Text component for providing accessible descriptions and helper text for form fields and other UI elements.

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import { Description } from 'heroui-native' ;

< Description >...</ Description >

Description: Text component that displays description or helper text with muted styling. Can be linked to form fields via nativeID for accessibility support.

Display description text with default muted styling.

< Description >This is a helpful description.</ Description >

Provide accessible descriptions for form fields using the nativeID prop.

< TextField > < Label >Email address</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Enter your email" keyboardType = "email-address" autoCapitalize = "none" /> < Description nativeID = "email-desc" > We'll never share your email with anyone else. </ Description > </ TextField >

Link descriptions to form fields for screen reader support by using nativeID and aria-describedby .

< TextField > < Label >Password</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Create a password" secureTextEntry aria-describedby = "password-desc" /> < Description nativeID = "password-desc" > Use at least 8 characters with a mix of letters, numbers, and symbols. </ Description > </ TextField >

Control whether the description should be hidden when the form field is invalid using the hideOnInvalid prop.

< TextField isInvalid = {isInvalid}> < Label >Email</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Enter your email" /> < Description hideOnInvalid > We'll never share your email with anyone else. </ Description > < FieldError >Please enter a valid email address</ FieldError > </ TextField >

When hideOnInvalid is true , the description will be hidden when the field is invalid. When false (default), the description remains visible even when invalid.

import { Description, TextField } from 'heroui-native' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; export default function DescriptionExample () { return ( < View className = "flex-1 justify-center px-5 gap-8" > < TextField > < Label >Email address</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Enter your email" keyboardType = "email-address" autoCapitalize = "none" /> < Description nativeID = "email-desc" > We'll never share your email with anyone else. </ Description > </ TextField > < TextField > < Label >Password</ Label > < Input placeholder = "Create a password" secureTextEntry /> < Description nativeID = "password-desc" > Use at least 8 characters with a mix of letters, numbers, and symbols. </ Description > </ TextField > </ View > ); }

You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.