlay won't appear above native modals
unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModalbooleanfalseControls whether VoiceOver treats the overlay window as a modal container. When true, VoiceOver is restricted to elements inside the overlay. iOS only. Unstable: may change with react-native-screens updates
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for portal container
styleStyleProp<ViewStyle>-Additional styles for portal container
hostNamestring-Optional portal host name for specific container
forceMountboolean-Force mount when closed for animation purposes

Dialog.Overlay

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Custom overlay content
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for overlay
styleViewStyle-Additional styles for overlay container
animationDialogOverlayAnimation-Animation configuration
isAnimatedStyleActivebooleantrueWhether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
isCloseOnPressbooleantrueWhether pressing overlay closes dialog
forceMountboolean-Force mount when closed for animation purposes
...PressablePropsPressableProps-All standard React Native Pressable props are supported

DialogOverlayAnimation

Animation configuration for dialog overlay component. Can be:

  • false or "disabled": Disable all animations
  • true or undefined: Use default animations
  • object: Custom animation configuration
proptypedefaultdescription
state'disabled' | boolean-Disable animations while customizing properties
opacity.value[number, number, number][0, 1, 0]Opacity values [idle, open, close] (progress-based, for dialog presentation)
enteringEntryOrExitLayoutTypeFadeIn.duration(200)Custom entering animation (for popover presentation)
exitingEntryOrExitLayoutTypeFadeOut.duration(150)Custom exiting animation (for popover presentation)

Dialog.Content

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Dialog content
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for content container
styleStyleProp<ViewStyle>-Additional styles for content container
animationDialogContentAnimation-Animation configuration
isSwipeablebooleantrueWhether the dialog content can be swiped to dismiss
forceMountboolean-Force mount when closed for animation purposes
...Animated.ViewPropsAnimated.ViewProps-All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported

DialogContentAnimation

Animation configuration for dialog content component. Can be:

  • false or "disabled": Disable all animations
  • true or undefined: Use default animations
  • object: Custom animation configuration
proptypedefaultdescription
state'disabled' | boolean-Disable animations while customizing properties
enteringEntryOrExitLayoutTypeKeyframe with scale: 0.96→1 and opacity: 0→1 (200ms, easing: Easing.out(Easing.ease))Custom entering animation
exitingEntryOrExitLayoutTypeKeyframe with scale: 1→0.96 and opacity: 1→0 (150ms, easing: Easing.in(Easing.ease))Custom exiting animation

Dialog.Close

Dialog.Close extends CloseButton and automatically handles dialog dismissal when pressed.

Dialog.Title

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Title content
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for title
...TextPropsTextProps-All standard React Native Text props are supported

Dialog.Description

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Description content
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes for description
...TextPropsTextProps-All standard React Native Text props are supported

Hooks

useDialog

Hook to access dialog primitive context.

const { isOpen, onOpenChange } = useDialog();
propertytypedescription
isOpenbooleanCurrent open state
onOpenChange(value: boolean) => voidFunction to change open state

useDialogAnimation

Hook to access dialog animation context for advanced customization.

const { progress, isDragging, isGestureReleaseAnimationRunning } =
  useDialogAnimation();
propertytypedescription
progressSharedValue<number>Animation progress (0=idle, 1=open, 2=close)
isDraggingSharedValue<boolean>Whether dialog is being dragged
isGestureReleaseAnimationRunningSharedValue<boolean>Whether gesture release animation is running

Special Notes

Element Inspector (iOS)

Dialog uses FullWindowOverlay on iOS. To enable the React Native element inspector during development, set disableFullWindowOverlay={true} on Dialog.Portal. Tradeoff: the dialog will not appear above native modals when disabled.

Description

Text component for providing accessible descriptions and helper text for form fields and other UI elements.

FieldError

Displays validation error message content with smooth animations.

On this page

ImportAnatomyUsageBasic DialogScrollable ContentForm DialogExampleAPI ReferenceDialogAnimationRootDisableAllDialog.TriggerDialog.PortalDialog.OverlayDialogOverlayAnimationDialog.ContentDialogContentAnimationDialog.CloseDialog.TitleDialog.DescriptionHooksuseDialoguseDialogAnimationSpecial NotesElement Inspector (iOS)