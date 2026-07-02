CloseButton
Button component for closing dialogs, modals, or dismissing content.
Import
Usage
Basic Usage
The CloseButton component renders a close icon button with default styling.
Custom Icon Color
Customize the icon color using the
iconProps prop.
Custom Icon Size
Adjust the icon size using the
iconProps prop.
Custom Children
Replace the default close icon with custom content.
Disabled State
Disable the button to prevent interactions.
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
CloseButton
CloseButton extends all props from Button component. It defaults to
variant='tertiary',
size='sm', and
isIconOnly=true.
|prop
|type
|default
|description
iconProps
CloseButtonIconProps
|-
|Props for customizing the close icon
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Custom content to replace the default close icon
For inherited props including
isDisabled,
className,
animation,
feedbackVariant and all Pressable props, see Button API Reference.
CloseButtonIconProps
|prop
|type
|default
|description
size
number
20
|Size of the icon
color
string
|Uses theme muted color
|Color of the icon