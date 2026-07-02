Displays temporary notification messages that appear at the top or bottom of the screen.

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import { Toast, useToast } from 'heroui-native' ;

< Toast > < Toast.Title >...</ Toast.Title > < Toast.Description >...</ Toast.Description > < Toast.Action >...</ Toast.Action > < Toast.Close /> </ Toast >

Toast : Main container that displays notification messages. Handles positioning, animations, and swipe gestures.

: Main container that displays notification messages. Handles positioning, animations, and swipe gestures. Toast.Title : Title text of the toast notification. Inherits variant styling from parent Toast context.

: Title text of the toast notification. Inherits variant styling from parent Toast context. Toast.Description : Descriptive text content displayed below the title.

: Descriptive text content displayed below the title. Toast.Action : Action button within the toast. Button variant is automatically determined based on toast variant but can be overridden.

: Action button within the toast. Button variant is automatically determined based on toast variant but can be overridden. Toast.Close: Close button for dismissing the toast. Renders as an icon-only button that calls hide when pressed.

Show a toast with a simple string message.

const { toast } = useToast (); toast. show ( 'This is a toast message' );

Show a toast with label, description, variant, and action button using a config object.

const { toast } = useToast (); toast. show ({ variant: 'success' , label: 'You have upgraded your plan' , description: 'You can continue using HeroUI Chat' , icon: < Icon name = "check" />, actionLabel: 'Close' , onActionPress : ({ hide }) => hide (), });

Show a toast with a fully custom component for complete control over styling and layout.

const { toast } = useToast (); toast. show ({ component : ( props ) => ( < Toast variant = "accent" placement = "top" { ... props}> < Toast.Title >Custom Toast</ Toast.Title > < Toast.Description >This is a custom toast component</ Toast.Description > < Toast.Close /> </ Toast > ), });

Note: Toast items are memoized for performance. If you need to pass external state (like loading state) to a custom toast component, it will not update automatically. Use shared state techniques instead, such as React Context, state management libraries, or refs to ensure state updates propagate to the toast component.

Disable all animations including children by using "disable-all" . This cascades down to all child components (like Button in Toast.Action).

const { toast } = useToast (); toast. show ({ variant: 'success' , label: 'Operation completed' , description: 'All animations are disabled' , animation: 'disable-all' , });

Or with a custom component:

const { toast } = useToast (); toast. show ({ component : ( props ) => ( < Toast variant = "accent" animation = "disable-all" { ... props}> < Toast.Title >No animations</ Toast.Title > < Toast.Description > This toast has all animations disabled </ Toast.Description > < Toast.Action >Action</ Toast.Action > </ Toast > ), });

import { Button, Toast, useToast, useThemeColor } from 'heroui-native' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; export default function ToastExample () { const { toast } = useToast (); const themeColorForeground = useThemeColor ( 'foreground' ); return ( < View className = "gap-4 p-4" > < Button onPress = {() => toast. show ({ variant: 'success' , label: 'You have upgraded your plan' , description: 'You can continue using HeroUI Chat' , actionLabel: 'Close' , onActionPress : ({ hide }) => hide (), }) } > Show Success Toast </ Button > < Button onPress = {() => toast. show ({ component : ( props ) => ( < Toast variant = "accent" { ... props}> < Toast.Title >Custom Toast</ Toast.Title > < Toast.Description > This uses a custom component </ Toast.Description > < Toast.Action onPress = {() => props. hide ()}>Undo</ Toast.Action > < Toast.Close className = "absolute top-0 right-0" /> </ Toast > ), }) } > Show Custom Toast </ Button > </ View > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

Configure toast behavior globally using HeroUINativeProvider config prop. Global configs serve as defaults for all toasts unless overridden locally.

Note: For complete provider configuration options, see the Provider documentation.

Insets control the distance of toast sides from screen edges. Insets are added to safe area insets. To set all toasts to have a side distance of 20px from screen edges, configure insets:

< HeroUINativeProvider config = {{ toast: { insets: { top: 20 , bottom: 20 , left: 20 , right: 20 , }, }, }} > {children} </ HeroUINativeProvider >

Wrap toast content with KeyboardAvoidingView to ensure toasts adjust when the keyboard appears:

import { KeyboardAvoidingView, KeyboardProvider, } from 'react-native-keyboard-controller' ; import { HeroUINativeProvider } from 'heroui-native' ; import { useCallback } from 'react' ; function AppContent () { const contentWrapper = useCallback ( ( children : React . ReactNode ) => ( < KeyboardAvoidingView pointerEvents = "box-none" behavior = "padding" keyboardVerticalOffset = { 12 } className = "flex-1" > {children} </ KeyboardAvoidingView > ), [] ); return ( < KeyboardProvider > < HeroUINativeProvider config = {{ toast: { contentWrapper, }, }} > {children} </ HeroUINativeProvider > </ KeyboardProvider > ); }

Set global defaults for variant, placement, animation, and swipe behavior:

< HeroUINativeProvider config = {{ toast: { defaultProps: { variant: 'accent' , placement: 'bottom' , isSwipeable: false , }, }, }} > {children} </ HeroUINativeProvider >

prop type default description variant 'default' | 'accent' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger' 'default' Visual variant of the toast placement 'top' | 'bottom' 'top' Placement of the toast on screen isSwipeable boolean true Whether the toast can be swiped to dismiss and dragged with rubber effect animation ToastRootAnimation - Animation configuration isAnimatedStyleActive boolean true Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active className string - Additional CSS class for the toast container ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

Animation configuration for Toast component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable only root animations

or : Disable only root animations "disable-all" : Disable all animations including children

