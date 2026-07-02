Surface
Container component that provides elevation and background styling.
Import
Anatomy
The Surface component is a container that provides elevation and background styling. It accepts children and can be customized with variants and styling props.
- Surface: Main container component that provides consistent padding, background styling, and elevation through variants.
Usage
Basic Usage
The Surface component creates a container with consistent padding and styling.
Variants
Control the visual appearance with different surface levels.
Nested Surfaces
Create visual hierarchy by nesting surfaces with different variants.
Custom Styling
Apply custom styles using className or style props.
Disable All Animations
Disable all animations including children by using the
"disable-all" value for the
animation prop.
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
Surface
|prop
|type
|default
|description
variant
'default' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'transparent'
'default'
|Visual variant controlling background color and border
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Content to be rendered inside the surface
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes to apply
animation
"disable-all" | undefined
undefined
|Animation configuration. Use
"disable-all" to disable all animations including children
asChild
boolean
false
|Whether to render as a child element
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported