Slider
A draggable input for selecting a value or range within a bounded interval.
Import
Anatomy
- Slider: Main container that manages slider value state, orientation, and provides context to all sub-components. Supports single value and range modes.
- Slider.Output: Optional display of the current value(s). Supports render functions for custom formatting. Shows a formatted value label by default.
- Slider.Track: Sizing container for Fill and Thumb elements. Reports its layout size for position calculations. Supports tap-to-position and render-function children for dynamic content (e.g. multiple thumbs for range sliders).
- Slider.Fill: Responsive fill bar that stretches the full cross-axis of the Track. Only the main-axis position and size are computed.
- Slider.Thumb: Draggable thumb element using react-native-gesture-handler. Centered on the cross-axis by the Track layout. Animates scale on press via react-native-reanimated. Each thumb gets
role="slider"with full
accessibilityValue.
Usage
Basic Usage
The Slider component uses compound parts to create a draggable value input.
With Label and Output
Display a label alongside the current value output.
Vertical Orientation
Render the slider vertically by setting
orientation to
"vertical".
Range Slider
Pass an array as the value and use a render function on
Slider.Track to create multiple thumbs.
Controlled Value
Use
value and
onChange for controlled mode. The
onChangeEnd callback fires when a drag or tap interaction completes.
Custom Styling
Apply custom styles using
className,
classNames, or
styles on the thumb and other sub-components.
Disabled
Disable the entire slider to prevent interaction.
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
Slider
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Children elements to be rendered inside the slider
value
number | number[]
|-
|Current slider value (controlled mode)
defaultValue
number | number[]
0
|Default slider value (uncontrolled mode)
minValue
number
0
|Minimum value of the slider
maxValue
number
100
|Maximum value of the slider
step
number
1
|Step increment for the slider
formatOptions
Intl.NumberFormatOptions
|-
|Number format options for value label formatting
orientation
'horizontal' | 'vertical'
'horizontal'
|Orientation of the slider
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether the slider is disabled
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
animation
AnimationRootDisableAll
|-
|Animation configuration for the slider
onChange
(value: number | number[]) => void
|-
|Callback fired when the slider value changes during interaction
onChangeEnd
(value: number | number[]) => void
|-
|Callback fired when an interaction completes (drag end or tap)
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
AnimationRootDisableAll
Animation configuration for the slider root component. Can be:
"disable-all": Disable all animations including children
undefined: Use default animations
Slider.Output
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode | ((props: SliderRenderProps) => React.ReactNode)
|-
|Custom content or render function receiving slider state. Defaults to formatted value label
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
SliderRenderProps
|prop
|type
|description
state
SliderState
|Current slider state
orientation
SliderOrientation
|Orientation of the slider
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the slider is disabled
SliderState
|prop
|type
|description
values
number[]
|Current slider value(s) by thumb index
getThumbValueLabel
(index: number) => string
|Returns the formatted string label for a thumb
Slider.Track
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode | ((props: SliderRenderProps) => React.ReactNode)
|-
|Content or render function receiving slider state for dynamic thumb rendering
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
hitSlop
number
8
|Extra touch area around the track
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
Slider.Fill
|prop
|type
|default
|description
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
Slider.Thumb
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Custom thumb content. Defaults to an animated knob
index
number
0
|Index of this thumb within the slider
isDisabled
boolean
|-
|Whether this individual thumb is disabled
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes for the thumb container
classNames
ElementSlots<ThumbSlots>
|-
|Additional CSS classes for thumb slots
styles
Partial<Record<ThumbSlots, ViewStyle>>
|-
|Inline styles for thumb slots
hitSlop
number
12
|Extra touch area around the thumb
animation
SliderThumbAnimation
|-
|Animation configuration for the thumb knob
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
ElementSlots<ThumbSlots>
|prop
|type
|description
thumbContainer
string
|Custom class name for the outer thumb container
thumbKnob
string
|Custom class name for the inner thumb knob
styles
|prop
|type
|description
thumbContainer
ViewStyle
|Styles for the outer thumb container
thumbKnob
ViewStyle
|Styles for the inner thumb knob
SliderThumbAnimation
Animation configuration for the thumb knob scale effect. Can be:
falseor
"disabled": Disable thumb animation
undefined: Use default animations
object: Custom scale animation configuration
|prop
|type
|default
|description
scale.value
[number, number]
[1, 0.9]
|Scale values [idle, dragging]
scale.springConfig
WithSpringConfig
{ damping: 15, stiffness: 200, mass: 0.5 }
|Spring animation configuration for scale effect
Hooks
useSlider
Hook to access the slider context. Must be used within a
Slider component.
Returns
|property
|type
|description
values
number[]
|Current slider values (one per thumb)
minValue
number
|Minimum value of the slider
maxValue
number
|Maximum value of the slider
step
number
|Step increment
orientation
'horizontal' | 'vertical'
|Current orientation
isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the slider is disabled
formatOptions
Intl.NumberFormatOptions | undefined
|Number format options for labels
getThumbPercent
(index: number) => number
|Returns the percentage position (0–1) for a given thumb index
getThumbValueLabel
(index: number) => string
|Returns the formatted label for a given thumb index
getThumbMinValue
(index: number) => number
|Returns the minimum allowed value for a thumb
getThumbMaxValue
(index: number) => number
|Returns the maximum allowed value for a thumb
updateValue
(index: number, newValue: number) => void
|Updates a thumb value by index
isThumbDragging
(index: number) => boolean
|Returns whether a given thumb is currently being dragged
setThumbDragging
(index: number, dragging: boolean) => void
|Sets the dragging state of a thumb
trackSize
number
|Track layout width (horizontal) or height (vertical) in pixels
thumbSize
number
|Measured thumb size (main-axis dimension) in pixels