A text input component with label, description, and error handling for collecting user input.
- TextField: Root container that provides spacing and state management
- Label: Label with optional asterisk for required fields (from Label component)
- Input: Input container with animated border and background (from Input component)
- Description: Secondary descriptive helper text (from Description component)
- FieldError: Validation error message display (from FieldError component)
TextField provides a complete form input structure with label and description.
Mark fields as required to show an asterisk in the label.
Display error messages when the field is invalid.
Override the context's invalid state for individual components.
Create text areas for longer content.
Disable the entire field to prevent interaction.
Use different variants to style the input based on context.
Customize the input appearance using className.
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
|prop
|type
|default
|description
|children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Content to render inside the text field
|isDisabled
boolean
false
|Whether the entire text field is disabled
|isInvalid
boolean
false
|Whether the text field is in an invalid state
|isRequired
boolean
false
|Whether the text field is required (shows asterisk)
|className
string
|-
|Custom class name for the root element
|animation
"disable-all" | undefined
undefined
|Animation configuration. Use
"disable-all" to disable all animations including children
|...ViewProps
ViewProps
|-
|All standard React Native View props are supported
Note: For Label, Input, Description, and FieldError components, see their respective documentation:
These components automatically consume form state from TextField via the form-item-state context.
Hook to access the TextField context values. Must be used within a
TextField component.
|property
|type
|description
|isDisabled
boolean
|Whether the entire text field is disabled
|isInvalid
boolean
|Whether the text field is in an invalid state
|isRequired
boolean
|Whether the text field is required