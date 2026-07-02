A multiline text input component with styled border and background for collecting longer user input.
TextArea can be used standalone or within a TextField component.
TextArea works seamlessly with TextField for complete form structure.
Display error state when the text area is invalid.
Disable the text area to prevent interaction.
Use different variants to style the text area based on context.
Customize the text area appearance using className.
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
TextArea extends Input component and inherits all its props. The only differences are default values:
multiline defaults to
true and
textAlignVertical defaults to
'top'.