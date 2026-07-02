Button
Interactive component that triggers an action when pressed.
Import
Anatomy
- Button: Main container that handles press interactions, animations, and variants. Renders string children as label or accepts compound components for custom layouts.
- Button.Label: Text content of the button. Inherits size and variant styling from parent Button context.
Usage
Basic Usage
The Button component accepts string children that automatically render as label.
With Compound Parts
Use Button.Label for explicit control over the label component.
With Icons
Combine icons with labels for enhanced visual communication.
Icon Only
Create square icon-only buttons using the isIconOnly prop.
Sizes
Control button dimensions with three size options.
Variants
Choose from seven visual variants for different emphasis levels.
Feedback Variants
The
feedbackVariant prop controls which press feedback effects are rendered:
'scale-highlight'(default): Built-in scale + highlight overlay
'scale-ripple': Built-in scale + ripple overlay
'scale': Built-in scale only (no overlay)
'none': No feedback animations at all
Custom Animation
The
animation prop controls individual sub-animations. Its shape depends on the
feedbackVariant.
Disable Individual Animations
Disable specific sub-animations by setting them to
false:
Disable All Animations
Use
animation={false} to disable all feedback, or
animation="disable-all" for cascading disable:
Loading State with Spinner
Transform button to loading state with spinner animation.
Custom Background with LinearGradient
Add gradient backgrounds using absolute positioned elements. Use
feedbackVariant="none" to disable the default highlight overlay, or use
feedbackVariant="scale-ripple" for a custom ripple effect.
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
Button
Button extends all props from PressableFeedback (except
animation, which is redefined) with additional button-specific props.
|prop
|type
|default
|description
variant
'primary' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'outline' | 'ghost' | 'danger' | 'danger-soft'
'primary'
|Visual variant of the button
size
'sm' | 'md' | 'lg'
'md'
|Size of the button
isIconOnly
boolean
false
|Whether the button displays an icon only (square aspect ratio)
feedbackVariant
'scale-highlight' | 'scale-ripple' | 'scale' | 'none'
'scale-highlight'
|Determines which feedback effects are rendered
animation
ButtonAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration (shape depends on
feedbackVariant)
For inherited props including
isDisabled,
className,
children, and all Pressable props, see PressableFeedback API Reference.
ButtonAnimation
The
animation prop is a discriminated union based on
feedbackVariant. It follows the
AnimationRoot control flow:
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
falseor
"disabled": Disable all feedback animations
"disable-all": Cascade-disable all animations including child compound parts
object: Custom configuration with sub-animation keys (see below)
When
feedbackVariant="scale-highlight" (default):
|prop
|type
|default
|description
scale
PressableFeedbackScaleAnimation
|-
|Scale animation config (
false to disable)
highlight
PressableFeedbackHighlightAnimation
|-
|Highlight overlay config (
false to disable)
state
'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean
|-
|Control animation state while keeping config (runtime toggle)
When
feedbackVariant="scale-ripple":
|prop
|type
|default
|description
scale
PressableFeedbackScaleAnimation
|-
|Scale animation config (
false to disable)
ripple
PressableFeedbackRippleAnimation
|-
|Ripple overlay config (
false to disable)
state
'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean
|-
|Control animation state while keeping config (runtime toggle)
When
feedbackVariant="scale":
|prop
|type
|default
|description
scale
PressableFeedbackScaleAnimation
|-
|Scale animation config (
false to disable)
state
'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean
|-
|Control animation state while keeping config (runtime toggle)
When
feedbackVariant="none":
Only
'disable-all' is accepted as a string value. All feedback effects are disabled.
For detailed animation sub-types (
PressableFeedbackScaleAnimation,
PressableFeedbackHighlightAnimation,
PressableFeedbackRippleAnimation), see PressableFeedback API Reference.
Button.Label
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Content to be rendered as label
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|All standard Text props are supported
Hooks
useButton
Hook to access the Button context values. Returns the button's size, variant, and disabled state.
Return Value
|property
|type
|description
size
'sm' | 'md' | 'lg'
|Size of the button
variant
'primary' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'outline' | 'ghost' | 'danger' | 'danger-soft'
|Visual variant of the button
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the button is disabled
Note: This hook must be used within a
Button component. It will throw an error if called outside of the button context.