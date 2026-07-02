SearchField
A compound search input for filtering and querying content.
Import
Anatomy
- SearchField: Root container that accepts
valueand
onChange, providing them to children via context. Also provides form field state (isDisabled, isInvalid, isRequired) and animation settings.
- SearchField.Group: Flex-row container that positions the search icon, input, and clear button horizontally.
- SearchField.SearchIcon: Magnifying glass icon positioned absolutely on the left side of the input. Supports custom children to replace the default icon.
- SearchField.Input: Wraps the Input component with search-specific defaults. Reads
valueand
onChangeTextfrom the SearchField context automatically.
- SearchField.ClearButton: Small icon-only button to clear the search input. Automatically hidden when value is empty. Calls
onChange("")from context on press.
Usage
Basic Usage
The SearchField component uses compound parts to create a search input. Pass
value and
onChange to the root; the Input and ClearButton consume them via context.
With Label and Description
Add a Label and Description outside the Group to provide context for the search field.
With Validation
Use
isInvalid and
isRequired on the root to control validation state. Pair with FieldError to display error messages.
Custom Search Icon
Replace the default magnifying glass icon by passing children to
SearchField.SearchIcon.
Disabled
Set
isDisabled on the root to disable all child components via context.
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
SearchField
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Children elements to be rendered inside the search field
value
string
|-
|Controlled search text value
onChange
(value: string) => void
|-
|Callback fired when the search text changes
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether the search field is disabled
isInvalid
boolean
false
|Whether the search field is in an invalid state
isRequired
boolean
false
|Whether the search field is required
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
animation
AnimationRootDisableAll
|-
|Animation configuration for the search field
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
AnimationRootDisableAll
Animation configuration for the SearchField root component. Can be:
"disable-all": Disable all animations including children (cascades down)
undefined: Use default animations
SearchField.Group
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Children elements to be rendered inside the group
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
SearchField.SearchIcon
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Custom content to replace the default search icon
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
iconProps
SearchFieldSearchIconIconProps
|-
|Props for customizing the default search icon (ignored when children are provided)
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
SearchFieldSearchIconIconProps
|prop
|type
|default
|description
size
number
16
|Size of the icon
color
string
|Theme
muted color
|Color of the icon
SearchField.Input
Extends Input props with search-specific defaults (
placeholder="Search...",
returnKeyType="search",
accessibilityRole="search"). Omits
value and
onChangeText because they are provided by the SearchField context.
SearchField.ClearButton
Automatically hidden when the controlled
value is an empty string. Calls
onChange("") from context on press. Additional
onPress handlers passed via props are called after clearing.
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Custom content to replace the default close icon
iconProps
SearchFieldClearButtonIconProps
|-
|Props for customizing the clear button icon
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
...ButtonProps
ButtonRootProps
|-
|All Button root props are supported
SearchFieldClearButtonIconProps
|prop
|type
|default
|description
size
number
14
|Size of the icon
color
string
|Theme
muted color
|Color of the icon
Hooks
useSearchField
Hook to access the search field state from context. Must be used within a
SearchField component.
Returns
|property
|type
|description
value
string | undefined
|Current controlled search text value
onChange
((value: string) => void) | undefined
|Callback to update the search text
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the search field is disabled
isInvalid
boolean
|Whether the search field is in an invalid state
isRequired
boolean
|Whether the search field is required