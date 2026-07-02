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LinkButton

A ghost-variant button with no highlight feedback, designed for inline link-style interactions.

SourceStyles source

Import

import { LinkButton } from 'heroui-native';

Anatomy

<LinkButton>
  <LinkButton.Label>...</LinkButton.Label>
</LinkButton>
  • LinkButton: Root pressable container. Renders a Button with the ghost variant and disabled highlight feedback enforced internally. These cannot be overridden by consumers.
  • LinkButton.Label: Text content of the link button. Inherits size and variant styling from the parent context.

Usage

Basic Usage

The LinkButton component renders inline link-style text that responds to press events.

<LinkButton onPress={handlePress}>Learn more</LinkButton>

Sizes

Control the text size with the size prop.

<LinkButton size="sm">
  Small
</LinkButton>

<LinkButton size="md">
  Medium
</LinkButton>

<LinkButton size="lg">
  Large
</LinkButton>

Disabled State

Disable the link button to prevent interaction.

<LinkButton isDisabled>Disabled link</LinkButton>

Custom Styling

Apply custom styles using the className prop on both root and label.

<LinkButton className="px-2">
  <LinkButton.Label className="text-accent underline">
    Styled link
  </LinkButton.Label>
</LinkButton>

Inline with Text

Place link buttons inline alongside regular text for terms, policies, or contextual navigation.

<View className="flex-row flex-wrap">
  <Text className="text-sm text-muted">I agree to the </Text>
  <LinkButton size="sm" onPress={handleTermsPress}>
    <LinkButton.Label className="text-accent">
      Terms of Service
    </LinkButton.Label>
  </LinkButton>
  <Text className="text-sm text-muted"> and </Text>
  <LinkButton size="sm" onPress={handlePrivacyPress}>
    <LinkButton.Label className="text-accent">Privacy Policy</LinkButton.Label>
  </LinkButton>
</View>

Example

import { Button, Checkbox, ControlField, LinkButton } from 'heroui-native';
import React from 'react';
import { Alert, View } from 'react-native';

export default function LinkButtonExample() {
  const [isAgreed, setIsAgreed] = React.useState(false);

  const handleTermsPress = () => Alert.alert('Terms', 'Navigate to Terms');
  const handlePrivacyPress = () =>
    Alert.alert('Privacy', 'Navigate to Privacy Policy');

  return (
    <View className="flex-1 px-5 items-center justify-center">
      <View className="w-full max-w-xs gap-6">
        <ControlField
          isSelected={isAgreed}
          onSelectedChange={setIsAgreed}
          className="items-start"
        >
          <ControlField.Indicator>
            <Checkbox className="mt-0.5" />
          </ControlField.Indicator>
          <View className="flex-row flex-wrap flex-1">
            <Text className="text-sm text-muted">I agree to the </Text>
            <LinkButton size="sm" onPress={handleTermsPress}>
              <LinkButton.Label className="text-accent">
                Terms of Service
              </LinkButton.Label>
            </LinkButton>
            <Text className="text-sm text-muted"> and </Text>
            <LinkButton size="sm" onPress={handlePrivacyPress}>
              <LinkButton.Label className="text-accent">
                Privacy Policy
              </LinkButton.Label>
            </LinkButton>
          </View>
        </ControlField>
        <Button isDisabled={!isAgreed}>Sign up</Button>
      </View>
    </View>
  );
}

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

API Reference

LinkButton

Extends all Button props except variant (enforced as ghost internally).

Behavioral overrides applied internally:

overridevaluedescription
variantghostAlways renders as a ghost button, cannot be changed
highlightfalseHighlight feedback is disabled, cannot be changed
classNameh-auto p-0Removes default button height and padding

LinkButton.Label

Equivalent to Button.Label. Accepts the same props.

Label

Text component for labeling form fields and other UI elements with support for required indicators and validation states.

ListGroup

A Surface-based container that groups related list items with consistent layout and spacing.

On this page

ImportAnatomyUsageBasic UsageSizesDisabled StateCustom StylingInline with TextExampleAPI ReferenceLinkButtonLinkButton.Label