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TextArea

A multiline text input component with styled border and background for collecting longer user input.

SourceStyles source

Import

import { TextArea } from 'heroui-native';

Usage

Basic Usage

TextArea can be used standalone or within a TextField component.

import { TextArea } from 'heroui-native';

<TextArea placeholder="Enter your message" />

Within TextField

TextArea works seamlessly with TextField for complete form structure.

import { Description, Label, TextArea, TextField } from 'heroui-native';

<TextField>
  <Label>Message</Label>
  <TextArea placeholder="Enter your message here..." />
  <Description>Please provide as much detail as possible.</Description>
</TextField>

With Validation

Display error state when the text area is invalid.

import { FieldError, Label, TextArea, TextField } from 'heroui-native';

<TextField isRequired isInvalid={true}>
  <Label>Message</Label>
  <TextArea placeholder="Enter your message" />
  <FieldError>Please enter a valid message</FieldError>
</TextField>

Disabled State

Disable the text area to prevent interaction.

import { Label, TextArea, TextField } from 'heroui-native';

<TextField isDisabled>
  <Label>Disabled Field</Label>
  <TextArea placeholder="Cannot edit" value="Read only value" />
</TextField>

With Variant

Use different variants to style the text area based on context.

import { Label, TextArea, TextField } from 'heroui-native';

<TextField>
  <Label>Primary Variant</Label>
  <TextArea placeholder="Primary style text area" variant="primary" />
</TextField>

<TextField>
  <Label>Secondary Variant</Label>
  <TextArea placeholder="Secondary style text area" variant="secondary" />
</TextField>

Custom Styling

Customize the text area appearance using className.

import { Label, TextArea, TextField } from 'heroui-native';

<TextField>
  <Label>Custom Styled</Label>
  <TextArea
    placeholder="Custom colors"
    className="bg-blue-50 border-blue-500 focus:border-blue-700"
  />
</TextField>

Example

import { Description, FieldError, Label, TextArea, TextField } from 'heroui-native';
import { View } from 'react-native';

export default function TextAreaExample() {
  return (
    <View className="gap-8">
      <TextField>
        <Label>Primary Variant</Label>
        <TextArea placeholder="Primary style text area" variant="primary" />
        <Description>Default variant with primary styling</Description>
      </TextField>

      <TextField>
        <Label>Secondary Variant</Label>
        <TextArea
          placeholder="Secondary style text area"
          variant="secondary"
        />
        <Description>Secondary variant for surfaces</Description>
      </TextField>
    </View>
  );
}

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

API Reference

TextArea extends Input component and inherits all its props. The only differences are default values: multiline defaults to true and textAlignVertical defaults to 'top'.

Typography

Primitive typography component for rendering styled text with semantic type variants.

TextField

A text input component with label, description, and error handling for collecting user input.

On this page

ImportUsageBasic UsageWithin TextFieldWith ValidationDisabled StateWith VariantCustom StylingExampleAPI Reference