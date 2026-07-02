Label
Text component for labeling form fields and other UI elements with support for required indicators and validation states.
Import
Anatomy
- Label: Root container that manages label state and provides context to child components. When string children are provided, automatically renders as Label.Text. Supports disabled, required, and invalid states.
- Label.Text: Text content of the label. Displays the label text and automatically shows an asterisk when the label is required. Changes color when invalid or disabled.
Usage
Basic Usage
Display a label with text content. String children are automatically rendered as Label.Text.
With Form Fields
Use Label with form fields to provide accessible labels.
Required Fields
Show an asterisk indicator for required fields using the
isRequired prop.
Invalid State
Display labels in an invalid state to indicate validation errors.
Disabled State
Disable labels to indicate non-interactive fields.
Custom Layout
Use compound components for custom label layouts.
Custom Styling
Apply custom styles using className, classNames, or styles props.
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
Label
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Label content. When string is provided, automatically renders as Label.Text. Otherwise renders children as-is
isRequired
boolean
false
|Whether the label is required. Shows asterisk indicator when true
isInvalid
boolean
false
|Whether the label is in an invalid state. Changes text color to danger
isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether the label is disabled. Applies disabled styling and prevents interaction
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes to apply
animation
"disable-all" | undefined
undefined
|Animation configuration. Use
"disable-all" to disable all animations including children
...PressableProps
PressableProps
|-
|All standard React Native Pressable props are supported
Label.Text
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Label text content
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes to apply to the text element
classNames
ElementSlots<LabelSlots>
|-
|Additional CSS classes for different parts of the label
styles
Partial<Record<LabelSlots, TextStyle>>
|-
|Styles for different parts of the label
nativeID
string
|-
|Native ID for accessibility. Used to link label to form fields via aria-labelledby
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|All standard React Native Text props are supported
ElementSlots<LabelSlots>
|prop
|type
|description
text
string
|CSS classes for the label text
asterisk
string
|CSS classes for the asterisk
styles
|prop
|type
|description
text
TextStyle
|Styles for the label text
asterisk
TextStyle
|Styles for the asterisk