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CloseButton

Button component for closing dialogs, modals, or dismissing content.

SourceStyles source

Import

import { CloseButton } from 'heroui-native';

Usage

Basic Usage

The CloseButton component renders a close icon button with default styling.

<CloseButton />

Custom Icon Color

Customize the icon color using the iconProps prop.

<CloseButton iconProps={{ color: themeColorDanger }} />
<CloseButton iconProps={{ color: themeColorAccent }} />

Custom Icon Size

Adjust the icon size using the iconProps prop.

<CloseButton iconProps={{ size: 24 }} />

Custom Children

Replace the default close icon with custom content.

<CloseButton>
  <CustomIcon />
</CloseButton>

Disabled State

Disable the button to prevent interactions.

<CloseButton isDisabled />

Example

import { CloseButton, useThemeColor } from 'heroui-native';
import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons';
import { View } from 'react-native';
import { withUniwind } from 'uniwind';

const StyledIonicons = withUniwind(Ionicons);

export default function CloseButtonExample() {
  const themeColorForeground = useThemeColor('foreground');
  const themeColorDanger = useThemeColor('danger');

  return (
    <View className="flex-1 px-5 items-center justify-center">
      <View className="flex-row items-center gap-4">
        <CloseButton />
        <CloseButton iconProps={{ color: themeColorDanger }} />
        <CloseButton>
          <StyledIonicons
            name="close-circle"
            size={28}
            color={themeColorForeground}
          />
        </CloseButton>
        <CloseButton isDisabled />
      </View>
    </View>
  );
}

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

API Reference

CloseButton

CloseButton extends all props from Button component. It defaults to variant='tertiary', size='sm', and isIconOnly=true.

proptypedefaultdescription
iconPropsCloseButtonIconProps-Props for customizing the close icon
childrenReact.ReactNode-Custom content to replace the default close icon

For inherited props including isDisabled, className, animation, feedbackVariant and all Pressable props, see Button API Reference.

CloseButtonIconProps

proptypedefaultdescription
sizenumber20Size of the icon
colorstringUses theme muted colorColor of the icon

Chip

Displays a compact element in a capsule shape.

ControlField

A field component that combines a label, description (or other content), and a control component (Switch or Checkbox) into a single pressable area.

On this page

ImportUsageBasic UsageCustom Icon ColorCustom Icon SizeCustom ChildrenDisabled StateExampleAPI ReferenceCloseButtonCloseButtonIconProps