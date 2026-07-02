Displays a card container with flexible layout sections for structured content.

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import { Card } from 'heroui-native' ;

< Card > < Card.Header >...</ Card.Header > < Card.Body > < Card.Title >...</ Card.Title > < Card.Description >...</ Card.Description > </ Card.Body > < Card.Footer >...</ Card.Footer > </ Card >

Card : Main container that extends Surface component. Provides base card structure with configurable surface variants and handles overall layout.

: Main container that extends Surface component. Provides base card structure with configurable surface variants and handles overall layout. Card.Header : Header section for top-aligned content like icons or badges.

: Header section for top-aligned content like icons or badges. Card.Body : Main content area with flex-1 that expands to fill all available space between Card.Header and Card.Footer.

: Main content area with flex-1 that expands to fill all available space between Card.Header and Card.Footer. Card.Title : Title text with foreground color and medium font weight.

: Title text with foreground color and medium font weight. Card.Description : Description text with muted color and smaller font size.

: Description text with muted color and smaller font size. Card.Footer: Footer section for bottom-aligned actions like buttons.

The Card component creates a container with built-in sections for organized content.

< Card > < Card.Body >...</ Card.Body > </ Card >

Combine title and description components for structured text content.

< Card > < Card.Body > < Card.Title >...</ Card.Title > < Card.Description >...</ Card.Description > </ Card.Body > </ Card >

Add header and footer sections for icons, badges, or actions.

< Card > < Card.Header >...</ Card.Header > < Card.Body >...</ Card.Body > < Card.Footer >...</ Card.Footer > </ Card >

Control the card's background appearance using different variants.

< Card variant = "default" >...</ Card > < Card variant = "secondary" >...</ Card > < Card variant = "tertiary" >...</ Card > < Card variant = "transparent" >...</ Card >

Create horizontal cards by using flex-row styling.

< Card className = "flex-row gap-4" > < Image source = { ... } className = "size-24 rounded-lg" /> </ Card >

Use an image as an absolute positioned background.

< Card > < Image source = { ... } className = "absolute inset-0" /> < View className = "gap-4" >...</ View > </ Card >

import { Button, Card } from 'heroui-native' ; import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; export default function CardExample () { return ( < Card > < View className = "gap-4" > < Card.Body className = "mb-4" > < View className = "gap-1 mb-2" > < Card.Title className = "text-pink-500" >$450</ Card.Title > < Card.Title >Living room Sofa • Collection 2025</ Card.Title > </ View > < Card.Description > This sofa is perfect for modern tropical spaces, baroque inspired spaces. </ Card.Description > </ Card.Body > < Card.Footer className = "gap-3" > < Button variant = "primary" >Buy now</ Button > < Button variant = "ghost" > < Button.Label >Add to cart</ Button.Label > < Ionicons name = "bag-outline" size = { 16 } /> </ Button > </ Card.Footer > </ View > </ Card > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Content to be rendered inside the card variant 'default' | 'secondary' | 'tertiary' | 'transparent' 'default' Visual variant of the card surface className string - Additional CSS classes to apply animation "disable-all" | undefined undefined Animation configuration. Use "disable-all" to disable all animations including children ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Children elements to be rendered inside the header className string - Additional CSS classes ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Children elements to be rendered inside the body className string - Additional CSS classes ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Children elements to be rendered inside the footer className string - Additional CSS classes ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Children elements to be rendered as the title text className string - Additional CSS classes ...TextProps TextProps - All standard React Native Text props are supported