A ghost-variant button with no highlight feedback, designed for inline link-style interactions.
- LinkButton: Root pressable container. Renders a
Button with the
ghost variant and disabled highlight feedback enforced internally. These cannot be overridden by consumers.
- LinkButton.Label: Text content of the link button. Inherits size and variant styling from the parent context.
The LinkButton component renders inline link-style text that responds to press events.
Control the text size with the
size prop.
Disable the link button to prevent interaction.
Apply custom styles using the
className prop on both root and label.
Place link buttons inline alongside regular text for terms, policies, or contextual navigation.
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
Extends all Button props except
variant (enforced as
ghost internally).
Behavioral overrides applied internally:
|override
|value
|description
variant
ghost
|Always renders as a ghost button, cannot be changed
highlight
false
|Highlight feedback is disabled, cannot be changed
className
h-auto p-0
|Removes default button height and padding
Equivalent to Button.Label. Accepts the same props.