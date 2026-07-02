Toast
Displays temporary notification messages that appear at the top or bottom of the screen.
Import
Anatomy
- Toast: Main container that displays notification messages. Handles positioning, animations, and swipe gestures.
- Toast.Title: Title text of the toast notification. Inherits variant styling from parent Toast context.
- Toast.Description: Descriptive text content displayed below the title.
- Toast.Action: Action button within the toast. Button variant is automatically determined based on toast variant but can be overridden.
- Toast.Close: Close button for dismissing the toast. Renders as an icon-only button that calls hide when pressed.
Usage
Usage Pattern 1: Simple String
Show a toast with a simple string message.
Usage Pattern 2: Config Object
Show a toast with label, description, variant, and action button using a config object.
Usage Pattern 3: Custom Component
Show a toast with a fully custom component for complete control over styling and layout.
Note: Toast items are memoized for performance. If you need to pass external state (like loading state) to a custom toast component, it will not update automatically. Use shared state techniques instead, such as React Context, state management libraries, or refs to ensure state updates propagate to the toast component.
Disabling All Animations
Disable all animations including children by using
"disable-all". This cascades down to all child components (like Button in Toast.Action).
Or with a custom component:
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
Global Configuration
Configure toast behavior globally using
HeroUINativeProvider config prop. Global configs serve as defaults for all toasts unless overridden locally.
Note: For complete provider configuration options, see the Provider documentation.
Insets
Insets control the distance of toast sides from screen edges. Insets are added to safe area insets. To set all toasts to have a side distance of 20px from screen edges, configure insets:
Content Wrapper with KeyboardAvoidingView
Wrap toast content with KeyboardAvoidingView to ensure toasts adjust when the keyboard appears:
Default Props
Set global defaults for variant, placement, animation, and swipe behavior:
API Reference
Toast
|prop
|type
|default
|description
variant
'default' | 'accent' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger'
'default'
|Visual variant of the toast
placement
'top' | 'bottom'
'top'
|Placement of the toast on screen
isSwipeable
boolean
true
|Whether the toast can be swiped to dismiss and dragged with rubber effect
animation
ToastRootAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS class for the toast container
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
ToastRootAnimation
Animation configuration for Toast component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable only root animations
"disable-all": Disable all animations including children
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
opacity.value
[number, number]
[1, 0]
|Opacity interpolation values for fade effect as toasts move beyond visible stack
opacity.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 300 }
|Animation timing configuration for opacity transitions
translateY.value
[number, number]
[0, 10]
|Translate Y interpolation values for peek effect of stacked toasts
translateY.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 300 }
|Animation timing configuration for translateY transitions
scale.value
[number, number]
[1, 0.97]
|Scale interpolation values for depth effect of stacked toasts
scale.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 300 }
|Animation timing configuration for scale transitions
entering.top
EntryOrExitLayoutType
FadeInUp
.springify()
.withInitialValues({ opacity: 1, transform: [{ translateY: -100 }] })
.mass(3)
|Custom entering animation for top placement
entering.bottom
EntryOrExitLayoutType
FadeInDown
.springify()
.withInitialValues({ opacity: 1, transform: [{ translateY: 100 }] })
.mass(3)
|Custom entering animation for bottom placement
exiting.top
EntryOrExitLayoutType
|Keyframe animation with
translateY: -100, scale: 0.97, opacity: 0.5
|Custom exiting animation for top placement
exiting.bottom
EntryOrExitLayoutType
|Keyframe animation with
translateY: 100, scale: 0.97, opacity: 0.5
|Custom exiting animation for bottom placement
Toast.Title
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Content to be rendered as title
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|All standard React Native Text props are supported
Toast.Description
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Content to be rendered as description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|All standard React Native Text props are supported
Toast.Action
Toast.Action extends all props from Button component. Button variant is automatically determined based on toast variant but can be overridden.
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Content to be rendered as action button label
variant
ButtonVariant
|-
|Button variant. If not provided, automatically determined from toast variant
size
'sm' | 'md' | 'lg'
'sm'
|Size of the action button
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
For inherited props including
onPress,
isDisabled, and all Button props, see Button API Reference.
Toast.Close
Toast.Close extends all props from Button component.
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Custom close icon. Defaults to CloseIcon
iconProps
{ size?: number; color?: string }
|-
|Props for the default close icon
size
'sm' | 'md' | 'lg'
'sm'
|Size of the close button
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
onPress
(event: any) => void
|-
|Custom press handler. Defaults to hiding toast
For inherited props including
isDisabled and all Button props, see Button API Reference.
