A selectable control that allows users to toggle between checked and unchecked states.

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import { Checkbox } from 'heroui-native' ;

< Checkbox > < Checkbox.Indicator >...</ Checkbox.Indicator > </ Checkbox >

Checkbox : Main container that handles selection state and user interaction. Renders default indicator with animated checkmark if no children provided. Automatically detects surface context for proper styling. Features press scale animation that can be customized or disabled. Supports render function children to access state ( isSelected , isInvalid , isDisabled ).

: Main container that handles selection state and user interaction. Renders default indicator with animated checkmark if no children provided. Automatically detects surface context for proper styling. Features press scale animation that can be customized or disabled. Supports render function children to access state ( , , ). Checkbox.Indicator: Optional checkmark container with default slide, scale, opacity, and border radius animations when selected. Renders animated check icon with SVG path drawing animation if no children provided. All animations can be individually customized or disabled. Supports render function children to access state.

The Checkbox component renders with a default animated indicator if no children are provided. It automatically detects whether it's on a surface background for proper styling.

< Checkbox isSelected = {isSelected} onSelectedChange = {setIsSelected} />

Use a render function in the Indicator to show/hide custom icons based on state.

< Checkbox isSelected = {isSelected} onSelectedChange = {setIsSelected}> < Checkbox.Indicator > {({ isSelected }) => (isSelected ? < CheckIcon /> : null )} </ Checkbox.Indicator > </ Checkbox >

Show validation errors with the isInvalid prop, which applies danger color styling.

< Checkbox isSelected = {isSelected} onSelectedChange = {setIsSelected} isInvalid = {hasError} />

Customize or disable animations for both the root checkbox and indicator.

{ /* Disable all animations (root and indicator) */ } < Checkbox animation = "disable-all" isSelected = {isSelected} onSelectedChange = {setIsSelected} > < Checkbox.Indicator /> </ Checkbox >; { /* Disable only root animation */ } < Checkbox animation = "disabled" isSelected = {isSelected} onSelectedChange = {setIsSelected} > < Checkbox.Indicator /> </ Checkbox >; { /* Disable only indicator animation */ } < Checkbox isSelected = {isSelected} onSelectedChange = {setIsSelected}> < Checkbox.Indicator animation = "disabled" /> </ Checkbox >; { /* Custom animation configuration */ } < Checkbox animation = {{ scale: { value: [ 1 , 0.9 ], timingConfig: { duration: 200 } } }} isSelected = {isSelected} onSelectedChange = {setIsSelected} > < Checkbox.Indicator animation = {{ scale: { value: [ 0.5 , 1 ] }, opacity: { value: [ 0 , 1 ] }, translateX: { value: [ - 8 , 0 ] }, borderRadius: { value: [ 12 , 0 ] }, }} /> </ Checkbox >;

