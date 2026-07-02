Interactive component that triggers an action when pressed.

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import { Button } from 'heroui-native' ;

< Button > < Button.Label >...</ Button.Label > </ Button >

Button : Main container that handles press interactions, animations, and variants. Renders string children as label or accepts compound components for custom layouts.

: Main container that handles press interactions, animations, and variants. Renders string children as label or accepts compound components for custom layouts. Button.Label: Text content of the button. Inherits size and variant styling from parent Button context.

The Button component accepts string children that automatically render as label.

< Button >Basic Button</ Button >

Use Button.Label for explicit control over the label component.

< Button > < Button.Label >Click me</ Button.Label > </ Button >

Combine icons with labels for enhanced visual communication.

< Button > < Icon name = "add" size = { 20 } /> < Button.Label >Add Item</ Button.Label > </ Button > < Button > < Button.Label >Download</ Button.Label > < Icon name = "download" size = { 18 } /> </ Button >

Create square icon-only buttons using the isIconOnly prop.

< Button isIconOnly > < Icon name = "heart" size = { 18 } /> </ Button >

Control button dimensions with three size options.

< Button size = "sm" >Small</ Button > < Button size = "md" >Medium</ Button > < Button size = "lg" >Large</ Button >

Choose from seven visual variants for different emphasis levels.

< Button variant = "primary" >Primary</ Button > < Button variant = "secondary" >Secondary</ Button > < Button variant = "tertiary" >Tertiary</ Button > < Button variant = "outline" >Outline</ Button > < Button variant = "ghost" >Ghost</ Button > < Button variant = "danger" >Danger</ Button > < Button variant = "danger-soft" >Danger Soft</ Button >

The feedbackVariant prop controls which press feedback effects are rendered:

'scale-highlight' (default): Built-in scale + highlight overlay

(default): Built-in scale + highlight overlay 'scale-ripple' : Built-in scale + ripple overlay

: Built-in scale + ripple overlay 'scale' : Built-in scale only (no overlay)

: Built-in scale only (no overlay) 'none' : No feedback animations at all

{ /* Scale + Highlight (default) */ } < Button feedbackVariant = "scale-highlight" >Highlight Effect</ Button > { /* Scale + Ripple */ } < Button feedbackVariant = "scale-ripple" >Ripple Effect</ Button > { /* Scale only */ } < Button feedbackVariant = "scale" >Scale Only</ Button > { /* No feedback */ } < Button feedbackVariant = "none" >No Feedback</ Button >

The animation prop controls individual sub-animations. Its shape depends on the feedbackVariant .

{ /* Customize scale and highlight (default feedbackVariant) */ } < Button animation = {{ scale: { value: 0.97 }, highlight: { backgroundColor: { value: '#3b82f6' }, opacity: { value: [ 0 , 0.2 ] }, }, }} > Custom Highlight </ Button > { /* Customize scale and ripple */ } < Button feedbackVariant = "scale-ripple" animation = {{ scale: { value: 0.97 }, ripple: { backgroundColor: { value: '#3b82f6' }, opacity: { value: [ 0 , 0.3 , 0 ] }, }, }} > Custom Ripple </ Button >

Disable specific sub-animations by setting them to false :

{ /* Disable scale, keep highlight */ } < Button animation = {{ scale: false }}>No Scale</ Button > { /* Disable highlight, keep scale */ } < Button animation = {{ highlight: false }}>No Highlight</ Button > { /* Disable both */ } < Button animation = {{ scale: false , highlight: false }}>No Animations</ Button >

Use animation={false} to disable all feedback, or animation="disable-all" for cascading disable:

< Button animation = { false }>Disabled</ Button > < Button animation = "disable-all" >Disable All (cascading)</ Button >

Transform button to loading state with spinner animation.

const themeColorAccentForeground = useThemeColor ( 'accent-foreground' ); < Button layout = {LinearTransition. springify ()} variant = "primary" onPress = {() => { setIsDownloading ( true ); setTimeout (() => { setIsDownloading ( false ); }, 3000 ); }} isIconOnly = {isDownloading} className = "self-center" > {isDownloading ? ( < Spinner entering = {FadeIn. delay ( 50 )} color = {themeColorAccentForeground} /> ) : ( 'Download now' )} </ Button >;

Add gradient backgrounds using absolute positioned elements. Use feedbackVariant="none" to disable the default highlight overlay, or use feedbackVariant="scale-ripple" for a custom ripple effect.