ToastProviderProps
Props for configuring toast behavior globally via
HeroUINativeProvider config prop.
|prop
|type
|default
|description
defaultProps
ToastGlobalConfig
|-
|Global toast configuration used as defaults for all toasts
disableFullWindowOverlay
boolean
false
|When true on iOS, uses View instead of FullWindowOverlay. Enables element inspector; toasts won't appear above native modals
unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModal
boolean
false
|Controls whether VoiceOver treats the overlay window as a modal container. When
true, VoiceOver is restricted to elements inside the overlay. iOS only. Unstable: may change with react-native-screens updates
insets
ToastInsets
|-
|Insets for spacing from screen edges (added to safe area insets)
maxVisibleToasts
number
3
|Maximum number of visible toasts before opacity starts fading
contentWrapper
(children: React.ReactNode) => React.ReactElement
|-
|Custom wrapper function to wrap toast content
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Children to render
ToastGlobalConfig
Global toast configuration used as defaults for all toasts unless overridden locally.
|prop
|type
|description
variant
'default' | 'accent' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger'
|Visual variant of the toast
placement
'top' | 'bottom'
|Placement of the toast on screen
isSwipeable
boolean
|Whether the toast can be swiped to dismiss and dragged with rubber effect
animation
ToastRootAnimation
|Animation configuration for toast
ToastInsets
Insets for spacing from screen edges. Values are added to safe area insets.
|prop
|type
|default
|description
top
number
|-
|Inset from the top edge in pixels (added to safe area inset). Platform-specific: iOS = 0, Android = 12
bottom
number
|-
|Inset from the bottom edge in pixels (added to safe area inset). Platform-specific: iOS = 6, Android = 12
left
number
|-
|Inset from the left edge in pixels (added to safe area inset). Default: 12
right
number
|-
|Inset from the right edge in pixels (added to safe area inset). Default: 12
Hooks
useToast
Hook to access toast functionality. Must be used within a
ToastProvider (provided by
HeroUINativeProvider).
|return value
|type
|description
toast
ToastManager
|Toast manager with show and hide methods
isToastVisible
boolean
|Whether any toast is currently visible
ToastManager
|method
|type
|description
show
(options: string | ToastShowOptions) => string
|Show a toast. Returns the ID of the shown toast. Supports three usage patterns: simple string, config object, or custom component
hide
(ids?: string | string[] | 'all') => void
|Hide one or more toasts. No argument hides the last toast, 'all' hides all toasts, single ID or array of IDs hides specific toast(s)
ToastShowOptions
Options for showing a toast. Can be either a config object with default styling or a custom component.
When using config object (without component):
|prop
|type
|default
|description
variant
'default' | 'accent' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger'
|-
|Visual variant of the toast
placement
'top' | 'bottom'
|-
|Placement of the toast on screen
isSwipeable
boolean
|-
|Whether the toast can be swiped to dismiss
animation
ToastRootAnimation | false | "disabled" | "disable-all"
|-
|Animation configuration for toast
duration
number | 'persistent'
4000
|Duration in milliseconds before auto-hide. Set to 'persistent' to prevent auto-hide
id
string
|-
|Optional ID for the toast. If not provided, one will be generated
label
string
|-
|Label text for the toast
description
string
|-
|Description text for the toast
actionLabel
string
|-
|Action button label text
onActionPress
(helpers: { show: (options: string | ToastShowOptions) => string; hide: (ids?: string | string[] | 'all') => void }) => void
|-
|Callback function called when the action button is pressed
icon
React.ReactNode
|-
|Icon element to display in the toast
onShow
() => void
|-
|Callback function called when the toast is shown
onHide
() => void
|-
|Callback function called when the toast is hidden
When using custom component:
|prop
|type
|default
|description
id
string
|-
|Optional ID for the toast. If not provided, one will be generated
component
(props: ToastComponentProps) => React.ReactElement
|-
|A function that receives toast props and returns a React element
duration
number | 'persistent'
4000
|Duration in milliseconds before auto-hide. Set to 'persistent' to prevent auto-hide
onShow
() => void
|-
|Callback function called when the toast is shown
onHide
() => void
|-
|Callback function called when the toast is hidden
Special Notes
Element Inspector (iOS)
Toast uses FullWindowOverlay on iOS. To enable the React Native element inspector during development, set
disableFullWindowOverlay={true} on
ToastProvider (via
config.toast when using HeroUINativeProvider). Tradeoff: toasts will not appear above native modals when disabled.