Description
Text component for providing accessible descriptions and helper text for form fields and other UI elements.
Import
Anatomy
- Description: Text component that displays description or helper text with muted styling. Can be linked to form fields via
nativeIDfor accessibility support.
Usage
Basic Usage
Display description text with default muted styling.
With Form Fields
Provide accessible descriptions for form fields using the
nativeID prop.
Accessibility Linking
Link descriptions to form fields for screen reader support by using
nativeID and
aria-describedby.
Hiding on Invalid State
Control whether the description should be hidden when the form field is invalid using the
hideOnInvalid prop.
When
hideOnInvalid is
true, the description will be hidden when the field is invalid. When
false (default), the description remains visible even when invalid.
Example
You can find more examples in the GitHub repository.
API Reference
Description
|prop
|type
|default
|description
children
React.ReactNode
|-
|Description text content
className
string
|-
|Additional CSS classes to apply
nativeID
string
|-
|Native ID for accessibility. Used to link description to form fields via aria-describedby.
isInvalid
boolean
|-
|Whether the description is in an invalid state (overrides context)
isDisabled
boolean
|-
|Whether the description is disabled (overrides context)
hideOnInvalid
boolean
false
|Whether to hide the description when invalid
animation
DescriptionAnimation | undefined
|-
|Animation configuration for description transitions
...TextProps
TextProps
|-
|All standard React Native Text props are supported