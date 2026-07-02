A multiline text input component with styled border and background for collecting longer user input.

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import { TextArea } from 'heroui-native' ;

TextArea can be used standalone or within a TextField component.

import { TextArea } from 'heroui-native' ; < TextArea placeholder = "Enter your message" />

TextArea works seamlessly with TextField for complete form structure.

import { Description, Label, TextArea, TextField } from 'heroui-native' ; < TextField > < Label >Message</ Label > < TextArea placeholder = "Enter your message here..." /> < Description >Please provide as much detail as possible.</ Description > </ TextField >

Display error state when the text area is invalid.

import { FieldError, Label, TextArea, TextField } from 'heroui-native' ; < TextField isRequired isInvalid = { true }> < Label >Message</ Label > < TextArea placeholder = "Enter your message" /> < FieldError >Please enter a valid message</ FieldError > </ TextField >

Disable the text area to prevent interaction.

import { Label, TextArea, TextField } from 'heroui-native' ; < TextField isDisabled > < Label >Disabled Field</ Label > < TextArea placeholder = "Cannot edit" value = "Read only value" /> </ TextField >

Use different variants to style the text area based on context.

import { Label, TextArea, TextField } from 'heroui-native' ; < TextField > < Label >Primary Variant</ Label > < TextArea placeholder = "Primary style text area" variant = "primary" /> </ TextField > < TextField > < Label >Secondary Variant</ Label > < TextArea placeholder = "Secondary style text area" variant = "secondary" /> </ TextField >

Customize the text area appearance using className.

import { Label, TextArea, TextField } from 'heroui-native' ; < TextField > < Label >Custom Styled</ Label > < TextArea placeholder = "Custom colors" className = "bg-blue-50 border-blue-500 focus:border-blue-700" /> </ TextField >

import { Description, FieldError, Label, TextArea, TextField } from 'heroui-native' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; export default function TextAreaExample () { return ( < View className = "gap-8" > < TextField > < Label >Primary Variant</ Label > < TextArea placeholder = "Primary style text area" variant = "primary" /> < Description >Default variant with primary styling</ Description > </ TextField > < TextField > < Label >Secondary Variant</ Label > < TextArea placeholder = "Secondary style text area" variant = "secondary" /> < Description >Secondary variant for surfaces</ Description > </ TextField > </ View > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.