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RadioGroup

A set of radio buttons where only one option can be selected at a time.

SourceStyles source

Import

import { RadioGroup } from 'heroui-native';

Anatomy

<RadioGroup>
  <RadioGroup.Item>
    <Label>...</Label>
    <Description>...</Description>
    <Radio>
      <Radio.Indicator>
        <Radio.IndicatorThumb />
      </Radio.Indicator>
    </Radio>
  </RadioGroup.Item>
  <FieldError>...</FieldError>
</RadioGroup>
  • RadioGroup: Container that manages the selection state of radio items. Supports both horizontal and vertical orientations.
  • RadioGroup.Item: Individual radio option within a RadioGroup. Must be used inside RadioGroup. Handles selection state and renders a default <Radio /> indicator when text children are provided. Supports render function children to access state (isSelected, isInvalid, isDisabled).
  • Label: Optional clickable text label for the radio option. Linked to the radio for accessibility. Use the Label component directly.
  • Description: Optional secondary text below the label. Provides additional context about the radio option. Use the Description component directly.
  • Radio: The Radio component used inside RadioGroup.Item to render the radio indicator. Automatically detects the RadioGroupItem context and derives isSelected, isDisabled, isInvalid, and variant from it.
  • Radio.Indicator: Optional container for the radio circle. Renders default thumb if no children provided. Manages the visual selection state. See Radio for full API.
  • Radio.IndicatorThumb: Optional inner circle that appears when selected. Animates scale based on selection. Can be replaced with custom content. See Radio for full API.
  • FieldError: Error message displayed when radio group is invalid. Shown with animation below the radio group content. Use the FieldError component directly.

Usage

Basic Usage

RadioGroup with simple string children automatically renders title and indicator.

<RadioGroup value={value} onValueChange={setValue}>
  <RadioGroup.Item value="option1">Option 1</RadioGroup.Item>
  <RadioGroup.Item value="option2">Option 2</RadioGroup.Item>
  <RadioGroup.Item value="option3">Option 3</RadioGroup.Item>
</RadioGroup>

With Descriptions

Add descriptive text below each radio option for additional context.

import { RadioGroup, Radio, Label, Description } from 'heroui-native';
import { View } from 'react-native';

<RadioGroup value={value} onValueChange={setValue}>
  <RadioGroup.Item value="standard">
    <View>
      <Label>Standard Shipping</Label>
      <Description>Delivered in 5-7 business days</Description>
    </View>
    <Radio />
  </RadioGroup.Item>
  <RadioGroup.Item value="express">
    <View>
      <Label>Express Shipping</Label>
      <Description>Delivered in 2-3 business days</Description>
    </View>
    <Radio />
  </RadioGroup.Item>
</RadioGroup>;

Custom Indicator

Replace the default indicator thumb with custom content using Radio sub-components.

import { RadioGroup, Radio, Label } from 'heroui-native';

<RadioGroup value={value} onValueChange={setValue}>
  <RadioGroup.Item value="custom">
    {({ isSelected }) => (
      <>
        <Label>Custom Option</Label>
        <Radio>
          <Radio.Indicator>
            {isSelected && (
              <Animated.View entering={FadeIn}>
                <Icon name="check" size={12} />
              </Animated.View>
            )}
          </Radio.Indicator>
        </Radio>
      </>
    )}
  </RadioGroup.Item>
</RadioGroup>;

With Render Function

Use a render function on RadioGroup.Item to access state and customize the entire content.

import { RadioGroup, Radio, Label } from 'heroui-native';

<RadioGroup value={value} onValueChange={setValue}>
  <RadioGroup.Item value="option1">
    {({ isSelected, isInvalid, isDisabled }) => (
      <>
        <Label>Option 1</Label>
        <Radio>
          <Radio.Indicator>{isSelected && <CustomIcon />}</Radio.Indicator>
        </Radio>
      </>
    )}
  </RadioGroup.Item>
</RadioGroup>;

With Error Message

Display validation errors below the radio group.

import { RadioGroup, FieldError } from 'heroui-native';

function RadioGroupWithError() {
  const [value, setValue] = React.useState<string | undefined>(undefined);

  return (
    <RadioGroup value={value} onValueChange={setValue} isInvalid={!value}>
      <RadioGroup.Item value="agree">I agree to the terms</RadioGroup.Item>
      <RadioGroup.Item value="disagree">I do not agree</RadioGroup.Item>
      <FieldError isInvalid={!value}>
        Please select an option to continue
      </FieldError>
    </RadioGroup>
  );
}

Example

import {
  Description,
  Label,
  Radio,
  RadioGroup,
  Separator,
  Surface,
} from 'heroui-native';
import React from 'react';
import { View } from 'react-native';

export default function RadioGroupExample() {
  const [selection, setSelection] = React.useState('desc1');

  return (
    <Surface className="w-full">
      <RadioGroup value={selection} onValueChange={setSelection}>
        <RadioGroup.Item value="desc1">
          <View>
            <Label>Standard Shipping</Label>
            <Description>Delivered in 5-7 business days</Description>
          </View>
          <Radio />
        </RadioGroup.Item>
        <Separator className="my-1" />
        <RadioGroup.Item value="desc2">
          <View>
            <Label>Express Shipping</Label>
            <Description>Delivered in 2-3 business days</Description>
          </View>
          <Radio />
        </RadioGroup.Item>
        <Separator className="my-1" />
        <RadioGroup.Item value="desc3">
          <View>
            <Label>Overnight Shipping</Label>
            <Description>Delivered next business day</Description>
          </View>
          <Radio />
        </RadioGroup.Item>
      </RadioGroup>
    </Surface>
  );
}

