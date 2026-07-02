A set of radio buttons where only one option can be selected at a time.

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import { RadioGroup } from 'heroui-native' ;

< RadioGroup > < RadioGroup.Item > < Label >...</ Label > < Description >...</ Description > < Radio > < Radio.Indicator > < Radio.IndicatorThumb /> </ Radio.Indicator > </ Radio > </ RadioGroup.Item > < FieldError >...</ FieldError > </ RadioGroup >

RadioGroup : Container that manages the selection state of radio items. Supports both horizontal and vertical orientations.

: Container that manages the selection state of radio items. Supports both horizontal and vertical orientations. RadioGroup.Item : Individual radio option within a RadioGroup. Must be used inside RadioGroup. Handles selection state and renders a default <Radio /> indicator when text children are provided. Supports render function children to access state ( isSelected , isInvalid , isDisabled ).

: Individual radio option within a RadioGroup. Must be used inside RadioGroup. Handles selection state and renders a default indicator when text children are provided. Supports render function children to access state ( , , ). Label : Optional clickable text label for the radio option. Linked to the radio for accessibility. Use the Label component directly.

: Optional clickable text label for the radio option. Linked to the radio for accessibility. Use the Label component directly. Description : Optional secondary text below the label. Provides additional context about the radio option. Use the Description component directly.

: Optional secondary text below the label. Provides additional context about the radio option. Use the Description component directly. Radio : The Radio component used inside RadioGroup.Item to render the radio indicator. Automatically detects the RadioGroupItem context and derives isSelected , isDisabled , isInvalid , and variant from it.

: The Radio component used inside to render the radio indicator. Automatically detects the context and derives , , , and from it. Radio.Indicator : Optional container for the radio circle. Renders default thumb if no children provided. Manages the visual selection state. See Radio for full API.

: Optional container for the radio circle. Renders default thumb if no children provided. Manages the visual selection state. See Radio for full API. Radio.IndicatorThumb : Optional inner circle that appears when selected. Animates scale based on selection. Can be replaced with custom content. See Radio for full API.

: Optional inner circle that appears when selected. Animates scale based on selection. Can be replaced with custom content. See Radio for full API. FieldError: Error message displayed when radio group is invalid. Shown with animation below the radio group content. Use the FieldError component directly.

RadioGroup with simple string children automatically renders title and indicator.

< RadioGroup value = {value} onValueChange = {setValue}> < RadioGroup.Item value = "option1" >Option 1</ RadioGroup.Item > < RadioGroup.Item value = "option2" >Option 2</ RadioGroup.Item > < RadioGroup.Item value = "option3" >Option 3</ RadioGroup.Item > </ RadioGroup >

Add descriptive text below each radio option for additional context.

import { RadioGroup, Radio, Label, Description } from 'heroui-native' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; < RadioGroup value = {value} onValueChange = {setValue}> < RadioGroup.Item value = "standard" > < View > < Label >Standard Shipping</ Label > < Description >Delivered in 5-7 business days</ Description > </ View > < Radio /> </ RadioGroup.Item > < RadioGroup.Item value = "express" > < View > < Label >Express Shipping</ Label > < Description >Delivered in 2-3 business days</ Description > </ View > < Radio /> </ RadioGroup.Item > </ RadioGroup >;

Replace the default indicator thumb with custom content using Radio sub-components.

import { RadioGroup, Radio, Label } from 'heroui-native' ; < RadioGroup value = {value} onValueChange = {setValue}> < RadioGroup.Item value = "custom" > {({ isSelected }) => ( <> < Label >Custom Option</ Label > < Radio > < Radio.Indicator > {isSelected && ( < Animated.View entering = {FadeIn}> < Icon name = "check" size = { 12 } /> </ Animated.View > )} </ Radio.Indicator > </ Radio > </> )} </ RadioGroup.Item > </ RadioGroup >;

Use a render function on RadioGroup.Item to access state and customize the entire content.

import { RadioGroup, Radio, Label } from 'heroui-native' ; < RadioGroup value = {value} onValueChange = {setValue}> < RadioGroup.Item value = "option1" > {({ isSelected , isInvalid , isDisabled }) => ( <> < Label >Option 1</ Label > < Radio > < Radio.Indicator >{isSelected && < CustomIcon />}</ Radio.Indicator > </ Radio > </> )} </ RadioGroup.Item > </ RadioGroup >;

Display validation errors below the radio group.

