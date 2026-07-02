A draggable input for selecting a value or range within a bounded interval.

Scan to preview

import { Slider } from 'heroui-native' ;

< Slider > < Slider.Output /> < Slider.Track > < Slider.Fill /> < Slider.Thumb /> </ Slider.Track > </ Slider >

Slider : Main container that manages slider value state, orientation, and provides context to all sub-components. Supports single value and range modes.

: Main container that manages slider value state, orientation, and provides context to all sub-components. Supports single value and range modes. Slider.Output : Optional display of the current value(s). Supports render functions for custom formatting. Shows a formatted value label by default.

: Optional display of the current value(s). Supports render functions for custom formatting. Shows a formatted value label by default. Slider.Track : Sizing container for Fill and Thumb elements. Reports its layout size for position calculations. Supports tap-to-position and render-function children for dynamic content (e.g. multiple thumbs for range sliders).

: Sizing container for Fill and Thumb elements. Reports its layout size for position calculations. Supports tap-to-position and render-function children for dynamic content (e.g. multiple thumbs for range sliders). Slider.Fill : Responsive fill bar that stretches the full cross-axis of the Track. Only the main-axis position and size are computed.

: Responsive fill bar that stretches the full cross-axis of the Track. Only the main-axis position and size are computed. Slider.Thumb: Draggable thumb element using react-native-gesture-handler. Centered on the cross-axis by the Track layout. Animates scale on press via react-native-reanimated. Each thumb gets role="slider" with full accessibilityValue .

The Slider component uses compound parts to create a draggable value input.

< Slider defaultValue = { 30 }> < Slider.Output /> < Slider.Track > < Slider.Fill /> < Slider.Thumb /> </ Slider.Track > </ Slider >

Display a label alongside the current value output.

< Slider defaultValue = { 50 }> < View className = "flex-row items-center justify-between" > < Label >Volume</ Label > < Slider.Output /> </ View > < Slider.Track > < Slider.Fill /> < Slider.Thumb /> </ Slider.Track > </ Slider >

Render the slider vertically by setting orientation to "vertical" .

< View className = "h-48" > < Slider defaultValue = { 50 } orientation = "vertical" > < Slider.Track > < Slider.Fill /> < Slider.Thumb /> </ Slider.Track > </ Slider > </ View >

Pass an array as the value and use a render function on Slider.Track to create multiple thumbs.

< Slider defaultValue = {[ 200 , 800 ]} minValue = { 0 } maxValue = { 1000 } step = { 10 } formatOptions = {{ style: 'currency' , currency: 'USD' }} > < View className = "flex-row items-center justify-between" > < Label >Price range</ Label > < Slider.Output /> </ View > < Slider.Track > {({ state }) => ( <> < Slider.Fill /> {state.values. map (( _ , i ) => ( < Slider.Thumb key = {i} index = {i} /> ))} </> )} </ Slider.Track > </ Slider >

Use value and onChange for controlled mode. The onChangeEnd callback fires when a drag or tap interaction completes.

const [ volume , setVolume ] = useState ( 50 ); < Slider value = {volume} onChange = {setVolume} onChangeEnd = {( v ) => save (v)}> < Slider.Output /> < Slider.Track > < Slider.Fill /> < Slider.Thumb /> </ Slider.Track > </ Slider >;

Apply custom styles using className , classNames , or styles on the thumb and other sub-components.

< Slider defaultValue = { 65 }> < Slider.Track className = "h-3 rounded-full bg-success/10" > < Slider.Fill className = "rounded-full bg-success" /> < Slider.Thumb classNames = {{ thumbContainer: 'size-6 rounded-full bg-success' , thumbKnob: 'bg-success-foreground rounded-full' , }} animation = {{ scale: { value: [ 1 , 0.7 ] }, }} /> </ Slider.Track > </ Slider >

Disable the entire slider to prevent interaction.