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

API Reference

RadioGroup

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNodeundefinedRadio group content
valuestring | undefinedundefinedThe currently selected value of the radio group
onValueChange(val: string) => voidundefinedCallback fired when the selected value changes
isDisabledbooleanfalseWhether the entire radio group is disabled
isInvalidbooleanfalseWhether the radio group is invalid
variant'primary' | 'secondary'undefinedVariant style for the radio group (inherited by items if not set on item)
animation"disable-all" | undefinedundefinedAnimation configuration. Use "disable-all" to disable all animations including children
classNamestringundefinedCustom class name
...ViewPropsViewProps-All standard React Native View props are supported

RadioGroup.Item

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode | ((props: RadioGroupItemRenderProps) => React.ReactNode)undefinedRadio item content or render function to customize the radio item
valuestringundefinedThe value associated with this radio item
isDisabledbooleanfalseWhether this specific radio item is disabled
isInvalidbooleanfalseWhether the radio item is invalid
variant'primary' | 'secondary''primary'Variant style for the radio item
hitSlopnumber6Hit slop for the pressable area
classNamestringundefinedCustom class name
...PressablePropsPressableProps-All standard React Native Pressable props are supported (except disabled)

RadioGroupItemRenderProps

proptypedescription
isSelectedbooleanWhether the radio item is selected
isInvalidbooleanWhether the radio item is invalid
isDisabledbooleanWhether the radio item is disabled

Radio (inside RadioGroup.Item)

The Radio component is used inside RadioGroup.Item to render the radio indicator. When placed inside a RadioGroup.Item, the Radio component automatically detects the RadioGroupItem context and derives isSelected, isDisabled, isInvalid, and variant from it — no manual prop passing is needed.

Use <Radio /> for the default indicator, or compose with Radio.Indicator and Radio.IndicatorThumb for custom styling.

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNode | ((props: RadioRenderProps) => React.ReactNode)undefinedChild elements or render function to customize the radio
variant'primary' | 'secondary''primary'Variant style for the radio
isSelectedbooleanundefinedWhether the radio is currently selected
isDisabledbooleanundefinedWhether the radio is disabled and cannot be interacted with
isInvalidbooleanfalseWhether the radio is invalid (shows danger color)
classNamestringundefinedAdditional CSS classes to apply
animationRadioRootAnimation-Animation configuration for radio
onSelectedChange(isSelected: boolean) => voidundefinedCallback fired when the radio selection state changes
...PressablePropsPressableProps-All standard React Native Pressable props are supported (except disabled)

RadioRenderProps

proptypedescription
isSelectedbooleanWhether the radio is selected
isDisabledbooleanWhether the radio is disabled
isInvalidbooleanWhether the radio is invalid

RadioRootAnimation

Animation configuration for radio root component. Can be:

  • "disable-all": Disable all animations including children (Indicator, IndicatorThumb)
  • undefined: Use default animations

Radio.Indicator

proptypedefaultdescription
childrenReact.ReactNodeundefinedContent for the radio indicator
classNamestringundefinedAdditional CSS classes for the indicator
...AnimatedViewPropsAnimatedProps<ViewProps>-All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported

Radio.IndicatorThumb

proptypedefaultdescription
classNamestringundefinedAdditional CSS classes for the thumb
animationRadioIndicatorThumbAnimation-Animation configuration for the thumb
isAnimatedStyleActivebooleantrueWhether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active
...AnimatedViewPropsAnimatedProps<ViewProps>-All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported

RadioIndicatorThumbAnimation

Animation configuration for radio indicator thumb component. Can be:

  • false or "disabled": Disable all animations
  • true or undefined: Use default animations
  • object: Custom animation configuration
proptypedefaultdescription
state'disabled' | boolean-Disable animations while customizing properties
scale.value[number, number][1.5, 1]Scale values [unselected, selected]
scale.timingConfigWithTimingConfig{ duration: 300, easing: Easing.out(Easing.ease) }Animation timing configuration

Note: For labels, descriptions, and error messages, use the base components directly:

Hooks

useRadioGroup

Returns:

PropertyTypeDescription
valuestring | undefinedCurrently selected value
isDisabledbooleanWhether the radio group is disabled
isInvalidbooleanWhether the radio group is in an invalid state
variant'primary' | 'secondary'Variant style for the radio group
onValueChange(value: string) => voidFunction to change the selected value

useRadioGroupItem

Returns:

PropertyTypeDescription
isSelectedbooleanWhether the radio item is selected
isDisabledboolean | undefinedWhether the radio item is disabled
isInvalidboolean | undefinedWhether the radio item is invalid
variant'primary' | 'secondary' | undefinedVariant style for the radio item
onSelectedChange((isSelected: boolean) => void) | undefinedCallback to change the selection state (selects this item in the group)

PressableFeedback

Container component that provides visual feedback for press interactions with automatic scale animation.

ScrollShadow

Adds dynamic gradient shadows to scrollable content based on scroll position and overflow.

On this page

ImportAnatomyUsageBasic UsageWith DescriptionsCustom IndicatorWith Render FunctionWith Error MessageExampleAPI ReferenceRadioGroupRadioGroup.ItemRadioGroupItemRenderPropsRadio (inside RadioGroup.Item)RadioRenderPropsRadioRootAnimationRadio.IndicatorRadio.IndicatorThumbRadioIndicatorThumbAnimationHooksuseRadioGroupuseRadioGroupItem