import { RadioGroup, FieldError } from 'heroui-native' ; function RadioGroupWithError () { const [ value , setValue ] = React. useState < string | undefined >( undefined ); return ( < RadioGroup value = {value} onValueChange = {setValue} isInvalid = { ! value}> < RadioGroup.Item value = "agree" >I agree to the terms</ RadioGroup.Item > < RadioGroup.Item value = "disagree" >I do not agree</ RadioGroup.Item > < FieldError isInvalid = { ! value}> Please select an option to continue </ FieldError > </ RadioGroup > ); }

import { Description, Label, Radio, RadioGroup, Separator, Surface, } from 'heroui-native' ; import React from 'react' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; export default function RadioGroupExample () { const [ selection , setSelection ] = React. useState ( 'desc1' ); return ( < Surface className = "w-full" > < RadioGroup value = {selection} onValueChange = {setSelection}> < RadioGroup.Item value = "desc1" > < View > < Label >Standard Shipping</ Label > < Description >Delivered in 5-7 business days</ Description > </ View > < Radio /> </ RadioGroup.Item > < Separator className = "my-1" /> < RadioGroup.Item value = "desc2" > < View > < Label >Express Shipping</ Label > < Description >Delivered in 2-3 business days</ Description > </ View > < Radio /> </ RadioGroup.Item > < Separator className = "my-1" /> < RadioGroup.Item value = "desc3" > < View > < Label >Overnight Shipping</ Label > < Description >Delivered next business day</ Description > </ View > < Radio /> </ RadioGroup.Item > </ RadioGroup > </ Surface > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode undefined Radio group content value string | undefined undefined The currently selected value of the radio group onValueChange (val: string) => void undefined Callback fired when the selected value changes isDisabled boolean false Whether the entire radio group is disabled isInvalid boolean false Whether the radio group is invalid variant 'primary' | 'secondary' undefined Variant style for the radio group (inherited by items if not set on item) animation "disable-all" | undefined undefined Animation configuration. Use "disable-all" to disable all animations including children className string undefined Custom class name ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode | ((props: RadioGroupItemRenderProps) => React.ReactNode) undefined Radio item content or render function to customize the radio item value string undefined The value associated with this radio item isDisabled boolean false Whether this specific radio item is disabled isInvalid boolean false Whether the radio item is invalid variant 'primary' | 'secondary' 'primary' Variant style for the radio item hitSlop number 6 Hit slop for the pressable area className string undefined Custom class name ...PressableProps PressableProps - All standard React Native Pressable props are supported (except disabled)

prop type description isSelected boolean Whether the radio item is selected isInvalid boolean Whether the radio item is invalid isDisabled boolean Whether the radio item is disabled

The Radio component is used inside RadioGroup.Item to render the radio indicator. When placed inside a RadioGroup.Item , the Radio component automatically detects the RadioGroupItem context and derives isSelected , isDisabled , isInvalid , and variant from it — no manual prop passing is needed.

Use <Radio /> for the default indicator, or compose with Radio.Indicator and Radio.IndicatorThumb for custom styling.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode | ((props: RadioRenderProps) => React.ReactNode) undefined Child elements or render function to customize the radio variant 'primary' | 'secondary' 'primary' Variant style for the radio isSelected boolean undefined Whether the radio is currently selected isDisabled boolean undefined Whether the radio is disabled and cannot be interacted with isInvalid boolean false Whether the radio is invalid (shows danger color) className string undefined Additional CSS classes to apply animation RadioRootAnimation - Animation configuration for radio onSelectedChange (isSelected: boolean) => void undefined Callback fired when the radio selection state changes ...PressableProps PressableProps - All standard React Native Pressable props are supported (except disabled)

prop type description isSelected boolean Whether the radio is selected isDisabled boolean Whether the radio is disabled isInvalid boolean Whether the radio is invalid

Animation configuration for radio root component. Can be:

"disable-all" : Disable all animations including children (Indicator, IndicatorThumb)

: Disable all animations including children (Indicator, IndicatorThumb) undefined : Use default animations

prop type default description children React.ReactNode undefined Content for the radio indicator className string undefined Additional CSS classes for the indicator ...AnimatedViewProps AnimatedProps<ViewProps> - All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported

prop type default description className string undefined Additional CSS classes for the thumb animation RadioIndicatorThumbAnimation - Animation configuration for the thumb isAnimatedStyleActive boolean true Whether animated styles (react-native-reanimated) are active ...AnimatedViewProps AnimatedProps<ViewProps> - All Reanimated Animated.View props are supported

Animation configuration for radio indicator thumb component. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable all animations

or : Disable all animations true or undefined : Use default animations

or : Use default animations object : Custom animation configuration

prop type default description state 'disabled' | boolean - Disable animations while customizing properties scale.value [number, number] [1.5, 1] Scale values [unselected, selected] scale.timingConfig WithTimingConfig { duration: 300, easing: Easing.out(Easing.ease) } Animation timing configuration

Note: For labels, descriptions, and error messages, use the base components directly:

Use Label component for labels

Use Description component for descriptions

Use FieldError component for error messages

Returns:

Property Type Description value string | undefined Currently selected value isDisabled boolean Whether the radio group is disabled isInvalid boolean Whether the radio group is in an invalid state variant 'primary' | 'secondary' Variant style for the radio group onValueChange (value: string) => void Function to change the selected value

Returns: