RadioGroup
A set of radio buttons where only one option can be selected at a time.
Import
Anatomy
- RadioGroup: Container that manages the selection state of radio items. Supports both horizontal and vertical orientations.
- RadioGroup.Item: Individual radio option within a RadioGroup. Must be used inside RadioGroup. Handles selection state and renders a default
<Radio />indicator when text children are provided. Supports render function children to access state (
isSelected,
isInvalid,
isDisabled).
- Label: Optional clickable text label for the radio option. Linked to the radio for accessibility. Use the Label component directly.
- Description: Optional secondary text below the label. Provides additional context about the radio option. Use the Description component directly.
- Radio: The Radio component used inside
RadioGroup.Itemto render the radio indicator. Automatically detects the
RadioGroupItemcontext and derives
isSelected,
isDisabled,
isInvalid, and
variantfrom it.
- Radio.Indicator: Optional container for the radio circle. Renders default thumb if no children provided. Manages the visual selection state. See Radio for full API.
- Radio.IndicatorThumb: Optional inner circle that appears when selected. Animates scale based on selection. Can be replaced with custom content. See Radio for full API.
- FieldError: Error message displayed when radio group is invalid. Shown with animation below the radio group content. Use the FieldError component directly.
Usage
Basic Usage
RadioGroup with simple string children automatically renders title and indicator.
With Descriptions
Add descriptive text below each radio option for additional context.
Custom Indicator
Replace the default indicator thumb with custom content using
Radio sub-components.
With Render Function
Use a render function on RadioGroup.Item to access state and customize the entire content.
With Error Message
Display validation errors below the radio group.
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
RadioGroup
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
undefined
|Radio group content
value
string | undefined
undefined
|The currently selected value of the radio group
onValueChange
(val: string) => void
undefined
|Callback fired when the selected value changes
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether the entire radio group is disabled
isInvalid
boolean
false
|Whether the radio group is invalid
variant
'primary' | 'secondary'
undefined
|Variant style for the radio group (inherited by items if not set on item)
animation
"disable-all" | undefined
undefined
|Animation configuration. Use
"disable-all" to disable all animations including children
className
string
undefined
|Custom class name
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
RadioGroup.Item
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode | ((props: RadioGroupItemRenderProps) => React.ReactNode)
undefined
|Radio item content or render function to customize the radio item
value
string
undefined
|The value associated with this radio item
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether this specific radio item is disabled
isInvalid
boolean
false
|Whether the radio item is invalid
variant
'primary' | 'secondary'
'primary'
|Variant style for the radio item
hitSlop
number
6
|Hit slop for the pressable area
className
string
undefined
|Custom class name
...PressableProps
PressableProps
|-
|All standard React Native Pressable props are supported (except disabled)
RadioGroupItemRenderProps
|prop
|type
|description
isSelected
boolean
|Whether the radio item is selected
isInvalid
boolean
|Whether the radio item is invalid
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the radio item is disabled
Radio (inside RadioGroup.Item)
The
Radio component is used inside
RadioGroup.Item to render the radio indicator. When placed inside a
RadioGroup.Item, the Radio component automatically detects the
RadioGroupItem context and derives
isSelected,
isDisabled,
isInvalid, and
variant from it — no manual prop passing is needed.
Use
<Radio /> for the default indicator, or compose with
Radio.Indicator and
Radio.IndicatorThumb for custom styling.
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode | ((props: RadioRenderProps) => React.ReactNode)
undefined
|Child elements or render function to customize the radio
variant
'primary' | 'secondary'
'primary'
|Variant style for the radio
isSelected
boolean
undefined
|Whether the radio is currently selected
isDisabled
boolean
undefined
|Whether the radio is disabled and cannot be interacted with
isInvalid
boolean
false
|Whether the radio is invalid (shows danger color)
className
string
undefined
|Additional CSS classes to apply
animation
RadioRootAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration for radio
onSelectedChange
(isSelected: boolean) => void
undefined
|Callback fired when the radio selection state changes
...PressableProps
PressableProps
|-
|All standard React Native Pressable props are supported (except disabled)
RadioRenderProps
|prop
|type
|description
isSelected
boolean
|Whether the radio is selected
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the radio is disabled
isInvalid
boolean
|Whether the radio is invalid
RadioRootAnimation
Animation configuration for radio root component. Can be:
"disable-all": Disable all animations including children (Indicator, IndicatorThumb)
undefined: Use default animations
Radio.Indicator
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
undefined
|Content for the radio indicator
className
string
undefined
|Additional CSS classes for the indicator
...AnimatedViewProps
AnimatedProps<ViewProps>
|-
|All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported
Radio.IndicatorThumb
|prop
|type
|default
|description
className
string
undefined
|Additional CSS classes for the thumb
animation
RadioIndicatorThumbAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration for the thumb
isAnimatedStyleActive
boolean
true
|Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
...AnimatedViewProps
AnimatedProps<ViewProps>
|-
|All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported
RadioIndicatorThumbAnimation
Animation configuration for radio indicator thumb component. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable all animations
trueor
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
state
'disabled' | boolean
|-
|Disable animations while customizing properties
scale.value
[number, number]
[1.5, 1]
|Scale values [unselected, selected]
scale.timingConfig
WithTimingConfig
{ duration: 300, easing: Easing.out(Easing.ease) }
|Animation timing configuration
Note: For labels, descriptions, and error messages, use the base components directly:
- Use Label component for labels
- Use Description component for descriptions
- Use FieldError component for error messages
Hooks
useRadioGroup
Returns:
|Property
|Type
|Description
value
string | undefined
|Currently selected value
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the radio group is disabled
isInvalid
boolean
|Whether the radio group is in an invalid state
variant
'primary' | 'secondary'
|Variant style for the radio group
onValueChange
(value: string) => void
|Function to change the selected value
useRadioGroupItem
Returns:
|Property
|Type
|Description
isSelected
boolean
|Whether the radio item is selected
isDisabled
boolean | undefined
|Whether the radio item is disabled
isInvalid
boolean | undefined
|Whether the radio item is invalid
variant
'primary' | 'secondary' | undefined
|Variant style for the radio item
onSelectedChange
((isSelected: boolean) => void) | undefined
|Callback to change the selection state (selects this item in the group)