A ghost-variant button with no highlight feedback, designed for inline link-style interactions.

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import { LinkButton } from 'heroui-native' ;

< LinkButton > < LinkButton.Label >...</ LinkButton.Label > </ LinkButton >

LinkButton : Root pressable container. Renders a Button with the ghost variant and disabled highlight feedback enforced internally. These cannot be overridden by consumers.

: Root pressable container. Renders a with the variant and disabled highlight feedback enforced internally. These cannot be overridden by consumers. LinkButton.Label: Text content of the link button. Inherits size and variant styling from the parent context.

The LinkButton component renders inline link-style text that responds to press events.

< LinkButton onPress = {handlePress}>Learn more</ LinkButton >

Control the text size with the size prop.

< LinkButton size = "sm" > Small </ LinkButton > < LinkButton size = "md" > Medium </ LinkButton > < LinkButton size = "lg" > Large </ LinkButton >

Disable the link button to prevent interaction.

< LinkButton isDisabled >Disabled link</ LinkButton >

Apply custom styles using the className prop on both root and label.

< LinkButton className = "px-2" > < LinkButton.Label className = "text-accent underline" > Styled link </ LinkButton.Label > </ LinkButton >

Place link buttons inline alongside regular text for terms, policies, or contextual navigation.

< View className = "flex-row flex-wrap" > < Text className = "text-sm text-muted" >I agree to the </ Text > < LinkButton size = "sm" onPress = {handleTermsPress}> < LinkButton.Label className = "text-accent" > Terms of Service </ LinkButton.Label > </ LinkButton > < Text className = "text-sm text-muted" > and </ Text > < LinkButton size = "sm" onPress = {handlePrivacyPress}> < LinkButton.Label className = "text-accent" >Privacy Policy</ LinkButton.Label > </ LinkButton > </ View >

import { Button, Checkbox, ControlField, LinkButton } from 'heroui-native' ; import React from 'react' ; import { Alert, View } from 'react-native' ; export default function LinkButtonExample () { const [ isAgreed , setIsAgreed ] = React. useState ( false ); const handleTermsPress = () => Alert. alert ( 'Terms' , 'Navigate to Terms' ); const handlePrivacyPress = () => Alert. alert ( 'Privacy' , 'Navigate to Privacy Policy' ); return ( < View className = "flex-1 px-5 items-center justify-center" > < View className = "w-full max-w-xs gap-6" > < ControlField isSelected = {isAgreed} onSelectedChange = {setIsAgreed} className = "items-start" > < ControlField.Indicator > < Checkbox className = "mt-0.5" /> </ ControlField.Indicator > < View className = "flex-row flex-wrap flex-1" > < Text className = "text-sm text-muted" >I agree to the </ Text > < LinkButton size = "sm" onPress = {handleTermsPress}> < LinkButton.Label className = "text-accent" > Terms of Service </ LinkButton.Label > </ LinkButton > < Text className = "text-sm text-muted" > and </ Text > < LinkButton size = "sm" onPress = {handlePrivacyPress}> < LinkButton.Label className = "text-accent" > Privacy Policy </ LinkButton.Label > </ LinkButton > </ View > </ ControlField > < Button isDisabled = { ! isAgreed}>Sign up</ Button > </ View > </ View > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

Extends all Button props except variant (enforced as ghost internally).

Behavioral overrides applied internally:

override value description variant ghost Always renders as a ghost button, cannot be changed highlight false Highlight feedback is disabled, cannot be changed className h-auto p-0 Removes default button height and padding

Equivalent to Button.Label. Accepts the same props.