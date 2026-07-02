Container component that provides elevation and background styling.

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import { Surface } from 'heroui-native' ;

The Surface component is a container that provides elevation and background styling. It accepts children and can be customized with variants and styling props.

< Surface >...</ Surface >

Surface: Main container component that provides consistent padding, background styling, and elevation through variants.

The Surface component creates a container with consistent padding and styling.

< Surface >...</ Surface >

Control the visual appearance with different surface levels.

< Surface variant = "default" > ... </ Surface > < Surface variant = "secondary" > ... </ Surface > < Surface variant = "tertiary" > ... </ Surface >

Create visual hierarchy by nesting surfaces with different variants.

< Surface variant = "default" > ... < Surface variant = "secondary" > ... < Surface variant = "tertiary" >...</ Surface > </ Surface > </ Surface >

Apply custom styles using className or style props.

< Surface className = "bg-accent-soft" > ... </ Surface > < Surface variant = "tertiary" className = "p-0" > ... </ Surface >

Disable all animations including children by using the "disable-all" value for the animation prop.

{ /* Disable all animations including children */ } < Surface animation = "disable-all" >No Animations</ Surface >;

import { Surface } from 'heroui-native' ; import { Text, View } from 'react-native' ; export default function SurfaceExample () { return ( < View className = "gap-4" > < Surface variant = "default" className = "gap-2" > < AppText className = "text-foreground" >Surface Content</ AppText > < AppText className = "text-muted" > This is a default surface variant. It uses bg-surface styling. </ AppText > </ Surface > < Surface variant = "secondary" className = "gap-2" > < AppText className = "text-foreground" >Surface Content</ AppText > < AppText className = "text-muted" > This is a secondary surface variant. It uses bg-surface-secondary styling. </ AppText > </ Surface > < Surface variant = "tertiary" className = "gap-2" > < AppText className = "text-foreground" >Surface Content</ AppText > < AppText className = "text-muted" > This is a tertiary surface variant. It uses bg-surface-tertiary styling. </ AppText > </ Surface > </ View > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.