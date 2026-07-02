Text component for labeling form fields and other UI elements with support for required indicators and validation states.

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import { Label } from 'heroui-native' ;

< Label > < Label.Text >...</ Label.Text > </ Label >

Label : Root container that manages label state and provides context to child components. When string children are provided, automatically renders as Label.Text. Supports disabled, required, and invalid states.

: Root container that manages label state and provides context to child components. When string children are provided, automatically renders as Label.Text. Supports disabled, required, and invalid states. Label.Text: Text content of the label. Displays the label text and automatically shows an asterisk when the label is required. Changes color when invalid or disabled.

Display a label with text content. String children are automatically rendered as Label.Text.

< Label >Username</ Label >

Use Label with form fields to provide accessible labels.

< TextField > < Label >Username</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Choose a username" /> </ TextField >

Show an asterisk indicator for required fields using the isRequired prop.

< TextField > < Label isRequired >Password</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Create a password" secureTextEntry /> </ TextField >

Display labels in an invalid state to indicate validation errors.

import { FieldError, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native' ; < TextField isInvalid > < Label isInvalid >Confirm password</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Confirm your password" secureTextEntry value = "different" editable = { false } /> < FieldError >Passwords do not match</ FieldError > </ TextField >

Disable labels to indicate non-interactive fields.

< TextField isDisabled > < Label >Subscription plan</ Label > < Input value = "Premium" /> </ TextField >

Use compound components for custom label layouts.

< Label > < Label.Text >Custom label</ Label.Text > </ Label >

Apply custom styles using className, classNames, or styles props.

< Label className = "mb-2" > < Label.Text className = "text-lg" classNames = {{ text: "font-bold" , asterisk: "text-danger" }} > Custom styled label </ Label.Text > </ Label >

import { FieldError, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; export default function LabelExample () { return ( < View className = "flex-1 justify-center px-5 gap-8" > < TextField > < Label >Username</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Choose a username" /> </ TextField > < TextField > < Label isRequired >Password</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Create a password" secureTextEntry /> </ TextField > < TextField isInvalid > < Label isInvalid >Confirm password</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Confirm your password" secureTextEntry value = "different" editable = { false } /> < FieldError >Passwords do not match</ FieldError > </ TextField > < TextField isDisabled > < Label >Subscription plan</ Label > < Input value = "Premium" /> </ TextField > </ View > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Label content. When string is provided, automatically renders as Label.Text. Otherwise renders children as-is isRequired boolean false Whether the label is required. Shows asterisk indicator when true isInvalid boolean false Whether the label is in an invalid state. Changes text color to danger isDisabled boolean false Whether the label is disabled. Applies disabled styling and prevents interaction className string - Additional CSS classes to apply animation "disable-all" | undefined undefined Animation configuration. Use "disable-all" to disable all animations including children ...PressableProps PressableProps - All standard React Native Pressable props are supported

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Label text content className string - Additional CSS classes to apply to the text element classNames ElementSlots<LabelSlots> - Additional CSS classes for different parts of the label styles Partial<Record<LabelSlots, TextStyle>> - Styles for different parts of the label nativeID string - Native ID for accessibility. Used to link label to form fields via aria-labelledby ...TextProps TextProps - All standard React Native Text props are supported

prop type description text string CSS classes for the label text asterisk string CSS classes for the asterisk