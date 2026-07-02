Button component for closing dialogs, modals, or dismissing content.

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import { CloseButton } from 'heroui-native' ;

The CloseButton component renders a close icon button with default styling.

< CloseButton />

Customize the icon color using the iconProps prop.

< CloseButton iconProps = {{ color: themeColorDanger }} /> < CloseButton iconProps = {{ color: themeColorAccent }} />

Adjust the icon size using the iconProps prop.

< CloseButton iconProps = {{ size: 24 }} />

Replace the default close icon with custom content.

< CloseButton > < CustomIcon /> </ CloseButton >

Disable the button to prevent interactions.

< CloseButton isDisabled />

import { CloseButton, useThemeColor } from 'heroui-native' ; import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; import { withUniwind } from 'uniwind' ; const StyledIonicons = withUniwind (Ionicons); export default function CloseButtonExample () { const themeColorForeground = useThemeColor ( 'foreground' ); const themeColorDanger = useThemeColor ( 'danger' ); return ( < View className = "flex-1 px-5 items-center justify-center" > < View className = "flex-row items-center gap-4" > < CloseButton /> < CloseButton iconProps = {{ color: themeColorDanger }} /> < CloseButton > < StyledIonicons name = "close-circle" size = { 28 } color = {themeColorForeground} /> </ CloseButton > < CloseButton isDisabled /> </ View > </ View > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

CloseButton extends all props from Button component. It defaults to variant='tertiary' , size='sm' , and isIconOnly=true .

prop type default description iconProps CloseButtonIconProps - Props for customizing the close icon children React.ReactNode - Custom content to replace the default close icon

For inherited props including isDisabled , className , animation , feedbackVariant and all Pressable props, see Button API Reference.