: Disable all animations including children true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties opacity.value [number, number] [1, 0] Opacity interpolation values for fade effect as toasts move beyond visible stack opacity.timingConfig WithTimingConfig { duration: 300 } Animation timing configuration for opacity transitions translateY.value [number, number] [0, 10] Translate Y interpolation values for peek effect of stacked toasts translateY.timingConfig WithTimingConfig { duration: 300 } Animation timing configuration for translateY transitions scale.value [number, number] [1, 0.97] Scale interpolation values for depth effect of stacked toasts scale.timingConfig WithTimingConfig { duration: 300 } Animation timing configuration for scale transitions entering.top EntryOrExitLayoutType FadeInUp

.springify()

.withInitialValues({ opacity: 1, transform: [{ translateY: -100 }] })

.mass(3) Custom entering animation for top placement entering.bottom EntryOrExitLayoutType FadeInDown

.springify()

.withInitialValues({ opacity: 1, transform: [{ translateY: 100 }] })

.mass(3) Custom entering animation for bottom placement exiting.top EntryOrExitLayoutType Keyframe animation with

translateY: -100, scale: 0.97, opacity: 0.5 Custom exiting animation for top placement exiting.bottom EntryOrExitLayoutType Keyframe animation with

translateY: 100, scale: 0.97, opacity: 0.5 Custom exiting animation for bottom placement

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Content to be rendered as title className string - Additional CSS classes ...TextProps TextProps - All standard React Native Text props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Content to be rendered as description className string - Additional CSS classes ...TextProps TextProps - All standard React Native Text props are supported

Toast.Action extends all props from Button component. Button variant is automatically determined based on toast variant but can be overridden.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Content to be rendered as action button label variant ButtonVariant - Button variant. If not provided, automatically determined from toast variant size 'sm' | 'md' | 'lg' 'sm' Size of the action button className string - Additional CSS classes

For inherited props including onPress , isDisabled , and all Button props, see Button API Reference.

Toast.Close extends all props from Button component.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Custom close icon. Defaults to CloseIcon iconProps { size?: number; color?: string } - Props for the default close icon size 'sm' | 'md' | 'lg' 'sm' Size of the close button className string - Additional CSS classes onPress (event: any) => void - Custom press handler. Defaults to hiding toast

For inherited props including isDisabled and all Button props, see Button API Reference.

Props for configuring toast behavior globally via HeroUINativeProvider config prop.

prop type default description defaultProps ToastGlobalConfig - Global toast configuration used as defaults for all toasts disableFullWindowOverlay boolean false When true on iOS, uses View instead of FullWindowOverlay. Enables element inspector; toasts won't appear above native modals unstable_accessibilityContainerViewIsModal boolean false Controls whether VoiceOver treats the overlay window as a modal container. When true , VoiceOver is restricted to elements inside the overlay. iOS only. Unstable: may change with react-native-screens updates insets ToastInsets - Insets for spacing from screen edges (added to safe area insets) maxVisibleToasts number 3 Maximum number of visible toasts before opacity starts fading contentWrapper (children: React.ReactNode) => React.ReactElement - Custom wrapper function to wrap toast content children React.ReactNode - Children to render

Global toast configuration used as defaults for all toasts unless overridden locally.

prop type description variant 'default' | 'accent' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger' Visual variant of the toast placement 'top' | 'bottom' Placement of the toast on screen isSwipeable boolean Whether the toast can be swiped to dismiss and dragged with rubber effect animation ToastRootAnimation Animation configuration for toast

Insets for spacing from screen edges. Values are added to safe area insets.

prop type default description top number - Inset from the top edge in pixels (added to safe area inset). Platform-specific: iOS = 0, Android = 12 bottom number - Inset from the bottom edge in pixels (added to safe area inset). Platform-specific: iOS = 6, Android = 12 left number - Inset from the left edge in pixels (added to safe area inset). Default: 12 right number - Inset from the right edge in pixels (added to safe area inset). Default: 12

Hook to access toast functionality. Must be used within a ToastProvider (provided by HeroUINativeProvider ).

return value type description toast ToastManager Toast manager with show and hide methods isToastVisible boolean Whether any toast is currently visible

method type description show (options: string | ToastShowOptions) => string Show a toast. Returns the ID of the shown toast. Supports three usage patterns: simple string, config object, or custom component hide (ids?: string | string[] | 'all') => void Hide one or more toasts. No argument hides the last toast, 'all' hides all toasts, single ID or array of IDs hides specific toast(s)

Options for showing a toast. Can be either a config object with default styling or a custom component.

When using config object (without component):

prop type default description variant 'default' | 'accent' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger' - Visual variant of the toast placement 'top' | 'bottom' - Placement of the toast on screen isSwipeable boolean - Whether the toast can be swiped to dismiss animation ToastRootAnimation | false | "disabled" | "disable-all" - Animation configuration for toast duration number | 'persistent' 4000 Duration in milliseconds before auto-hide. Set to 'persistent' to prevent auto-hide id string - Optional ID for the toast. If not provided, one will be generated label string - Label text for the toast description string - Description text for the toast actionLabel string - Action button label text onActionPress (helpers: { show: (options: string | ToastShowOptions) => string; hide: (ids?: string | string[] | 'all') => void }) => void - Callback function called when the action button is pressed icon React.ReactNode - Icon element to display in the toast onShow () => void - Callback function called when the toast is shown onHide () => void - Callback function called when the toast is hidden

When using custom component:

prop type default description id string - Optional ID for the toast. If not provided, one will be generated component (props: ToastComponentProps) => React.ReactElement - A function that receives toast props and returns a React element duration number | 'persistent' 4000 Duration in milliseconds before auto-hide. Set to 'persistent' to prevent auto-hide onShow () => void - Callback function called when the toast is shown onHide () => void - Callback function called when the toast is hidden