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Chip

Displays a compact element in a capsule shape.

SourceStyles source

Import

import { Chip } from 'heroui-native';

Anatomy

<Chip>
  <Chip.Label>...</Chip.Label>
</Chip>
  • Chip: Main container that displays a compact element
  • Chip.Label: Text content of the chip

Usage

Basic Usage

The Chip component displays text or custom content in a capsule shape.

<Chip>Basic Chip</Chip>

Sizes

Control the chip size with the size prop.

<Chip size="sm">Small</Chip>
<Chip size="md">Medium</Chip>
<Chip size="lg">Large</Chip>

Variants

Choose between different visual styles with the variant prop.

<Chip variant="primary">Primary</Chip>
<Chip variant="secondary">Secondary</Chip>
<Chip variant="tertiary">Tertiary</Chip>
<Chip variant="soft">Soft</Chip>

Colors

Apply different color themes with the color prop.

<Chip color="accent">Accent</Chip>
<Chip color="default">Default</Chip>
<Chip color="success">Success</Chip>
<Chip color="warning">Warning</Chip>
<Chip color="danger">Danger</Chip>

With Icons

Add icons or custom content alongside text using compound components.

<Chip>
  <Icon name="star" size={12} />
  <Chip.Label>Featured</Chip.Label>
</Chip>

<Chip>
  <Chip.Label>Close</Chip.Label>
  <Icon name="close" size={12} />
</Chip>

Custom Styling

Apply custom styles using className or style props.

<Chip className="bg-purple-600 px-6">
  <Chip.Label className="text-white">Custom</Chip.Label>
</Chip>

Disable All Animations

Disable all animations including children by using the "disable-all" value for the animation prop.

{
  /* Disable all animations including children */
}
<Chip animation="disable-all">No Animations</Chip>;

Example

import { Chip } from 'heroui-native';
import { View, Text } from 'react-native';
import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons';

export default function ChipExample() {
  return (
    <View className="gap-4 p-4">
      <View className="flex-row flex-wrap gap-2">
        <Chip size="sm">Small</Chip>
        <Chip size="md">Medium</Chip>
        <Chip size="lg">Large</Chip>
      </View>

      <View className="flex-row flex-wrap gap-2">
        <Chip variant="primary" color="accent">
          Primary
        </Chip>
        <Chip variant="secondary" color="success">
          <View className="size-1.5 rounded-full bg-success" />
          <Chip.Label>Success</Chip.Label>
        </Chip>
        <Chip variant="tertiary" color="warning">
          <Ionicons name="star" size={12} color="#F59E0B" />
          <Chip.Label>Premium</Chip.Label>
        </Chip>
      </View>

      <View className="flex-row gap-2">
        <Chip variant="secondary">
          <Chip.Label>Remove</Chip.Label>
          <Ionicons name="close" size={14} color="#6B7280" />
        </Chip>
        <Chip className="bg-purple-600">
          <Chip.Label className="text-white font-semibold">Custom</Chip.Label>
        </Chip>
      </View>
    </View>
  );
}

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

API Reference

Chip

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Content to render inside the chip
size'sm' | 'md' | 'lg''md'Size of the chip
variant'primary' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'soft''primary'Visual variant of the chip
color'accent' | 'default' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger''accent'Color theme of the chip
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes to apply
animation"disable-all" | undefinedundefinedAnimation configuration. Use "disable-all" to disable all animations including children
...PressablePropsPressableProps-All Pressable props are supported

Chip.Label

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode-Text or content to render as the label
classNamestring-Additional CSS classes to apply
...TextPropsTextProps-All standard Text props are supported

Hooks

useChip

Hook to access the Chip context values. Returns the chip's size, variant, and color.

import { useChip } from 'heroui-native';

const { size, variant, color } = useChip();

Return Value

propertytypedescription
size'sm' | 'md' | 'lg'Size of the chip
variant'primary' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'soft'Visual variant of the chip
color'accent' | 'default' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger'Color theme of the chip

Note: This hook must be used within a Chip component. It will throw an error if called outside of the chip context.

Checkbox

A selectable control that allows users to toggle between checked and unchecked states.

CloseButton

Button component for closing dialogs, modals, or dismissing content.

On this page

ImportAnatomyUsageBasic UsageSizesVariantsColorsWith IconsCustom StylingDisable All AnimationsExampleAPI ReferenceChipChip.LabelHooksuseChipReturn Value