import { Button, PressableFeedback } from 'heroui-native' ; import { LinearGradient } from 'expo-linear-gradient' ; import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native' ; { /* Gradient with no feedback overlay */ } < Button feedbackVariant = "none" > < LinearGradient colors = {[ '#9333ea' , '#ec4899' ]} start = {{ x: 0 , y: 0 }} end = {{ x: 1 , y: 0 }} style = {StyleSheet.absoluteFill} /> < Button.Label className = "text-white font-bold" >Gradient</ Button.Label > </ Button > { /* Gradient with custom ripple effect */ } < Button feedbackVariant = "scale-ripple" animation = {{ ripple: { backgroundColor: { value: 'white' }, opacity: { value: [ 0 , 0.5 , 0 ] }, }, }} > < LinearGradient colors = {[ '#0d9488' , '#ec4899' ]} start = {{ x: 0 , y: 0 }} end = {{ x: 1 , y: 0 }} style = {StyleSheet.absoluteFill} /> < Button.Label className = "text-white font-bold" pointerEvents = "none" > Gradient with Ripple </ Button.Label > </ Button >

import { Button, useThemeColor } from 'heroui-native' ; import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; export default function ButtonExample () { const [ themeColorAccentForeground , themeColorAccentSoftForeground , themeColorDangerForeground , themeColorDefaultForeground , ] = useThemeColor ([ 'accent-foreground' , 'accent-soft-foreground' , 'danger-foreground' , 'default-foreground' , ]); return ( < View className = "gap-4 p-4" > < Button variant = "primary" > < Ionicons name = "add" size = { 20 } color = {themeColorAccentForeground} /> < Button.Label >Add Item</ Button.Label > </ Button > < View className = "flex-row gap-4" > < Button size = "sm" isIconOnly > < Ionicons name = "heart" size = { 16 } color = {themeColorAccentForeground} /> </ Button > < Button size = "sm" variant = "secondary" isIconOnly > < Ionicons name = "bookmark" size = { 16 } color = {themeColorAccentSoftForeground} /> </ Button > < Button size = "sm" variant = "danger" isIconOnly > < Ionicons name = "trash" size = { 16 } color = {themeColorDangerForeground} /> </ Button > </ View > < Button variant = "tertiary" > < Button.Label >Learn More</ Button.Label > < Ionicons name = "chevron-forward" size = { 18 } color = {themeColorDefaultForeground} /> </ Button > </ View > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

Button extends all props from PressableFeedback (except animation , which is redefined) with additional button-specific props.

prop type default description variant 'primary' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'outline' | 'ghost' | 'danger' | 'danger-soft' 'primary' Visual variant of the button size 'sm' | 'md' | 'lg' 'md' Size of the button isIconOnly boolean false Whether the button displays an icon only (square aspect ratio) feedbackVariant 'scale-highlight' | 'scale-ripple' | 'scale' | 'none' 'scale-highlight' Determines which feedback effects are rendered animation ButtonAnimation - Animation configuration (shape depends on feedbackVariant )

For inherited props including isDisabled , className , children , and all Pressable props, see PressableFeedback API Reference.

The animation prop is a discriminated union based on feedbackVariant . It follows the AnimationRoot control flow:

true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations false or "disabled" : Disable all feedback animations

or : Disable all feedback animations "disable-all" : Cascade-disable all animations including child compound parts

: Cascade-disable all animations including child compound parts object : Custom configuration with sub-animation keys (see below)

When feedbackVariant="scale-highlight" (default):

prop type default description scale PressableFeedbackScaleAnimation - Scale animation config ( false to disable) highlight PressableFeedbackHighlightAnimation - Highlight overlay config ( false to disable) state 'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean - Control animation state while keeping config (runtime toggle)

When feedbackVariant="scale-ripple" :

prop type default description scale PressableFeedbackScaleAnimation - Scale animation config ( false to disable) ripple PressableFeedbackRippleAnimation - Ripple overlay config ( false to disable) state 'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean - Control animation state while keeping config (runtime toggle)

When feedbackVariant="scale" :

prop type default description scale PressableFeedbackScaleAnimation - Scale animation config ( false to disable) state 'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean - Control animation state while keeping config (runtime toggle)

When feedbackVariant="none" :

Only 'disable-all' is accepted as a string value. All feedback effects are disabled.

For detailed animation sub-types ( PressableFeedbackScaleAnimation , PressableFeedbackHighlightAnimation , PressableFeedbackRippleAnimation ), see PressableFeedback API Reference.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Content to be rendered as label className string - Additional CSS classes ...TextProps TextProps - All standard Text props are supported

Hook to access the Button context values. Returns the button's size, variant, and disabled state.

import { useButton } from 'heroui-native' ; const { size , variant , isDisabled } = useButton ();

property type description size 'sm' | 'md' | 'lg' Size of the button variant 'primary' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'outline' | 'ghost' | 'danger' | 'danger-soft' Visual variant of the button isDisabled boolean Whether the button is disabled