import { Checkbox, Description, ControlField, Label, Separator, Surface, } from "heroui-native" ; import React from 'react' ; import { View, Text } from 'react-native' ; interface CheckboxFieldProps { isSelected : boolean ; onSelectedChange : ( value : boolean ) => void ; title : string ; description : string ; } const CheckboxField : React . FC < CheckboxFieldProps > = ({ isSelected, onSelectedChange, title, description, }) => { return ( < ControlField isSelected = {isSelected} onSelectedChange = {onSelectedChange}> < ControlField.Indicator > < Checkbox className = "mt-0.5" /> </ ControlField.Indicator > < View className = "flex-1" > < Label className = "text-lg" >{title}</ Label > < Description className = "text-base" > {description} </ Description > </ View > </ ControlField > ); }; export default function BasicUsage () { const [ fields , setFields ] = React. useState ({ newsletter: true , marketing: false , terms: false , }); const fieldConfigs : Record < keyof typeof fields, { title : string ; description : string } > = { newsletter: { title: 'Subscribe to newsletter' , description: 'Get weekly updates about new features and tips' , }, marketing: { title: 'Marketing communications' , description: 'Receive promotional emails and special offers' , }, terms: { title: 'Accept terms and conditions' , description: 'Agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy' , }, }; const handleFieldChange = ( key : keyof typeof fields) => ( value : boolean ) => { setFields (( prev ) => ({ ... prev, [key]: value })); }; const fieldKeys = Object. keys (fields) as Array < keyof typeof fields>; return ( < View className = "flex-1 items-center justify-center px-5" > < Surface className = "py-5 w-full" > {fieldKeys. map (( key , index ) => ( < React.Fragment key = {key}> {index > 0 && < Separator className = "my-4" />} < CheckboxField isSelected = {fields[key]} onSelectedChange = { handleFieldChange (key)} title = {fieldConfigs[key].title} description = {fieldConfigs[key].description} /> </ React.Fragment > ))} </ Surface > </ View > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode | ((props: CheckboxRenderProps) => React.ReactNode) undefined Child elements or render function to customize the checkbox isSelected boolean undefined Whether the checkbox is currently selected onSelectedChange (isSelected: boolean) => void undefined Callback fired when the checkbox selection state changes isDisabled boolean false Whether the checkbox is disabled and cannot be interacted with isInvalid boolean false Whether the checkbox is invalid (shows danger color) variant 'primary' | 'secondary' 'primary' Variant style for the checkbox hitSlop number 6 Hit slop for the pressable area animation CheckboxRootAnimation - Animation configuration isAnimatedStyleActive boolean true Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active className string undefined Additional CSS classes to apply ...PressableProps PressableProps - All standard React Native Pressable props are supported (except disabled)

prop type description isSelected boolean Whether the checkbox is selected isInvalid boolean Whether the checkbox is invalid isDisabled boolean Whether the checkbox is disabled

Animation configuration for checkbox root component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable only root animations

or : Disable only root animations "disable-all" : Disable all animations including children

: Disable all animations including children true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | 'disable-all' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties scale.value [number, number] [1, 0.96] Scale values [unpressed, pressed] scale.timingConfig WithTimingConfig { duration: 150 } Animation timing configuration

prop type default description children React.ReactNode | ((props: CheckboxRenderProps) => React.ReactNode) undefined Content or render function for the checkbox indicator className string undefined Additional CSS classes for the indicator iconProps CheckboxIndicatorIconProps undefined Custom props for the default animated check icon animation CheckboxIndicatorAnimation - Animation configuration isAnimatedStyleActive boolean true Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active ...AnimatedViewProps AnimatedProps<ViewProps> - All standard React Native Animated View props are supported

Props for customizing the default animated check icon.

prop type description size number Icon size strokeWidth number Icon stroke width color string Icon color (defaults to theme accent-foreground) enterDuration number Duration of enter animation (check appearing) exitDuration number Duration of exit animation (check disappearing)

Animation configuration for checkbox indicator component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable all animations

or : Disable all animations true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties opacity.value [number, number] [0, 1] Opacity values [unselected, selected] opacity.timingConfig WithTimingConfig { duration: 100 } Animation timing configuration borderRadius.value [number, number] [8, 0] Border radius values [unselected, selected] borderRadius.timingConfig WithTimingConfig { duration: 50 } Animation timing configuration translateX.value [number, number] [-4, 0] TranslateX values [unselected, selected] translateX.timingConfig WithTimingConfig { duration: 100 } Animation timing configuration scale.value [number, number] [0.8, 1] Scale values [unselected, selected] scale.timingConfig WithTimingConfig { duration: 100 } Animation timing configuration

Hook to access checkbox context values within custom components or compound components.

import { useCheckbox } from 'heroui-native' ; const CustomIndicator = () => { const { isSelected , isInvalid , isDisabled } = useCheckbox (); // ... your implementation };

Returns: UseCheckboxReturn

property type description isSelected boolean | undefined Whether the checkbox is currently selected onSelectedChange ((isSelected: boolean) => void) | undefined Callback function to change the checkbox selection state isDisabled boolean Whether the checkbox is disabled and cannot be interacted with isInvalid boolean Whether the checkbox is invalid (shows danger color) nativeID string | undefined Native ID for the checkbox element