Checkbox
A selectable control that allows users to toggle between checked and unchecked states.
Import
Anatomy
- Checkbox: Main container that handles selection state and user interaction. Renders default indicator with animated checkmark if no children provided. Automatically detects surface context for proper styling. Features press scale animation that can be customized or disabled. Supports render function children to access state (
isSelected,
isInvalid,
isDisabled).
- Checkbox.Indicator: Optional checkmark container with default slide, scale, opacity, and border radius animations when selected. Renders animated check icon with SVG path drawing animation if no children provided. All animations can be individually customized or disabled. Supports render function children to access state.
Usage
Basic Usage
The Checkbox component renders with a default animated indicator if no children are provided. It automatically detects whether it's on a surface background for proper styling.
With Custom Indicator
Use a render function in the Indicator to show/hide custom icons based on state.
Invalid State
Show validation errors with the
isInvalid prop, which applies danger color styling.
Custom Animations
Customize or disable animations for both the root checkbox and indicator.
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
Checkbox
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode | ((props: CheckboxRenderProps) => React.ReactNode)
undefined
|Child elements or render function to customize the checkbox
isSelected
boolean
undefined
|Whether the checkbox is currently selected
onSelectedChange
(isSelected: boolean) => void
undefined
|Callback fired when the checkbox selection state changes
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether the checkbox is disabled and cannot be interacted with
isInvalid
boolean
false
|Whether the checkbox is invalid (shows danger color)
variant
'primary' | 'secondary'
'primary'
|Variant style for the checkbox
hitSlop
number
6
|Hit slop for the pressable area
animation
CheckboxRootAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
className
string
undefined
|Additional CSS classes to apply
...PressableProps
PressableProps
|-
|All standard React Native Pressable props are supported (except disabled)
CheckboxRenderProps
|prop
|type
|description
isSelected
boolean
|Whether the checkbox is selected
isInvalid
boolean
|Whether the checkbox is invalid
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the checkbox is disabled
CheckboxRootAnimation
Animation configuration for checkbox root component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable only root animations
"disable-all": Disable all animations including children
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
scale.value
[number, number]
[1, 0.96]
|Scale values [unpressed, pressed]
scale.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 150 }
|Animation timing configuration
Checkbox.Indicator
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode | ((props: CheckboxRenderProps) => React.ReactNode)
undefined
|Content or render function for the checkbox indicator
className
string
undefined
|Additional CSS classes for the indicator
iconProps
CheckboxIndicatorIconProps
undefined
|Custom props for the default animated check icon
animation
CheckboxIndicatorAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
...AnimatedViewProps
AnimatedProps<ViewProps>
|-
|All standard React Native Animated View props are supported
CheckboxIndicatorIconProps
Props for customizing the default animated check icon.
|prop
|type
|description
size
number
|Icon size
strokeWidth
number
|Icon stroke width
color
string
|Icon color (defaults to theme accent-foreground)
enterDuration
number
|Duration of enter animation (check appearing)
exitDuration
number
|Duration of exit animation (check disappearing)
CheckboxIndicatorAnimation
Animation configuration for checkbox indicator component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable all animations
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
opacity.value
[number, number]
[0, 1]
|Opacity values [unselected, selected]
opacity.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 100 }
|Animation timing configuration
borderRadius.value
[number, number]
[8, 0]
|Border radius values [unselected, selected]
borderRadius.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 50 }
|Animation timing configuration
translateX.value
[number, number]
[-4, 0]
|TranslateX values [unselected, selected]
translateX.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 100 }
|Animation timing configuration
scale.value
[number, number]
[0.8, 1]
|Scale values [unselected, selected]
scale.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 100 }
|Animation timing configuration
Hooks
useCheckbox
Hook to access checkbox context values within custom components or compound components.
Returns:
UseCheckboxReturn
|property
|type
|description
isSelected
boolean | undefined
|Whether the checkbox is currently selected
onSelectedChange
((isSelected: boolean) => void) | undefined
|Callback function to change the checkbox selection state
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the checkbox is disabled and cannot be interacted with
isInvalid
boolean
|Whether the checkbox is invalid (shows danger color)
nativeID
string | undefined
|Native ID for the checkbox element
Note: This hook must be used within a
Checkbox component. It will throw an error if called outside of the checkbox context.