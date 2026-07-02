Chip
Displays a compact element in a capsule shape.
Import
Anatomy
- Chip: Main container that displays a compact element
- Chip.Label: Text content of the chip
Usage
Basic Usage
The Chip component displays text or custom content in a capsule shape.
Sizes
Control the chip size with the
size prop.
Variants
Choose between different visual styles with the
variant prop.
Colors
Apply different color themes with the
color prop.
With Icons
Add icons or custom content alongside text using compound components.
Custom Styling
Apply custom styles using className or style props.
Disable All Animations
Disable all animations including children by using the
"disable-all" value for the
animation prop.
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
Chip
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Content to render inside the chip
size
'sm' | 'md' | 'lg'
'md'
|Size of the chip
variant
'primary' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'soft'
'primary'
|Visual variant of the chip
color
'accent' | 'default' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger'
'accent'
|Color theme of the chip
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes to apply
animation
"disable-all" | undefined
undefined
|Animation configuration. Use
"disable-all" to disable all animations including children
...PressableProps
PressableProps
|-
|All Pressable props are supported
Chip.Label
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Text or content to render as the label
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes to apply
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|All standard Text props are supported
Hooks
useChip
Hook to access the Chip context values. Returns the chip's size, variant, and color.
Return Value
|property
|type
|description
size
'sm' | 'md' | 'lg'
|Size of the chip
variant
'primary' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'soft'
|Visual variant of the chip
color
'accent' | 'default' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger'
|Color theme of the chip
Note: This hook must be used within a
Chip component. It will throw an error if called outside of the chip context.