Dialog
Displays a modal overlay with animated transitions and gesture-based dismissal.
Import
Anatomy
- Dialog: Root component that manages open state and provides context to child components.
- Dialog.Trigger: Pressable element that opens the dialog when pressed.
- Dialog.Portal: Renders dialog content in a portal with centered layout and animation control.
- Dialog.Overlay: Background overlay that appears behind the dialog content, typically closes dialog when pressed.
- Dialog.Content: Main dialog container with gesture support for drag-to-dismiss.
- Dialog.Close: Close button for the dialog. Can accept custom children or uses default close icon.
- Dialog.Title: Dialog title text with semantic heading role.
- Dialog.Description: Dialog description text that provides additional context.
Usage
Basic Dialog
Simple dialog with title, description, and close button.
Scrollable Content
Handle long content with scroll views.
Form Dialog
Dialog with text inputs and keyboard handling.
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
Dialog
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Dialog content and trigger elements
isOpen
boolean
|-
|Controlled open state of the dialog
isDefaultOpen
boolean
false
|Initial open state when uncontrolled
animation
AnimationRootDisableAll
|-
|Animation configuration
onOpenChange
(value: boolean) => void
|-
|Callback when open state changes
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
AnimationRootDisableAll
Animation configuration for dialog root component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable only root animations
"disable-all": Disable all animations including children
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
Dialog.Trigger
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Trigger element content
asChild
boolean
|-
|Render as child element without wrapper
...TouchableOpacityProps
TouchableOpacityProps
|-
|All standard React Native TouchableOpacity props are supported
Dialog.Portal
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Portal content (overlay and dialog)
disableFullWindowOverlay
boolean
false
|When true on iOS, uses View instead of FullWindowOverlay. Enables element inspector; overlay won't appear above native modals
unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModal
boolean
false
|Controls whether VoiceOver treats the overlay window as a modal container. When
true, VoiceOver is restricted to elements inside the overlay. iOS only. Unstable: may change with react-native-screens updates
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for portal container
style
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
|-
|Additional styles for portal container
hostName
string
|-
|Optional portal host name for specific container
forceMount
boolean
|-
|Force mount when closed for animation purposes
Dialog.Overlay
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Custom overlay content
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for overlay
style
ViewStyle
|-
|Additional styles for overlay container
animation
DialogOverlayAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
isCloseOnPress
boolean
true
|Whether pressing overlay closes dialog
forceMount
boolean
|-
|Force mount when closed for animation purposes
...PressableProps
PressableProps
|-
|All standard React Native Pressable props are supported
DialogOverlayAnimation
Animation configuration for dialog overlay component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable all animations
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
opacity.value
[number, number, number]
[0, 1, 0]
|Opacity values [idle, open, close] (progress-based, for dialog presentation)
entering
EntryOrExitLayoutType
FadeIn.duration(200)
|Custom entering animation (for popover presentation)
exiting
EntryOrExitLayoutType
FadeOut.duration(150)
|Custom exiting animation (for popover presentation)
Dialog.Content
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Dialog content
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for content container
style
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
|-
|Additional styles for content container
animation
DialogContentAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration
isSwipeable
boolean
true
|Whether the dialog content can be swiped to dismiss
forceMount
boolean
|-
|Force mount when closed for animation purposes
...Animated.ViewProps
Animated.ViewProps
|-
|All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported
DialogContentAnimation
Animation configuration for dialog content component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable all animations
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
entering
EntryOrExitLayoutType
|Keyframe with
scale: 0.96→1 and
opacity: 0→1 (200ms, easing:
Easing.out(Easing.ease))
|Custom entering animation
exiting
EntryOrExitLayoutType
|Keyframe with
scale: 1→0.96 and
opacity: 1→0 (150ms, easing:
Easing.in(Easing.ease))
|Custom exiting animation
Dialog.Close
Dialog.Close extends CloseButton and automatically handles dialog dismissal when pressed.
Dialog.Title
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Title content
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for title
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|All standard React Native Text props are supported
Dialog.Description
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Description content
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for description
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|All standard React Native Text props are supported
Hooks
useDialog
Hook to access dialog primitive context.
|property
|type
|description
isOpen
boolean
|Current open state
onOpenChange
(value: boolean) => void
|Function to change open state
useDialogAnimation
Hook to access dialog animation context for advanced customization.
|property
|type
|description
progress
SharedValue<number>
|Animation progress (0=idle, 1=open, 2=close)
isDragging
SharedValue<boolean>
|Whether dialog is being dragged
isGestureReleaseAnimationRunning
SharedValue<boolean>
|Whether gesture release animation is running
Special Notes
Element Inspector (iOS)
Dialog uses FullWindowOverlay on iOS. To enable the React Native element inspector during development, set
disableFullWindowOverlay={true} on
Dialog.Portal. Tradeoff: the dialog will not appear above native modals when disabled.