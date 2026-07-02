A text input component with label, description, and error handling for collecting user input.

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import { TextField } from 'heroui-native' ;

< TextField > < Label >...</ Label > < Input /> < Description >...</ Description > < FieldError >...</ FieldError > </ TextField >

TextField : Root container that provides spacing and state management

: Root container that provides spacing and state management Label : Label with optional asterisk for required fields (from Label component)

: Label with optional asterisk for required fields (from Label component) Input : Input container with animated border and background (from Input component)

: Input container with animated border and background (from Input component) Description : Secondary descriptive helper text (from Description component)

: Secondary descriptive helper text (from Description component) FieldError: Validation error message display (from FieldError component)

TextField provides a complete form input structure with label and description.

< TextField > < Label >Email</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Enter your email" /> < Description >We'll never share your email</ Description > </ TextField >

Mark fields as required to show an asterisk in the label.

< TextField isRequired > < Label >Username</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Choose a username" /> </ TextField >

Display error messages when the field is invalid.

import { FieldError, Input, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native' ; < TextField isRequired isInvalid = { true }> < Label >Email</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Enter your email" /> < FieldError >Please enter a valid email</ FieldError > </ TextField >;

Override the context's invalid state for individual components.

import { Description, FieldError, Input, Label, TextField, } from 'heroui-native' ; < TextField isInvalid = { true }> < Label isInvalid = { false }>Email</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Enter your email" isInvalid = { false } /> < Description isInvalid = { false }> This shows despite input being invalid </ Description > < FieldError >Email format is incorrect</ FieldError > </ TextField >;

Create text areas for longer content.

< TextField > < Label >Message</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Type your message..." multiline numberOfLines = { 4 } /> < Description >Maximum 500 characters</ Description > </ TextField >

Disable the entire field to prevent interaction.

< TextField isDisabled > < Label >Disabled Field</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Cannot edit" value = "Read only value" /> </ TextField >

Use different variants to style the input based on context.

< TextField > < Label >Primary Variant</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Primary style" variant = "primary" /> </ TextField > < TextField > < Label >Secondary Variant</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Secondary style" variant = "secondary" /> </ TextField >

Customize the input appearance using className.

< TextField > < Label >Custom Styled</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Custom colors" className = "bg-blue-50 border-blue-500 focus:border-blue-700" /> </ TextField >

import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons' ; import { Description, Input, Label, TextField } from 'heroui-native' ; import { useState } from 'react' ; import { Pressable, View } from 'react-native' ; import { withUniwind } from 'uniwind' ; const StyledIonicons = withUniwind (Ionicons); export const TextInputContent = () => { const [ email , setEmail ] = useState ( '' ); const [ password , setPassword ] = useState ( '' ); const [ isPasswordVisible , setIsPasswordVisible ] = useState ( false ); return ( < View className = "gap-4" > < TextField isRequired > < Label >Email</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Enter your email" keyboardType = "email-address" autoCapitalize = "none" value = {email} onChangeText = {setEmail} /> < Description > We'll never share your email with anyone else. </ Description > </ TextField > < TextField isRequired > < Label >New password</ Label > < View className = "w-full flex-row items-center" > < Input value = {password} onChangeText = {setPassword} className = "flex-1 px-10" placeholder = "Enter your password" secureTextEntry = { ! isPasswordVisible} /> < StyledIonicons name = "lock-closed-outline" size = { 16 } className = "absolute left-3.5 text-muted" pointerEvents = "none" /> < Pressable className = "absolute right-4" onPress = {() => setIsPasswordVisible ( ! isPasswordVisible)} > < StyledIonicons name = {isPasswordVisible ? 'eye-off-outline' : 'eye-outline' } size = { 16 } className = "text-muted" /> </ Pressable > </ View > < Description >Password must be at least 6 characters</ Description > </ TextField > </ View > ); };

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.

prop type default description children React.ReactNode - Content to render inside the text field isDisabled boolean false Whether the entire text field is disabled isInvalid boolean false Whether the text field is in an invalid state isRequired boolean false Whether the text field is required (shows asterisk) className string - Custom class name for the root element animation "disable-all" | undefined undefined Animation configuration. Use "disable-all" to disable all animations including children ...ViewProps ViewProps - All standard React Native View props are supported

Note: For Label, Input, Description, and FieldError components, see their respective documentation: Label documentation

Input documentation

Description documentation

FieldError documentation These components automatically consume form state from TextField via the form-item-state context.

Hook to access the TextField context values. Must be used within a TextField component.

import { TextField, useTextField } from 'heroui-native' ; function CustomComponent () { const { isDisabled , isInvalid , isRequired } = useTextField (); // Use the context values... }