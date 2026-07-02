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Surface

Container component that provides elevation and background styling.

SourceStyles source

Import

import { Surface } from 'heroui-native';

Anatomy

The Surface component is a container that provides elevation and background styling. It accepts children and can be customized with variants and styling props.

<Surface>...</Surface>
  • Surface: Main container component that provides consistent padding, background styling, and elevation through variants.

Usage

Basic Usage

The Surface component creates a container with consistent padding and styling.

<Surface>...</Surface>

Variants

Control the visual appearance with different surface levels.

<Surface variant="default">
  ...
</Surface>

<Surface variant="secondary">
  ...
</Surface>

<Surface variant="tertiary">
  ...
</Surface>

Nested Surfaces

Create visual hierarchy by nesting surfaces with different variants.

<Surface variant="default">
  ...
  <Surface variant="secondary">
    ...
    <Surface variant="tertiary">...</Surface>
  </Surface>
</Surface>

Custom Styling

Apply custom styles using className or style props.

<Surface className="bg-accent-soft">
  ...
</Surface>

<Surface variant="tertiary" className="p-0">
  ...
</Surface>

Disable All Animations

Disable all animations including children by using the "disable-all" value for the animation prop.

{
  /* Disable all animations including children */
}
<Surface animation="disable-all">No Animations</Surface>;

Example

import { Surface } from 'heroui-native';
import { Text, View } from 'react-native';

export default function SurfaceExample() {
  return (
    <View className="gap-4">
      <Surface variant="default" className="gap-2">
        <AppText className="text-foreground">Surface Content</AppText>
        <AppText className="text-muted">
          This is a default surface variant. It uses bg-surface styling.
        </AppText>
      </Surface>

      <Surface variant="secondary" className="gap-2">
        <AppText className="text-foreground">Surface Content</AppText>
        <AppText className="text-muted">
          This is a secondary surface variant. It uses bg-surface-secondary
          styling.
        </AppText>
      </Surface>

      <Surface variant="tertiary" className="gap-2">
        <AppText className="text-foreground">Surface Content</AppText>
        <AppText className="text-muted">
          This is a tertiary surface variant. It uses bg-surface-tertiary
          styling.
        </AppText>
      </Surface>
    </View>
  );
}

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

API Reference

Surface

proptypedefaultdescription
variant'default' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'transparent''default'Visual variant controlling background color and border
childrenReact.ReactNode-Content to be rendered inside the surface
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes to apply
animation"disable-all" | undefinedundefinedAnimation configuration. Use "disable-all" to disable all animations including children
asChildbooleanfalseWhether to render as a child element
...ViewPropsViewProps-All standard React Native View props are supported

Spinner

Displays an animated loading indicator.

Switch

A toggle control that allows users to switch between on and off states.

On this page

ImportAnatomyUsageBasic UsageVariantsNested SurfacesCustom StylingDisable All AnimationsExampleAPI ReferenceSurface