A compound search input for filtering and querying content.

Scan to preview

import { SearchField } from 'heroui-native' ;

< SearchField value = {value} onChange = {onChange}> < SearchField.Group > < SearchField.SearchIcon /> < SearchField.Input /> < SearchField.ClearButton /> </ SearchField.Group > </ SearchField >

SearchField : Root container that accepts value and onChange , providing them to children via context. Also provides form field state (isDisabled, isInvalid, isRequired) and animation settings.

: Root container that accepts and , providing them to children via context. Also provides form field state (isDisabled, isInvalid, isRequired) and animation settings. SearchField.Group : Flex-row container that positions the search icon, input, and clear button horizontally.

: Flex-row container that positions the search icon, input, and clear button horizontally. SearchField.SearchIcon : Magnifying glass icon positioned absolutely on the left side of the input. Supports custom children to replace the default icon.

: Magnifying glass icon positioned absolutely on the left side of the input. Supports custom children to replace the default icon. SearchField.Input : Wraps the Input component with search-specific defaults. Reads value and onChangeText from the SearchField context automatically.

: Wraps the Input component with search-specific defaults. Reads and from the SearchField context automatically. SearchField.ClearButton: Small icon-only button to clear the search input. Automatically hidden when value is empty. Calls onChange("") from context on press.

The SearchField component uses compound parts to create a search input. Pass value and onChange to the root; the Input and ClearButton consume them via context.

< SearchField value = {searchValue} onChange = {setSearchValue}> < SearchField.Group > < SearchField.SearchIcon /> < SearchField.Input /> < SearchField.ClearButton /> </ SearchField.Group > </ SearchField >

Add a Label and Description outside the Group to provide context for the search field.

< SearchField value = {searchValue} onChange = {setSearchValue}> < Label >Find products</ Label > < SearchField.Group > < SearchField.SearchIcon /> < SearchField.Input /> < SearchField.ClearButton /> </ SearchField.Group > < Description >Search by name, category, or SKU</ Description > </ SearchField >

Use isInvalid and isRequired on the root to control validation state. Pair with FieldError to display error messages.

< SearchField value = {searchValue} onChange = {setSearchValue} isRequired isInvalid = {isInvalid} > < Label >Search users</ Label > < SearchField.Group > < SearchField.SearchIcon /> < SearchField.Input /> < SearchField.ClearButton /> </ SearchField.Group > < Description hideOnInvalid >Enter at least 3 characters to search</ Description > < FieldError >No results found. Please try a different search term.</ FieldError > </ SearchField >

Replace the default magnifying glass icon by passing children to SearchField.SearchIcon .

< SearchField value = {searchValue} onChange = {setSearchValue}> < SearchField.Group > < SearchField.SearchIcon > < Text className = "text-base" >🔍</ Text > </ SearchField.SearchIcon > < SearchField.Input className = "pl-10" /> < SearchField.ClearButton /> </ SearchField.Group > </ SearchField >

Set isDisabled on the root to disable all child components via context.

< SearchField value = "Previous query" isDisabled > < Label >Disabled search</ Label > < SearchField.Group > < SearchField.SearchIcon /> < SearchField.Input /> </ SearchField.Group > < Description >Search is temporarily unavailable</ Description > </ SearchField >

import { Description, Label, SearchField } from 'heroui-native' ; import { useState } from 'react' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; export default function SearchFieldExample () { const [ searchValue , setSearchValue ] = useState ( '' ); return ( < View className = "px-5" > < SearchField value = {searchValue} onChange = {setSearchValue}> < Label >Find products</ Label > < SearchField.Group > < SearchField.SearchIcon /> < SearchField.Input /> < SearchField.ClearButton /> </ SearchField.Group > < Description >Search by name, category, or SKU</ Description > </ SearchField > </ View > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Children elements to be rendered inside the search field value string - Controlled search text value onChange (value: string) => void - Callback fired when the search text changes isDisabled boolean false Whether the search field is disabled isInvalid boolean false Whether the search field is in an invalid state isRequired boolean false Whether the search field is required className string - Additional CSS classes animation AnimationRootDisableAll - Animation configuration for the search field ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

Animation configuration for the SearchField root component. Can be:

"disable-all" : Disable all animations including children (cascades down)

: Disable all animations including children (cascades down) undefined : Use default animations

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Children elements to be rendered inside the group className string - Additional CSS classes ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Custom content to replace the default search icon className string - Additional CSS classes iconProps SearchFieldSearchIconIconProps - Props for customizing the default search icon (ignored when children are provided) ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type default description size number 16 Size of the icon color string Theme muted color Color of the icon

Extends Input props with search-specific defaults ( placeholder="Search..." , returnKeyType="search" , accessibilityRole="search" ). Omits value and onChangeText because they are provided by the SearchField context.

Automatically hidden when the controlled value is an empty string. Calls onChange("") from context on press. Additional onPress handlers passed via props are called after clearing.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Custom content to replace the default close icon iconProps SearchFieldClearButtonIconProps - Props for customizing the clear button icon className string - Additional CSS classes ...ButtonProps ButtonRootProps - All Button root props are supported

prop type default description size number 14 Size of the icon color string Theme muted color Color of the icon

Hook to access the search field state from context. Must be used within a SearchField component.

import { useSearchField } from 'heroui-native' ; const { value , onChange , isDisabled , isInvalid , isRequired } = useSearchField ();