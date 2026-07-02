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import { Chip } from 'heroui-native' ;

< Chip > < Chip.Label >...</ Chip.Label > </ Chip >

Chip : Main container that displays a compact element

: Main container that displays a compact element Chip.Label: Text content of the chip

The Chip component displays text or custom content in a capsule shape.

< Chip >Basic Chip</ Chip >

Control the chip size with the size prop.

< Chip size = "sm" >Small</ Chip > < Chip size = "md" >Medium</ Chip > < Chip size = "lg" >Large</ Chip >

Choose between different visual styles with the variant prop.

< Chip variant = "primary" >Primary</ Chip > < Chip variant = "secondary" >Secondary</ Chip > < Chip variant = "tertiary" >Tertiary</ Chip > < Chip variant = "soft" >Soft</ Chip >

Apply different color themes with the color prop.

< Chip color = "accent" >Accent</ Chip > < Chip color = "default" >Default</ Chip > < Chip color = "success" >Success</ Chip > < Chip color = "warning" >Warning</ Chip > < Chip color = "danger" >Danger</ Chip >

Add icons or custom content alongside text using compound components.

< Chip > < Icon name = "star" size = { 12 } /> < Chip.Label >Featured</ Chip.Label > </ Chip > < Chip > < Chip.Label >Close</ Chip.Label > < Icon name = "close" size = { 12 } /> </ Chip >

Apply custom styles using className or style props.

< Chip className = "bg-purple-600 px-6" > < Chip.Label className = "text-white" >Custom</ Chip.Label > </ Chip >

Disable all animations including children by using the "disable-all" value for the animation prop.

{ /* Disable all animations including children */ } < Chip animation = "disable-all" >No Animations</ Chip >;

import { Chip } from 'heroui-native' ; import { View, Text } from 'react-native' ; import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons' ; export default function ChipExample () { return ( < View className = "gap-4 p-4" > < View className = "flex-row flex-wrap gap-2" > < Chip size = "sm" >Small</ Chip > < Chip size = "md" >Medium</ Chip > < Chip size = "lg" >Large</ Chip > </ View > < View className = "flex-row flex-wrap gap-2" > < Chip variant = "primary" color = "accent" > Primary </ Chip > < Chip variant = "secondary" color = "success" > < View className = "size-1.5 rounded-full bg-success" /> < Chip.Label >Success</ Chip.Label > </ Chip > < Chip variant = "tertiary" color = "warning" > < Ionicons name = "star" size = { 12 } color = "#F59E0B" /> < Chip.Label >Premium</ Chip.Label > </ Chip > </ View > < View className = "flex-row gap-2" > < Chip variant = "secondary" > < Chip.Label >Remove</ Chip.Label > < Ionicons name = "close" size = { 14 } color = "#6B7280" /> </ Chip > < Chip className = "bg-purple-600" > < Chip.Label className = "text-white font-semibold" >Custom</ Chip.Label > </ Chip > </ View > </ View > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Content to render inside the chip size 'sm' | 'md' | 'lg' 'md' Size of the chip variant 'primary' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'soft' 'primary' Visual variant of the chip color 'accent' | 'default' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger' 'accent' Color theme of the chip className string - Additional CSS classes to apply animation "disable-all" | undefined undefined Animation configuration. Use "disable-all" to disable all animations including children ...PressableProps PressableProps - All Pressable props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Text or content to render as the label className string - Additional CSS classes to apply ...TextProps TextProps - All standard Text props are supported

Hook to access the Chip context values. Returns the chip's size, variant, and color.

import { useChip } from 'heroui-native' ; const { size , variant , color } = useChip ();

property type description size 'sm' | 'md' | 'lg' Size of the chip variant 'primary' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'soft' Visual variant of the chip color 'accent' | 'default' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger' Color theme of the chip