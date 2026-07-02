Card
Displays a card container with flexible layout sections for structured content.
Import
Anatomy
- Card: Main container that extends Surface component. Provides base card structure with configurable surface variants and handles overall layout.
- Card.Header: Header section for top-aligned content like icons or badges.
- Card.Body: Main content area with flex-1 that expands to fill all available space between Card.Header and Card.Footer.
- Card.Title: Title text with foreground color and medium font weight.
- Card.Description: Description text with muted color and smaller font size.
- Card.Footer: Footer section for bottom-aligned actions like buttons.
Usage
Basic Usage
The Card component creates a container with built-in sections for organized content.
With Title and Description
Combine title and description components for structured text content.
With Header and Footer
Add header and footer sections for icons, badges, or actions.
Variants
Control the card's background appearance using different variants.
Horizontal Layout
Create horizontal cards by using flex-row styling.
Background Image
Use an image as an absolute positioned background.
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
Card
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Content to be rendered inside the card
variant
'default' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'transparent'
'default'
|Visual variant of the card surface
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes to apply
animation
"disable-all" | undefined
undefined
|Animation configuration. Use
"disable-all" to disable all animations including children
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
Card.Header
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Children elements to be rendered inside the header
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
Card.Body
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Children elements to be rendered inside the body
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
Card.Footer
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Children elements to be rendered inside the footer
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
Card.Title
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Children elements to be rendered as the title text
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|All standard React Native Text props are supported
Card.Description
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Children elements to be rendered as the description text
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|All standard React Native Text props are supported