< Slider defaultValue = { 40 } isDisabled > < Slider.Track > < Slider.Fill /> < Slider.Thumb /> </ Slider.Track > </ Slider >

import { Label, Slider } from 'heroui-native' ; import { useState } from 'react' ; import { View, Text } from 'react-native' ; export default function SliderExample () { const [ price , setPrice ] = useState < number []>([ 200 , 800 ]); return ( < View className = "px-8 gap-8" > < Slider defaultValue = { 30 }> < View className = "flex-row items-center justify-between" > < Label >Volume</ Label > < Slider.Output /> </ View > < Slider.Track > < Slider.Fill /> < Slider.Thumb /> </ Slider.Track > </ Slider > < Slider value = {price} onChange = {setPrice} minValue = { 0 } maxValue = { 1000 } step = { 10 } formatOptions = {{ style: 'currency' , currency: 'USD' }} > < View className = "flex-row items-center justify-between" > < Label >Price range</ Label > < Slider.Output /> </ View > < Slider.Track > {({ state }) => ( <> < Slider.Fill /> {state.values. map (( _ , i ) => ( < Slider.Thumb key = {i} index = {i} /> ))} </> )} </ Slider.Track > </ Slider > </ View > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Children elements to be rendered inside the slider value number | number[] - Current slider value (controlled mode) defaultValue number | number[] 0 Default slider value (uncontrolled mode) minValue number 0 Minimum value of the slider maxValue number 100 Maximum value of the slider step number 1 Step increment for the slider formatOptions Intl.NumberFormatOptions - Number format options for value label formatting orientation 'horizontal' | 'vertical' 'horizontal' Orientation of the slider isDisabled boolean false Whether the slider is disabled className string - Additional CSS classes animation AnimationRootDisableAll - Animation configuration for the slider onChange (value: number | number[]) => void - Callback fired when the slider value changes during interaction onChangeEnd (value: number | number[]) => void - Callback fired when an interaction completes (drag end or tap) ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

Animation configuration for the slider root component. Can be:

"disable-all" : Disable all animations including children

: Disable all animations including children undefined : Use default animations

prop type default description children React.ReactNode | ((props: SliderRenderProps) => React.ReactNode) - Custom content or render function receiving slider state. Defaults to formatted value label className string - Additional CSS classes ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type description state SliderState Current slider state orientation SliderOrientation Orientation of the slider isDisabled boolean Whether the slider is disabled

prop type description values number[] Current slider value(s) by thumb index getThumbValueLabel (index: number) => string Returns the formatted string label for a thumb

prop type default description children React.ReactNode | ((props: SliderRenderProps) => React.ReactNode) - Content or render function receiving slider state for dynamic thumb rendering className string - Additional CSS classes hitSlop number 8 Extra touch area around the track ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type default description className string - Additional CSS classes ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Custom thumb content. Defaults to an animated knob index number 0 Index of this thumb within the slider isDisabled boolean - Whether this individual thumb is disabled className string - Additional CSS classes for the thumb container classNames ElementSlots<ThumbSlots> - Additional CSS classes for thumb slots styles Partial<Record<ThumbSlots, ViewStyle>> - Inline styles for thumb slots hitSlop number 12 Extra touch area around the thumb animation SliderThumbAnimation - Animation configuration for the thumb knob ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type description thumbContainer string Custom class name for the outer thumb container thumbKnob string Custom class name for the inner thumb knob

prop type description thumbContainer ViewStyle Styles for the outer thumb container thumbKnob ViewStyle Styles for the inner thumb knob

Animation configuration for the thumb knob scale effect. Can be:

false or "disabled" : Disable thumb animation

or : Disable thumb animation undefined : Use default animations

: Use default animations object : Custom scale animation configuration

prop type default description scale.value [number, number] [1, 0.9] Scale values [idle, dragging] scale.springConfig WithSpringConfig { damping: 15, stiffness: 200, mass: 0.5 } Spring animation configuration for scale effect

Hook to access the slider context. Must be used within a Slider component.

import { useSlider } from 'heroui-native' ; const { values , orientation , isDisabled , getThumbValueLabel } = useSlider ();